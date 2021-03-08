Atlantic City, NJ;45;39;58;46;Not as cool;NNE;10;52%;2%;4
Austin, TX;71;59;75;61;Clearing and breezy;SSE;15;60%;34%;3
Baltimore, MD;51;37;66;42;Mostly sunny, mild;NNE;8;42%;6%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;73;47;72;57;Sunny intervals;ESE;8;59%;1%;5
Billings, MT;54;30;48;25;Cloudy;ENE;11;51%;29%;1
Birmingham, AL;72;39;71;45;Partly sunny;SSE;7;36%;2%;5
Bismarck, ND;62;36;56;25;Increasingly windy;NW;18;62%;4%;1
Boise, ID;54;34;51;30;A morning shower;E;6;46%;42%;4
Boston, MA;38;33;56;32;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;19;41%;1%;4
Bridgeport, CT;43;35;54;34;Not as cool;NNW;8;49%;2%;4
Buffalo, NY;47;34;44;35;Periods of sun;SSE;6;71%;6%;4
Burlington, VT;32;30;43;25;Partly sunny;ENE;8;61%;25%;2
Caribou, ME;33;7;31;17;A little a.m. snow;NW;4;66%;74%;2
Casper, WY;66;38;54;26;Cooler;NE;16;30%;89%;3
Charleston, SC;60;38;65;41;Partly sunny;SSW;6;42%;0%;6
Charleston, WV;60;35;64;39;Partly sunny, mild;SSE;5;50%;3%;5
Charlotte, NC;63;34;71;44;Partly sunny;SSW;5;32%;0%;5
Cheyenne, WY;61;34;57;27;Increasing clouds;ESE;8;37%;65%;5
Chicago, IL;62;41;61;54;Windy and warm;SSW;22;58%;29%;4
Cleveland, OH;61;42;53;47;Partly sunny, mild;S;6;66%;5%;3
Columbia, SC;64;32;72;37;Partly sunny;SSW;6;40%;2%;5
Columbus, OH;64;40;64;41;Partly sunny, warm;S;7;54%;4%;4
Concord, NH;37;26;51;22;Breezy, not as cool;NW;13;50%;8%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;71;55;72;60;Breezy;S;19;62%;3%;2
Denver, CO;68;42;66;34;Partly sunny, mild;ENE;7;26%;20%;5
Des Moines, IA;69;49;72;55;Windy, warm;SSW;21;46%;68%;2
Detroit, MI;63;33;58;43;Clouds and sun, mild;S;6;64%;2%;4
Dodge City, KS;69;50;81;51;Very windy, sunshine;SSW;33;38%;5%;5
Duluth, MN;56;37;55;35;Breezy;SW;15;67%;14%;2
El Paso, TX;79;51;80;52;Breezy in the p.m.;W;10;21%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;32;8;24;16;A bit of snow;NE;4;71%;80%;1
Fargo, ND;57;42;68;31;Breezy;WNW;17;64%;10%;2
Grand Junction, CO;66;40;65;34;Partly sunny, breezy;ESE;15;23%;57%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;54;30;64;51;Partly sunny;S;8;62%;23%;4
Hartford, CT;41;32;58;31;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;14;44%;2%;4
Helena, MT;36;28;42;20;Partly sunny;SW;6;58%;32%;2
Honolulu, HI;79;68;79;70;Spotty showers;E;11;77%;90%;2
Houston, TX;71;57;73;61;Breezy;SSE;14;68%;44%;3
Indianapolis, IN;67;41;68;50;Mostly cloudy;S;9;50%;1%;3
Jackson, MS;72;42;73;53;Periods of sun;SSE;8;47%;1%;6
Jacksonville, FL;64;46;68;51;Partly sunny;ENE;9;49%;2%;6
Juneau, AK;38;18;35;21;Cloudy;ENE;4;57%;0%;1
Kansas City, MO;72;54;72;62;Mostly cloudy, windy;S;19;43%;61%;2
Knoxville, TN;64;28;67;35;Partly sunny;ESE;5;46%;2%;5
Las Vegas, NV;73;45;64;41;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;12;20%;8%;5
Lexington, KY;63;35;62;43;Increasing clouds;S;9;51%;0%;5
Little Rock, AR;68;46;69;57;Partly sunny;S;10;52%;11%;3
Long Beach, CA;66;47;62;50;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;12;53%;77%;5
Los Angeles, CA;66;49;64;51;Periods of sun, cool;WSW;8;50%;76%;5
