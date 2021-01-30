Austin, TX;77;50;67;41;Sunny, not as warm;NNW;10;36%;1%;4
Baltimore, MD;38;25;32;30;Colder with snow;ENE;9;79%;86%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;70;62;62;41;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;68%;9%;4
Billings, MT;47;25;47;29;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;48%;1%;2
Birmingham, AL;60;51;64;37;A morning shower;NW;10;70%;60%;2
Bismarck, ND;26;17;31;16;Mostly sunny;SE;5;72%;1%;2
Boise, ID;47;34;52;35;Mostly cloudy;ESE;12;46%;0%;2
Boston, MA;21;7;24;18;Sun, some clouds;ENE;4;49%;2%;3
Bridgeport, CT;28;12;25;22;Some sun, very cold;NE;5;49%;66%;2
Buffalo, NY;25;15;27;22;Mostly cloudy;ENE;9;66%;66%;1
Burlington, VT;12;-1;16;1;Sunny, but cold;NNE;4;62%;2%;2
Caribou, ME;11;-1;20;11;Partly sunny;NNW;5;66%;10%;1
Casper, WY;44;19;38;26;Breezy in the a.m.;SSW;21;51%;0%;3
Charleston, SC;53;48;64;47;Breezy, p.m. showers;SW;14;76%;99%;2
Charleston, WV;42;33;41;34;A bit of rain;S;8;87%;81%;1
Charlotte, NC;45;35;42;35;Morning rain, cloudy;NNE;5;95%;89%;1
Cheyenne, WY;43;27;45;27;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;9;29%;0%;3
Chicago, IL;33;32;33;31;Breezy with snow;NNE;16;82%;87%;1
Cleveland, OH;33;29;35;30;Intermittent snow;ENE;14;78%;90%;1
Columbia, SC;49;41;55;41;Periods of rain;NNW;7;90%;88%;1
Columbus, OH;33;29;35;30;Snow and rain;N;8;91%;92%;1
Concord, NH;19;0;27;4;Sunny, not as cold;N;3;46%;2%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;75;43;55;34;Breezy and cooler;NNW;17;49%;1%;4
Denver, CO;53;23;50;27;Plenty of sun;SSW;6;31%;0%;3
Des Moines, IA;37;29;32;21;A bit of a.m. snow;NNW;17;81%;72%;1
Detroit, MI;28;27;30;24;Some snow;NE;13;79%;88%;1
Dodge City, KS;51;26;46;24;Breezy in the a.m.;WSW;17;67%;2%;3
Duluth, MN;30;25;30;22;An afternoon flurry;W;6;81%;82%;1
El Paso, TX;61;35;64;38;Partly sunny;E;7;27%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;-4;-22;-15;-25;Cloudy and very cold;NNE;2;84%;16%;0
Fargo, ND;28;21;28;16;Mostly cloudy;NW;8;63%;2%;1
Grand Junction, CO;43;21;42;22;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;55%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;28;25;29;23;Some snow;NE;13;81%;88%;1
Hartford, CT;25;5;24;18;Mostly sunny;NE;4;47%;21%;3
Helena, MT;43;21;42;23;Partly sunny;SSE;5;56%;0%;2
Honolulu, HI;82;71;82;70;Breezy;ENE;15;59%;75%;5
Houston, TX;72;53;63;43;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;11;50%;2%;4
Indianapolis, IN;36;32;36;25;Snow and rain;N;8;97%;95%;1
Jackson, MS;64;58;60;36;Partly sunny;NNW;11;66%;13%;2
Jacksonville, FL;66;53;75;55;Periods of sun;SSW;12;62%;71%;3
Juneau, AK;31;23;32;18;Mostly cloudy;E;4;69%;43%;1
Kansas City, MO;50;33;35;26;Breezy and colder;NNW;16;73%;14%;1
Knoxville, TN;38;33;53;36;Rain tapering off;WSW;5;83%;72%;1
Las Vegas, NV;55;37;58;47;Sunshine and cool;NW;5;39%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;40;34;43;28;A little rain;W;10;97%;83%;1
Little Rock, AR;57;45;46;34;Breezy;NW;15;69%;6%;2
Long Beach, CA;63;44;67;51;Clouds and sun;N;4;51%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;64;46;68;54;Clouds and sun;NNE;4;41%;1%;4
