Austin, TX;72;46;74;56;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;52%;4%;7
Baltimore, MD;55;33;61;35;Plenty of sun;ESE;5;38%;4%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;62;49;71;51;Partly sunny, warmer;ESE;6;53%;2%;7
Billings, MT;42;35;52;30;Partly sunny;SW;10;44%;10%;4
Birmingham, AL;60;39;63;46;Partly sunny;ESE;7;52%;6%;7
Bismarck, ND;67;37;57;21;A little a.m. rain;N;13;56%;55%;4
Boise, ID;54;33;54;36;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;47%;60%;5
Boston, MA;58;36;59;37;Plenty of sun;SSW;5;45%;2%;5
Bridgeport, CT;56;37;57;32;Plenty of sunshine;SE;6;40%;4%;5
Buffalo, NY;51;31;58;39;Plenty of sun;SSE;5;38%;2%;5
Burlington, VT;56;30;58;34;Sunny and mild;SSE;6;40%;0%;4
Caribou, ME;50;27;54;30;Partly sunny, mild;WSW;7;50%;2%;4
Casper, WY;44;26;36;19;Rain and snow shower;SW;5;72%;53%;3
Charleston, SC;57;46;59;49;Very windy, rain;NNE;25;81%;74%;2
Charleston, WV;61;29;66;33;Sunny and pleasant;SE;4;40%;1%;5
Charlotte, NC;54;41;65;43;Mostly sunny;NE;9;37%;4%;6
Cheyenne, WY;56;28;35;24;Rain and snow shower;NNW;12;70%;80%;3
Chicago, IL;55;40;61;47;Partly sunny;S;10;47%;2%;5
Cleveland, OH;45;39;56;44;Sunny, not as cool;SSE;8;44%;0%;5
Columbia, SC;54;43;66;45;Clouds and sun, cool;NE;7;52%;31%;3
Columbus, OH;58;31;62;37;Sunny and mild;SE;6;47%;4%;5
Concord, NH;56;26;62;26;Sunny and mild;S;5;40%;2%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;68;46;70;54;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;14;51%;9%;7
Denver, CO;74;32;42;29;Rain and snow shower;NNW;9;64%;82%;4
Des Moines, IA;62;43;64;47;Increasingly windy;S;20;54%;57%;3
Detroit, MI;56;31;63;36;Sunny and warm;SE;6;46%;2%;5
Dodge City, KS;67;44;69;43;Breezy in the a.m.;E;20;51%;75%;6
Duluth, MN;59;47;55;40;A shower in the p.m.;SW;14;64%;83%;1
El Paso, TX;82;49;80;53;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;12;22%;0%;7
Fairbanks, AK;21;-7;15;-10;Very cold;NNE;5;40%;3%;2
Fargo, ND;61;46;48;27;Rain and drizzle;WNW;12;77%;71%;1
Grand Junction, CO;70;38;50;31;A shower or two;NW;9;42%;67%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;58;35;65;44;Sun, some clouds;S;9;43%;0%;5
Hartford, CT;59;33;64;34;Plenty of sunshine;S;4;43%;4%;5
Helena, MT;51;32;49;34;Partly sunny;WSW;10;41%;39%;4
Honolulu, HI;79;69;80;69;Increasingly windy;ENE;19;59%;36%;10
Houston, TX;68;47;70;58;Some sun;SE;6;62%;12%;8
Indianapolis, IN;58;33;64;41;Sunlit and mild;SSE;6;48%;1%;5
Jackson, MS;63;41;69;48;Partly sunny;ESE;5;44%;1%;7
Jacksonville, FL;55;51;62;57;Very windy, a shower;N;25;88%;68%;2
Juneau, AK;36;31;39;35;Rain and snow shower;ESE;6;81%;90%;1
Kansas City, MO;63;46;66;49;Increasingly windy;S;19;49%;25%;5
Knoxville, TN;61;33;68;38;Plenty of sunshine;E;6;46%;2%;6
Las Vegas, NV;73;51;65;46;Mostly sunny, cool;NNE;10;21%;0%;6
Lexington, KY;58;32;61;39;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;6;44%;0%;6
Little Rock, AR;62;37;66;43;Plenty of sunshine;SE;7;49%;4%;6
Long Beach, CA;64;47;68;48;Mostly sunny;NW;7;50%;0%;7
Los Angeles, CA;68;49;71;50;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;46%;1%;6
Louisville, KY;62;35;65;42;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;6;41%;1%;5
