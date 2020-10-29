US Forecast for Friday, October 30, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;48;31;39;20;A little snow;NNW;8;70%;56%;1

Albuquerque, NM;58;36;60;39;Mostly sunny;ENE;3;48%;0%;4

Anchorage, AK;29;17;27;13;Fog to sun;NNE;8;58%;10%;1

Asheville, NC;78;48;53;33;Cooler;NNW;14;67%;25%;4

Atlanta, GA;77;49;62;45;Sunshine and cooler;NNE;11;62%;5%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;62;50;54;38;Morning rain;NNW;19;86%;69%;1

Austin, TX;63;45;70;45;Mostly sunny;ENE;3;46%;2%;4

Baltimore, MD;60;49;53;38;Morning rain;NW;12;71%;65%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;65;48;68;45;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;59%;3%;4

Billings, MT;54;36;59;38;Plenty of sun;W;13;53%;26%;3

Birmingham, AL;70;48;60;44;Mostly sunny, cooler;NE;8;62%;5%;4

Bismarck, ND;40;32;42;38;Mostly sunny;S;9;88%;4%;2

Boise, ID;68;40;69;34;Mostly sunny, mild;NNW;7;34%;3%;3

Boston, MA;50;37;39;28;Snow and rain;NW;14;74%;55%;1

Bridgeport, CT;51;39;42;30;Rain, colder;NNW;12;74%;68%;1

Buffalo, NY;50;36;39;29;Colder with clearing;SW;7;71%;12%;1

Burlington, VT;47;30;40;24;Clearing;NE;10;52%;10%;3

Caribou, ME;43;22;36;21;Partly sunny;NW;9;50%;4%;2

Casper, WY;64;33;59;33;Increasingly windy;SW;21;45%;2%;3

Charleston, SC;82;56;73;53;Sunny, not as warm;NNE;10;62%;3%;4

Charleston, WV;65;46;51;32;Low clouds;NW;6;74%;28%;1

Charlotte, NC;82;55;66;42;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNE;10;55%;2%;4

Cheyenne, WY;53;33;52;39;Mostly sunny;W;9;47%;0%;3

Chicago, IL;50;33;45;36;Mostly sunny, chilly;SE;7;53%;1%;3

Cleveland, OH;51;44;45;38;Rain and drizzle;NW;14;70%;65%;1

Columbia, SC;85;55;71;45;Sunny and cooler;NNE;8;58%;2%;4

Columbus, OH;49;38;45;27;Partly sunny, chilly;N;8;63%;7%;2

Concord, NH;45;33;39;18;A little a.m. snow;NW;9;54%;57%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;60;37;63;43;Plenty of sunshine;SE;5;57%;3%;4

Denver, CO;67;32;63;38;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;47%;2%;3

Des Moines, IA;44;28;50;38;Sunny;SE;7;67%;4%;3

Detroit, MI;52;37;43;28;Clouds and sun;N;7;65%;20%;1

Dodge City, KS;57;35;62;39;Mostly sunny;S;10;67%;2%;4

Duluth, MN;34;25;40;32;Partly sunny;S;6;67%;3%;2

El Paso, TX;65;39;72;46;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;5;39%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;18;9;15;5;Decreasing clouds;NE;5;77%;44%;0

Fargo, ND;34;30;39;34;Clouds and sun;SSE;8;85%;4%;2

Grand Junction, CO;59;31;57;33;Plenty of sun;ENE;6;52%;0%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;45;29;43;27;Mostly sunny, chilly;N;6;64%;4%;3

Hartford, CT;50;38;40;26;Rain, then snow late;NW;10;70%;66%;1

Helena, MT;50;30;56;35;Partly sunny;SW;7;55%;31%;3

Honolulu, HI;84;74;85;72;Partly sunny;W;14;62%;66%;5

Houston, TX;63;48;68;48;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;59%;4%;4

Indianapolis, IN;48;38;49;33;Chilly with sunshine;SE;6;62%;2%;3

Jackson, MS;57;43;62;41;Partly sunny;NE;8;60%;5%;4

Jacksonville, FL;89;57;74;63;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNE;8;56%;7%;4

Juneau, AK;43;34;42;40;Spotty showers;E;9;90%;96%;0

Kansas City, MO;51;33;59;45;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;57%;5%;3

