Austin, TX;79;61;79;48;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;18;33%;55%;6
Baltimore, MD;44;39;55;45;Milder;ESE;5;69%;43%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;81;71;81;49;Severe thunderstorms;WSW;14;80%;88%;2
Billings, MT;44;25;55;26;Milder with sunshine;ESE;7;53%;1%;4
Birmingham, AL;68;62;75;57;Severe thunderstorms;S;10;84%;88%;2
Bismarck, ND;38;29;46;17;Mostly cloudy;N;7;69%;20%;1
Boise, ID;58;33;66;43;Rather cloudy;E;7;50%;2%;3
Boston, MA;39;31;53;40;Partly sunny;SSW;8;46%;10%;3
Bridgeport, CT;36;30;48;38;Milder;SSW;6;65%;31%;2
Buffalo, NY;42;37;48;36;Mostly cloudy;E;6;71%;7%;2
Burlington, VT;38;24;50;38;Not as cool;S;6;48%;10%;4
Caribou, ME;27;12;43;27;Milder;SSW;3;54%;55%;3
Casper, WY;36;21;37;18;Mostly cloudy, cold;SSW;8;71%;6%;4
Charleston, SC;65;57;64;59;A p.m. shower or two;SE;6;95%;68%;2
Charleston, WV;74;44;71;55;Inc. clouds;SE;4;69%;69%;5
Charlotte, NC;47;46;61;55;A little p.m. rain;ESE;4;73%;89%;1
Cheyenne, WY;32;23;34;15;Mostly cloudy, cold;WNW;12;64%;27%;4
Chicago, IL;39;34;43;38;Breezy in the p.m.;NE;11;73%;84%;3
Cleveland, OH;50;37;51;43;Clouds and sun;ENE;7;70%;58%;5
Columbia, SC;49;48;62;59;A little p.m. rain;SE;5;87%;86%;1
Columbus, OH;55;39;65;52;Inc. clouds;E;6;68%;79%;5
Concord, NH;41;22;53;34;Not as cool;SSW;4;40%;6%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;83;59;69;43;Windy and cooler;WNW;23;37%;12%;6
Denver, CO;38;26;38;20;Mostly cloudy, cold;SSW;6;72%;23%;2
Des Moines, IA;44;36;43;36;Breezy, p.m. rain;NE;16;80%;91%;1
Detroit, MI;51;32;58;39;Inc. clouds;NE;5;64%;27%;5
Dodge City, KS;62;34;41;29;Very windy, snow;NNW;34;84%;76%;1
Duluth, MN;37;33;46;34;Sun and clouds;N;5;61%;12%;3
El Paso, TX;71;38;70;42;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;9;20%;0%;7
Fairbanks, AK;8;-6;13;-9;Sunny and very cold;N;5;74%;44%;2
Fargo, ND;37;31;46;27;Mostly cloudy;N;7;68%;14%;1
Grand Junction, CO;53;30;54;31;Clouds and sun;NE;8;44%;3%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;41;28;54;36;Inc. clouds;ENE;6;65%;67%;4
Hartford, CT;37;31;53;37;Clouds and sun;S;5;59%;27%;2
Helena, MT;54;27;57;31;Mostly sunny;SW;4;54%;0%;4
Honolulu, HI;79;68;79;68;Breezy;NE;16;64%;64%;3
Houston, TX;76;70;78;51;Strong thunderstorms;NW;15;63%;69%;5
Indianapolis, IN;53;41;69;52;Rather cloudy, mild;E;7;59%;93%;3
Jackson, MS;81;67;81;49;Severe thunderstorms;SW;14;78%;88%;2
Jacksonville, FL;84;64;85;65;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;67%;10%;7
Juneau, AK;40;35;41;30;A bit of a.m. snow;ESE;22;77%;76%;1
Kansas City, MO;48;45;50;36;Breezy with rain;NE;15;78%;97%;1
Knoxville, TN;63;52;71;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;ESE;5;70%;95%;2
Las Vegas, NV;63;43;65;51;Partly sunny;NNE;6;36%;0%;6
Lexington, KY;69;45;67;57;Rain, a thunderstorm;ESE;8;75%;94%;3
Little Rock, AR;76;62;68;46;Severe thunderstorms;WSW;14;74%;72%;1
Long Beach, CA;58;44;64;48;Clouds and sun;WNW;5;57%;1%;5
Los Angeles, CA;61;46;67;51;Clouds and sun;SW;5;58%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;62;46;71;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;ESE;7;74%;95%;3