Madison, WI;55;35;60;46;Partly sunny, breezy;S;14;54%;24%;5
Memphis, TN;68;41;67;48;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;43%;4%;6
Miami, FL;78;66;78;63;A shower in places;W;8;66%;45%;8
Milwaukee, WI;53;38;60;46;Breezy;S;16;48%;8%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;57;44;60;42;Increasingly windy;SSW;20;53%;44%;1
Mobile, AL;64;48;67;53;Partly sunny;NE;8;53%;8%;7
Montgomery, AL;61;40;60;45;Partly sunny;ENE;7;61%;8%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;22;21;35;29;Very windy, sunny;WNW;33;30%;0%;5
Nashville, TN;65;34;67;45;Sunny and nice;SSE;6;46%;5%;6
New Orleans, LA;64;56;70;59;Partly sunny;ESE;9;53%;2%;7
New York, NY;56;40;61;39;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;33%;2%;5
Newark, NJ;60;40;61;37;Plenty of sunshine;SE;6;35%;4%;5
Norfolk, VA;50;42;57;47;Mostly cloudy;NE;11;51%;1%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;67;44;69;51;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;16;54%;40%;6
Olympia, WA;51;36;46;36;Rain and drizzle;S;9;83%;91%;1
Omaha, NE;64;45;64;44;Increasingly windy;WSW;19;51%;76%;2
Orlando, FL;67;56;76;61;Partly sunny, warmer;N;9;65%;36%;8
Philadelphia, PA;57;36;62;36;Plenty of sunshine;SE;6;35%;4%;5
Phoenix, AZ;85;55;76;52;Mostly sunny;W;8;20%;0%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;58;29;64;35;Sunny and mild;SE;5;34%;4%;5
Portland, ME;54;30;52;32;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;7;56%;2%;5
Portland, OR;51;39;49;44;Rain and drizzle;SSW;7;75%;87%;1
Providence, RI;53;32;60;31;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;38%;2%;5
Raleigh, NC;53;37;63;43;Partly sunny;NE;10;45%;3%;6
Reno, NV;47;26;53;35;Cool with sunshine;WSW;5;39%;3%;5
Richmond, VA;54;30;61;34;Sunny;ENE;7;40%;1%;6
Roswell, NM;79;44;84;50;Windy in the p.m.;S;12;25%;4%;7
Sacramento, CA;62;40;67;40;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;9;49%;3%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;45;35;46;32;A shower in spots;ESE;9;56%;48%;5
San Antonio, TX;72;44;75;56;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;7;65%;3%;8
San Diego, CA;62;49;63;48;Some sun;NW;7;62%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;58;44;61;48;Plenty of sun;W;9;59%;2%;6
Savannah, GA;56;46;62;51;Very windy;NNE;26;72%;71%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;52;40;46;40;Rain and drizzle;S;13;81%;87%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;63;44;57;32;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;18;65%;12%;2
Spokane, WA;50;33;48;36;Rain and drizzle;SSW;11;54%;79%;1
Springfield, IL;59;36;64;43;Sun, some clouds;SSE;13;50%;1%;5
St. Louis, MO;59;36;65;43;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;8;52%;2%;5
Tampa, FL;69;54;73;61;Clouds and sun, nice;N;7;68%;17%;7
Toledo, OH;54;29;63;37;Sunny and warm;SSE;5;45%;1%;5
Tucson, AZ;83;54;79;48;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;23%;0%;7
Tulsa, OK;67;45;68;53;Partly sunny;SSE;11;53%;25%;6
Vero Beach, FL;76;56;76;59;Mostly cloudy;N;10;67%;13%;6
Washington, DC;56;33;63;34;Plenty of sun;ESE;5;43%;2%;5
Wichita, KS;62;45;68;50;Windy;SSE;23;53%;57%;5
Wilmington, DE;56;34;62;34;Plenty of sunshine;SE;7;38%;2%;5
