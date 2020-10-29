Austin, TX;63;45;70;45;Mostly sunny;ENE;3;46%;2%;4
Baltimore, MD;60;49;53;38;Morning rain;NW;12;71%;65%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;65;48;68;45;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;59%;3%;4
Billings, MT;54;36;59;38;Plenty of sun;W;13;53%;26%;3
Birmingham, AL;70;48;60;44;Mostly sunny, cooler;NE;8;62%;5%;4
Bismarck, ND;40;32;42;38;Mostly sunny;S;9;88%;4%;2
Boise, ID;68;40;69;34;Mostly sunny, mild;NNW;7;34%;3%;3
Boston, MA;50;37;39;28;Snow and rain;NW;14;74%;55%;1
Bridgeport, CT;51;39;42;30;Rain, colder;NNW;12;74%;68%;1
Buffalo, NY;50;36;39;29;Colder with clearing;SW;7;71%;12%;1
Burlington, VT;47;30;40;24;Clearing;NE;10;52%;10%;3
Caribou, ME;43;22;36;21;Partly sunny;NW;9;50%;4%;2
Casper, WY;64;33;59;33;Increasingly windy;SW;21;45%;2%;3
Charleston, SC;82;56;73;53;Sunny, not as warm;NNE;10;62%;3%;4
Charleston, WV;65;46;51;32;Low clouds;NW;6;74%;28%;1
Charlotte, NC;82;55;66;42;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNE;10;55%;2%;4
Cheyenne, WY;53;33;52;39;Mostly sunny;W;9;47%;0%;3
Chicago, IL;50;33;45;36;Mostly sunny, chilly;SE;7;53%;1%;3
Cleveland, OH;51;44;45;38;Rain and drizzle;NW;14;70%;65%;1
Columbia, SC;85;55;71;45;Sunny and cooler;NNE;8;58%;2%;4
Columbus, OH;49;38;45;27;Partly sunny, chilly;N;8;63%;7%;2
Concord, NH;45;33;39;18;A little a.m. snow;NW;9;54%;57%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;60;37;63;43;Plenty of sunshine;SE;5;57%;3%;4
Denver, CO;67;32;63;38;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;47%;2%;3
Des Moines, IA;44;28;50;38;Sunny;SE;7;67%;4%;3
Detroit, MI;52;37;43;28;Clouds and sun;N;7;65%;20%;1
Dodge City, KS;57;35;62;39;Mostly sunny;S;10;67%;2%;4
Duluth, MN;34;25;40;32;Partly sunny;S;6;67%;3%;2
El Paso, TX;65;39;72;46;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;5;39%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;18;9;15;5;Decreasing clouds;NE;5;77%;44%;0
Fargo, ND;34;30;39;34;Clouds and sun;SSE;8;85%;4%;2
Grand Junction, CO;59;31;57;33;Plenty of sun;ENE;6;52%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;45;29;43;27;Mostly sunny, chilly;N;6;64%;4%;3
Hartford, CT;50;38;40;26;Rain, then snow late;NW;10;70%;66%;1
Helena, MT;50;30;56;35;Partly sunny;SW;7;55%;31%;3
Honolulu, HI;84;74;85;72;Partly sunny;W;14;62%;66%;5
Houston, TX;63;48;68;48;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;59%;4%;4
Indianapolis, IN;48;38;49;33;Chilly with sunshine;SE;6;62%;2%;3
Jackson, MS;57;43;62;41;Partly sunny;NE;8;60%;5%;4
Jacksonville, FL;89;57;74;63;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNE;8;56%;7%;4
Juneau, AK;43;34;42;40;Spotty showers;E;9;90%;96%;0
Kansas City, MO;51;33;59;45;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;57%;5%;3
Knoxville, TN;77;49;55;37;Cooler;NE;7;72%;5%;2
Las Vegas, NV;79;51;79;53;Sunny and pleasant;NNW;5;20%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;61;42;51;32;Cooler;NNE;8;73%;26%;1
Little Rock, AR;51;37;58;38;Mostly sunny;E;5;61%;5%;4
Long Beach, CA;81;54;79;56;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;47%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;83;57;83;58;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;40%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;59;43;52;36;Turning sunny;ENE;6;66%;1%;3
