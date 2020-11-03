Austin, TX;80;50;78;57;Mostly sunny, nice;S;3;53%;1%;4
Baltimore, MD;60;41;65;46;Plenty of sun;SSW;5;56%;5%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;73;44;77;48;Sunny and nice;E;6;50%;1%;4
Billings, MT;76;49;69;47;Mild with some sun;SW;11;34%;0%;2
Birmingham, AL;67;40;71;46;Plenty of sun;ESE;4;48%;2%;4
Bismarck, ND;75;38;71;41;Plenty of sunshine;W;10;51%;2%;2
Boise, ID;68;41;68;43;Sunny and warm;E;5;38%;0%;3
Boston, MA;45;30;54;49;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;46%;4%;3
Bridgeport, CT;50;33;59;49;Sunny and milder;SW;8;55%;6%;3
Buffalo, NY;48;43;63;52;Sunny;SSW;14;56%;10%;3
Burlington, VT;34;25;51;45;Partly sunny, milder;S;13;56%;11%;2
Caribou, ME;32;14;34;30;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;45%;17%;2
Casper, WY;72;43;72;41;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;16;25%;2%;3
Charleston, SC;68;47;72;59;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;7;49%;15%;4
Charleston, WV;61;37;69;42;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;4;55%;4%;3
Charlotte, NC;65;39;69;41;Plenty of sun;ESE;4;45%;4%;4
Cheyenne, WY;74;52;70;46;Plenty of sunshine;W;13;25%;3%;3
Chicago, IL;67;48;67;53;Mostly sunny, breezy;SW;16;59%;2%;3
Cleveland, OH;57;48;64;54;Sunny and breezy;SSW;15;53%;7%;3
Columbia, SC;67;38;71;44;Plenty of sun;NE;4;46%;4%;4
Columbus, OH;61;39;66;45;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;9;63%;5%;3
Concord, NH;42;22;48;34;Partly sunny;S;5;57%;4%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;78;50;77;57;Mostly sunny;SSE;13;46%;0%;4
Denver, CO;78;47;75;45;Sunny and very warm;SW;7;26%;2%;3
Des Moines, IA;78;47;70;44;Partly sunny, mild;SW;9;56%;5%;3
Detroit, MI;58;45;66;51;Sunny and mild;SSW;10;62%;9%;3
Dodge City, KS;78;46;77;45;Sunny and warm;SW;6;44%;2%;3
Duluth, MN;73;37;60;43;Sunny and mild;WSW;8;72%;8%;2
El Paso, TX;77;51;82;53;Partly sunny, warm;NNE;4;29%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;-12;-21;-8;-16;Very cold;ENE;3;88%;12%;1
Fargo, ND;72;36;67;40;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;8;58%;7%;2
Grand Junction, CO;66;42;69;41;Plenty of sun;E;5;37%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;61;46;66;51;Mostly sunny, mild;SW;11;64%;11%;3
Hartford, CT;47;31;59;47;Sunny and milder;SSW;7;55%;6%;3
Helena, MT;66;39;64;43;Mild with some sun;SSW;8;45%;1%;2
Honolulu, HI;87;75;85;74;Periods of sun;NE;8;74%;68%;4
Houston, TX;76;52;78;61;Mostly sunny;SE;6;63%;4%;4
Indianapolis, IN;64;44;68;51;Mostly sunny, mild;SSW;9;59%;3%;3
Jackson, MS;70;42;75;47;Sunny and pleasant;SE;3;44%;4%;4
Jacksonville, FL;70;53;74;67;Partial sunshine;ENE;9;60%;32%;4
Juneau, AK;33;26;39;22;Cloudy and chilly;NW;7;74%;35%;0
Kansas City, MO;76;53;71;51;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;11;46%;2%;3
Knoxville, TN;61;36;67;40;Sunshine;ESE;4;60%;5%;4
Las Vegas, NV;85;59;86;59;Sunny and very warm;NNW;5;22%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;61;41;68;47;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;8;56%;5%;3
Little Rock, AR;72;42;72;46;Partly sunny;S;6;51%;6%;4
Long Beach, CA;77;57;83;60;Fog to sun;NNE;5;54%;1%;3
Los Angeles, CA;77;58;87;64;Fog to sun;ENE;5;43%;2%;3
Louisville, KY;64;44;70;50;Mostly sunny, nice;S;8;56%;5%;3
