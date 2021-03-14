Austin, TX;74;50;86;61;Warmer with sunshine;SSE;5;30%;3%;7
Baltimore, MD;59;27;47;35;Cooler;N;10;27%;55%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;82;69;81;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;10;68%;81%;5
Billings, MT;57;27;52;32;Cloudy;N;8;67%;33%;2
Birmingham, AL;81;62;78;61;Rain and a t-storm;S;11;68%;89%;2
Bismarck, ND;51;28;42;27;Cloudy and cooler;SSE;8;67%;39%;1
Boise, ID;68;41;61;32;Clouds and sun;NW;9;53%;66%;3
Boston, MA;45;16;30;20;Breezy in the a.m.;NW;20;23%;0%;4
Bridgeport, CT;49;22;37;25;Breezy and colder;NNW;19;21%;0%;5
Buffalo, NY;38;18;35;29;Clouds and sun;E;9;37%;25%;4
Burlington, VT;33;9;21;11;Very cold;NW;15;37%;0%;4
Caribou, ME;23;1;12;-1;Frigid with some sun;NW;15;46%;2%;2
Casper, WY;31;17;38;25;Inc. clouds;SSW;12;71%;44%;2
Charleston, SC;71;58;63;57;Cooler;E;12;59%;80%;2
Charleston, WV;57;28;51;43;A p.m. shower or two;SE;5;47%;85%;2
Charlotte, NC;73;51;56;41;Cloudy and cooler;SE;8;38%;69%;2
Cheyenne, WY;29;14;31;24;Mostly cloudy, cold;WSW;10;86%;44%;1
Chicago, IL;45;32;38;35;Snow and sleet;ESE;18;60%;84%;1
Cleveland, OH;43;27;41;38;Breezy in the p.m.;E;14;44%;57%;4
Columbia, SC;76;55;62;48;Cooler;ESE;8;46%;63%;2
Columbus, OH;56;24;42;38;A little p.m. rain;ESE;14;48%;84%;2
Concord, NH;42;12;24;11;Winds subsiding;NW;17;28%;0%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;75;51;79;55;Breezy in the a.m.;ENE;16;31%;3%;6
Denver, CO;34;17;37;22;Mostly cloudy, cold;SW;7;81%;38%;2
Des Moines, IA;45;34;35;30;A little a.m. snow;NE;16;83%;58%;1
Detroit, MI;50;23;38;31;Colder;E;10;41%;65%;4
Dodge City, KS;59;35;51;33;Mostly cloudy;ENE;15;74%;26%;1
Duluth, MN;35;24;34;30;Mostly cloudy;E;10;66%;35%;3
El Paso, TX;62;44;72;49;Warmer with some sun;WSW;11;21%;0%;7
Fairbanks, AK;11;-13;9;-8;Very cold;NW;4;61%;34%;1
Fargo, ND;46;28;38;29;Colder;SSE;11;59%;44%;2
Grand Junction, CO;43;28;53;34;Mostly cloudy;ENE;7;49%;30%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;48;24;38;30;Breezy and colder;E;14;45%;63%;3
Hartford, CT;46;20;35;20;Sunshine and colder;NW;16;21%;0%;4
Helena, MT;60;29;54;32;Clouds and sun;NNW;6;54%;39%;3
Honolulu, HI;79;68;81;68;A shower or two;NE;5;70%;70%;6
Houston, TX;72;52;80;67;An afternoon shower;S;5;71%;62%;5
Indianapolis, IN;56;34;40;38;Rain, breezy, cooler;SE;16;66%;75%;1
Jackson, MS;80;66;80;63;Rain and a t-storm;S;10;65%;85%;2
Jacksonville, FL;84;60;79;64;Mostly cloudy;SE;8;64%;14%;5
Juneau, AK;27;23;38;34;On-and-off snow;ENE;14;76%;93%;1
Kansas City, MO;48;43;58;40;A p.m. shower or two;E;9;69%;81%;1
Knoxville, TN;64;48;71;51;Rain, a thunderstorm;ENE;7;58%;81%;2
Las Vegas, NV;69;50;64;40;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;14;35%;80%;3
Lexington, KY;52;35;48;46;Afternoon rain;SE;14;63%;91%;1
Little Rock, AR;71;47;72;48;Nice with sunshine;SW;10;47%;14%;6
Long Beach, CA;61;51;58;41;Spotty showers;WNW;18;57%;73%;4
