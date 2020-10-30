Austin, TX;71;46;76;50;Mostly sunny;SSW;1;47%;2%;4
Baltimore, MD;53;39;50;42;Mostly sunny, cool;SSE;4;60%;4%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;67;45;73;51;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;62%;8%;4
Billings, MT;62;39;52;34;Partly sunny;S;10;55%;1%;3
Birmingham, AL;61;44;69;54;Mostly sunny;SE;6;59%;9%;4
Bismarck, ND;40;39;45;23;Windy;NW;19;55%;4%;2
Boise, ID;76;34;58;36;Mostly sunny, cooler;E;5;48%;0%;3
Boston, MA;37;27;44;33;Sunny and cold;SSW;5;51%;10%;3
Bridgeport, CT;41;29;46;37;Sunny, but chilly;S;5;51%;22%;3
Buffalo, NY;39;29;47;39;Mostly sunny;S;6;57%;7%;3
Burlington, VT;38;24;44;34;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;48%;5%;3
Caribou, ME;36;21;39;24;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;46%;2%;2
Casper, WY;64;34;50;26;Mostly sunny, cooler;E;10;52%;1%;3
Charleston, SC;74;54;71;62;Clouds and sun;NE;10;62%;39%;4
Charleston, WV;49;32;59;44;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;62%;4%;3
Charlotte, NC;67;42;62;48;Mostly sunny;E;6;52%;40%;4
Cheyenne, WY;56;39;49;29;Mostly sunny;WSW;13;42%;1%;3
Chicago, IL;44;34;56;34;Increasingly windy;SW;17;55%;27%;3
Cleveland, OH;45;37;51;45;Partly sunny;S;9;56%;25%;3
Columbia, SC;71;46;65;54;Cool with sunshine;ENE;6;53%;44%;4
Columbus, OH;45;27;51;40;Mostly sunny, cool;S;6;61%;27%;3
Concord, NH;39;17;46;24;Plenty of sunshine;S;4;50%;4%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;66;44;69;47;Partly sunny;S;9;61%;4%;4
Denver, CO;71;38;59;31;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;34%;0%;3
Des Moines, IA;51;38;62;31;Mostly sunny, windy;NW;17;62%;11%;3
Detroit, MI;41;27;49;42;Mostly sunny, chilly;SSW;8;62%;57%;3
Dodge City, KS;70;42;68;33;Sunshine;N;15;53%;3%;4
Duluth, MN;44;33;44;27;Mostly cloudy;WNW;12;78%;55%;1
El Paso, TX;72;45;77;52;High clouds;NE;4;34%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;13;5;14;2;A few flurries;W;4;70%;80%;0
Fargo, ND;46;37;48;23;Windy in the p.m.;NW;15;79%;21%;2
Grand Junction, CO;59;34;62;34;Plenty of sun;E;5;45%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;41;27;52;35;Mostly sunny;SSW;11;63%;74%;3
Hartford, CT;38;23;46;31;Sunny, but cold;SSE;4;52%;19%;3
Helena, MT;70;36;49;29;Sunny intervals;SW;5;50%;0%;3
Honolulu, HI;86;72;86;71;A shower or two;NNW;6;65%;66%;4
Houston, TX;68;48;73;53;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;4;62%;7%;4
Indianapolis, IN;48;31;56;42;Partly sunny;S;8;67%;14%;3
Jackson, MS;62;42;69;46;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;60%;7%;4
Jacksonville, FL;74;63;75;66;Periods of sun;E;12;73%;59%;2
Juneau, AK;41;39;49;41;Rain, some heavy;SE;14;88%;93%;0
Kansas City, MO;65;45;65;38;Winds subsiding;NW;14;52%;10%;3
Knoxville, TN;55;37;62;47;Partly sunny;SE;4;61%;26%;4
Las Vegas, NV;79;51;82;56;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;5;19%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;48;33;58;47;Partly sunny;S;7;62%;9%;3
Little Rock, AR;58;38;64;46;Partly sunny;WSW;5;63%;10%;4
Long Beach, CA;79;56;81;59;Fog, then some sun;SE;4;47%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;83;58;85;63;Turning out cloudy;ESE;5;37%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;52;35;60;49;Partly sunny;S;6;63%;11%;3
