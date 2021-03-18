Austin, TX;71;45;69;44;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;8;42%;0%;7
Baltimore, MD;52;38;49;30;A little a.m. rain;N;18;40%;57%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;64;45;57;44;Partial sunshine;N;9;64%;6%;5
Billings, MT;64;40;70;39;Turning cloudy, mild;WSW;11;36%;73%;4
Birmingham, AL;60;42;52;41;Low clouds and cool;NNE;8;80%;40%;2
Bismarck, ND;49;29;56;34;Clouding up, breezy;SSE;15;65%;0%;4
Boise, ID;70;46;60;37;A little a.m. rain;NW;8;63%;81%;2
Boston, MA;50;28;42;28;Windy and cooler;NW;26;35%;1%;4
Bridgeport, CT;45;32;44;30;Clouds and sun;N;18;32%;1%;4
Buffalo, NY;42;22;39;25;Breezy with sunshine;SSE;16;40%;1%;5
Burlington, VT;44;16;32;21;Breezy and colder;SSE;16;37%;2%;4
Caribou, ME;45;9;27;14;Colder;WNW;14;45%;5%;4
Casper, WY;40;29;49;35;Partly sunny, milder;SSW;15;57%;3%;5
Charleston, SC;72;48;63;37;Partly sunny;NNE;11;68%;34%;6
Charleston, WV;67;35;51;27;A touch of a.m. rain;NNE;16;50%;57%;4
Charlotte, NC;69;50;50;36;Breezy;NE;14;67%;27%;1
Cheyenne, WY;39;25;44;31;Mostly sunny;SW;9;68%;3%;5
Chicago, IL;39;34;39;31;Sunlit and breezy;NE;16;42%;3%;5
Cleveland, OH;42;31;38;30;Winds subsiding;NE;19;50%;1%;5
Columbia, SC;73;45;57;36;Increasing clouds;NE;8;71%;30%;5
Columbus, OH;49;28;46;25;Sunny and breezy;NNE;16;45%;3%;5
Concord, NH;44;22;39;20;Breezy and colder;NW;15;32%;0%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;61;42;64;42;Mostly sunny;NE;12;51%;2%;7
Denver, CO;54;27;54;36;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;53%;2%;5
Des Moines, IA;52;26;52;30;Abundant sunshine;SSE;7;45%;1%;5
Detroit, MI;44;26;49;25;Sunshine and breezy;NE;16;36%;2%;5
Dodge City, KS;49;27;54;35;Sunshine;SSE;9;63%;1%;6
Duluth, MN;38;25;51;38;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;54%;0%;4
El Paso, TX;71;45;77;49;Sunshine;ESE;9;22%;0%;7
Fairbanks, AK;10;-8;10;-13;Very cold;NNE;4;73%;12%;2
Fargo, ND;52;30;51;38;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;17;61%;0%;4
Grand Junction, CO;60;36;67;43;Mostly sunny, mild;E;9;33%;3%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;46;28;50;26;Plenty of sunshine;E;9;34%;1%;5
Hartford, CT;46;27;44;26;Breezy;NNW;15;35%;1%;4
Helena, MT;65;35;58;36;Mostly cloudy, mild;SSW;6;53%;67%;2
Honolulu, HI;77;68;79;70;Breezy with some sun;ENE;16;57%;62%;9
Houston, TX;68;49;67;48;Mostly sunny;NE;9;52%;4%;7
Indianapolis, IN;44;27;46;27;Mostly sunny, breezy;NE;16;48%;3%;5
Jackson, MS;57;44;55;39;Mainly cloudy, cool;N;10;61%;9%;2
Jacksonville, FL;80;53;68;53;Not as warm;NE;9;52%;27%;7
Juneau, AK;40;28;36;23;Rain and snow shower;NNE;7;74%;89%;1
Kansas City, MO;47;29;53;30;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;51%;0%;5
Knoxville, TN;69;45;52;34;Breezy and cooler;NE;14;71%;34%;1
Las Vegas, NV;72;51;79;60;Partly sunny, warm;SW;10;28%;0%;6
Lexington, KY;65;32;49;29;Winds subsiding;NE;17;52%;5%;5
Little Rock, AR;50;41;59;34;Some sun returning;NE;9;48%;4%;4
Long Beach, CA;67;50;68;54;Partly sunny;WSW;6;66%;21%;3
Los Angeles, CA;66;52;72;57;Partly sunny, nice;SW;7;68%;24%;3
