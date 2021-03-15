Austin, TX;85;62;80;62;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;68%;68%;2
Baltimore, MD;47;34;41;39;An afternoon shower;E;9;63%;74%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;83;69;80;70;Occasional rain;SSE;9;73%;84%;2
Billings, MT;50;33;43;25;A little snow, cold;S;8;66%;80%;1
Birmingham, AL;77;63;72;61;A little rain;E;7;83%;88%;2
Bismarck, ND;36;26;44;27;Low clouds;NNE;4;73%;58%;1
Boise, ID;64;33;58;35;Partly sunny;NNW;8;59%;8%;4
Boston, MA;29;20;41;32;Not as cold;SW;6;25%;22%;4
Bridgeport, CT;37;25;37;34;Mostly cloudy, cold;E;6;34%;44%;3
Buffalo, NY;35;28;41;36;A bit of a.m. snow;SSE;7;47%;67%;1
Burlington, VT;20;12;38;24;Not as cold;S;6;35%;11%;4
Caribou, ME;10;-1;25;9;Not as cold;S;5;47%;2%;4
Casper, WY;36;27;32;20;Cloudy and cold;N;9;82%;72%;1
Charleston, SC;64;54;71;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;ENE;8;78%;88%;2
Charleston, WV;48;42;68;42;Spotty showers;WNW;6;60%;64%;2
Charlotte, NC;56;43;52;47;A little rain;SW;5;77%;73%;1
Cheyenne, WY;30;23;31;22;Mostly cloudy, cold;NNW;10;92%;67%;1
Chicago, IL;34;34;44;34;Not as cold;NE;6;75%;7%;3
Cleveland, OH;39;38;47;38;Milder with a shower;ENE;10;77%;66%;1
Columbia, SC;64;47;58;53;Rain at times;NNE;5;97%;100%;1
Columbus, OH;39;36;57;37;Showers around;WNW;7;75%;69%;1
Concord, NH;23;12;40;23;Not as cold;SW;5;28%;13%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;80;56;81;59;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;12;60%;70%;4
Denver, CO;40;22;33;24;Cold;NNW;6;93%;69%;2
Des Moines, IA;35;30;46;35;Low clouds may break;ENE;5;74%;57%;1
Detroit, MI;37;33;49;33;A shower in the a.m.;NE;6;64%;61%;1
Dodge City, KS;55;35;62;35;Mostly cloudy;NE;11;67%;83%;4
Duluth, MN;33;29;38;28;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;72%;15%;1
El Paso, TX;69;50;70;35;Windy;WNW;20;17%;0%;7
Fairbanks, AK;12;-8;5;-9;Clearing, very cold;SE;4;87%;44%;1
Fargo, ND;36;29;39;28;Low clouds;SSE;6;68%;54%;1
Grand Junction, CO;54;34;51;30;Showers of rain/snow;WNW;10;57%;70%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;39;30;47;26;A morning flurry;WNW;6;62%;43%;1
Hartford, CT;33;22;37;32;Becoming cloudy;S;6;33%;51%;4
Helena, MT;59;30;51;29;Cloudy;SSW;5;52%;4%;2
Honolulu, HI;79;68;79;68;A shower;NE;11;71%;81%;6
Houston, TX;77;67;79;67;A shower;SSE;7;81%;68%;2
Indianapolis, IN;37;36;57;39;Inc. clouds;N;5;72%;6%;2
Jackson, MS;79;65;78;66;Rain and a t-storm;S;4;73%;86%;6
Jacksonville, FL;80;64;84;64;Clouds and sun, warm;SW;9;63%;19%;7
Juneau, AK;36;32;39;34;Rain and snow shower;ENE;8;77%;81%;1
Kansas City, MO;53;41;58;45;Partly sunny;ENE;7;70%;62%;3
Knoxville, TN;72;49;68;52;Cloudy and warm;WSW;6;66%;39%;2
Las Vegas, NV;65;38;60;43;Sunshine and cool;NE;7;47%;0%;6
Lexington, KY;44;42;66;43;Cloudy;WNW;8;65%;21%;2
Little Rock, AR;76;48;74;61;More clouds than sun;ESE;6;46%;69%;3
Long Beach, CA;57;42;61;45;Mostly sunny, cool;ESE;6;47%;5%;6
Los Angeles, CA;58;44;61;47;Sunny and cool;SE;6;50%;3%;6
Louisville, KY;47;46;68;45;Cloudy;N;7;55%;15%;2
Madison, WI;33;29;42;28;Not as cold;E;4;68%;9%;1
