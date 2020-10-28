US Forecast for Thursday, October 29, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;52;38;47;31;Tropical rainstorm;N;4;74%;93%;1

Albuquerque, NM;46;29;55;35;Plenty of sun;E;4;48%;0%;4

Anchorage, AK;32;22;29;17;Fog to sun;N;3;72%;23%;1

Asheville, NC;68;64;78;47;Rain and wind;SSE;19;79%;92%;1

Atlanta, GA;75;71;78;50;Rain and wind;SW;19;81%;72%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;67;57;65;50;Stormy;W;10;88%;94%;1

Austin, TX;58;45;62;45;Sunny, windy, cool;NNW;18;52%;2%;4

Baltimore, MD;71;56;60;47;Stormy;NE;8;89%;95%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;79;50;66;48;Windy and cooler;NW;20;62%;6%;4

Billings, MT;44;35;51;35;Mostly sunny;WSW;15;62%;3%;3

Birmingham, AL;76;70;72;49;Tropical rainstorm;W;14;74%;71%;2

Bismarck, ND;46;29;40;32;Some sunshine;WNW;9;83%;18%;2

Boise, ID;62;37;63;40;Plenty of sunshine;E;5;42%;0%;3

Boston, MA;52;44;51;38;Tropical rainstorm;NNE;5;75%;94%;1

Bridgeport, CT;57;48;51;40;Stormy;NNE;7;76%;95%;1

Buffalo, NY;52;43;49;35;Tropical rainstorm;NE;7;73%;87%;1

Burlington, VT;52;40;47;29;Cloudy;NNE;6;67%;68%;1

Caribou, ME;35;32;42;22;Becoming cloudy;NNW;9;61%;19%;1

Casper, WY;53;27;52;32;Sunny and breezy;SSW;17;57%;3%;3

Charleston, SC;80;73;83;59;Mostly cloudy;SSW;12;79%;66%;1

Charleston, WV;65;58;64;45;Stormy;NNE;6;84%;93%;1

Charlotte, NC;71;67;83;55;Rain and wind;SSW;21;82%;90%;1

Cheyenne, WY;45;24;49;31;Sunny;WNW;11;56%;2%;3

Chicago, IL;52;42;50;36;Cloudy and breezy;N;16;66%;20%;1

Cleveland, OH;54;47;51;44;Stormy;NE;12;78%;92%;1

Columbia, SC;80;71;86;57;Cloudy, a t-storm;SW;17;71%;85%;1

Columbus, OH;55;49;50;40;Stormy;N;10;92%;94%;1

Concord, NH;44;34;47;30;A little rain;NNE;4;84%;86%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;46;39;52;37;Winds subsiding;NNW;19;80%;4%;2

Denver, CO;56;28;58;31;Mostly sunny;SW;5;53%;2%;4

Des Moines, IA;54;34;42;27;Chilly with some sun;WNW;12;70%;5%;3

Detroit, MI;54;39;50;37;Mostly cloudy;N;8;73%;69%;1

Dodge City, KS;43;31;49;33;Turning sunny;SW;13;75%;3%;3

Duluth, MN;41;27;34;27;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;5;64%;9%;2

El Paso, TX;53;34;62;40;Plenty of sunshine;E;4;49%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;20;10;21;8;Partly sunny;W;4;68%;18%;1

Fargo, ND;43;19;34;28;Partly sunny;SSE;6;84%;78%;2

Grand Junction, CO;47;27;54;30;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;55%;0%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;49;38;48;30;Mostly cloudy;NE;9;75%;23%;1

