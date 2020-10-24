US Forecast for Sunday, October 25, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;61;34;49;37;Partly sunny;NE;6;53%;56%;3

Albuquerque, NM;77;54;72;35;Turning cloudy;W;11;27%;59%;4

Anchorage, AK;40;34;38;32;A little p.m. rain;NNE;10;84%;86%;0

Asheville, NC;71;60;68;56;Heavy morning rain;ESE;5;86%;81%;2

Atlanta, GA;76;65;76;63;Clouds and sunshine;E;5;78%;51%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;72;51;60;56;Rain and drizzle;ENE;13;73%;83%;1

Austin, TX;67;57;83;71;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;6;61%;43%;5

Baltimore, MD;73;48;50;47;Rain and drizzle;NE;6;74%;83%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;72;56;77;60;Partly sunny;ENE;5;74%;5%;5

Billings, MT;19;6;16;2;Partly sunny, cold;SW;6;75%;8%;3

Birmingham, AL;70;61;71;62;Partly sunny, humid;W;4;85%;42%;2

Bismarck, ND;26;13;25;5;Cloudy and cold;WNW;9;63%;11%;1

Boise, ID;53;25;45;19;Very windy, sunshine;ENE;25;47%;3%;3

Boston, MA;70;42;52;46;Partly sunny, cooler;E;7;56%;57%;3

Bridgeport, CT;67;40;54;46;Cooler with some sun;E;7;58%;67%;3

Buffalo, NY;47;36;51;42;Variable cloudiness;ENE;9;60%;57%;3

Burlington, VT;64;35;46;34;Cooler with some sun;E;7;53%;58%;3

Caribou, ME;55;29;42;24;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;9;48%;4%;3

Casper, WY;40;4;9;-7;A little snow;NE;15;96%;74%;2

Charleston, SC;80;70;79;68;A couple of t-storms;NE;6;86%;77%;1

Charleston, WV;57;47;60;52;A shower or two;SE;4;85%;76%;1

Charlotte, NC;82;65;69;55;Rain, heavy at times;NE;6;86%;87%;1

Cheyenne, WY;58;9;11;0;Colder with snow;NNE;11;77%;94%;1

Chicago, IL;46;41;48;40;Cloudy and chilly;NE;11;58%;68%;1

Cleveland, OH;48;42;53;46;Mainly cloudy;ENE;11;60%;26%;2

Columbia, SC;83;68;77;63;Rain, heavy at times;NE;4;85%;87%;1

Columbus, OH;51;40;53;46;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;59%;38%;1

Concord, NH;66;33;53;33;Partly sunny, cooler;ESE;5;50%;40%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;59;51;76;56;Warmer;ESE;13;68%;60%;3

Denver, CO;56;17;20;7;Colder with snow;NNW;9;86%;96%;1

Des Moines, IA;40;31;36;24;Bit of rain, snow;N;11;79%;90%;1

Detroit, MI;48;35;49;42;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;63%;17%;2

Dodge City, KS;53;31;36;17;Cloudy and colder;NNE;17;90%;69%;1

Duluth, MN;36;26;35;23;Cloudy and cold;WNW;6;64%;29%;1

El Paso, TX;85;60;87;57;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;11;26%;11%;5

Fairbanks, AK;27;17;32;24;Turning cloudy;N;5;70%;32%;1

Fargo, ND;28;20;28;13;Cloudy and cold;WNW;8;65%;10%;1

Grand Junction, CO;71;45;51;15;A little rain, windy;N;18;59%;90%;1

Grand Rapids, MI;45;33;49;37;Cloudy;NE;6;62%;64%;1

Hartford, CT;67;39;55;45;Cooler;E;6;52%;66%;3

Helena, MT;18;1;15;-3;Mostly sunny, cold;SW;3;63%;0%;3

Honolulu, HI;87;75;87;75;A shower in the p.m.;WNW;5;66%;66%;5

Houston, TX;69;60;79;72;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;6;82%;27%;3

Indianapolis, IN;52;42;51;45;Mostly cloudy;ENE;7;70%;33%;1

Jackson, MS;59;53;69;55;Mostly sunny;NNE;3;73%;7%;3

Jacksonville, FL;84;70;85;71;A stray thunderstorm;ENE;6;77%;41%;4

Juneau, AK;37;29;39;37;A little wintry mix;E;11;82%;98%;0

Kansas City, MO;42;38;43;32;Cloudy and chilly;N;8;76%;67%;1

Knoxville, TN;71;59;75;61;Warmer with some sun;E;4;75%;44%;2

Las Vegas, NV;83;57;80;40;Very windy;N;25;26%;25%;4

Lexington, KY;51;47;56;50;Mostly cloudy;E;7;84%;68%;1

Little Rock, AR;52;47;61;51;Partly sunny;ENE;5;81%;29%;2

Long Beach, CA;71;63;70;56;Mostly cloudy, mist;WNW;7;64%;70%;1

Los Angeles, CA;71;60;69;55;Mostly cloudy, mist;SW;6;68%;70%;2

Louisville, KY;57;47;57;48;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;71%;44%;1