Memphis, TN;77;53;76;62;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;4;50%;34%;4
Miami, FL;81;73;80;74;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;12;61%;2%;8
Milwaukee, WI;37;34;42;31;A morning flurry;NNE;7;64%;44%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;32;28;39;30;Mostly cloudy;SSW;4;68%;9%;1
Mobile, AL;74;67;77;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;9;82%;73%;2
Montgomery, AL;79;63;72;62;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;7;85%;88%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;-10;-12;15;13;Very windy;WNW;40;49%;3%;5
Nashville, TN;65;58;74;53;Some brightening;ENE;7;47%;30%;5
New Orleans, LA;82;70;81;71;A little rain, humid;SSE;11;72%;66%;3
New York, NY;39;31;38;37;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;30%;57%;2
Newark, NJ;40;29;39;38;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;37%;56%;2
Norfolk, VA;45;36;49;47;Chilly with rain;NNW;8;77%;77%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;67;44;79;50;Clouds and sun;SSE;12;47%;61%;6
Olympia, WA;45;23;52;26;Partly sunny;NNE;2;65%;10%;4
Omaha, NE;41;33;48;37;Mostly cloudy;NNE;8;76%;67%;1
Orlando, FL;85;66;88;66;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;9;58%;5%;7
Philadelphia, PA;43;30;40;38;A shower in the p.m.;E;7;41%;75%;1
Phoenix, AZ;73;44;62;44;Mostly sunny, cooler;ESE;7;38%;11%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;44;38;54;41;Spotty showers;SSE;7;61%;77%;1
Portland, ME;22;11;34;28;Not as cold;SW;8;32%;1%;4
Portland, OR;47;29;55;32;Clouds and sun;SE;4;64%;13%;4
Providence, RI;29;19;39;31;Clouds and sun, cold;SSW;6;25%;26%;4
Raleigh, NC;52;36;48;40;Chilly with rain;NNW;6;79%;72%;1
Reno, NV;39;30;53;28;Partial sunshine;NW;5;47%;5%;5
Richmond, VA;48;34;43;40;A little rain;NNW;5;79%;65%;1
Roswell, NM;75;44;71;43;Very windy, sunshine;WNW;23;16%;2%;7
Sacramento, CA;54;32;59;34;Mostly sunny, cool;SSW;5;68%;10%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;62;41;55;38;Rather cloudy;ENE;8;50%;25%;3
San Antonio, TX;84;63;78;63;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;84%;60%;3
San Diego, CA;56;52;60;46;Partly sunny, cool;WSW;7;51%;28%;4
San Francisco, CA;55;42;57;44;Cool with sunshine;SSW;7;61%;6%;5
Savannah, GA;70;61;80;62;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;67%;63%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;48;32;51;35;Partly sunny;ENE;5;63%;11%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;33;27;37;30;Low clouds;N;6;86%;44%;1
Spokane, WA;49;32;54;33;Cloudy;S;3;59%;16%;1
Springfield, IL;42;37;51;38;Clouds and sun;E;6;77%;9%;2
St. Louis, MO;53;43;57;46;Clouds and sun, nice;E;5;68%;14%;2
Tampa, FL;80;66;84;67;Partly sunny;SSW;8;71%;4%;7
Toledo, OH;35;33;52;33;Showers around;N;4;72%;67%;1
Tucson, AZ;69;40;59;38;Partly sunny, cooler;ENE;8;36%;21%;7
Tulsa, OK;68;41;77;57;Mostly cloudy;SE;9;56%;64%;4
Vero Beach, FL;82;63;84;63;Partly sunny, breezy;S;12;66%;2%;8
Washington, DC;49;38;43;41;A little rain;ESE;7;67%;74%;1
Wichita, KS;60;39;69;50;Mostly cloudy;E;10;56%;73%;4
Wilmington, DE;44;31;41;38;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;8;46%;74%;1
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.