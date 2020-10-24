Austin, TX;67;57;83;71;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;6;61%;43%;5
Baltimore, MD;73;48;50;47;Rain and drizzle;NE;6;74%;83%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;72;56;77;60;Partly sunny;ENE;5;74%;5%;5
Billings, MT;19;6;16;2;Partly sunny, cold;SW;6;75%;8%;3
Birmingham, AL;70;61;71;62;Partly sunny, humid;W;4;85%;42%;2
Bismarck, ND;26;13;25;5;Cloudy and cold;WNW;9;63%;11%;1
Boise, ID;53;25;45;19;Very windy, sunshine;ENE;25;47%;3%;3
Boston, MA;70;42;52;46;Partly sunny, cooler;E;7;56%;57%;3
Bridgeport, CT;67;40;54;46;Cooler with some sun;E;7;58%;67%;3
Buffalo, NY;47;36;51;42;Variable cloudiness;ENE;9;60%;57%;3
Burlington, VT;64;35;46;34;Cooler with some sun;E;7;53%;58%;3
Caribou, ME;55;29;42;24;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;9;48%;4%;3
Casper, WY;40;4;9;-7;A little snow;NE;15;96%;74%;2
Charleston, SC;80;70;79;68;A couple of t-storms;NE;6;86%;77%;1
Charleston, WV;57;47;60;52;A shower or two;SE;4;85%;76%;1
Charlotte, NC;82;65;69;55;Rain, heavy at times;NE;6;86%;87%;1
Cheyenne, WY;58;9;11;0;Colder with snow;NNE;11;77%;94%;1
Chicago, IL;46;41;48;40;Cloudy and chilly;NE;11;58%;68%;1
Cleveland, OH;48;42;53;46;Mainly cloudy;ENE;11;60%;26%;2
Columbia, SC;83;68;77;63;Rain, heavy at times;NE;4;85%;87%;1
Columbus, OH;51;40;53;46;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;59%;38%;1
Concord, NH;66;33;53;33;Partly sunny, cooler;ESE;5;50%;40%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;59;51;76;56;Warmer;ESE;13;68%;60%;3
Denver, CO;56;17;20;7;Colder with snow;NNW;9;86%;96%;1
Des Moines, IA;40;31;36;24;Bit of rain, snow;N;11;79%;90%;1
Detroit, MI;48;35;49;42;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;63%;17%;2
Dodge City, KS;53;31;36;17;Cloudy and colder;NNE;17;90%;69%;1
Duluth, MN;36;26;35;23;Cloudy and cold;WNW;6;64%;29%;1
El Paso, TX;85;60;87;57;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;11;26%;11%;5
Fairbanks, AK;27;17;32;24;Turning cloudy;N;5;70%;32%;1
Fargo, ND;28;20;28;13;Cloudy and cold;WNW;8;65%;10%;1
Grand Junction, CO;71;45;51;15;A little rain, windy;N;18;59%;90%;1
Grand Rapids, MI;45;33;49;37;Cloudy;NE;6;62%;64%;1
Hartford, CT;67;39;55;45;Cooler;E;6;52%;66%;3
Helena, MT;18;1;15;-3;Mostly sunny, cold;SW;3;63%;0%;3
Honolulu, HI;87;75;87;75;A shower in the p.m.;WNW;5;66%;66%;5
Houston, TX;69;60;79;72;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;6;82%;27%;3
Indianapolis, IN;52;42;51;45;Mostly cloudy;ENE;7;70%;33%;1
Jackson, MS;59;53;69;55;Mostly sunny;NNE;3;73%;7%;3
Jacksonville, FL;84;70;85;71;A stray thunderstorm;ENE;6;77%;41%;4
Juneau, AK;37;29;39;37;A little wintry mix;E;11;82%;98%;0
Kansas City, MO;42;38;43;32;Cloudy and chilly;N;8;76%;67%;1
Knoxville, TN;71;59;75;61;Warmer with some sun;E;4;75%;44%;2
Las Vegas, NV;83;57;80;40;Very windy;N;25;26%;25%;4
Lexington, KY;51;47;56;50;Mostly cloudy;E;7;84%;68%;1
Little Rock, AR;52;47;61;51;Partly sunny;ENE;5;81%;29%;2
Long Beach, CA;71;63;70;56;Mostly cloudy, mist;WNW;7;64%;70%;1
Los Angeles, CA;71;60;69;55;Mostly cloudy, mist;SW;6;68%;70%;2
