Atlantic City, NJ;44;35;49;37;Plenty of sunshine;SW;9;38%;2%;5
Austin, TX;71;44;71;46;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;2;47%;1%;7
Baltimore, MD;48;30;56;33;Sunny and milder;N;5;35%;5%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;55;46;64;47;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;59%;13%;3
Billings, MT;72;40;43;33;Showers;WSW;7;74%;95%;1
Birmingham, AL;53;45;60;40;Partly sunny;E;9;40%;8%;7
Bismarck, ND;58;32;61;37;Turning cloudy;WNW;10;71%;61%;4
Boise, ID;59;37;55;32;A shower in places;NW;9;56%;50%;3
Boston, MA;42;29;57;34;Abundant sunshine;W;7;30%;0%;5
Bridgeport, CT;43;31;56;36;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;6;32%;2%;5
Buffalo, NY;39;27;46;32;Sunny and milder;SSE;7;45%;0%;5
Burlington, VT;31;23;52;30;Sunny;ENE;6;39%;0%;4
Caribou, ME;24;16;45;25;Sunny and milder;WSW;7;52%;10%;4
Casper, WY;50;36;50;26;Mostly cloudy;NNW;14;54%;68%;4
Charleston, SC;60;37;50;42;Spotty showers;NNE;19;77%;87%;2
Charleston, WV;52;26;59;31;Sunny and milder;ESE;4;41%;4%;5
Charlotte, NC;49;35;57;38;Partly sunny;NE;9;32%;1%;6
Cheyenne, WY;46;32;48;30;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;63%;27%;5
Chicago, IL;41;30;52;40;Sunny and milder;SSE;6;38%;1%;5
Cleveland, OH;38;30;48;39;Sunny and milder;ESE;6;47%;1%;5
Columbia, SC;55;37;53;41;Cool with some sun;NE;8;47%;43%;4
Columbus, OH;47;25;57;31;Sunny, not as cool;E;6;43%;5%;5
Concord, NH;38;20;55;25;Plenty of sunshine;NW;9;34%;0%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;65;43;67;46;Plenty of sun;SE;7;52%;1%;7
Denver, CO;64;35;59;33;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;43%;19%;5
Des Moines, IA;54;31;59;42;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;13;48%;0%;5
Detroit, MI;46;24;57;28;Plenty of sun;SE;5;43%;0%;5
Dodge City, KS;58;36;65;44;Partly sunny, windy;S;25;60%;1%;6
Duluth, MN;55;36;56;47;Increasingly windy;SSW;17;55%;3%;4
El Paso, TX;74;48;83;50;Sunny and very warm;WSW;7;20%;0%;7
Fairbanks, AK;9;-9;17;-10;Very cold;NNE;7;46%;2%;2
Fargo, ND;54;39;60;45;Increasingly windy;SSE;21;59%;8%;4
Grand Junction, CO;69;44;67;37;Windy;SW;19;25%;66%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;51;28;59;35;Plenty of sun;SSE;6;39%;0%;5
Hartford, CT;43;27;59;33;Plenty of sunshine;NW;6;35%;2%;5
Helena, MT;56;35;50;33;Cooler with a shower;WSW;9;50%;63%;2
Honolulu, HI;78;69;79;69;Increasingly windy;ENE;19;65%;77%;7
Houston, TX;67;48;68;50;Mostly sunny;E;6;51%;1%;7
Indianapolis, IN;47;27;56;33;Sunny and milder;ESE;6;47%;1%;5
Jackson, MS;53;43;63;41;Partly sunny;ENE;6;59%;11%;4
Jacksonville, FL;69;53;56;52;Spotty showers;N;19;69%;86%;2
Juneau, AK;36;23;34;30;Morning flurries;ENE;9;77%;91%;1
Kansas City, MO;57;32;60;45;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;10;48%;2%;5
Knoxville, TN;53;34;61;31;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;45%;5%;6
Las Vegas, NV;80;61;72;51;Sunshine and breezy;NW;17;22%;3%;6
Lexington, KY;50;29;57;33;Sunny and milder;ENE;8;46%;4%;5
Little Rock, AR;60;36;62;38;Plenty of sunshine;E;7;52%;5%;6
Long Beach, CA;72;55;65;47;Clearing;NNE;7;59%;9%;6
Los Angeles, CA;70;57;68;50;Turning sunny;ENE;6;55%;9%;6
