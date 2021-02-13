Atlantic City, NJ;35;31;38;38;Morning mist, cloudy;NNE;11;85%;64%;1
Austin, TX;32;25;30;10;Freezing drizzle;N;15;70%;92%;1
Baltimore, MD;31;29;37;33;Not as cold;N;4;81%;44%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;41;34;42;32;Cloudy and cold;NNE;8;67%;44%;1
Billings, MT;-1;-23;-4;-6;Frigid;NE;4;90%;28%;2
Birmingham, AL;40;35;44;37;A bit of rain;NNE;6;81%;83%;1
Bismarck, ND;-11;-32;-5;-28;Sunny, but frigid;ESE;6;70%;2%;3
Boise, ID;35;18;36;31;Cloudy and chilly;SE;4;77%;87%;1
Boston, MA;29;27;32;30;A little wintry mix;NNW;6;75%;73%;1
Bridgeport, CT;28;16;35;30;Freezing drizzle;N;6;71%;63%;1
Buffalo, NY;21;17;25;16;Low clouds and cold;E;5;71%;27%;1
Burlington, VT;15;10;29;11;Not as cold;ENE;5;67%;49%;1
Caribou, ME;20;-1;20;5;Cloudy;WNW;2;68%;27%;1
Casper, WY;-4;-17;-2;-11;Bitterly cold;S;7;75%;19%;2
Charleston, SC;47;41;45;43;Periods of rain;NNE;7;99%;94%;1
Charleston, WV;34;27;32;29;Cloudy and cold;NNE;6;89%;66%;1
Charlotte, NC;37;36;42;38;Rain and drizzle;NNE;6;87%;84%;1
Cheyenne, WY;-1;-15;-5;-18;Morning flurries;SSW;9;83%;66%;1
Chicago, IL;14;-4;8;2;Frigid with flurries;NNW;11;61%;78%;3
Cleveland, OH;27;19;25;19;Very cold;NNW;7;72%;55%;1
Columbia, SC;39;39;41;40;Cold with heavy rain;NE;5;98%;89%;1
Columbus, OH;27;15;26;17;Very cold;NNE;7;65%;66%;1
Concord, NH;31;15;31;14;A little a.m. snow;NNW;2;77%;75%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;33;19;25;6;Very cold with snow;N;18;63%;94%;1
Denver, CO;6;-6;2;-11;A little a.m. snow;N;7;96%;79%;1
Des Moines, IA;2;-12;-6;-17;Cloudy and very cold;N;13;60%;27%;1
Detroit, MI;22;10;24;13;Very cold;NNW;5;67%;56%;3
Dodge City, KS;13;-4;1;-15;Frigid with snow;NNE;16;86%;92%;1
Duluth, MN;-3;-29;-5;-26;Frigid;WNW;9;65%;3%;3
El Paso, TX;62;46;48;16;Afternoon rain;E;14;55%;78%;2
Fairbanks, AK;-1;-16;4;-18;Mostly sunny, cold;NNW;3;56%;6%;1
Fargo, ND;-11;-26;-8;-23;Sunny, but very cold;S;7;55%;0%;3
Grand Junction, CO;43;21;30;15;Snow;E;7;56%;59%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;23;11;17;8;Some afternoon snow;NNW;8;67%;66%;1
Hartford, CT;28;26;33;26;Snow and sleet;NNW;5;71%;75%;1
Helena, MT;4;-16;7;3;Mostly cloudy, cold;WNW;4;67%;27%;2
Honolulu, HI;82;69;82;69;Rain and drizzle;WSW;6;68%;66%;6
Houston, TX;41;35;35;24;Cloudy and very cold;N;8;74%;76%;1
Indianapolis, IN;27;7;20;14;Very cold;N;8;64%;63%;1
Jackson, MS;33;28;34;25;Some glaze;NNW;8;65%;81%;1
Jacksonville, FL;68;55;65;55;Rain and a t-storm;N;7;99%;87%;1
Juneau, AK;31;15;26;15;Sunny, but cold;E;5;50%;0%;2
Kansas City, MO;8;-1;1;-7;A bit of snow;NNE;12;67%;87%;1
Knoxville, TN;42;33;40;35;Cloudy and chilly;N;6;96%;66%;1
Las Vegas, NV;67;50;61;41;Breezy in the a.m.;NNW;14;19%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;30;21;29;18;Cloudy and very cold;NNE;9;76%;68%;1
Little Rock, AR;31;17;22;13;Snow and sleet;NNE;10;63%;89%;1
Long Beach, CA;62;53;67;48;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;13;37%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;63;55;70;50;Partly sunny;N;9;34%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;31;19;30;19;Clouds and sun, cold;NNE;9;64%;77%;2