Louisville, KY;66;40;65;50;Increasing clouds;S;8;45%;0%;5
Madison, WI;60;33;62;52;Windy, warm;SSW;19;62%;58%;4
Memphis, TN;70;45;69;56;Partly sunny;S;12;40%;1%;4
Miami, FL;71;68;72;69;Breezy with some sun;ENE;17;52%;36%;5
Milwaukee, WI;60;37;57;51;Windy;SSW;22;59%;44%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;58;43;68;44;Breezy;SSW;16;50%;58%;2
Mobile, AL;70;43;69;52;Partly sunny;SE;8;56%;1%;6
Montgomery, AL;70;39;68;44;Partly sunny;SSE;6;41%;2%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;14;12;18;12;Mostly cloudy, windy;NW;27;97%;19%;1
Nashville, TN;68;36;69;49;Partly sunny, mild;S;8;42%;1%;5
New Orleans, LA;72;52;72;61;Partly sunny;ESE;10;62%;0%;4
New York, NY;44;39;60;41;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;39%;1%;4
Newark, NJ;45;37;60;38;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;41%;2%;4
Norfolk, VA;54;36;69;41;Sunny and warmer;SSW;7;40%;2%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;70;55;70;61;Very windy, cloudy;S;30;60%;5%;2
Olympia, WA;51;33;52;32;Cloudy;NNW;5;67%;44%;2
Omaha, NE;71;49;76;54;Windy, warm;S;20;46%;32%;4
Orlando, FL;71;53;75;57;Partly sunny;ENE;11;49%;0%;7
Philadelphia, PA;47;37;62;37;Mild with some sun;NNE;8;47%;3%;4
Phoenix, AZ;83;61;77;48;Partly sunny;WSW;9;21%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;55;41;64;39;Periods of sun, mild;S;6;46%;9%;2
Portland, ME;37;29;47;29;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;16;56%;5%;4
Portland, OR;52;39;54;38;A shower in places;SSW;7;63%;59%;1
Providence, RI;41;30;57;33;Sunshine and breezy;NW;15;41%;1%;4
Raleigh, NC;59;34;70;39;Mostly sunny;SW;5;38%;0%;5
Reno, NV;48;24;45;27;A snow shower;S;8;39%;85%;2
Richmond, VA;55;33;69;38;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;39%;3%;5
Roswell, NM;79;47;81;49;Warm, becoming windy;SW;14;27%;5%;2
Sacramento, CA;59;42;55;43;Rain and a t-storm;S;7;72%;92%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;70;40;47;33;Cooler with a shower;WNW;8;45%;81%;3
San Antonio, TX;70;58;76;62;Breezy with clearing;SSE;15;71%;9%;3
San Diego, CA;62;53;62;53;Clouds and sun, cool;WNW;9;53%;70%;6
San Francisco, CA;57;48;56;47;Rain and a t-storm;SW;11;70%;98%;2
Savannah, GA;63;35;68;42;Sun, some clouds;N;4;42%;0%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;51;37;52;37;A thick cloud cover;NNE;6;64%;44%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;66;49;76;41;Breezy, warm;N;17;48%;59%;4
Spokane, WA;48;31;49;27;A morning shower;ESE;3;56%;47%;2
Springfield, IL;69;44;70;55;Windy, warm;S;21;46%;25%;3
St. Louis, MO;71;46;73;58;Turning cloudy, warm;S;20;43%;55%;3
Tampa, FL;72;54;78;58;Partly sunny;ENE;9;50%;0%;7
Toledo, OH;64;35;63;46;Partly sunny;S;3;57%;4%;4
Tucson, AZ;81;64;74;45;Cloudy;WNW;9;21%;0%;3
Tulsa, OK;73;55;68;63;Strong winds, cloudy;S;25;57%;27%;1
Vero Beach, FL;73;59;73;60;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;55%;8%;7
Washington, DC;53;36;70;43;Mostly sunny, mild;ENE;7;47%;6%;5
Wichita, KS;68;53;70;61;Windy;S;28;57%;11%;2
Wilmington, DE;47;37;64;38;Partly sunny, mild;NE;9;49%;1%;4