Louisville, KY;41;35;45;30;A little rain;WNW;9;93%;84%;1
Madison, WI;31;28;30;20;Breezy with snow;N;15;81%;75%;1
Memphis, TN;60;49;51;35;Cloudy and breezy;NW;16;68%;19%;1
Miami, FL;73;69;77;69;Areas of low clouds;S;11;59%;44%;2
Milwaukee, WI;34;30;33;26;Breezy with snow;NE;16;78%;95%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;33;27;33;21;A little a.m. snow;NW;7;78%;69%;1
Mobile, AL;65;61;72;40;Periods of sun;NNW;9;66%;27%;4
Montgomery, AL;63;53;65;37;A couple of showers;WNW;9;74%;76%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;1;-3;14;5;Sunny, not as cold;SE;14;37%;2%;3
Nashville, TN;48;44;52;34;Cooler with a shower;WNW;16;74%;71%;1
New Orleans, LA;70;65;70;44;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;12;68%;23%;4
New York, NY;35;20;29;26;Clouding up;NE;6;43%;72%;1
Newark, NJ;33;17;28;24;A bit of p.m. snow;NE;5;49%;85%;1
Norfolk, VA;38;30;48;41;Occasional rain;SSW;9;70%;92%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;64;32;44;28;Cooler;NNW;16;64%;1%;3
Olympia, WA;49;45;50;43;Periods of rain;SE;8;88%;90%;0
Omaha, NE;39;28;33;17;Breezy;NNW;18;80%;3%;1
Orlando, FL;74;57;78;61;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;12;60%;73%;2
Philadelphia, PA;35;22;30;27;A bit of snow;NE;7;64%;87%;1
Phoenix, AZ;63;43;73;54;Partly sunny, warmer;ENE;5;39%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;32;28;31;28;Snow, sleet;ESE;10;82%;84%;1
Portland, ME;21;11;26;19;Brilliant sunshine;NNE;6;40%;1%;2
Portland, OR;49;47;53;49;A little rain;SSE;7;75%;86%;1
Providence, RI;24;5;25;19;Partly sunny;NE;4;45%;8%;3
Raleigh, NC;41;31;40;33;Periods of rain;N;7;95%;92%;1
Reno, NV;42;26;43;31;Periods of sun;SSW;6;65%;4%;3
Richmond, VA;39;27;36;34;Snow, then rain;NNW;7;85%;86%;1
Roswell, NM;63;33;59;29;Plenty of sun;SE;5;35%;0%;4
Sacramento, CA;60;44;62;46;Periods of sun;ESE;7;65%;19%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;43;25;43;27;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;52%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;77;51;71;42;Plenty of sunshine;N;10;36%;1%;4
San Diego, CA;62;44;66;54;Clouds and sun;N;5;54%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;57;49;59;50;Partly sunny;SSW;7;69%;19%;2
Savannah, GA;58;50;68;50;Couple of t-storms;WSW;15;75%;94%;1
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;50;44;51;45;Occasional rain;ESE;8;82%;91%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;30;26;30;15;Rather cloudy;NNW;12;78%;5%;1
Spokane, WA;42;36;45;38;Occasional rain;SE;5;75%;84%;0
Springfield, IL;37;34;35;27;A little snow;N;16;91%;85%;1
St. Louis, MO;43;37;37;31;Spotty showers;NW;15;89%;80%;1
Tampa, FL;70;58;74;60;Turning cloudy;SSW;7;75%;78%;3
Toledo, OH;30;27;32;25;On-and-off snow;NE;12;90%;91%;1
Tucson, AZ;61;40;73;54;Partly sunny, warmer;ESE;9;42%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;64;37;43;31;Breezy and cooler;NNW;15;64%;2%;1
Vero Beach, FL;73;59;78;63;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;10;61%;65%;2
Washington, DC;39;27;33;32;Periods of snow;NE;7;78%;89%;1
Wichita, KS;50;30;39;25;Breezy and colder;NNW;16;68%;2%;2
Wilmington, DE;35;24;30;29;Periods of snow;NE;8;68%;90%;1
