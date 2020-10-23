Atlantic City, NJ;68;61;71;51;Mostly cloudy;NNW;9;80%;42%;2
Austin, TX;79;53;73;61;Clouds breaking;SSE;4;52%;2%;4
Baltimore, MD;74;59;76;48;Fog, then some sun;NNW;6;72%;44%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;84;69;79;61;Partly sunny;N;6;75%;42%;2
Billings, MT;29;20;22;7;Colder with snow;NNE;11;77%;96%;1
Birmingham, AL;83;67;76;63;Rather cloudy;NNW;5;85%;53%;1
Bismarck, ND;27;14;26;16;A little snow, cold;NNE;8;71%;85%;1
Boise, ID;56;47;55;24;A shower in the a.m.;NW;11;42%;59%;3
Boston, MA;65;55;70;41;Mostly cloudy;NW;8;71%;30%;1
Bridgeport, CT;66;59;69;40;Fog, then some sun;NNW;7;73%;18%;1
Buffalo, NY;77;45;48;37;Cooler;N;8;71%;9%;2
Burlington, VT;76;60;62;34;Cooler;NNW;13;64%;59%;1
Caribou, ME;54;50;57;30;Rain and drizzle;NW;12;77%;61%;1
Casper, WY;29;21;36;5;A bit of p.m. snow;NNE;16;75%;86%;1
Charleston, SC;80;67;81;69;Clouds breaking;SE;5;75%;44%;4
Charleston, WV;81;56;58;47;Cloudy and cooler;NNE;5;92%;59%;1
Charlotte, NC;79;61;82;64;A p.m. t-storm;SW;5;70%;83%;4
Cheyenne, WY;30;22;57;10;Overcast and milder;N;11;37%;74%;2
Chicago, IL;62;37;46;41;Partly sunny, cooler;ENE;9;62%;3%;3
Cleveland, OH;78;46;48;43;Cooler;NNE;12;68%;8%;1
Columbia, SC;82;63;83;67;Partly sunny, humid;SW;4;69%;78%;3
Columbus, OH;78;43;51;38;Cooler;NE;8;65%;17%;2
Concord, NH;64;50;69;32;Fog, then some sun;NW;8;73%;25%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;67;44;63;54;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;62%;1%;3
Denver, CO;39;29;66;18;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;32%;59%;3
Des Moines, IA;40;24;40;30;Chilly with some sun;E;7;68%;15%;3
Detroit, MI;75;39;48;35;Cooler;NE;7;63%;5%;2
Dodge City, KS;47;26;55;33;Increasing clouds;ESE;18;56%;4%;4
Duluth, MN;37;24;36;26;Rather cloudy, cold;NNW;7;60%;65%;2
El Paso, TX;83;50;85;59;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;32%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;20;12;31;18;Partly sunny;ENE;4;48%;35%;1
Fargo, ND;30;14;29;21;A little p.m. snow;N;5;70%;87%;1
Grand Junction, CO;61;39;70;44;Thickening clouds;SE;7;29%;9%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;64;35;47;33;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;6;63%;8%;2
Hartford, CT;68;60;69;39;Fog, then some sun;NNW;7;73%;31%;1
Helena, MT;28;14;17;2;A bit of a.m. snow;NNW;13;75%;89%;1
Honolulu, HI;86;74;87;74;Partly sunny;NE;5;66%;34%;6
Houston, TX;86;59;72;63;Cooler;ENE;7;68%;7%;4
Indianapolis, IN;75;42;53;38;Cooler;ENE;8;63%;4%;3
Jackson, MS;85;61;67;55;Cooler;NNE;6;80%;20%;1
Jacksonville, FL;82;69;82;69;Clouds and sun;E;7;74%;44%;4
Juneau, AK;40;23;36;28;Decreasing clouds;ENE;6;47%;25%;1
Kansas City, MO;44;31;48;39;Cloudy and chilly;E;7;63%;7%;2
Knoxville, TN;79;63;70;58;A shower or two;N;5;83%;71%;1
Las Vegas, NV;80;58;85;57;Sunny;SW;6;23%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;78;48;52;46;Cloudy;NE;7;92%;42%;1
Little Rock, AR;76;48;54;47;Cloudy;ENE;6;76%;44%;1
Long Beach, CA;72;65;71;61;Mostly cloudy, cool;WSW;5;72%;59%;1
Los Angeles, CA;73;62;72;60;Mostly cloudy, cool;SSW;5;79%;50%;1
