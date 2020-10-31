Austin, TX;76;51;75;45;Mostly sunny, nice;N;9;46%;5%;4
Baltimore, MD;50;42;56;37;Periods of rain;WNW;10;83%;70%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;72;48;75;44;Partly sunny;N;8;61%;1%;4
Billings, MT;56;34;61;42;Mostly sunny;WSW;13;51%;2%;3
Birmingham, AL;69;54;69;36;Partly sunny;N;9;59%;3%;4
Bismarck, ND;46;21;48;32;Sunshine;WSW;9;54%;0%;2
Boise, ID;59;37;64;39;Sunny and pleasant;E;6;41%;0%;3
Boston, MA;43;35;53;38;Downpours;SSW;7;86%;90%;1
Bridgeport, CT;45;38;57;36;Afternoon rain;WNW;10;71%;90%;1
Buffalo, NY;46;40;50;33;Spotty showers;W;18;68%;87%;1
Burlington, VT;43;34;51;35;Winds subsiding;WNW;17;62%;92%;1
Caribou, ME;40;26;45;40;Becoming cloudy;SSE;13;73%;80%;1
Casper, WY;54;28;63;39;Mostly sunny;SSW;16;34%;0%;3
Charleston, SC;71;65;78;45;Decreasing clouds;WNW;7;70%;42%;3
Charleston, WV;59;45;56;31;Mostly cloudy;WNW;11;68%;52%;1
Charlotte, NC;60;50;68;34;Showers around;NW;6;74%;70%;2
Cheyenne, WY;50;29;61;39;Mostly sunny;W;9;36%;2%;3
Chicago, IL;57;34;39;28;Winds subsiding;NW;19;50%;5%;2
Cleveland, OH;50;46;51;37;Strong winds;WNW;26;69%;94%;1
Columbia, SC;64;56;71;40;A shower or two;NW;6;72%;60%;2
Columbus, OH;52;41;49;27;Windy;WNW;20;54%;59%;3
Concord, NH;44;28;49;35;Spotty p.m. showers;SSE;6;80%;91%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;72;48;67;39;Sunny;NNE;15;44%;3%;4
Denver, CO;68;31;65;38;Sunny;SW;5;28%;2%;3
Des Moines, IA;67;32;45;30;Sunny and cooler;W;16;42%;2%;3
Detroit, MI;50;41;45;30;Rain/snow showers;WNW;20;56%;75%;1
Dodge City, KS;71;35;58;37;Sunny and cooler;SSE;8;46%;0%;3
Duluth, MN;52;29;37;30;Decreasing clouds;WSW;12;55%;6%;2
El Paso, TX;77;53;72;46;Partly sunny;ESE;8;28%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;10;-1;8;-6;Very cold;N;4;76%;11%;1
Fargo, ND;48;23;38;31;Brilliant sunshine;SSW;9;55%;2%;2
Grand Junction, CO;63;35;64;35;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;5;37%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;53;35;38;30;Snow showers, colder;NW;17;64%;85%;1
Hartford, CT;44;31;55;36;Afternoon rain;WSW;6;78%;92%;1
Helena, MT;53;28;56;30;Mostly sunny;SW;3;55%;0%;2
Honolulu, HI;86;71;85;72;Some sun;NE;5;63%;31%;6
Houston, TX;73;53;77;49;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;8;61%;1%;4
Indianapolis, IN;56;41;47;27;Windy and cooler;NW;20;56%;10%;3
Jackson, MS;68;46;68;39;Turning sunny;N;9;59%;1%;4
Jacksonville, FL;77;67;82;50;Partial sunshine;NW;7;69%;44%;4
Juneau, AK;47;41;42;31;Rain;NE;5;87%;98%;0
Kansas City, MO;67;39;52;34;Sunny and cooler;SW;10;37%;1%;3
Knoxville, TN;62;48;62;29;A shower in the a.m.;NW;10;62%;55%;3
Las Vegas, NV;81;56;83;60;Clouds and sun, warm;NNW;4;15%;5%;3
Lexington, KY;59;48;53;26;Partly sunny, cooler;NW;15;57%;25%;3
Little Rock, AR;64;46;62;34;Plenty of sunshine;N;9;47%;4%;4
Long Beach, CA;78;59;83;58;Fog, then some sun;SSE;4;47%;1%;4
Los Angeles, CA;84;62;87;61;Periods of sun, warm;ESE;4;33%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;61;49;53;28;Cooler;NW;13;55%;7%;3
