Atlantic City, NJ;63;56;69;56;Partly sunny;SSW;5;87%;81%;1
Austin, TX;46;43;60;46;Showers around;NW;9;66%;74%;3
Baltimore, MD;64;56;72;56;Mostly cloudy;NW;4;75%;79%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;84;74;81;54;Rain and wind;WSW;21;91%;90%;1
Billings, MT;41;30;44;34;Rather cloudy;WSW;7;69%;1%;2
Birmingham, AL;77;71;77;70;Some wind and rain;SSE;10;91%;89%;1
Bismarck, ND;45;35;44;29;Mostly cloudy;W;9;78%;2%;2
Boise, ID;57;31;58;36;Plenty of sunshine;E;5;43%;0%;3
Boston, MA;56;44;54;46;A little rain;WSW;6;76%;58%;1
Bridgeport, CT;59;48;59;48;A little a.m. rain;WSW;5;77%;71%;1
Buffalo, NY;49;41;53;41;Clouds and sun;WSW;13;69%;6%;3
Burlington, VT;45;34;52;40;Spotty showers;SW;9;70%;68%;1
Caribou, ME;39;20;38;32;Partly sunny;SSW;6;59%;55%;1
Casper, WY;41;24;44;26;Not as cold;SSW;10;64%;1%;3
Charleston, SC;80;67;80;73;Sun and clouds;SE;6;74%;18%;4
Charleston, WV;66;52;66;58;Cloudy;ENE;4;89%;83%;1
Charlotte, NC;74;61;73;67;Showers around;SE;4;83%;91%;1
Cheyenne, WY;37;24;43;25;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;67%;2%;3
Chicago, IL;40;32;52;42;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;53%;1%;3
Cleveland, OH;50;46;55;47;Turning sunny;WSW;12;67%;27%;3
Columbia, SC;81;63;80;71;Mostly cloudy;SE;3;78%;43%;1
Columbus, OH;51;47;58;47;Clouds and sun;ESE;4;77%;71%;2
Concord, NH;52;35;48;36;Considerable clouds;WSW;4;86%;27%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;41;41;48;41;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;13;92%;69%;1
Denver, CO;48;22;48;28;Mostly sunny;SW;5;61%;2%;4
Des Moines, IA;39;24;51;33;Sunny;N;7;60%;6%;3
Detroit, MI;44;38;54;38;Mostly sunny;W;9;60%;8%;3
Dodge City, KS;35;25;37;31;Rain, some ice early;N;10;85%;91%;1
Duluth, MN;35;31;44;30;Showers around;NNW;9;71%;66%;1
El Paso, TX;37;31;54;36;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;57%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;32;16;24;11;Clouds and sun;ESE;4;81%;46%;1
Fargo, ND;34;30;43;26;Not as cold;N;8;80%;20%;2
Grand Junction, CO;34;21;47;26;Sunny, but chilly;ESE;5;53%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;40;35;50;37;Mostly sunny, cool;WNW;11;61%;10%;3
Hartford, CT;58;46;57;45;A little a.m. rain;SW;5;75%;63%;1
Helena, MT;40;31;46;34;Clouds limiting sun;SSW;4;61%;0%;2
Honolulu, HI;83;73;83;71;Heavy showers;NNW;9;77%;86%;2
Houston, TX;73;62;65;46;Couple of t-storms;NW;8;93%;67%;1
Indianapolis, IN;49;42;57;45;Mostly cloudy;ENE;4;74%;72%;2
Jackson, MS;80;71;76;55;Some wind and rain;SSE;14;92%;92%;1
Jacksonville, FL;82;74;86;75;Periods of sun;SE;9;76%;22%;2
Juneau, AK;47;40;44;37;Bit of rain, snow;E;7;88%;81%;0
Kansas City, MO;35;31;46;38;A shower in the p.m.;NE;3;69%;91%;3
Knoxville, TN;75;61;70;66;Periods of rain;E;4;94%;91%;1
Las Vegas, NV;68;46;75;52;Sunny and pleasant;N;4;15%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;61;50;64;57;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;4;84%;93%;1
Little Rock, AR;51;47;56;51;Rain and a t-storm;NNW;7;100%;93%;1
Long Beach, CA;80;54;75;54;Sunny and pleasant;NNW;5;38%;1%;4
Los Angeles, CA;77;56;78;56;Sunny and pleasant;SE;5;34%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;55;49;63;56;A shower in the p.m.;NE;5;77%;93%;1
