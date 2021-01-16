US Forecast for Sunday, January 17, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;38;29;40;29;Windy;SW;18;62%;44%;1

Albuquerque, NM;57;30;55;30;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;30%;0%;3

Anchorage, AK;32;28;35;32;Cloudy, snow showers;SE;3;77%;84%;0

Asheville, NC;36;24;42;28;Mostly cloudy;W;6;59%;64%;1

Atlanta, GA;41;29;47;32;Periods of sun;W;8;59%;34%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;50;37;52;36;Winds subsiding;WSW;19;51%;8%;2

Austin, TX;65;38;68;41;Partly sunny;S;3;37%;0%;4

Baltimore, MD;47;32;49;31;Breezy;WSW;14;51%;24%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;55;34;61;36;Mostly sunny;W;6;51%;15%;4

Billings, MT;46;30;48;34;A shower in the p.m.;WNW;15;52%;80%;1

Birmingham, AL;46;32;51;31;Sun and clouds;W;8;55%;29%;3

Bismarck, ND;40;25;35;21;Increasing clouds;E;10;63%;17%;1

Boise, ID;40;26;41;26;Some sun;NNW;5;75%;8%;2

Boston, MA;50;35;45;34;Windy with some sun;WSW;26;49%;6%;2

Bridgeport, CT;46;31;43;30;Partly sunny, windy;WSW;24;56%;7%;2

Buffalo, NY;38;31;38;28;Cloudy, snow showers;W;19;75%;83%;1

Burlington, VT;36;32;36;25;Windy, p.m. flurries;NW;19;73%;66%;1

Caribou, ME;30;29;35;24;A little snow;WSW;15;86%;80%;0

Casper, WY;36;18;39;24;Becoming cloudy;WSW;17;58%;32%;2

Charleston, SC;53;32;54;38;Clouds and sun;WSW;8;52%;16%;3

Charleston, WV;37;30;39;29;A little snow;WSW;6;71%;83%;1

Charlotte, NC;45;28;49;31;Clouds and sunshine;WSW;7;50%;17%;2

Cheyenne, WY;38;23;42;27;Clouding up;WNW;15;45%;59%;2

Chicago, IL;38;29;34;25;A bit of snow;WNW;7;77%;79%;1

Cleveland, OH;37;34;38;32;A little p.m. snow;SW;17;78%;80%;1

Columbia, SC;48;30;51;35;Clouds and sun;SW;8;56%;17%;3

Columbus, OH;36;28;33;25;A little snow;WSW;8;76%;83%;1

Concord, NH;47;33;40;31;Mostly cloudy, windy;WSW;20;61%;22%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;57;38;60;37;Plenty of sunshine;SW;11;40%;0%;3

Denver, CO;49;28;48;34;Mostly sunny;SW;6;39%;21%;3

Des Moines, IA;29;24;31;23;Cloudy;W;12;84%;8%;1

Detroit, MI;34;30;37;29;Some afternoon snow;W;7;76%;87%;1

Dodge City, KS;56;28;49;31;Mostly sunny;SSW;13;41%;1%;3

Duluth, MN;31;21;25;17;Mostly cloudy;WNW;6;74%;44%;1

El Paso, TX;65;32;65;33;Plenty of sunshine;SW;5;27%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;1;-7;9;1;Partly sunny;NE;4;78%;18%;0

Fargo, ND;25;18;29;4;Cloudy with flurries;NNE;10;81%;57%;0

Grand Junction, CO;43;17;40;21;Partly sunny;NNW;5;58%;7%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;36;30;36;27;A snow shower;NW;6;81%;69%;1

Hartford, CT;46;32;42;32;Windy;SW;20;55%;13%;2

Helena, MT;41;33;43;32;A shower in the p.m.;W;11;53%;73%;1

Honolulu, HI;83;69;82;68;A shower or two;W;8;67%;85%;5

Houston, TX;59;39;66;44;Mostly sunny;SE;5;43%;5%;4

Indianapolis, IN;33;28;33;23;A little snow;W;8;80%;80%;1

Jackson, MS;51;35;58;32;Partly sunny;W;8;46%;15%;3

Jacksonville, FL;60;33;58;40;Partly sunny;WSW;8;52%;21%;4

Juneau, AK;42;39;43;39;Periods of rain;E;13;85%;86%;0

Kansas City, MO;35;26;39;25;Partly sunny;SW;10;71%;18%;2

Knoxville, TN;39;31;43;31;Mostly cloudy;WSW;9;62%;44%;1

Las Vegas, NV;72;42;68;43;Plenty of sun;NNW;5;22%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;35;29;36;26;A snow shower;WSW;9;81%;81%;1

