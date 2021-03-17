Atlantic City, NJ;46;45;53;40;Rain;S;10;93%;98%;1
Austin, TX;75;48;72;45;Breezy in the a.m.;NNW;12;32%;0%;7
Baltimore, MD;51;44;55;40;Rain;N;7;83%;97%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;80;49;65;46;Breezy and cooler;NW;15;59%;5%;7
Billings, MT;57;26;62;38;Sunny and nice;SSW;7;49%;1%;4
Birmingham, AL;69;58;59;43;Rain and a t-storm;W;14;69%;72%;2
Bismarck, ND;42;20;50;28;Mostly cloudy, mild;SSE;8;67%;2%;3
Boise, ID;64;42;71;45;Variable clouds;ESE;10;39%;65%;3
Boston, MA;51;39;53;30;Afternoon rain;NNE;7;69%;93%;2
Bridgeport, CT;46;38;46;33;Rain at times;NNE;6;82%;94%;1
Buffalo, NY;50;38;41;23;Cooler with rain;NE;13;73%;86%;1
Burlington, VT;53;39;45;16;A morning shower;N;8;65%;57%;2
Caribou, ME;49;28;43;9;A morning shower;NNW;11;64%;45%;1
Casper, WY;38;16;41;29;Sunshine;SSW;13;63%;0%;5
Charleston, SC;64;60;73;51;A severe t-storm;SW;13;76%;82%;3
Charleston, WV;74;55;69;36;A strong t-storm;NNW;14;75%;93%;4
Charlotte, NC;56;53;68;51;A severe t-storm;WSW;10;78%;71%;2
Cheyenne, WY;34;16;37;26;Sunny and cold;SSW;8;70%;0%;5
Chicago, IL;38;37;41;33;A little a.m. rain;NNE;25;72%;70%;1
Cleveland, OH;49;44;45;32;Windy with rain;NE;21;79%;89%;1
Columbia, SC;62;57;71;47;Severe thunderstorms;WSW;14;74%;75%;2
Columbus, OH;64;52;52;28;Cooler with rain;NNE;11;90%;91%;1
Concord, NH;55;34;49;26;Rain and drizzle;N;6;72%;88%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;70;43;62;42;Breezy and cooler;N;19;44%;1%;6
Denver, CO;42;19;45;28;Sunny and chilly;WNW;6;60%;1%;5
Des Moines, IA;37;34;52;26;Breezy and milder;NE;16;55%;5%;2
Detroit, MI;57;38;46;27;A little rain, windy;NNE;22;64%;65%;1
Dodge City, KS;40;28;49;27;Breezy in the a.m.;NNE;19;66%;1%;5
Duluth, MN;43;35;37;26;Mostly sunny, colder;ENE;11;66%;1%;4
El Paso, TX;68;42;74;47;Partly sunny;E;9;22%;0%;7
Fairbanks, AK;16;-7;8;-13;Very cold;NW;4;83%;44%;1
Fargo, ND;43;25;49;30;Mild with some sun;S;4;60%;0%;4
Grand Junction, CO;54;31;60;37;Mostly sunny;NE;8;36%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;52;35;44;28;Breezy and cooler;NE;17;63%;18%;3
Hartford, CT;49;38;48;30;Cloudy, p.m. rain;N;4;75%;95%;1
Helena, MT;59;30;63;36;Sunny and mild;SSW;5;48%;6%;4
Honolulu, HI;78;68;76;68;Increasingly windy;ENE;17;71%;87%;4
Houston, TX;74;49;68;49;Sunny and pleasant;NNW;13;46%;5%;7
Indianapolis, IN;64;47;47;28;Rain, breezy, cooler;NNE;16;90%;94%;1
Jackson, MS;82;47;59;43;Breezy and cooler;NW;15;55%;14%;4
Jacksonville, FL;84;66;83;54;A severe t-storm;WSW;15;64%;86%;4
Juneau, AK;40;31;39;28;Rain and snow shower;E;8;73%;83%;1
Kansas City, MO;45;35;45;28;A bit of a.m. snow;NNE;21;67%;57%;1
Knoxville, TN;66;61;72;45;A strong t-storm;WSW;15;62%;83%;3
Las Vegas, NV;66;49;71;52;Partly sunny;NNE;5;29%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;65;57;63;31;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;13;75%;85%;2
Little Rock, AR;70;42;49;41;Mostly cloudy, windy;NNW;21;77%;32%;2
Long Beach, CA;65;47;65;50;Partly sunny;WSW;5;63%;2%;6
Los Angeles, CA;67;50;68;52;Partly sunny;SSE;5;55%;2%;6