Louisville, KY;57;47;57;48;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;71%;44%;1
Madison, WI;41;31;38;31;Cloudy and cold;N;7;71%;78%;1
Memphis, TN;52;50;62;52;Clouds and sun;NNE;4;76%;18%;2
Miami, FL;84;78;82;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;ESE;9;84%;90%;2
Milwaukee, WI;45;34;43;34;Cloudy and chilly;NNW;10;69%;66%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;32;24;33;20;A little snow;WNW;7;77%;71%;1
Mobile, AL;80;63;77;64;Mostly sunny;N;6;73%;26%;4
Montgomery, AL;73;64;72;62;Partly sunny, humid;NE;4;88%;28%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;46;19;25;20;Windy;ESE;30;48%;8%;3
Nashville, TN;54;52;65;53;Clouds and sun;NW;4;82%;55%;2
New Orleans, LA;78;64;76;66;Partly sunny, humid;NE;7;68%;4%;5
New York, NY;69;44;52;50;Cooler;NE;7;55%;67%;2
Newark, NJ;69;42;52;48;Cooler with some sun;NE;6;59%;66%;2
Norfolk, VA;83;62;64;61;Cooler with rain;NNE;9;77%;85%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;56;41;55;37;Becoming cloudy;N;10;89%;91%;2
Olympia, WA;51;29;49;26;Sunny and chilly;NNE;7;46%;4%;2
Omaha, NE;40;31;34;21;A little snow;N;13;82%;88%;1
Orlando, FL;88;73;87;74;A thunderstorm;E;5;76%;54%;5
Philadelphia, PA;73;45;51;48;Rain and drizzle;NE;6;68%;83%;1
Phoenix, AZ;88;68;86;59;Mostly cloudy, windy;SW;20;31%;4%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;53;39;50;46;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;67%;73%;1
Portland, ME;62;37;51;40;Partly sunny, cooler;NE;7;50%;25%;3
Portland, OR;51;34;48;29;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;13;46%;3%;3
Providence, RI;68;39;54;44;Cooler;NE;7;60%;63%;3
Raleigh, NC;82;63;65;54;Rain, heavy at times;NNE;6;81%;87%;1
Reno, NV;71;36;46;20;Colder with sunshine;ESE;8;42%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;80;52;54;49;Occasional rain;NNW;7;85%;77%;1
Roswell, NM;73;55;86;35;Partly sunny, warmer;S;11;22%;57%;4
Sacramento, CA;74;50;72;46;Mostly sunny;NNW;11;57%;4%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;62;36;39;19;Windy;NNE;24;50%;57%;3
San Antonio, TX;72;58;83;73;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;8;74%;27%;5
San Diego, CA;74;66;70;61;A shower;W;7;64%;76%;1
San Francisco, CA;65;54;67;54;Partly sunny;NNE;6;61%;8%;3
Savannah, GA;83;70;82;68;A thunderstorm;NE;5;84%;56%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;50;34;49;34;Mostly sunny, chilly;NE;9;47%;4%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;31;22;28;13;Cold with snow;NNW;11;87%;66%;1
Spokane, WA;33;15;33;15;Cold with sunshine;N;6;50%;1%;3
Springfield, IL;50;38;51;38;Cloudy;NNE;9;64%;35%;1
St. Louis, MO;51;44;52;43;Cloudy;NNE;6;70%;35%;1
Tampa, FL;88;73;89;73;A shower and t-storm;E;5;79%;63%;5
Toledo, OH;48;34;50;41;Mostly cloudy;NNE;5;72%;17%;2
Tucson, AZ;90;63;85;59;Mostly cloudy;S;8;28%;67%;3
Tulsa, OK;51;43;57;41;Mostly cloudy;N;7;81%;82%;1
Vero Beach, FL;86;75;84;74;Some sun, a t-storm;ESE;7;81%;78%;4
Washington, DC;76;49;51;47;Rain and drizzle;NNE;6;78%;81%;1
Wichita, KS;44;37;43;29;Cloudy and chilly;N;10;77%;68%;1
Wilmington, DE;73;46;50;48;Rain and drizzle;NE;7;73%;83%;1
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.