Louisville, KY;78;48;57;46;Cloudy and cooler;ENE;7;73%;44%;1
Madison, WI;43;30;41;30;Rather cloudy;NNE;6;61%;17%;2
Memphis, TN;82;49;56;51;Low clouds;NE;10;77%;18%;1
Miami, FL;85;79;85;78;A thunderstorm;E;10;78%;83%;4
Milwaukee, WI;47;32;44;34;Inc. clouds;N;7;64%;13%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;36;18;31;25;Cloudy and cold;NNE;5;71%;65%;1
Mobile, AL;84;70;83;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;N;5;80%;45%;4
Montgomery, AL;82;67;76;65;A stray a.m. t-storm;W;4;85%;60%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;47;42;44;18;Rain and drizzle;NW;41;85%;57%;1
Nashville, TN;82;50;58;52;Cloudy and cooler;NE;6;90%;33%;1
New Orleans, LA;81;72;81;68;Clearing and humid;NNE;7;76%;17%;4
New York, NY;68;61;70;43;Fog, then some sun;NNW;7;67%;18%;1
Newark, NJ;68;60;71;42;Fog, then some sun;NNW;7;70%;21%;1
Norfolk, VA;72;59;81;61;Fog, then some sun;NE;6;74%;62%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;49;34;58;46;Becoming cloudy;SE;6;62%;0%;4
Olympia, WA;49;40;51;27;Cool with sunshine;NE;10;61%;17%;3
Omaha, NE;39;24;41;31;Turning cloudy;E;9;64%;57%;3
Orlando, FL;85;72;86;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;7;73%;58%;5
Philadelphia, PA;73;60;73;46;Fog, then some sun;NNW;6;68%;33%;1
Phoenix, AZ;93;67;89;67;Partly sunny;SW;5;30%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;81;50;54;39;Cooler;N;7;76%;44%;1
Portland, ME;58;54;64;38;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;82%;30%;1
Portland, OR;54;47;52;34;Mostly sunny;E;9;62%;26%;2
Providence, RI;68;53;70;38;Fog, then some sun;NNW;7;74%;14%;1
Raleigh, NC;80;60;82;64;Fog, then some sun;SSW;5;69%;72%;3
Reno, NV;64;36;72;35;Sunny;WNW;7;28%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;76;59;81;53;A p.m. t-storm;N;6;73%;76%;3
Roswell, NM;71;39;80;56;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;11;39%;3%;4
Sacramento, CA;79;48;74;50;Mostly sunny;S;6;47%;2%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;50;38;63;35;Cloudy;NW;9;32%;59%;2
San Antonio, TX;86;56;72;61;Cooler;SSE;6;62%;6%;3
San Diego, CA;74;66;73;66;Mostly cloudy;WNW;6;59%;59%;1
San Francisco, CA;65;55;65;55;Low clouds breaking;WSW;9;66%;11%;2
Savannah, GA;81;66;83;69;Clouds and sun;SE;4;76%;55%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;50;42;50;34;Abundant sunshine;NNE;13;62%;18%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;37;15;31;22;A little p.m. snow;ENE;9;67%;87%;1
Spokane, WA;35;24;35;13;Cold with sunshine;NE;8;57%;5%;3
Springfield, IL;52;35;51;36;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;63%;3%;3
St. Louis, MO;67;39;52;42;Cloudy and cooler;ENE;7;64%;5%;2
Tampa, FL;86;71;88;71;Partly sunny;E;6;72%;32%;4
Toledo, OH;80;37;49;33;Cooler;N;4;63%;4%;3
Tucson, AZ;92;64;90;62;Periods of sun, warm;SE;6;31%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;49;39;56;48;Clouds and sun;SE;6;65%;3%;4
Vero Beach, FL;84;73;85;74;Periods of sun;ESE;9;69%;77%;4
Washington, DC;77;61;78;49;Periods of sun, warm;N;7;70%;44%;2
Wichita, KS;47;29;53;40;Partly sunny, cool;ESE;9;61%;26%;4
Wilmington, DE;72;59;74;46;Fog, then some sun;NNW;7;75%;33%;2