Los Angeles, CA;64;51;59;43;Spotty showers;WNW;14;60%;73%;4
Louisville, KY;53;40;50;48;Periods of rain;SE;12;65%;85%;1
Madison, WI;47;28;30;29;Breezy, p.m. snow;E;15;67%;92%;1
Memphis, TN;77;60;75;53;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;10;52%;67%;5
Miami, FL;79;70;80;73;Partly sunny;E;9;61%;3%;8
Milwaukee, WI;42;30;37;32;Breezy, p.m. snow;ESE;18;55%;86%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;48;29;35;27;Colder with snow;ESE;16;59%;85%;1
Mobile, AL;75;65;75;66;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;10;83%;78%;2
Montgomery, AL;82;57;75;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;8;70%;85%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;5;-24;-10;-11;Windy and frigid;NW;54;86%;0%;5
Nashville, TN;63;53;68;55;Rain and a t-storm;SSE;11;73%;74%;2
New Orleans, LA;79;69;81;69;A p.m. t-storm;S;11;75%;78%;4
New York, NY;53;25;40;31;Breezy and cooler;NNW;21;19%;0%;5
Newark, NJ;52;25;41;30;Breezy and cooler;NNW;17;19%;0%;5
Norfolk, VA;66;40;45;39;Turning cloudy;E;9;30%;73%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;69;46;67;43;Mostly sunny;NNE;14;44%;7%;6
Olympia, WA;49;28;48;24;A shower in the p.m.;W;4;65%;61%;2
Omaha, NE;47;35;43;32;Cloudy;ENE;13;80%;44%;1
Orlando, FL;83;63;86;64;Partly sunny;SSE;6;58%;4%;7
Philadelphia, PA;56;25;43;33;Cooler;NNW;13;22%;9%;5
Phoenix, AZ;69;49;75;45;Partly sunny;WSW;8;32%;19%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;51;21;45;38;Becoming cloudy;ESE;6;30%;59%;4
Portland, ME;38;14;23;19;Winds subsiding;NW;19;28%;0%;4
Portland, OR;49;33;49;29;A passing shower;WSW;5;65%;66%;2
Providence, RI;46;17;31;17;Sunny and breezy;NW;16;21%;0%;4
Raleigh, NC;72;43;52;37;Cloudy;ESE;6;31%;71%;2
Reno, NV;56;30;39;27;A bit of snow;NW;10;63%;80%;2
Richmond, VA;64;32;49;33;Cooler;SE;6;27%;68%;5
Roswell, NM;64;40;74;43;Sunny and warmer;SW;9;25%;3%;6
Sacramento, CA;58;38;51;31;Spotty showers;N;6;73%;65%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;57;39;61;39;Cloudy;ESE;11;37%;21%;2
San Antonio, TX;76;47;82;63;Sunny;SSE;7;43%;2%;7
San Diego, CA;59;53;58;52;An afternoon shower;WNW;10;68%;69%;2
San Francisco, CA;57;47;56;40;Spotty showers;NW;15;56%;67%;2
Savannah, GA;82;59;70;61;Not as warm;SE;12;62%;41%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;47;35;48;33;Cloudy;NE;6;66%;36%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;44;30;35;27;Colder with snow;E;14;83%;80%;1
Spokane, WA;62;40;50;32;Cooler;SSE;6;67%;33%;2
Springfield, IL;50;35;45;37;Rain, breezy, cooler;ESE;18;76%;75%;1
St. Louis, MO;52;43;57;45;A little a.m. rain;E;8;75%;82%;1
Tampa, FL;78;61;83;67;Partly sunny;ENE;6;70%;1%;7
Toledo, OH;52;23;38;32;Breezy and colder;E;14;47%;68%;4
Tucson, AZ;65;42;70;39;Sunshine and nice;S;6;27%;27%;7
Tulsa, OK;60;46;68;41;Partly sunny;WNW;11;54%;6%;5
Vero Beach, FL;79;60;82;65;Partly sunny;SE;8;69%;4%;7
Washington, DC;62;29;49;37;Cooler;SE;7;27%;55%;5
Wichita, KS;63;44;60;38;Mostly cloudy;NW;10;59%;26%;2
Wilmington, DE;57;26;44;33;Cooler;NNW;13;23%;14%;5
