Austin, TX;89;73;89;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;4;66%;57%;4
Baltimore, MD;76;62;77;61;Areas of morning fog;ESE;3;76%;28%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;88;69;86;70;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;8;75%;60%;2
Billings, MT;38;21;27;12;A little snow;ESE;10;78%;59%;1
Birmingham, AL;83;65;84;66;Partly sunny;ESE;6;69%;31%;4
Bismarck, ND;35;26;32;15;Snow tapering off;NNW;9;77%;83%;1
Boise, ID;62;32;53;32;Plenty of sunshine;NE;8;43%;0%;3
Boston, MA;65;60;71;54;Areas of morning fog;ENE;6;67%;9%;3
Bridgeport, CT;69;60;72;59;Areas of morning fog;ESE;4;75%;31%;3
Buffalo, NY;66;50;61;58;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;74%;34%;1
Burlington, VT;68;47;61;51;Sun and clouds;ESE;4;65%;41%;3
Caribou, ME;49;44;55;36;Not as cool;N;8;63%;7%;1
Casper, WY;68;27;28;9;Colder with snow;NE;14;82%;89%;1
Charleston, SC;81;71;80;68;Mostly cloudy, humid;NE;8;74%;70%;4
Charleston, WV;80;53;83;57;Sunny and very warm;SE;4;67%;8%;4
Charlotte, NC;80;60;80;60;Fog in the morning;E;5;71%;44%;4
Cheyenne, WY;65;38;40;16;Partly sunny;N;16;68%;39%;2
Chicago, IL;55;51;72;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;13;73%;67%;1
Cleveland, OH;66;56;71;65;Partly sunny, warm;S;5;74%;33%;2
Columbia, SC;82;64;82;63;Mostly cloudy;ENE;5;69%;44%;3
Columbus, OH;68;56;77;57;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;6;78%;33%;4
Concord, NH;62;52;70;47;Partly sunny, mild;ESE;4;63%;12%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;85;68;86;67;Partly sunny, breezy;S;13;72%;26%;4
Denver, CO;75;46;55;22;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;9;43%;18%;4
Des Moines, IA;50;47;68;36;A strong t-storm;NNW;16;78%;83%;1
Detroit, MI;61;47;64;61;A shower or two;SSE;6;80%;65%;1
Dodge City, KS;58;54;77;28;Sunny and breezy;NNE;20;58%;57%;4
Duluth, MN;37;32;37;34;Heavy snow;NNE;12;77%;93%;1
El Paso, TX;90;57;88;58;Mostly sunny;W;8;19%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;27;13;29;12;Plenty of sunshine;NE;5;62%;12%;1
Fargo, ND;34;30;35;25;Heavy snow, cold;N;10;81%;90%;1
Grand Junction, CO;75;45;74;38;Mostly sunny, warm;NW;8;19%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;54;44;64;61;A little a.m. rain;S;10;88%;81%;1
Hartford, CT;71;60;75;58;Areas of morning fog;ENE;4;67%;12%;3
Helena, MT;49;19;28;12;A little snow;W;6;64%;61%;2
Honolulu, HI;84;73;84;73;A stray t-shower;E;6;69%;64%;6
Houston, TX;86;71;85;73;Clouds and sun;SE;6;75%;44%;2
Indianapolis, IN;64;59;79;64;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;7;72%;29%;3
Jackson, MS;87;66;87;66;Clouds and sun;S;6;66%;41%;4
Jacksonville, FL;83;73;82;71;Spotty showers;E;10;76%;72%;4
Juneau, AK;37;24;36;22;Sunny, but cold;NNW;7;48%;0%;2
Kansas City, MO;54;52;83;40;Becoming very windy;NNW;18;61%;69%;4
Knoxville, TN;80;55;81;58;Mostly cloudy, warm;ESE;3;71%;24%;3
Las Vegas, NV;90;60;89;58;Sunny and very warm;NNE;5;18%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;78;58;80;61;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;69%;33%;4
Little Rock, AR;85;63;85;66;Warm with sunshine;SSE;6;70%;9%;4
Long Beach, CA;74;65;72;63;Low clouds, then sun;SE;5;75%;36%;3
Los Angeles, CA;75;63;75;62;Clouds breaking;S;5;80%;16%;3