Madison, WI;67;48;66;46;Partly sunny, mild;SW;8;63%;3%;3
Memphis, TN;69;45;72;49;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;48%;4%;4
Miami, FL;79;74;81;77;Winds subsiding;ENE;16;56%;65%;2
Milwaukee, WI;71;49;64;49;Mostly sunny, mild;SW;13;59%;4%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;75;42;66;46;Mostly sunny, mild;WSW;7;55%;4%;2
Mobile, AL;71;47;75;53;Sunny and nice;ENE;6;44%;1%;4
Montgomery, AL;67;41;69;48;Plenty of sunshine;E;5;50%;2%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;6;2;30;27;Very windy;SSW;39;81%;12%;1
Nashville, TN;67;39;71;45;Mostly sunny;S;6;51%;4%;3
New Orleans, LA;71;56;74;59;Sunny and pleasant;E;8;50%;0%;4
New York, NY;54;41;62;50;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;7;51%;4%;3
Newark, NJ;54;35;62;45;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;56%;6%;3
Norfolk, VA;62;41;68;51;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;58%;4%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;75;51;73;52;Partly sunny;S;14;52%;6%;4
Olympia, WA;54;52;63;52;Cloudy with a shower;SSW;12;85%;89%;1
Omaha, NE;81;46;71;41;Partly sunny, mild;S;6;56%;6%;3
Orlando, FL;78;64;79;69;Partly sunny;NE;12;63%;26%;4
Philadelphia, PA;56;40;65;49;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;56%;6%;3
Phoenix, AZ;92;63;92;63;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;27%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;56;40;65;46;Sunny and warmer;S;7;52%;5%;3
Portland, ME;42;25;47;42;Some sunshine;SSW;8;52%;3%;2
Portland, OR;57;56;66;57;Cloudy with a shower;SSW;9;82%;77%;1
Providence, RI;46;27;57;48;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;49%;4%;3
Raleigh, NC;64;38;68;43;Plenty of sun;ESE;4;53%;4%;3
Reno, NV;74;35;74;35;Sunny;WSW;4;25%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;62;38;67;42;Plenty of sun;S;5;56%;5%;3
Roswell, NM;79;45;86;50;Partly sunny;NNW;5;26%;2%;4
Sacramento, CA;77;42;79;45;Sunny and warm;NNW;4;46%;1%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;70;47;71;45;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;41%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;79;49;79;55;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;61%;0%;4
San Diego, CA;74;60;81;60;Fog to sun;N;6;57%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;65;54;68;54;Partly sunny;S;7;67%;2%;3
Savannah, GA;68;44;74;59;Hazy sun;NE;7;55%;12%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;56;56;64;53;Spotty showers;SSW;15;83%;87%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;76;38;73;42;Sunny and very warm;NW;5;46%;2%;3
Spokane, WA;50;48;63;55;A shower or two;SSW;8;69%;66%;1
Springfield, IL;71;46;72;53;Partly sunny, mild;SSW;12;54%;3%;3
St. Louis, MO;72;45;75;51;Partly sunny, warm;S;7;49%;2%;3
Tampa, FL;79;61;81;67;Partial sunshine;NE;10;60%;2%;4
Toledo, OH;61;44;67;51;Mostly sunny, mild;SW;9;63%;9%;3
Tucson, AZ;93;63;91;64;Partly sunny;E;5;30%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;79;54;76;52;Partly sunny, warm;S;11;45%;3%;3
Vero Beach, FL;78;69;79;74;Winds subsiding;ENE;16;61%;53%;2
Washington, DC;61;40;66;46;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;59%;3%;3
Wichita, KS;74;50;70;45;Partly sunny, nice;S;11;56%;7%;3
Wilmington, DE;57;38;65;47;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;60%;4%;3
