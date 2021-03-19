US Forecast for Saturday, March 20, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;39;24;55;27;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;8;37%;0%;5

Albuquerque, NM;68;42;74;44;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;11;19%;0%;7

Anchorage, AK;20;3;23;9;Cloudy and very cold;NNE;10;62%;6%;1

Asheville, NC;48;27;56;34;Sunny;E;7;38%;2%;6

Atlanta, GA;56;37;53;41;Sun, some clouds;ENE;9;43%;16%;7

Atlantic City, NJ;44;35;49;37;Plenty of sunshine;SW;9;38%;2%;5

Austin, TX;71;44;71;46;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;2;47%;1%;7

Baltimore, MD;48;30;56;33;Sunny and milder;N;5;35%;5%;5

Baton Rouge, LA;55;46;64;47;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;59%;13%;3

Billings, MT;72;40;43;33;Showers;WSW;7;74%;95%;1

Birmingham, AL;53;45;60;40;Partly sunny;E;9;40%;8%;7

Bismarck, ND;58;32;61;37;Turning cloudy;WNW;10;71%;61%;4

Boise, ID;59;37;55;32;A shower in places;NW;9;56%;50%;3

Boston, MA;42;29;57;34;Abundant sunshine;W;7;30%;0%;5

Bridgeport, CT;43;31;56;36;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;6;32%;2%;5

Buffalo, NY;39;27;46;32;Sunny and milder;SSE;7;45%;0%;5

Burlington, VT;31;23;52;30;Sunny;ENE;6;39%;0%;4

Caribou, ME;24;16;45;25;Sunny and milder;WSW;7;52%;10%;4

Casper, WY;50;36;50;26;Mostly cloudy;NNW;14;54%;68%;4

Charleston, SC;60;37;50;42;Spotty showers;NNE;19;77%;87%;2

Charleston, WV;52;26;59;31;Sunny and milder;ESE;4;41%;4%;5

Charlotte, NC;49;35;57;38;Partly sunny;NE;9;32%;1%;6

Cheyenne, WY;46;32;48;30;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;63%;27%;5

Chicago, IL;41;30;52;40;Sunny and milder;SSE;6;38%;1%;5

Cleveland, OH;38;30;48;39;Sunny and milder;ESE;6;47%;1%;5

Columbia, SC;55;37;53;41;Cool with some sun;NE;8;47%;43%;4

Columbus, OH;47;25;57;31;Sunny, not as cool;E;6;43%;5%;5

Concord, NH;38;20;55;25;Plenty of sunshine;NW;9;34%;0%;5

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;65;43;67;46;Plenty of sun;SE;7;52%;1%;7

Denver, CO;64;35;59;33;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;43%;19%;5

Des Moines, IA;54;31;59;42;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;13;48%;0%;5

Detroit, MI;46;24;57;28;Plenty of sun;SE;5;43%;0%;5

Dodge City, KS;58;36;65;44;Partly sunny, windy;S;25;60%;1%;6

Duluth, MN;55;36;56;47;Increasingly windy;SSW;17;55%;3%;4

El Paso, TX;74;48;83;50;Sunny and very warm;WSW;7;20%;0%;7

Fairbanks, AK;9;-9;17;-10;Very cold;NNE;7;46%;2%;2

Fargo, ND;54;39;60;45;Increasingly windy;SSE;21;59%;8%;4

Grand Junction, CO;69;44;67;37;Windy;SW;19;25%;66%;5

Grand Rapids, MI;51;28;59;35;Plenty of sun;SSE;6;39%;0%;5

Hartford, CT;43;27;59;33;Plenty of sunshine;NW;6;35%;2%;5

Helena, MT;56;35;50;33;Cooler with a shower;WSW;9;50%;63%;2

Honolulu, HI;78;69;79;69;Increasingly windy;ENE;19;65%;77%;7

Houston, TX;67;48;68;50;Mostly sunny;E;6;51%;1%;7

Indianapolis, IN;47;27;56;33;Sunny and milder;ESE;6;47%;1%;5

Jackson, MS;53;43;63;41;Partly sunny;ENE;6;59%;11%;4

Jacksonville, FL;69;53;56;52;Spotty showers;N;19;69%;86%;2

Juneau, AK;36;23;34;30;Morning flurries;ENE;9;77%;91%;1

Kansas City, MO;57;32;60;45;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;10;48%;2%;5

Knoxville, TN;53;34;61;31;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;45%;5%;6

