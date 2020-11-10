US Forecast for Wednesday, November 11, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;74;57;70;48;A little p.m. rain;SSW;11;83%;88%;1

Albuquerque, NM;49;29;53;32;Sunshine;ENE;3;33%;0%;4

Anchorage, AK;32;31;36;28;Some sleet;ESE;6;83%;81%;0

Asheville, NC;68;64;74;62;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;6;90%;85%;1

Atlanta, GA;70;69;79;68;Rain and a t-storm;SSE;5;84%;88%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;74;61;70;64;A little p.m. rain;SSW;12;97%;89%;1

Austin, TX;77;53;81;54;Mostly sunny;ENE;3;31%;2%;4

Baltimore, MD;73;61;72;62;Cloudy, p.m. rain;SW;7;86%;94%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;81;70;84;60;Partly sunny, warm;N;6;76%;25%;2

Billings, MT;36;23;33;17;A few flurries;ESE;6;65%;60%;1

Birmingham, AL;74;70;80;61;Cloudy with showers;N;5;86%;74%;1

Bismarck, ND;39;22;40;16;Mostly cloudy;WNW;13;61%;26%;1

Boise, ID;41;31;41;23;Morning snow showers;E;7;65%;61%;2

Boston, MA;73;60;71;63;Cloudy;SSW;10;74%;71%;1

Bridgeport, CT;70;58;68;58;A bit of p.m. rain;S;8;90%;94%;1

Buffalo, NY;73;65;66;38;Morning rain;NW;13;77%;69%;1

Burlington, VT;72;59;68;45;A shower or two;NW;16;72%;81%;1

Caribou, ME;75;53;67;48;Rather cloudy;WSW;9;68%;44%;1

Casper, WY;38;25;40;17;Becoming cloudy;NNW;20;37%;14%;3

Charleston, SC;80;73;79;74;A couple of t-storms;S;10;90%;87%;1

Charleston, WV;83;65;71;47;Warm with rain;NW;4;84%;94%;1

Charlotte, NC;75;69;76;70;Rain and a t-storm;SSE;6;88%;90%;1

Cheyenne, WY;35;22;40;22;Partly sunny, cold;W;14;39%;20%;3

Chicago, IL;74;35;49;36;Sunny and cooler;SW;7;58%;7%;3

Cleveland, OH;76;63;63;44;Cooler;NW;11;58%;30%;2

Columbia, SC;80;72;80;73;Rain and a t-storm;S;5;84%;88%;1

Columbus, OH;78;60;64;36;Periods of sun, mild;NNW;6;56%;33%;1

Concord, NH;76;51;71;55;Low clouds;SSW;8;74%;68%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;74;43;73;49;Sunny and nice;ESE;5;43%;1%;4

Denver, CO;50;23;48;25;Mostly sunny;S;6;32%;14%;3

Des Moines, IA;40;26;51;31;Sunny and milder;SSW;9;62%;4%;3

Detroit, MI;74;53;58;32;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;9;57%;18%;2

Dodge City, KS;50;32;55;31;Brilliant sunshine;SSE;9;60%;2%;3

Duluth, MN;32;25;39;29;Mostly sunny;SW;8;61%;13%;2

El Paso, TX;61;39;67;42;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;22%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;27;20;31;10;Cloudy;NNE;4;59%;25%;0

Fargo, ND;27;22;44;22;Not as cold;W;9;62%;33%;1

Grand Junction, CO;40;21;42;22;Partly sunny, cold;N;7;49%;2%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;74;39;45;32;Mostly sunny, cooler;SW;10;68%;12%;2

Hartford, CT;74;59;71;60;A touch of p.m. rain;S;8;78%;89%;1

Helena, MT;37;21;27;17;A bit of a.m. snow;SSW;5;65%;69%;1

Honolulu, HI;85;75;85;75;Partly sunny, windy;ENE;21;59%;55%;5

Houston, TX;83;66;83;59;Some sun, less humid;NNE;7;52%;7%;4

Indianapolis, IN;76;47;55;34;Partly sunny, cooler;N;7;62%;13%;3

Jackson, MS;79;68;74;54;Partly sunny;N;5;83%;47%;2

Jacksonville, FL;80;75;84;75;A shower;SE;10;85%;82%;2

Juneau, AK;33;23;35;34;A bit of snow;E;13;87%;88%;0

Kansas City, MO;49;30;56;37;Plenty of sunshine;SE;3;50%;5%;3

Knoxville, TN;81;65;76;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;4;86%;95%;1

Las Vegas, NV;58;37;60;44;Partly sunny, cool;N;5;25%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;79;63;65;43;Showers around;N;7;82%;70%;1