Louisville, KY;76;60;83;64;Warm with sunshine;SSE;6;68%;29%;4
Madison, WI;54;43;60;42;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;14;82%;84%;1
Memphis, TN;85;66;85;68;Sunshine and warm;SSE;8;65%;63%;4
Miami, FL;80;78;86;79;A thunderstorm;E;12;76%;82%;2
Milwaukee, WI;57;49;62;50;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;14;83%;82%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;36;32;37;31;Breezy with rain;N;15;82%;85%;1
Mobile, AL;87;70;86;71;Mainly cloudy;ENE;8;71%;35%;4
Montgomery, AL;82;66;81;67;More clouds than sun;ESE;7;72%;34%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;48;38;44;38;Windy;SE;36;46%;27%;3
Nashville, TN;84;61;84;64;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;7;63%;42%;4
New Orleans, LA;84;73;83;73;A stray thunderstorm;E;10;77%;55%;4
New York, NY;71;63;74;61;Fog in the morning;SE;5;73%;30%;3
Newark, NJ;70;61;74;60;Areas of morning fog;SE;4;73%;33%;2
Norfolk, VA;80;62;74;61;Fog in the morning;ENE;5;80%;5%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;83;67;84;45;Mostly sunny, warm;S;17;67%;63%;4
Olympia, WA;59;37;54;36;Partial sunshine;E;3;72%;44%;2
Omaha, NE;49;46;60;33;A strong t-storm;NNW;15;85%;73%;2
Orlando, FL;88;75;85;74;A thunderstorm;E;10;73%;63%;2
Philadelphia, PA;76;62;76;61;Areas of morning fog;SSE;4;73%;33%;3
Phoenix, AZ;96;65;94;67;Sunshine and warm;WNW;5;24%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;76;58;80;58;Some sunshine;SE;5;65%;21%;3
Portland, ME;57;53;62;49;Partly sunny;S;5;72%;9%;3
Portland, OR;58;37;57;37;Partly sunny;NNE;5;65%;24%;3
Providence, RI;70;60;75;52;Areas of morning fog;NE;4;67%;10%;3
Raleigh, NC;80;61;79;58;Areas of morning fog;E;4;72%;6%;4
Reno, NV;77;37;60;28;Sunny and cooler;ESE;6;44%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;78;61;80;60;Areas of morning fog;SE;4;72%;5%;4
Roswell, NM;91;51;91;44;Abundant sunshine;WSW;7;23%;2%;5
Sacramento, CA;88;56;81;48;Sunny and windy;NNW;19;36%;2%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;73;44;54;31;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;9;39%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;88;72;88;71;Low clouds breaking;SE;7;68%;54%;5
San Diego, CA;73;67;74;65;Low clouds, then sun;S;6;60%;15%;3
San Francisco, CA;78;55;74;55;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;51%;2%;4
Savannah, GA;80;70;82;70;Variable cloudiness;NE;9;79%;56%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;53;41;53;41;Partly sunny;ENE;4;70%;27%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;41;36;36;27;A little rain;N;15;85%;71%;1
Spokane, WA;47;25;47;25;Sunny and chilly;ESE;2;50%;25%;3
Springfield, IL;54;53;82;59;Windy in the p.m.;SSW;15;70%;39%;3
St. Louis, MO;60;58;83;64;Windy in the p.m.;S;13;68%;23%;4
Tampa, FL;82;74;88;74;A t-storm around;E;9;72%;55%;3
Toledo, OH;59;48;71;63;Some sun and warmer;S;3;86%;41%;2
Tucson, AZ;95;64;92;63;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;7;24%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;87;69;86;48;Lots of sun, warm;S;12;62%;70%;4
Vero Beach, FL;84;76;84;76;A thunderstorm;E;12;76%;65%;2
Washington, DC;76;63;79;62;Areas of morning fog;SE;4;73%;5%;4
Wichita, KS;60;59;85;37;Windy;N;23;66%;75%;4
Wilmington, DE;75;62;74;60;Areas of morning fog;SSE;4;80%;31%;4