Madison, WI;42;26;44;31;Mostly sunny, chilly;SSE;4;57%;1%;3
Memphis, TN;55;40;55;41;Turning sunny;ENE;7;67%;2%;4
Miami, FL;88;78;87;78;A p.m. shower or two;NE;6;77%;87%;3
Milwaukee, WI;46;30;43;33;Mostly sunny, chilly;SSE;6;55%;1%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;38;28;41;35;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;70%;3%;3
Mobile, AL;73;50;68;48;Sunshine, but cool;NNE;10;60%;4%;4
Montgomery, AL;77;49;63;47;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNE;8;64%;5%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;27;11;15;6;Frigid;NW;24;50%;13%;1
Nashville, TN;69;43;54;38;Partly sunny;ENE;6;66%;2%;4
New Orleans, LA;67;53;67;55;Cool with sunshine;NE;10;63%;2%;4
New York, NY;54;42;44;35;Morning rain, cloudy;NNW;13;80%;73%;1
Newark, NJ;52;42;44;31;Morning rain, cloudy;NNW;11;78%;73%;1
Norfolk, VA;83;58;61;48;Partly sunny, cooler;N;13;82%;44%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;54;34;61;41;Plenty of sun;S;6;68%;2%;4
Olympia, WA;62;44;57;35;Mostly cloudy;SSW;11;71%;33%;1
Omaha, NE;47;30;52;42;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;69%;5%;3
Orlando, FL;91;68;78;65;Not as warm;NNE;9;49%;13%;5
Philadelphia, PA;55;45;48;34;A little a.m. rain;NNW;10;78%;77%;1
Phoenix, AZ;85;59;87;58;Mostly sunny;NE;5;21%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;53;43;49;33;Misty in the morning;N;8;75%;42%;1
Portland, ME;48;32;40;26;Rain and snow shower;NNW;12;50%;54%;1
Portland, OR;62;44;59;38;Considerable clouds;N;5;79%;55%;1
Providence, RI;50;37;40;25;Snowy in the p.m.;NW;13;76%;67%;1
Raleigh, NC;82;59;67;43;Sunshine and cooler;N;10;58%;6%;4
Reno, NV;70;33;74;34;Sunny and warm;WSW;5;22%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;73;52;59;39;Clearing and cooler;N;11;80%;25%;1
Roswell, NM;62;32;64;37;Abundant sunshine;S;5;58%;0%;4
Sacramento, CA;78;41;78;41;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;4;44%;2%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;62;38;66;40;Sunny and nice;SSE;7;37%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;67;44;71;42;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;49%;3%;4
San Diego, CA;78;57;76;58;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;6;55%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;76;51;67;50;Partly sunny;WSW;7;53%;2%;3
Savannah, GA;84;55;75;54;Sunlit, not as warm;NNE;10;54%;1%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;59;50;57;43;Mostly cloudy;SE;14;72%;36%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;44;26;45;38;Sunny;SSE;5;82%;3%;3
Spokane, WA;58;37;57;30;Mostly cloudy;SW;11;61%;26%;2
Springfield, IL;50;30;51;36;Sunny and cool;SE;4;63%;4%;3
St. Louis, MO;48;34;53;37;Sunny, but cool;SSE;5;63%;4%;3
Tampa, FL;87;67;79;61;Not as warm;NNE;6;53%;12%;5
Toledo, OH;52;35;44;27;Partly sunny, chilly;ENE;6;62%;10%;3
Tucson, AZ;83;55;85;57;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;6;20%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;57;35;62;43;Sunny;S;5;58%;3%;4
Vero Beach, FL;90;72;80;70;Not as warm;NNE;10;69%;22%;3
Washington, DC;63;50;55;38;A shower in the a.m.;N;10;75%;55%;1
Wichita, KS;51;33;61;41;Mostly sunny;S;9;75%;5%;4
Wilmington, DE;57;45;48;33;A little a.m. rain;NNW;12;83%;67%;1