Louisville, KY;54;31;61;34;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;40%;2%;5
Madison, WI;50;25;53;36;Plenty of sunshine;S;9;43%;2%;5
Memphis, TN;51;40;65;41;Mostly sunny;SE;7;48%;3%;5
Miami, FL;83;64;77;66;A passing shower;NNE;8;65%;80%;4
Milwaukee, WI;43;30;53;37;Mostly sunny;S;10;44%;1%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;51;34;57;42;Windy in the p.m.;S;18;46%;1%;4
Mobile, AL;60;50;66;46;Sunny intervals;NE;9;59%;27%;4
Montgomery, AL;55;43;56;39;Mostly cloudy;ENE;9;56%;16%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;14;10;25;21;Very windy;NW;49;63%;0%;5
Nashville, TN;53;36;66;35;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;44%;2%;6
New Orleans, LA;57;52;64;55;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;61%;16%;2
New York, NY;42;33;56;40;Sunny and milder;W;6;30%;1%;5
Newark, NJ;45;32;59;38;Plenty of sunshine;NW;5;29%;3%;5
Norfolk, VA;47;39;50;41;Sunny and cold;NE;15;50%;2%;6
Oklahoma City, OK;61;36;67;44;Brilliant sunshine;SSE;9;49%;1%;6
Olympia, WA;53;39;50;35;Brief showers;SW;11;78%;71%;1
Omaha, NE;56;34;61;44;Increasingly windy;SSE;18;50%;1%;5
Orlando, FL;74;57;68;57;Breezy with a shower;N;14;72%;59%;4
Philadelphia, PA;47;29;56;35;Sunny and milder;WNW;5;32%;4%;5
Phoenix, AZ;85;55;84;55;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;25%;0%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;48;26;58;31;Sunny, not as cool;ENE;5;31%;3%;5
Portland, ME;36;27;49;30;Sunny and milder;NW;7;43%;0%;4
Portland, OR;52;43;53;38;Spotty showers;W;8;70%;80%;1
Providence, RI;41;25;56;32;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;6;29%;0%;5
Raleigh, NC;46;33;55;36;Sun, some clouds;NE;10;42%;2%;6
Reno, NV;55;32;46;26;Windy and cooler;NNW;19;44%;59%;5
Richmond, VA;48;31;54;29;Sunny;NE;7;36%;2%;5
Roswell, NM;68;39;76;43;Increasingly windy;S;16;31%;0%;7
Sacramento, CA;63;39;60;39;Sunshine, but cool;NNW;6;67%;30%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;71;49;50;33;Cooler with showers;SW;9;70%;96%;1
San Antonio, TX;72;43;72;45;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;7;52%;0%;8
San Diego, CA;64;57;65;49;Clouds breaking;SSW;8;63%;11%;6
San Francisco, CA;59;48;58;45;Partly sunny, cool;NW;11;63%;5%;5
Savannah, GA;67;42;54;46;Spotty showers;NNE;19;53%;84%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;56;43;52;39;A few showers;S;12;76%;78%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;52;35;58;43;Increasingly windy;S;22;60%;3%;5
Spokane, WA;51;36;52;32;A passing shower;SSW;11;53%;64%;3
Springfield, IL;52;25;56;34;Sunny and milder;SE;7;55%;1%;5
St. Louis, MO;51;28;58;36;Plenty of sunshine;SE;5;50%;1%;5
Tampa, FL;69;55;71;55;Partly sunny;N;9;70%;12%;6
Toledo, OH;44;24;54;29;Sunny, not as cool;ESE;3;45%;1%;5
Tucson, AZ;83;50;83;54;Sunny and very warm;WNW;7;19%;0%;7
Tulsa, OK;60;33;64;44;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;48%;1%;6
Vero Beach, FL;82;57;76;57;A passing shower;NNW;9;63%;59%;8
Washington, DC;49;29;56;33;Plenty of sun;SSW;5;37%;3%;5
Wichita, KS;57;33;63;45;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;13;52%;0%;6
Wilmington, DE;47;30;56;35;Sunny and milder;W;6;34%;2%;5