Louisville, KY;65;59;64;34;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;10;72%;91%;2
Madison, WI;35;33;42;24;Breezy;NNE;16;59%;4%;4
Memphis, TN;68;49;51;41;Winds subsiding;NW;16;66%;40%;2
Miami, FL;82;76;83;74;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;14;63%;39%;7
Milwaukee, WI;38;36;42;31;Cloudy and breezy;NNE;21;60%;7%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;43;33;49;28;Partly sunny;ENE;12;52%;1%;4
Mobile, AL;77;61;70;47;Breezy;NW;15;55%;11%;6
Montgomery, AL;73;61;63;43;Rain and a t-storm;W;15;63%;68%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;28;20;26;1;Very windy;NNW;48;95%;33%;1
Nashville, TN;66;58;61;42;Rain, a thunderstorm;W;15;72%;80%;2
New Orleans, LA;81;54;67;50;Breezy and cooler;NW;15;62%;8%;7
New York, NY;48;43;48;32;Rain, becoming heavy;NNE;6;84%;97%;1
Newark, NJ;48;43;48;31;Rain, becoming heavy;NNE;5;82%;97%;1
Norfolk, VA;50;46;72;48;Strong thunderstorms;SSW;9;82%;88%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;56;35;54;36;Windy;N;24;63%;6%;5
Olympia, WA;61;33;53;40;A shower or two;S;5;81%;83%;1
Omaha, NE;41;35;52;27;Cloudy and breezy;NNE;18;60%;3%;3
Orlando, FL;88;68;89;63;Increasingly windy;SW;16;59%;43%;7
Philadelphia, PA;50;43;52;37;Rain;NNE;6;89%;96%;1
Phoenix, AZ;73;50;82;54;Partly sunny;NNW;5;28%;0%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;67;49;51;30;Rain and a t-storm;NNE;9;85%;90%;1
Portland, ME;45;39;47;25;Rain and drizzle;N;7;73%;81%;1
Portland, OR;60;41;54;45;A few showers;SSE;8;72%;76%;1
Providence, RI;48;36;50;30;Cloudy, p.m. rain;NNE;5;78%;92%;1
Raleigh, NC;57;50;72;49;Severe thunderstorms;SSW;11;84%;84%;2
Reno, NV;58;38;59;42;Variable cloudiness;SSW;9;39%;44%;2
Richmond, VA;54;47;66;44;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;6;85%;88%;1
Roswell, NM;65;35;66;36;Partly sunny;SSW;6;30%;0%;7
Sacramento, CA;58;45;56;47;Periods of rain;SSW;6;91%;88%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;57;42;65;47;Sunshine and mild;SSE;10;37%;0%;5
San Antonio, TX;80;49;74;45;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;9;38%;1%;7
San Diego, CA;60;49;64;50;Clouds and sun;NNW;7;66%;1%;5
San Francisco, CA;54;50;58;49;Breezy with rain;SW;18;75%;86%;1
Savannah, GA;69;62;81;49;A severe t-storm;WSW;13;75%;86%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;58;41;54;43;Brief p.m. showers;SSE;8;74%;87%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;35;27;43;24;Cloudy;ENE;11;69%;1%;2
Spokane, WA;59;34;65;40;Clouds and sun;SW;6;48%;64%;4
Springfield, IL;49;41;43;28;Rain, windy, cooler;NNE;25;84%;76%;1
St. Louis, MO;56;46;47;31;Rain, windy, cooler;NNE;18;85%;75%;1
Tampa, FL;78;69;81;66;Humid;SW;12;78%;57%;8
Toledo, OH;56;40;45;27;Rain, windy, cooler;NNE;20;73%;78%;1
Tucson, AZ;71;46;83;51;Partly sunny, warmer;NE;6;20%;0%;7
Tulsa, OK;65;38;51;38;Windy with clearing;N;20;66%;17%;2
Vero Beach, FL;89;67;89;66;Breezy;SW;15;62%;55%;8
Washington, DC;52;46;57;43;Periods of rain;N;6;94%;92%;1
Wichita, KS;44;34;52;30;Clearing and breezy;N;19;57%;3%;5
Wilmington, DE;50;43;53;36;Rain;NNE;7;92%;97%;1