Knoxville, TN;77;49;55;37;Cooler;NE;7;72%;5%;2

Las Vegas, NV;79;51;79;53;Sunny and pleasant;NNW;5;20%;0%;4

Lexington, KY;61;42;51;32;Cooler;NNE;8;73%;26%;1

Little Rock, AR;51;37;58;38;Mostly sunny;E;5;61%;5%;4

Long Beach, CA;81;54;79;56;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;47%;0%;4

Los Angeles, CA;83;57;83;58;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;40%;2%;4

Louisville, KY;59;43;52;36;Turning sunny;ENE;6;66%;1%;3

Madison, WI;42;26;44;31;Mostly sunny, chilly;SSE;4;57%;1%;3

Memphis, TN;55;40;55;41;Turning sunny;ENE;7;67%;2%;4

Miami, FL;88;78;87;78;A p.m. shower or two;NE;6;77%;87%;3

Milwaukee, WI;46;30;43;33;Mostly sunny, chilly;SSE;6;55%;1%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;38;28;41;35;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;70%;3%;3

Mobile, AL;73;50;68;48;Sunshine, but cool;NNE;10;60%;4%;4

Montgomery, AL;77;49;63;47;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNE;8;64%;5%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;27;11;15;6;Frigid;NW;24;50%;13%;1

Nashville, TN;69;43;54;38;Partly sunny;ENE;6;66%;2%;4

New Orleans, LA;67;53;67;55;Cool with sunshine;NE;10;63%;2%;4

New York, NY;54;42;44;35;Morning rain, cloudy;NNW;13;80%;73%;1

Newark, NJ;52;42;44;31;Morning rain, cloudy;NNW;11;78%;73%;1

Norfolk, VA;83;58;61;48;Partly sunny, cooler;N;13;82%;44%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;54;34;61;41;Plenty of sun;S;6;68%;2%;4

Olympia, WA;62;44;57;35;Mostly cloudy;SSW;11;71%;33%;1

Omaha, NE;47;30;52;42;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;69%;5%;3

Orlando, FL;91;68;78;65;Not as warm;NNE;9;49%;13%;5

Philadelphia, PA;55;45;48;34;A little a.m. rain;NNW;10;78%;77%;1

Phoenix, AZ;85;59;87;58;Mostly sunny;NE;5;21%;0%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;53;43;49;33;Misty in the morning;N;8;75%;42%;1

Portland, ME;48;32;40;26;Rain and snow shower;NNW;12;50%;54%;1

Portland, OR;62;44;59;38;Considerable clouds;N;5;79%;55%;1

Providence, RI;50;37;40;25;Snowy in the p.m.;NW;13;76%;67%;1

Raleigh, NC;82;59;67;43;Sunshine and cooler;N;10;58%;6%;4

Reno, NV;70;33;74;34;Sunny and warm;WSW;5;22%;0%;3

Richmond, VA;73;52;59;39;Clearing and cooler;N;11;80%;25%;1

Roswell, NM;62;32;64;37;Abundant sunshine;S;5;58%;0%;4

Sacramento, CA;78;41;78;41;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;4;44%;2%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;62;38;66;40;Sunny and nice;SSE;7;37%;0%;3

San Antonio, TX;67;44;71;42;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;49%;3%;4

San Diego, CA;78;57;76;58;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;6;55%;0%;4

San Francisco, CA;76;51;67;50;Partly sunny;WSW;7;53%;2%;3

Savannah, GA;84;55;75;54;Sunlit, not as warm;NNE;10;54%;1%;4

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;59;50;57;43;Mostly cloudy;SE;14;72%;36%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;44;26;45;38;Sunny;SSE;5;82%;3%;3

Spokane, WA;58;37;57;30;Mostly cloudy;SW;11;61%;26%;2

Springfield, IL;50;30;51;36;Sunny and cool;SE;4;63%;4%;3

St. Louis, MO;48;34;53;37;Sunny, but cool;SSE;5;63%;4%;3

Tampa, FL;87;67;79;61;Not as warm;NNE;6;53%;12%;5

Toledo, OH;52;35;44;27;Partly sunny, chilly;ENE;6;62%;10%;3

Tucson, AZ;83;55;85;57;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;6;20%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;57;35;62;43;Sunny;S;5;58%;3%;4

Vero Beach, FL;90;72;80;70;Not as warm;NNE;10;69%;22%;3

Washington, DC;63;50;55;38;A shower in the a.m.;N;10;75%;55%;1

Wichita, KS;51;33;61;41;Mostly sunny;S;9;75%;5%;4

Wilmington, DE;57;45;48;33;A little a.m. rain;NNW;12;83%;67%;1