Little Rock, AR;49;32;52;33;Mostly sunny;W;9;48%;6%;3

Long Beach, CA;82;54;82;51;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;4;30%;0%;3

Los Angeles, CA;88;56;85;55;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;5;27%;2%;3

Louisville, KY;37;33;37;28;Afternoon flurries;WSW;9;81%;80%;1

Madison, WI;35;24;30;18;A morning flurry;WNW;6;79%;47%;1

Memphis, TN;48;33;49;32;Mostly cloudy;W;9;55%;18%;2

Miami, FL;71;53;69;57;Periods of sun;W;6;56%;28%;3

Milwaukee, WI;37;29;33;25;Cloudy with flurries;WNW;8;75%;70%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;30;18;27;17;Cloudy;NNW;6;85%;31%;1

Mobile, AL;54;32;57;35;Mostly sunny;W;6;57%;15%;4

Montgomery, AL;49;29;55;31;Clouds and sun;W;7;50%;24%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;27;12;13;5;Very windy;WNW;45;92%;83%;1

Nashville, TN;42;33;45;29;Mostly cloudy;W;10;59%;44%;1

New Orleans, LA;54;39;58;43;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;53%;12%;4

New York, NY;48;35;45;35;Partly sunny, windy;WSW;25;47%;5%;2

Newark, NJ;46;32;46;31;Windy with some sun;WSW;20;47%;9%;2

Norfolk, VA;48;33;52;36;Periods of sun;SW;10;47%;23%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;51;34;55;32;Mostly sunny;SW;12;42%;0%;3

Olympia, WA;44;41;52;37;Mostly cloudy;N;5;85%;35%;1

Omaha, NE;29;24;37;23;Partly sunny;SE;12;78%;10%;1

Orlando, FL;64;43;63;51;Partly sunny;WSW;5;60%;16%;4

Philadelphia, PA;48;34;46;33;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;48%;8%;2

Phoenix, AZ;77;50;77;49;Warm with sunshine;ENE;4;19%;0%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;37;30;38;29;A little p.m. snow;SW;15;67%;84%;1

Portland, ME;44;33;44;28;Mostly cloudy, windy;WSW;19;55%;12%;1

Portland, OR;50;42;53;38;Decreasing clouds;N;4;78%;32%;1

Providence, RI;51;33;44;32;Partly sunny, windy;WSW;20;56%;7%;2

Raleigh, NC;45;30;49;32;Clouds and sunshine;WSW;7;51%;20%;3

Reno, NV;58;32;63;33;Mostly sunny;N;5;45%;0%;3

Richmond, VA;44;30;51;30;Breezy;SW;15;50%;21%;3

Roswell, NM;50;24;60;29;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;33%;0%;3

Sacramento, CA;71;45;69;48;Partly sunny;SE;5;65%;3%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;45;28;45;29;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;61%;21%;2

San Antonio, TX;66;36;66;40;Mostly sunny;SE;5;47%;0%;4

San Diego, CA;70;53;78;53;Mostly sunny, nice;E;5;41%;1%;3

San Francisco, CA;67;52;66;51;Partly sunny;WSW;6;67%;4%;3

Savannah, GA;53;31;54;37;Clouds and sun;WSW;8;54%;14%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;47;43;51;40;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;86%;40%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;27;24;34;21;Mostly cloudy;WNW;13;79%;17%;1

Spokane, WA;40;35;42;28;Decreasing clouds;SW;3;83%;30%;1

Springfield, IL;34;27;31;26;A bit of a.m. snow;WNW;11;89%;71%;1

St. Louis, MO;37;28;35;29;A bit of a.m. snow;WNW;9;73%;60%;1

Tampa, FL;63;45;65;50;Clouding up;W;5;68%;29%;2

Toledo, OH;34;32;37;30;A bit of p.m. snow;W;6;84%;84%;1

Tucson, AZ;77;46;78;47;Sunny and warm;ESE;7;19%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;49;32;52;31;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;8;48%;25%;3

Vero Beach, FL;67;41;64;49;Mostly sunny;SW;5;64%;22%;4

Washington, DC;48;34;51;35;Breezy;SW;15;46%;23%;2

Wichita, KS;49;29;49;27;Mostly sunny;SW;13;51%;2%;3

Wilmington, DE;47;31;48;31;Breezy in the a.m.;WSW;13;50%;6%;2