Madison, WI;41;31;38;31;Cloudy and cold;N;7;71%;78%;1

Memphis, TN;52;50;62;52;Clouds and sun;NNE;4;76%;18%;2

Miami, FL;84;78;82;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;ESE;9;84%;90%;2

Milwaukee, WI;45;34;43;34;Cloudy and chilly;NNW;10;69%;66%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;32;24;33;20;A little snow;WNW;7;77%;71%;1

Mobile, AL;80;63;77;64;Mostly sunny;N;6;73%;26%;4

Montgomery, AL;73;64;72;62;Partly sunny, humid;NE;4;88%;28%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;46;19;25;20;Windy;ESE;30;48%;8%;3

Nashville, TN;54;52;65;53;Clouds and sun;NW;4;82%;55%;2

New Orleans, LA;78;64;76;66;Partly sunny, humid;NE;7;68%;4%;5

New York, NY;69;44;52;50;Cooler;NE;7;55%;67%;2

Newark, NJ;69;42;52;48;Cooler with some sun;NE;6;59%;66%;2

Norfolk, VA;83;62;64;61;Cooler with rain;NNE;9;77%;85%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;56;41;55;37;Becoming cloudy;N;10;89%;91%;2

Olympia, WA;51;29;49;26;Sunny and chilly;NNE;7;46%;4%;2

Omaha, NE;40;31;34;21;A little snow;N;13;82%;88%;1

Orlando, FL;88;73;87;74;A thunderstorm;E;5;76%;54%;5

Philadelphia, PA;73;45;51;48;Rain and drizzle;NE;6;68%;83%;1

Phoenix, AZ;88;68;86;59;Mostly cloudy, windy;SW;20;31%;4%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;53;39;50;46;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;67%;73%;1

Portland, ME;62;37;51;40;Partly sunny, cooler;NE;7;50%;25%;3

Portland, OR;51;34;48;29;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;13;46%;3%;3

Providence, RI;68;39;54;44;Cooler;NE;7;60%;63%;3

Raleigh, NC;82;63;65;54;Rain, heavy at times;NNE;6;81%;87%;1

Reno, NV;71;36;46;20;Colder with sunshine;ESE;8;42%;0%;4

Richmond, VA;80;52;54;49;Occasional rain;NNW;7;85%;77%;1

Roswell, NM;73;55;86;35;Partly sunny, warmer;S;11;22%;57%;4

Sacramento, CA;74;50;72;46;Mostly sunny;NNW;11;57%;4%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;62;36;39;19;Windy;NNE;24;50%;57%;3

San Antonio, TX;72;58;83;73;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;8;74%;27%;5

San Diego, CA;74;66;70;61;A shower;W;7;64%;76%;1

San Francisco, CA;65;54;67;54;Partly sunny;NNE;6;61%;8%;3

Savannah, GA;83;70;82;68;A thunderstorm;NE;5;84%;56%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;50;34;49;34;Mostly sunny, chilly;NE;9;47%;4%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;31;22;28;13;Cold with snow;NNW;11;87%;66%;1

Spokane, WA;33;15;33;15;Cold with sunshine;N;6;50%;1%;3

Springfield, IL;50;38;51;38;Cloudy;NNE;9;64%;35%;1

St. Louis, MO;51;44;52;43;Cloudy;NNE;6;70%;35%;1

Tampa, FL;88;73;89;73;A shower and t-storm;E;5;79%;63%;5

Toledo, OH;48;34;50;41;Mostly cloudy;NNE;5;72%;17%;2

Tucson, AZ;90;63;85;59;Mostly cloudy;S;8;28%;67%;3

Tulsa, OK;51;43;57;41;Mostly cloudy;N;7;81%;82%;1

Vero Beach, FL;86;75;84;74;Some sun, a t-storm;ESE;7;81%;78%;4

Washington, DC;76;49;51;47;Rain and drizzle;NNE;6;78%;81%;1

Wichita, KS;44;37;43;29;Cloudy and chilly;N;10;77%;68%;1

Wilmington, DE;73;46;50;48;Rain and drizzle;NE;7;73%;83%;1