Madison, WI;42;29;55;29;Mostly sunny;WNW;13;58%;63%;3
Memphis, TN;60;40;66;47;Partly sunny;SW;5;60%;12%;4
Miami, FL;87;78;85;79;A t-storm in spots;ENE;10;73%;66%;2
Milwaukee, WI;42;31;54;33;Mostly sunny, breezy;SW;17;58%;58%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;45;35;51;27;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;15;70%;16%;2
Mobile, AL;65;49;73;58;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;63%;10%;4
Montgomery, AL;63;48;68;55;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;64%;6%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;14;5;21;15;Windy in the morning;S;21;32%;4%;3
Nashville, TN;55;38;65;51;Partly sunny;S;6;57%;11%;4
New Orleans, LA;61;55;71;60;Episodes of sunshine;ESE;7;63%;6%;4
New York, NY;43;34;47;42;Mostly sunny, chilly;S;5;46%;18%;3
Newark, NJ;42;30;46;37;Mostly sunny, chilly;S;5;50%;15%;3
Norfolk, VA;62;49;57;49;Areas of low clouds;ESE;9;54%;26%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;66;41;67;42;Sunny;NW;13;63%;6%;4
Olympia, WA;58;37;55;36;Episodes of sunshine;NE;5;73%;26%;2
Omaha, NE;58;42;63;32;Sunny and breezy;NW;16;58%;6%;3
Orlando, FL;81;64;85;70;Mostly sunny, warmer;ENE;9;63%;18%;5
Philadelphia, PA;46;33;49;38;Mostly sunny, chilly;S;5;48%;6%;3
Phoenix, AZ;87;58;89;66;Partly sunny;NE;4;23%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;46;32;51;40;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;59%;6%;3
Portland, ME;39;26;44;36;Plenty of sun;SSW;6;41%;6%;3
Portland, OR;59;38;60;40;Clouds and sun;NNE;6;72%;4%;2
Providence, RI;37;23;46;29;Sunny, but cold;S;4;56%;20%;3
Raleigh, NC;67;43;61;46;Cool with sunshine;E;6;56%;6%;4
Reno, NV;74;33;71;32;Sunny and warm;SSW;4;27%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;58;40;55;41;Mostly sunny, cool;SE;5;56%;2%;3
Roswell, NM;70;37;76;41;High clouds;N;3;44%;0%;4
Sacramento, CA;79;42;80;43;Sunny and warm;SSE;4;40%;2%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;68;41;61;37;Sunny and nice;ESE;5;39%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;71;42;76;48;Sunny and delightful;ESE;5;54%;0%;4
San Diego, CA;78;57;76;61;Fog, then some sun;SSW;6;55%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;66;50;72;51;Mostly sunny, nice;WSW;6;49%;2%;3
Savannah, GA;74;54;71;64;Thickening clouds;ENE;11;66%;72%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;60;42;56;42;Partly sunny;NNE;6;70%;26%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;51;39;57;25;Increasingly windy;NW;17;65%;4%;3
Spokane, WA;57;31;53;30;Clouds and sunshine;ESE;2;69%;1%;2
Springfield, IL;53;35;60;38;Mostly sunny, breezy;SW;15;59%;11%;3
St. Louis, MO;52;37;61;42;Mostly sunny;SW;9;61%;11%;3
Tampa, FL;78;62;86;70;Abundant sunshine;E;7;64%;7%;5
Toledo, OH;44;27;51;43;Mostly sunny;S;6;62%;56%;3
Tucson, AZ;86;56;88;63;Partly sunny, warm;E;5;23%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;67;43;67;43;Mostly sunny;NW;10;58%;5%;4
Vero Beach, FL;82;70;83;74;Periods of sun, nice;E;11;69%;45%;3
Washington, DC;54;40;51;43;Mostly sunny, cool;SSE;5;51%;3%;3
Wichita, KS;66;42;64;36;Plenty of sun;NNW;14;64%;6%;3
Wilmington, DE;48;33;49;37;Mostly sunny, chilly;SSW;6;51%;5%;3