Hartford, CT;53;43;49;39;Stormy;NNE;4;78%;95%;1

Helena, MT;49;36;54;31;Sunshine;SW;5;55%;3%;3

Honolulu, HI;83;72;84;74;Periods of sun;W;8;65%;44%;3

Houston, TX;55;46;63;48;Sunny and windy;N;19;65%;8%;4

Indianapolis, IN;54;45;49;39;Stormy;N;10;82%;94%;1

Jackson, MS;78;52;59;45;Windy;WNW;21;64%;21%;1

Jacksonville, FL;86;76;89;58;Becoming cloudy;SSW;8;75%;66%;2

Juneau, AK;44;38;43;34;Cloudy with a shower;ENE;6;87%;75%;0

Kansas City, MO;48;38;45;31;Decreasing clouds;NNW;13;66%;11%;3

Knoxville, TN;68;66;76;49;Tropical rainstorm;SW;11;81%;92%;1

Las Vegas, NV;75;51;78;53;Sunny and nice;NNW;4;17%;0%;4

Lexington, KY;63;57;61;42;Stormy;NE;6;88%;93%;1

Little Rock, AR;54;50;51;37;Cloudy and cool;NNW;10;93%;28%;1

Long Beach, CA;75;54;78;55;Mostly sunny;S;4;45%;0%;4

Los Angeles, CA;77;55;82;57;Sunny and beautiful;ESE;4;41%;2%;4

Louisville, KY;57;55;58;44;Stormy;NNE;6;86%;94%;1

Madison, WI;52;34;42;29;Mostly cloudy;NNE;9;71%;4%;1

Memphis, TN;63;56;59;41;Tropical rainstorm;WSW;12;87%;73%;1

Miami, FL;86;80;87;78;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;71%;44%;5

Milwaukee, WI;55;40;45;32;Cooler;NNW;16;69%;23%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;50;29;37;29;Partly sunny;S;8;65%;46%;3

Mobile, AL;82;69;73;50;Mostly sunny;W;12;65%;25%;4

Montgomery, AL;79;72;76;49;Tropical rainstorm;W;13;76%;71%;2

Mt. Washington, NH;25;19;26;10;Windy;NNE;36;78%;88%;1

Nashville, TN;65;63;70;44;Tropical rainstorm;W;8;80%;91%;1

New Orleans, LA;80;58;67;54;Windy and cooler;WNW;19;63%;8%;4

New York, NY;58;52;53;42;Stormy;NNE;6;78%;96%;1

Newark, NJ;58;50;52;41;Stormy;NNE;6;79%;96%;1

Norfolk, VA;75;66;80;57;Increasingly windy;SSW;14;77%;75%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;37;36;50;33;Rain and drizzle;NW;17;85%;65%;2

Olympia, WA;63;46;60;44;Partial sunshine;SSW;4;80%;66%;2

Omaha, NE;58;30;41;31;Partly sunny, chilly;SSE;10;72%;5%;3

Orlando, FL;90;76;90;70;A shower or two;SW;12;70%;80%;4

Philadelphia, PA;63;52;55;44;Stormy;NNE;7;90%;96%;1

Phoenix, AZ;71;50;84;60;Sunshine and warmer;ENE;5;22%;0%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;56;48;50;41;Stormy;N;7;94%;94%;1

Portland, ME;43;39;49;32;Rain and drizzle;NNE;5;67%;85%;1

Portland, OR;61;43;61;43;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;79%;28%;2

Providence, RI;53;44;49;38;Stormy;NNE;4;80%;95%;1

Raleigh, NC;74;64;83;58;Rain and wind;SW;20;80%;86%;1

Reno, NV;69;30;69;32;Sunny and delightful;SW;4;26%;0%;4

Richmond, VA;74;66;73;50;Tropical rainstorm;SW;12;86%;91%;1

Roswell, NM;44;33;55;30;Brilliant sunshine;SSW;5;58%;0%;4

Sacramento, CA;76;41;78;42;Sunny and nice;SSE;3;39%;2%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;54;34;60;37;Sunshine;ESE;5;42%;0%;3

San Antonio, TX;66;43;67;44;Plenty of sunshine;N;9;55%;1%;5

San Diego, CA;77;56;76;58;Mostly sunny, nice;N;6;48%;0%;4

San Francisco, CA;74;51;70;51;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;50%;2%;3

Savannah, GA;84;76;87;56;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;13;77%;80%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;55;51;59;48;Partly sunny;SSE;6;80%;65%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;50;25;39;28;Lots of sun, cold;SSE;5;76%;8%;3

Spokane, WA;51;33;54;34;Mostly sunny;SE;1;74%;4%;2

Springfield, IL;50;40;50;30;Tropical rainstorm;N;15;70%;70%;1

St. Louis, MO;50;43;48;34;Tropical rainstorm;NNW;12;82%;70%;1

Tampa, FL;90;74;88;70;A passing shower;SW;9;80%;81%;4

Toledo, OH;53;39;49;36;Tropical rainstorm;NNE;7;77%;77%;1

Tucson, AZ;68;48;83;55;Sunny and warmer;ESE;9;20%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;45;42;53;34;Rain tapering off;NNW;10;79%;81%;1

Vero Beach, FL;87;76;90;73;Partly sunny;SSW;9;71%;44%;5

Washington, DC;72;59;63;48;Stormy;WSW;8;93%;93%;1

Wichita, KS;39;37;49;31;Decreasing clouds;W;13;75%;12%;4

Wilmington, DE;66;53;56;45;Stormy;NNE;9;96%;95%;1