Madison, WI;58;29;39;27;Partly sunny, colder;NW;15;50%;1%;3
Memphis, TN;67;47;61;34;Plenty of sunshine;N;12;53%;5%;4
Miami, FL;85;79;87;77;Clouds and sun;NE;8;73%;55%;5
Milwaukee, WI;58;34;39;28;Windy and colder;WNW;23;46%;10%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;55;27;39;28;Partly sunny, colder;SW;15;48%;2%;3
Mobile, AL;72;57;74;45;Periods of sun, nice;N;8;58%;2%;4
Montgomery, AL;70;54;70;40;Partly sunny;N;6;66%;6%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;19;15;29;14;Very windy;S;38;82%;89%;1
Nashville, TN;66;51;59;29;Mostly sunny;NNW;11;46%;4%;4
New Orleans, LA;69;59;73;51;Partly sunny, nice;N;10;58%;1%;4
New York, NY;46;40;57;37;Afternoon rain;NW;11;68%;92%;1
Newark, NJ;46;35;56;36;Afternoon rain;WNW;9;76%;92%;1
Norfolk, VA;59;47;70;38;Thunderstorms;WNW;8;76%;75%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;70;43;60;36;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;9;51%;0%;4
Olympia, WA;56;37;58;36;Mostly sunny;N;4;71%;4%;2
Omaha, NE;68;34;49;34;Sunny and cooler;S;11;41%;2%;3
Orlando, FL;86;73;87;62;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;72%;66%;5
Philadelphia, PA;48;36;57;35;Afternoon rain;WNW;9;73%;92%;1
Phoenix, AZ;86;64;94;70;Partly sunny;E;7;17%;9%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;51;41;52;33;Spotty showers;W;18;74%;87%;1
Portland, ME;44;36;51;41;Cloudy;S;10;77%;90%;1
Portland, OR;59;40;64;38;Plenty of sunshine;E;6;59%;4%;2
Providence, RI;45;31;54;35;Downpours;SSW;5;85%;90%;1
Raleigh, NC;61;47;64;35;Spotty showers;NW;6;84%;65%;1
Reno, NV;72;32;72;36;Sunlit and warm;WSW;4;27%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;55;42;58;35;Periods of rain;WNW;6;81%;71%;1
Roswell, NM;82;43;66;39;Sunshine and cooler;S;6;41%;0%;4
Sacramento, CA;81;42;81;43;Warm with sunshine;N;4;41%;2%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;65;38;65;40;Sunny and pleasant;NE;5;38%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;78;49;79;45;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;10;53%;5%;4
San Diego, CA;79;59;78;59;Partly sunny;NW;6;55%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;76;51;73;52;Mostly sunny;SW;7;49%;2%;3
Savannah, GA;72;66;80;46;A shower or two;NW;7;72%;57%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;43;58;44;Mostly sunny;SE;6;69%;4%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;62;28;45;29;Sunny and cooler;SSW;9;48%;3%;3
Spokane, WA;53;32;57;31;Partly sunny;N;1;62%;1%;2
Springfield, IL;63;39;47;23;Sunny, windy, chilly;NW;19;45%;1%;3
St. Louis, MO;62;42;50;27;Plenty of sun;NW;14;42%;1%;3
Tampa, FL;84;73;87;60;Sunshine and mild;N;6;79%;44%;5
Toledo, OH;51;43;43;30;Rain/snow showers;WNW;19;67%;79%;1
Tucson, AZ;88;65;90;65;Clouds and sun, warm;E;10;18%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;69;45;60;35;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;7;41%;0%;4
Vero Beach, FL;85;76;85;69;A shower;N;7;78%;80%;2
Washington, DC;52;44;56;37;Periods of rain;WNW;10;76%;69%;1
Wichita, KS;67;38;57;36;Plenty of sun;SSE;8;45%;0%;3
Wilmington, DE;49;37;57;36;Heavy rain;WNW;10;81%;79%;1
