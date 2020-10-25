Austin, TX;83;72;80;53;Mostly cloudy;N;8;76%;83%;1
Baltimore, MD;49;48;66;56;Damp in the morning;N;4;83%;48%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;73;60;82;65;Partly sunny;E;6;70%;16%;4
Billings, MT;20;3;27;19;Mostly cloudy, cold;WSW;15;58%;0%;2
Birmingham, AL;72;61;75;62;Partly sunny;ESE;4;73%;38%;2
Bismarck, ND;24;6;25;13;Mostly sunny, cold;SSW;8;62%;0%;3
Boise, ID;45;20;45;27;Partly sunny, cold;NE;6;34%;0%;3
Boston, MA;51;46;57;51;Occasional rain;W;8;71%;75%;1
Bridgeport, CT;53;48;59;50;Mostly cloudy, mist;NW;8;76%;72%;1
Buffalo, NY;48;42;49;41;A little rain;NNE;5;78%;81%;1
Burlington, VT;45;35;48;38;Rain and drizzle;WNW;9;77%;85%;1
Caribou, ME;41;24;37;33;A thick cloud cover;SSE;6;62%;88%;1
Casper, WY;8;-10;22;7;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;12;69%;0%;3
Charleston, SC;79;67;76;66;Decreasing clouds;NNE;6;80%;20%;2
Charleston, WV;55;51;66;50;Spotty showers;NNW;4;83%;82%;2
Charlotte, NC;67;55;70;58;Low clouds;S;4;79%;12%;1
Cheyenne, WY;9;1;14;1;Cloudy and cold;WNW;7;63%;26%;2
Chicago, IL;48;40;43;36;A morning shower;N;12;74%;69%;1
Cleveland, OH;52;46;53;46;A little p.m. rain;N;8;77%;89%;1
Columbia, SC;75;61;73;61;Low clouds and humid;NNE;4;78%;10%;1
Columbus, OH;51;44;52;44;Cloudy;N;5;81%;73%;1
Concord, NH;51;34;49;42;Cloudy with a shower;W;4;81%;80%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;63;53;54;44;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;15;87%;89%;1
Denver, CO;18;7;17;6;Cloudy and cold;SSW;5;82%;50%;1
Des Moines, IA;36;23;32;19;Morning flurries;NNW;11;72%;52%;1
Detroit, MI;48;42;50;37;Cloudy with a shower;N;6;69%;75%;1
Dodge City, KS;33;17;23;16;Periods of snow;N;18;88%;90%;1
Duluth, MN;31;23;33;19;Partly sunny, cold;WSW;7;57%;3%;2
El Paso, TX;86;61;74;34;Not as warm;NNW;12;34%;74%;5
Fairbanks, AK;28;23;33;10;A little snow;W;7;67%;84%;0
Fargo, ND;28;14;26;13;Mostly sunny, cold;SSW;8;60%;2%;2
Grand Junction, CO;60;17;30;9;A little a.m. snow;ESE;6;60%;49%;1
Grand Rapids, MI;49;38;45;34;Low clouds;NNW;6;78%;60%;1
Hartford, CT;54;46;57;51;Cloudy and misty;NW;6;71%;69%;1
Helena, MT;14;-3;30;19;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;3;59%;1%;2
Honolulu, HI;87;75;86;74;A t-storm in spots;ENE;5;69%;71%;2
Houston, TX;75;71;81;65;Spotty showers;ESE;8;79%;71%;2
Indianapolis, IN;54;45;53;41;A touch of rain;NNE;6;71%;86%;1
Jackson, MS;65;56;76;60;Clouds and sunshine;ENE;5;71%;15%;2
Jacksonville, FL;85;71;83;73;Partly sunny;NE;8;77%;44%;3
Juneau, AK;38;37;47;42;Downpours, milder;S;13;84%;93%;0
Kansas City, MO;41;30;33;28;A little snow;N;11;81%;93%;1
Knoxville, TN;72;61;74;58;Partly sunny;NNW;4;75%;48%;2
Las Vegas, NV;80;40;59;42;Very windy, sunny;N;27;10%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;53;50;57;47;Cloudy;NNE;5;88%;66%;1
Little Rock, AR;55;49;55;47;Cloudy;NE;7;82%;60%;1
Long Beach, CA;68;56;75;51;Turning sunny;N;15;21%;6%;4
Los Angeles, CA;70;55;73;52;Turning sunny;N;27;24%;7%;4
Louisville, KY;53;49;58;48;Cloudy;NNE;6;79%;72%;1