Little Rock, AR;78;50;66;40;Not as warm;NNE;6;51%;14%;3

Long Beach, CA;68;45;67;48;Sunshine and cool;N;4;49%;0%;3

Los Angeles, CA;67;47;69;49;Mostly sunny, cool;ESE;5;42%;1%;3

Louisville, KY;79;57;61;38;Cooler but pleasant;N;7;64%;33%;1

Madison, WI;60;31;47;32;Sunny and cooler;SSW;7;60%;7%;2

Memphis, TN;77;56;62;45;Cooler;NNE;10;66%;33%;1

Miami, FL;84;78;84;79;Cloudy with a shower;SE;13;76%;73%;2

Milwaukee, WI;74;37;48;35;Sunny and cooler;WSW;9;50%;6%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;31;23;40;27;Mostly sunny;SW;10;66%;9%;2

Mobile, AL;81;72;83;69;Spotty showers;N;6;81%;89%;1

Montgomery, AL;77;71;80;68;Showers;NNE;4;86%;94%;1

Mt. Washington, NH;50;45;49;38;Very windy, cloudy;WSW;44;82%;70%;1

Nashville, TN;76;62;65;46;Cooler;NNE;7;83%;50%;1

New Orleans, LA;78;72;82;68;Partly sunny;N;7;80%;41%;2

New York, NY;73;62;71;60;A little p.m. rain;S;8;80%;93%;1

Newark, NJ;73;60;72;60;A little p.m. rain;SSW;6;78%;92%;1

Norfolk, VA;80;65;79;70;A little p.m. rain;S;10;81%;94%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;58;37;66;44;Plenty of sunshine;SE;7;44%;5%;3

Olympia, WA;50;34;48;35;Mostly cloudy;SSW;3;79%;44%;1

Omaha, NE;34;23;50;31;Mostly sunny;S;9;66%;3%;3

Orlando, FL;85;77;86;77;A heavy shower;SE;12;80%;82%;3

Philadelphia, PA;74;61;73;62;Afternoon rain;SSW;7;84%;93%;1

Phoenix, AZ;66;43;70;46;Mostly sunny, cool;NNE;4;27%;0%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;79;63;68;44;Warm with rain;NNW;5;84%;79%;1

Portland, ME;68;56;64;56;Mostly cloudy;SSW;10;89%;58%;1

Portland, OR;50;39;50;39;Partly sunny, cool;SSE;5;77%;44%;1

Providence, RI;72;58;70;62;Cloudy;SSW;8;83%;78%;1

Raleigh, NC;78;66;77;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;7;84%;94%;1

Reno, NV;50;20;44;19;Mostly sunny, cold;SSW;4;43%;0%;3

Richmond, VA;77;63;75;68;Heavy afternoon rain;S;7;83%;95%;1

Roswell, NM;62;32;67;34;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;21%;0%;4

Sacramento, CA;62;40;60;34;Partly sunny;NNW;5;51%;2%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;39;29;42;24;A little snow;ESE;8;54%;79%;1

San Antonio, TX;73;56;82;56;Partly sunny;ENE;7;46%;3%;4

San Diego, CA;67;48;69;51;Mostly sunny, cool;NE;6;53%;0%;4

San Francisco, CA;59;48;56;45;Periods of sun, cool;NW;6;60%;1%;3

Savannah, GA;79;74;82;73;Spotty showers;SSE;8;89%;85%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;46;38;47;39;Partly sunny;SSE;5;77%;55%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;29;17;39;22;Not as cold;S;8;70%;7%;2

Spokane, WA;38;27;36;26;Mostly cloudy;SSE;2;80%;26%;1

Springfield, IL;75;33;50;31;Sunny and cooler;S;5;62%;6%;3

St. Louis, MO;75;38;54;33;Sunny and cooler;NE;6;54%;5%;3

Tampa, FL;87;76;83;76;Some wind and rain;ESE;15;82%;88%;1

Toledo, OH;77;54;56;31;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;7;55%;19%;3

Tucson, AZ;62;39;72;45;Sunny, but cool;ESE;5;29%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;66;38;64;41;Plenty of sun;ESE;5;43%;2%;3

Vero Beach, FL;84;78;85;78;Inc. clouds;SSE;14;78%;71%;3

Washington, DC;75;63;72;64;Cloudy, p.m. rain;SW;6;82%;94%;1

Wichita, KS;47;29;58;36;Brilliant sunshine;ESE;8;52%;4%;3

Wilmington, DE;73;60;73;63;Afternoon rain;SSW;8;84%;93%;1

