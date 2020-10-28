Austin, TX;58;45;62;45;Sunny, windy, cool;NNW;18;52%;2%;4
Baltimore, MD;71;56;60;47;Stormy;NE;8;89%;95%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;79;50;66;48;Windy and cooler;NW;20;62%;6%;4
Billings, MT;44;35;51;35;Mostly sunny;WSW;15;62%;3%;3
Birmingham, AL;76;70;72;49;Tropical rainstorm;W;14;74%;71%;2
Bismarck, ND;46;29;40;32;Some sunshine;WNW;9;83%;18%;2
Boise, ID;62;37;63;40;Plenty of sunshine;E;5;42%;0%;3
Boston, MA;52;44;51;38;Tropical rainstorm;NNE;5;75%;94%;1
Bridgeport, CT;57;48;51;40;Stormy;NNE;7;76%;95%;1
Buffalo, NY;52;43;49;35;Tropical rainstorm;NE;7;73%;87%;1
Burlington, VT;52;40;47;29;Cloudy;NNE;6;67%;68%;1
Caribou, ME;35;32;42;22;Becoming cloudy;NNW;9;61%;19%;1
Casper, WY;53;27;52;32;Sunny and breezy;SSW;17;57%;3%;3
Charleston, SC;80;73;83;59;Mostly cloudy;SSW;12;79%;66%;1
Charleston, WV;65;58;64;45;Stormy;NNE;6;84%;93%;1
Charlotte, NC;71;67;83;55;Rain and wind;SSW;21;82%;90%;1
Cheyenne, WY;45;24;49;31;Sunny;WNW;11;56%;2%;3
Chicago, IL;52;42;50;36;Cloudy and breezy;N;16;66%;20%;1
Cleveland, OH;54;47;51;44;Stormy;NE;12;78%;92%;1
Columbia, SC;80;71;86;57;Cloudy, a t-storm;SW;17;71%;85%;1
Columbus, OH;55;49;50;40;Stormy;N;10;92%;94%;1
Concord, NH;44;34;47;30;A little rain;NNE;4;84%;86%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;46;39;52;37;Winds subsiding;NNW;19;80%;4%;2
Denver, CO;56;28;58;31;Mostly sunny;SW;5;53%;2%;4
Des Moines, IA;54;34;42;27;Chilly with some sun;WNW;12;70%;5%;3
Detroit, MI;54;39;50;37;Mostly cloudy;N;8;73%;69%;1
Dodge City, KS;43;31;49;33;Turning sunny;SW;13;75%;3%;3
Duluth, MN;41;27;34;27;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;5;64%;9%;2
El Paso, TX;53;34;62;40;Plenty of sunshine;E;4;49%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;20;10;21;8;Partly sunny;W;4;68%;18%;1
Fargo, ND;43;19;34;28;Partly sunny;SSE;6;84%;78%;2
Grand Junction, CO;47;27;54;30;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;55%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;49;38;48;30;Mostly cloudy;NE;9;75%;23%;1
Hartford, CT;53;43;49;39;Stormy;NNE;4;78%;95%;1
Helena, MT;49;36;54;31;Sunshine;SW;5;55%;3%;3
Honolulu, HI;83;72;84;74;Periods of sun;W;8;65%;44%;3
Houston, TX;55;46;63;48;Sunny and windy;N;19;65%;8%;4
Indianapolis, IN;54;45;49;39;Stormy;N;10;82%;94%;1
Jackson, MS;78;52;59;45;Windy;WNW;21;64%;21%;1
Jacksonville, FL;86;76;89;58;Becoming cloudy;SSW;8;75%;66%;2
Juneau, AK;44;38;43;34;Cloudy with a shower;ENE;6;87%;75%;0
Kansas City, MO;48;38;45;31;Decreasing clouds;NNW;13;66%;11%;3
Knoxville, TN;68;66;76;49;Tropical rainstorm;SW;11;81%;92%;1
Las Vegas, NV;75;51;78;53;Sunny and nice;NNW;4;17%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;63;57;61;42;Stormy;NE;6;88%;93%;1
Little Rock, AR;54;50;51;37;Cloudy and cool;NNW;10;93%;28%;1
Long Beach, CA;75;54;78;55;Mostly sunny;S;4;45%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;77;55;82;57;Sunny and beautiful;ESE;4;41%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;57;55;58;44;Stormy;NNE;6;86%;94%;1