Madison, WI;37;29;40;33;Inc. clouds;ENE;7;73%;74%;2
Memphis, TN;81;64;74;50;Severe thunderstorms;SSW;15;80%;88%;1
Miami, FL;80;74;82;75;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;11;61%;7%;8
Milwaukee, WI;36;32;42;36;Mostly cloudy;NNE;9;69%;78%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;36;32;46;34;Inc. clouds;N;6;64%;6%;2
Mobile, AL;78;68;75;63;Thunderstorms;S;11;88%;89%;2
Montgomery, AL;69;62;74;61;Thunderstorms;S;7;87%;89%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;16;13;27;20;Mostly sunny, windy;SW;29;62%;5%;5
Nashville, TN;75;58;69;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;8;74%;92%;1
New Orleans, LA;81;71;80;58;Severe thunderstorms;SSW;16;83%;88%;2
New York, NY;38;38;49;44;Morning mist;SE;6;68%;48%;1
Newark, NJ;38;37;49;43;Mist in the morning;S;5;66%;48%;1
Norfolk, VA;47;46;56;48;Decreasing clouds;E;8;80%;54%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;79;51;58;37;Increasingly windy;NW;19;49%;65%;6
Olympia, WA;52;26;57;34;Freezing fog;NNW;2;69%;29%;3
Omaha, NE;46;37;45;34;Rain and snow;N;16;79%;88%;1
Orlando, FL;87;66;89;68;Sunny and very warm;NW;9;57%;5%;7
Philadelphia, PA;41;37;52;42;A.M. mist, clearing;NE;5;65%;52%;2
Phoenix, AZ;61;43;73;51;Mostly sunny, cool;SE;6;35%;0%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;60;40;65;51;Decreasing clouds;E;4;61%;71%;5
Portland, ME;34;28;44;40;Not as cold;SSW;7;52%;1%;4
Portland, OR;54;32;61;40;Patchy morning fog;NE;4;64%;44%;3
Providence, RI;39;31;51;37;Milder;SSW;6;50%;16%;2
Raleigh, NC;46;43;63;52;Mostly cloudy;E;5;74%;75%;2
Reno, NV;56;27;60;38;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;44%;20%;2
Richmond, VA;44;39;60;46;Clouds breaking;SE;5;66%;72%;3
Roswell, NM;80;44;69;35;Breezy in the a.m.;NE;14;25%;0%;7
Sacramento, CA;59;36;61;46;Mostly cloudy, cool;SW;5;73%;59%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;57;37;59;42;Mainly cloudy;ESE;6;49%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;80;64;80;50;Mostly sunny, breezy;N;14;37%;10%;7
San Diego, CA;57;45;64;50;Clouds and sun, cool;NNW;7;59%;1%;5
San Francisco, CA;54;44;56;51;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;65%;74%;2
Savannah, GA;80;63;76;63;An afternoon shower;SE;4;78%;58%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;52;35;56;41;Patchy morning fog;ESE;4;66%;27%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;35;30;39;29;A p.m. snow shower;N;10;81%;56%;1
Spokane, WA;53;30;60;36;Partly sunny;E;2;55%;2%;4
Springfield, IL;46;39;56;44;Cloudy, p.m. rain;ENE;13;79%;92%;1
St. Louis, MO;50;47;62;47;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;14;73%;94%;1
Tampa, FL;78;66;83;69;Mostly sunny, warm;S;8;72%;5%;8
Toledo, OH;50;33;56;39;Inc. clouds;ENE;4;66%;62%;5
Tucson, AZ;57;37;72;46;Sunny and warmer;ENE;5;32%;0%;7
Tulsa, OK;78;60;66;39;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;16;60%;85%;5
Vero Beach, FL;83;62;86;68;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;10;67%;2%;8
Washington, DC;46;42;57;46;Milder;ESE;4;66%;57%;3
Wichita, KS;69;45;46;36;Rain;NNW;19;90%;94%;1
Wilmington, DE;42;38;52;44;Clearing and milder;NE;5;67%;41%;2