Las Vegas, NV;80;61;72;51;Sunshine and breezy;NW;17;22%;3%;6

Lexington, KY;50;29;57;33;Sunny and milder;ENE;8;46%;4%;5

Little Rock, AR;60;36;62;38;Plenty of sunshine;E;7;52%;5%;6

Long Beach, CA;72;55;65;47;Clearing;NNE;7;59%;9%;6

Los Angeles, CA;70;57;68;50;Turning sunny;ENE;6;55%;9%;6

Louisville, KY;54;31;61;34;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;40%;2%;5

Madison, WI;50;25;53;36;Plenty of sunshine;S;9;43%;2%;5

Memphis, TN;51;40;65;41;Mostly sunny;SE;7;48%;3%;5

Miami, FL;83;64;77;66;A passing shower;NNE;8;65%;80%;4

Milwaukee, WI;43;30;53;37;Mostly sunny;S;10;44%;1%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;51;34;57;42;Windy in the p.m.;S;18;46%;1%;4

Mobile, AL;60;50;66;46;Sunny intervals;NE;9;59%;27%;4

Montgomery, AL;55;43;56;39;Mostly cloudy;ENE;9;56%;16%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;14;10;25;21;Very windy;NW;49;63%;0%;5

Nashville, TN;53;36;66;35;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;44%;2%;6

New Orleans, LA;57;52;64;55;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;61%;16%;2

New York, NY;42;33;56;40;Sunny and milder;W;6;30%;1%;5

Newark, NJ;45;32;59;38;Plenty of sunshine;NW;5;29%;3%;5

Norfolk, VA;47;39;50;41;Sunny and cold;NE;15;50%;2%;6

Oklahoma City, OK;61;36;67;44;Brilliant sunshine;SSE;9;49%;1%;6

Olympia, WA;53;39;50;35;Brief showers;SW;11;78%;71%;1

Omaha, NE;56;34;61;44;Increasingly windy;SSE;18;50%;1%;5

Orlando, FL;74;57;68;57;Breezy with a shower;N;14;72%;59%;4

Philadelphia, PA;47;29;56;35;Sunny and milder;WNW;5;32%;4%;5

Phoenix, AZ;85;55;84;55;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;25%;0%;7

Pittsburgh, PA;48;26;58;31;Sunny, not as cool;ENE;5;31%;3%;5

Portland, ME;36;27;49;30;Sunny and milder;NW;7;43%;0%;4

Portland, OR;52;43;53;38;Spotty showers;W;8;70%;80%;1

Providence, RI;41;25;56;32;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;6;29%;0%;5

Raleigh, NC;46;33;55;36;Sun, some clouds;NE;10;42%;2%;6

Reno, NV;55;32;46;26;Windy and cooler;NNW;19;44%;59%;5

Richmond, VA;48;31;54;29;Sunny;NE;7;36%;2%;5

Roswell, NM;68;39;76;43;Increasingly windy;S;16;31%;0%;7

Sacramento, CA;63;39;60;39;Sunshine, but cool;NNW;6;67%;30%;5

Salt Lake City, UT;71;49;50;33;Cooler with showers;SW;9;70%;96%;1

San Antonio, TX;72;43;72;45;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;7;52%;0%;8

San Diego, CA;64;57;65;49;Clouds breaking;SSW;8;63%;11%;6

San Francisco, CA;59;48;58;45;Partly sunny, cool;NW;11;63%;5%;5

Savannah, GA;67;42;54;46;Spotty showers;NNE;19;53%;84%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;56;43;52;39;A few showers;S;12;76%;78%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;52;35;58;43;Increasingly windy;S;22;60%;3%;5

Spokane, WA;51;36;52;32;A passing shower;SSW;11;53%;64%;3

Springfield, IL;52;25;56;34;Sunny and milder;SE;7;55%;1%;5

St. Louis, MO;51;28;58;36;Plenty of sunshine;SE;5;50%;1%;5

Tampa, FL;69;55;71;55;Partly sunny;N;9;70%;12%;6

Toledo, OH;44;24;54;29;Sunny, not as cool;ESE;3;45%;1%;5

Tucson, AZ;83;50;83;54;Sunny and very warm;WNW;7;19%;0%;7

Tulsa, OK;60;33;64;44;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;48%;1%;6

Vero Beach, FL;82;57;76;57;A passing shower;NNW;9;63%;59%;8

Washington, DC;49;29;56;33;Plenty of sun;SSW;5;37%;3%;5

Wichita, KS;57;33;63;45;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;13;52%;0%;6

Wilmington, DE;47;30;56;35;Sunny and milder;W;6;34%;2%;5