Louisville, KY;65;33;52;31;Breezy and cooler;NNE;15;41%;4%;5
Madison, WI;44;23;48;25;Sunny;SSE;7;42%;4%;5
Memphis, TN;49;42;52;37;Breezy in the a.m.;NNE;14;56%;8%;2
Miami, FL;83;74;84;62;A t-storm in spots;WNW;10;62%;46%;6
Milwaukee, WI;43;32;43;29;Abundant sunshine;S;9;43%;3%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;53;28;51;33;Mild with sunshine;SSE;8;43%;0%;4
Mobile, AL;70;48;58;48;Cooler with some sun;N;10;63%;12%;5
Montgomery, AL;67;42;54;43;Low clouds;NNE;8;75%;39%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;24;-1;11;9;Windy;NW;29;50%;3%;5
Nashville, TN;60;42;55;37;Cloudy and breezy;NE;15;56%;13%;2
New Orleans, LA;66;51;60;50;Sun and some clouds;N;12;62%;9%;6
New York, NY;47;30;42;32;Partly sunny, cooler;N;17;33%;2%;5
Newark, NJ;46;29;44;31;Breezy;N;16;35%;2%;5
Norfolk, VA;74;44;46;39;Rain and drizzle;NNE;18;78%;69%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;49;35;59;35;Mostly sunny;ENE;10;56%;2%;6
Olympia, WA;52;39;49;39;A little p.m. rain;S;13;76%;88%;1
Omaha, NE;54;27;53;32;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;53%;0%;5
Orlando, FL;89;62;75;55;Cooler with sunshine;NW;11;50%;8%;8
Philadelphia, PA;50;34;46;29;Windy with clearing;N;19;37%;6%;4
Phoenix, AZ;82;52;85;57;Sunny;S;5;23%;0%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;47;28;48;27;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNE;16;36%;1%;5
Portland, ME;45;23;38;25;Sunny, windy, colder;NW;19;36%;0%;4
Portland, OR;52;45;53;42;A little p.m. rain;SSW;12;69%;87%;1
Providence, RI;49;28;41;25;Windy and cooler;NNW;21;39%;3%;4
Raleigh, NC;74;47;47;33;A little a.m. rain;NNE;17;83%;69%;1
Reno, NV;60;42;54;32;Windy in the p.m.;WNW;13;45%;44%;2
Richmond, VA;57;41;46;31;Rain and drizzle;NNE;15;57%;65%;2
Roswell, NM;65;35;69;39;Breezy in the p.m.;S;13;32%;0%;7
Sacramento, CA;57;49;61;39;Cloudy and cool;SW;6;70%;44%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;65;49;69;47;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;13;30%;67%;5
San Antonio, TX;75;44;71;43;Mostly sunny;NE;8;43%;0%;7
San Diego, CA;61;50;67;56;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;71%;20%;5
San Francisco, CA;57;50;59;47;Partly sunny;W;9;74%;32%;4
Savannah, GA;74;50;67;42;Not as warm;NE;9;52%;40%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;55;43;53;42;A little p.m. rain;S;14;66%;85%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;42;22;49;34;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;15;59%;0%;5
Spokane, WA;64;41;53;36;Cooler;S;8;57%;66%;3
Springfield, IL;43;27;49;25;Sunny;E;12;50%;3%;5
St. Louis, MO;45;30;51;28;Mostly sunny;NE;10;46%;2%;5
Tampa, FL;79;64;71;55;Not as warm;NW;9;58%;9%;8
Toledo, OH;44;26;45;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;N;15;40%;2%;5
Tucson, AZ;80;51;85;54;Sunny and very warm;ENE;6;18%;0%;7
Tulsa, OK;49;39;59;33;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;47%;2%;6
Vero Beach, FL;89;63;81;57;Partly sunny;NNE;10;56%;11%;8
Washington, DC;54;39;48;29;A bit of a.m. rain;N;15;46%;55%;3
Wichita, KS;48;31;57;33;Mostly sunny;SE;6;50%;2%;5
Wilmington, DE;50;36;47;30;Clearing and windy;N;20;37%;8%;4
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.