Madison, WI;40;28;50;34;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;56%;6%;3
Memphis, TN;63;53;65;59;Rain and a t-storm;SSE;10;93%;92%;1
Miami, FL;87;80;86;80;A shower or two;E;11;71%;61%;5
Milwaukee, WI;43;30;52;39;Mostly sunny;W;11;53%;6%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;34;28;44;30;Not as cold;NNW;9;72%;6%;2
Mobile, AL;82;76;82;72;Some wind and rain;S;19;88%;86%;1
Montgomery, AL;78;72;79;73;Some wind and rain;SSE;13;87%;88%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;23;15;28;21;Windy;WNW;30;89%;35%;1
Nashville, TN;66;56;65;62;Periods of rain;SE;5;93%;96%;1
New Orleans, LA;82;76;80;62;Rain and wind;SW;22;85%;98%;1
New York, NY;59;53;60;51;A bit of a.m. rain;WSW;5;80%;66%;1
Newark, NJ;60;50;62;50;Decreasing clouds;WSW;5;77%;44%;1
Norfolk, VA;64;61;77;66;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;75%;63%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;34;32;39;37;Rain;WNW;9;98%;90%;1
Olympia, WA;59;45;59;45;Clouds breaking;SSW;4;84%;15%;1
Omaha, NE;40;21;50;32;Mostly sunny;N;5;63%;6%;3
Orlando, FL;89;75;89;75;Clouds and sun;ESE;9;72%;23%;5
Philadelphia, PA;64;54;67;53;Mostly cloudy;SSW;4;74%;44%;1
Phoenix, AZ;68;46;71;50;Sunny, but cool;ENE;5;23%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;55;48;59;49;Decreasing clouds;SSW;6;77%;36%;1
Portland, ME;52;37;48;41;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;67%;27%;1
Portland, OR;58;41;62;43;Clouds breaking;N;5;73%;7%;2
Providence, RI;58;44;55;45;A little a.m. rain;WSW;5;86%;61%;1
Raleigh, NC;74;59;77;66;A shower in the p.m.;S;4;76%;64%;3
Reno, NV;63;30;69;32;Plenty of sunshine;SW;4;29%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;66;57;76;65;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;78%;68%;2
Roswell, NM;28;24;43;31;Mostly cloudy, cold;WNW;6;74%;42%;1
Sacramento, CA;77;41;76;42;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;3;37%;2%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;45;29;53;34;Abundant sunshine;SE;5;41%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;48;45;66;44;Clouds breaking;NW;10;77%;27%;4
San Diego, CA;76;54;76;56;Sunny and nice;NNE;6;43%;1%;4
San Francisco, CA;76;51;71;51;Plenty of sun;WSW;5;42%;2%;4
Savannah, GA;82;71;84;75;Partly sunny;SSE;7;78%;33%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;48;58;50;Clouds breaking;S;6;84%;19%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;34;24;46;28;Mostly sunny;N;8;78%;5%;3
Spokane, WA;42;28;47;29;Increasing clouds;SSE;1;75%;1%;2
Springfield, IL;40;34;54;40;Inc. clouds;NNE;3;67%;69%;3
St. Louis, MO;43;39;54;44;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;81%;81%;1
Tampa, FL;90;76;90;75;Mostly cloudy;ESE;8;72%;44%;4
Toledo, OH;45;38;53;39;Mostly sunny;N;6;65%;14%;3
Tucson, AZ;57;40;69;48;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;6;32%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;36;35;47;42;Rain;NNE;7;94%;99%;1
Vero Beach, FL;86;77;87;76;Partly sunny;SE;10;74%;66%;4
Washington, DC;65;58;73;59;Mainly cloudy;SE;4;74%;78%;1
Wichita, KS;33;30;39;36;Afternoon downpours;NNE;8;84%;96%;1
Wilmington, DE;64;55;68;53;Mostly cloudy;S;4;81%;80%;1