Madison, WI;52;34;42;29;Mostly cloudy;NNE;9;71%;4%;1
Memphis, TN;63;56;59;41;Tropical rainstorm;WSW;12;87%;73%;1
Miami, FL;86;80;87;78;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;71%;44%;5
Milwaukee, WI;55;40;45;32;Cooler;NNW;16;69%;23%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;50;29;37;29;Partly sunny;S;8;65%;46%;3
Mobile, AL;82;69;73;50;Mostly sunny;W;12;65%;25%;4
Montgomery, AL;79;72;76;49;Tropical rainstorm;W;13;76%;71%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;25;19;26;10;Windy;NNE;36;78%;88%;1
Nashville, TN;65;63;70;44;Tropical rainstorm;W;8;80%;91%;1
New Orleans, LA;80;58;67;54;Windy and cooler;WNW;19;63%;8%;4
New York, NY;58;52;53;42;Stormy;NNE;6;78%;96%;1
Newark, NJ;58;50;52;41;Stormy;NNE;6;79%;96%;1
Norfolk, VA;75;66;80;57;Increasingly windy;SSW;14;77%;75%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;37;36;50;33;Rain and drizzle;NW;17;85%;65%;2
Olympia, WA;63;46;60;44;Partial sunshine;SSW;4;80%;66%;2
Omaha, NE;58;30;41;31;Partly sunny, chilly;SSE;10;72%;5%;3
Orlando, FL;90;76;90;70;A shower or two;SW;12;70%;80%;4
Philadelphia, PA;63;52;55;44;Stormy;NNE;7;90%;96%;1
Phoenix, AZ;71;50;84;60;Sunshine and warmer;ENE;5;22%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;56;48;50;41;Stormy;N;7;94%;94%;1
Portland, ME;43;39;49;32;Rain and drizzle;NNE;5;67%;85%;1
Portland, OR;61;43;61;43;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;79%;28%;2
Providence, RI;53;44;49;38;Stormy;NNE;4;80%;95%;1
Raleigh, NC;74;64;83;58;Rain and wind;SW;20;80%;86%;1
Reno, NV;69;30;69;32;Sunny and delightful;SW;4;26%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;74;66;73;50;Tropical rainstorm;SW;12;86%;91%;1
Roswell, NM;44;33;55;30;Brilliant sunshine;SSW;5;58%;0%;4
Sacramento, CA;76;41;78;42;Sunny and nice;SSE;3;39%;2%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;54;34;60;37;Sunshine;ESE;5;42%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;66;43;67;44;Plenty of sunshine;N;9;55%;1%;5
San Diego, CA;77;56;76;58;Mostly sunny, nice;N;6;48%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;74;51;70;51;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;50%;2%;3
Savannah, GA;84;76;87;56;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;13;77%;80%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;55;51;59;48;Partly sunny;SSE;6;80%;65%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;50;25;39;28;Lots of sun, cold;SSE;5;76%;8%;3
Spokane, WA;51;33;54;34;Mostly sunny;SE;1;74%;4%;2
Springfield, IL;50;40;50;30;Tropical rainstorm;N;15;70%;70%;1
St. Louis, MO;50;43;48;34;Tropical rainstorm;NNW;12;82%;70%;1
Tampa, FL;90;74;88;70;A passing shower;SW;9;80%;81%;4
Toledo, OH;53;39;49;36;Tropical rainstorm;NNE;7;77%;77%;1
Tucson, AZ;68;48;83;55;Sunny and warmer;ESE;9;20%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;45;42;53;34;Rain tapering off;NNW;10;79%;81%;1
Vero Beach, FL;87;76;90;73;Partly sunny;SSW;9;71%;44%;5
Washington, DC;72;59;63;48;Stormy;WSW;8;93%;93%;1
Wichita, KS;39;37;49;31;Decreasing clouds;W;13;75%;12%;4
Wilmington, DE;66;53;56;45;Stormy;NNE;9;96%;95%;1