Madison, WI;4;-12;0;-11;Frigid;NNW;9;51%;14%;1
Memphis, TN;22;18;24;16;Cloudy and very cold;N;15;56%;75%;1
Miami, FL;82;76;82;75;A morning shower;SSE;11;70%;55%;3
Milwaukee, WI;10;-6;6;-2;Frigid;NNW;12;53%;41%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;-3;-19;-6;-22;Frigid with sunshine;NNW;10;56%;0%;3
Mobile, AL;46;42;54;44;Low clouds;N;9;70%;41%;1
Montgomery, AL;50;44;51;46;A little a.m. rain;E;6;81%;68%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;16;9;14;9;Windy;NW;33;93%;77%;1
Nashville, TN;29;23;33;23;Cloudy and cold;N;8;69%;69%;1
New Orleans, LA;46;43;51;45;Cloudy and cool;NE;10;66%;42%;1
New York, NY;27;26;34;30;Freezing drizzle;NNE;7;80%;70%;1
Newark, NJ;28;26;35;30;Freezing drizzle;N;6;76%;63%;1
Norfolk, VA;38;36;38;38;Rain and drizzle;NNE;8;88%;69%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;17;7;8;-3;Snow;NNE;17;74%;96%;1
Olympia, WA;35;29;38;35;Showers around, cold;S;4;91%;92%;1
Omaha, NE;5;-9;-4;-19;Brisk and very cold;NNE;14;68%;27%;1
Orlando, FL;83;69;82;69;A shower and t-storm;S;10;80%;84%;1
Philadelphia, PA;29;28;37;32;Freezing drizzle;NNE;6;71%;63%;1
Phoenix, AZ;71;50;67;43;Partly sunny;WNW;7;29%;6%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;29;25;31;24;Mostly cloudy, cold;NNW;5;65%;61%;1
Portland, ME;26;20;27;21;A little a.m. snow;NNW;6;80%;72%;1
Portland, OR;32;29;36;36;Ice to rain;SE;6;89%;91%;1
Providence, RI;28;26;34;26;A little icy mix;NNW;6;76%;77%;1
Raleigh, NC;37;33;38;36;Rain and drizzle;NNE;6;93%;88%;1
Reno, NV;44;26;48;40;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;46%;58%;3
Richmond, VA;32;31;38;34;Cloudy, not as cold;NNE;5;85%;44%;1
Roswell, NM;27;16;25;1;Frigid, snow;NNE;25;64%;86%;1
Sacramento, CA;65;42;61;51;Partly sunny;S;6;59%;62%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;40;24;34;27;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;60%;43%;1
San Antonio, TX;32;27;32;14;Freezing drizzle;N;15;72%;91%;1
San Diego, CA;62;51;63;50;Partly sunny, cool;SE;8;57%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;57;48;58;53;Mostly cloudy;SW;9;72%;70%;1
Savannah, GA;49;44;51;46;Rain, some heavy;NNE;8;93%;90%;1
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;32;29;37;35;Spotty showers;SE;7;81%;92%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;1;-21;-10;-26;Partly sunny, frigid;SE;8;66%;0%;2
Spokane, WA;24;16;27;20;Cloudy and cold;NE;2;54%;94%;1
Springfield, IL;7;-4;4;-1;Bitterly cold;N;14;70%;67%;2
St. Louis, MO;12;0;8;2;A little p.m. snow;N;12;64%;94%;1
Tampa, FL;74;69;76;69;A shower and t-storm;S;8;86%;84%;1
Toledo, OH;24;10;23;12;Very cold;N;3;76%;57%;3
Tucson, AZ;71;47;60;37;Partly sunny, cooler;WSW;11;34%;25%;4
Tulsa, OK;19;8;8;0;Frigid with snow;NNE;15;64%;95%;1
Vero Beach, FL;88;69;83;67;Showers around;SSW;11;81%;88%;3
Washington, DC;29;29;40;34;Cloudy, not as cold;NNE;5;74%;44%;1
Wichita, KS;14;3;5;-7;Powdery snow;NNE;14;68%;90%;1
Wilmington, DE;29;29;40;30;Freezing drizzle;NNE;7;70%;56%;1