Madison, WI;38;31;39;25;Mostly cloudy, cold;NNW;7;71%;34%;1
Memphis, TN;56;50;63;52;Mostly cloudy;NNE;9;72%;37%;1
Miami, FL;84;78;85;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;11;78%;57%;3
Milwaukee, WI;43;34;42;29;Low clouds may break;NW;10;66%;42%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;28;22;31;18;Clouds and sun, cold;WSW;8;61%;2%;3
Mobile, AL;75;65;82;70;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;70%;17%;4
Montgomery, AL;74;63;76;65;Humid with some sun;ESE;5;79%;26%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;27;20;35;24;Very windy;SW;33;88%;82%;1
Nashville, TN;64;53;61;52;Rather cloudy;NNE;6;80%;36%;1
New Orleans, LA;74;66;80;71;Humid with some sun;ENE;8;71%;21%;5
New York, NY;52;50;61;54;Damp in the morning;NW;6;79%;71%;1
Newark, NJ;53;50;60;52;Damp in the morning;NW;5;83%;72%;1
Norfolk, VA;65;61;68;59;Mostly cloudy;NW;6;85%;8%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;47;35;36;30;Rain and sleet;N;16;92%;91%;1
Olympia, WA;49;28;52;33;Partly sunny, cool;N;4;62%;9%;2
Omaha, NE;32;21;29;17;Morning flurries;NW;11;70%;48%;1
Orlando, FL;90;73;88;75;Some sun, a shower;E;6;77%;66%;3
Philadelphia, PA;52;49;65;55;Misty in the morning;NW;5;80%;73%;1
Phoenix, AZ;85;59;67;49;Partly sunny;NNE;9;22%;5%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;53;46;58;45;Spotty showers;NNW;5;81%;82%;1
Portland, ME;51;41;51;45;Cloudy;NW;8;60%;73%;1
Portland, OR;47;29;53;37;Mostly sunny;N;5;46%;7%;3
Providence, RI;54;44;56;52;Cloudy and misty;W;6;77%;79%;1
Raleigh, NC;64;54;69;58;Low clouds;SSE;4;85%;7%;1
Reno, NV;45;19;49;23;Sunny, but cold;SSE;5;21%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;53;50;68;55;Pleasant and warmer;SSW;5;83%;11%;2
Roswell, NM;80;38;39;22;A little rain;NNE;13;74%;81%;1
Sacramento, CA;70;46;73;44;Mostly sunny, windy;SSE;19;16%;1%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;34;19;39;23;Sunny and chilly;ENE;15;34%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;84;73;84;54;Partly sunny;ENE;10;75%;74%;2
San Diego, CA;72;61;75;51;Turning sunny, cool;ENE;14;33%;5%;4
San Francisco, CA;68;55;73;53;Breezy with sunshine;WNW;16;21%;1%;4
Savannah, GA;83;67;79;66;Partly sunny;E;6;81%;30%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;35;50;39;Clouds and sunshine;E;4;57%;8%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;27;14;25;8;Becoming cloudy;WSW;7;76%;2%;2
Spokane, WA;32;14;35;18;Decreasing clouds;SSE;1;62%;1%;1
Springfield, IL;49;37;42;33;A little wintry mix;N;10;80%;84%;1
St. Louis, MO;51;42;45;37;Rain developing;NNE;8;87%;99%;1
Tampa, FL;88;74;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;7;77%;56%;2
Toledo, OH;49;41;50;34;Cloudy with a shower;N;4;74%;74%;1
Tucson, AZ;84;60;68;39;Cooler;NNW;10;28%;40%;4
Tulsa, OK;53;38;40;34;Rain;NNE;10;90%;97%;1
Vero Beach, FL;88;73;86;77;Some sun, a shower;ESE;7;80%;80%;3
Washington, DC;51;48;66;57;Partly sunny;SW;5;81%;32%;1
Wichita, KS;39;28;30;25;A little icy mix;N;14;82%;84%;1
Wilmington, DE;51;48;65;55;Misty in the morning;WNW;6;84%;68%;1
