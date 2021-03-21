Austin, TX;75;56;70;57;A t-storm around;SSW;8;67%;67%;2
Baltimore, MD;61;36;62;41;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;48%;1%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;72;48;75;63;Becoming cloudy;SE;10;63%;27%;5
Billings, MT;50;32;51;33;Partly sunny;W;9;43%;62%;3
Birmingham, AL;64;46;73;58;Warmer with some sun;SE;7;53%;33%;6
Bismarck, ND;58;20;58;24;Partly sunny, mild;SE;9;51%;8%;4
Boise, ID;53;33;49;30;Showers of rain/snow;NNW;6;76%;87%;2
Boston, MA;60;37;60;36;Mostly sunny;S;7;45%;0%;5
Bridgeport, CT;58;33;54;35;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;49%;2%;5
Buffalo, NY;62;39;61;41;Sunny and mild;SSE;8;38%;1%;5
Burlington, VT;64;33;63;37;Sunny and mild;S;8;39%;0%;4
Caribou, ME;58;30;55;31;Sunny and mild;SSW;6;47%;0%;4
Casper, WY;39;18;42;23;Partly sunny;SSW;12;58%;19%;5
Charleston, SC;63;52;67;53;Windy with a shower;NE;20;68%;41%;2
Charleston, WV;67;33;69;45;Sunny and mild;SE;5;41%;3%;6
Charlotte, NC;65;45;67;49;Periods of sun;NE;9;47%;5%;3
Cheyenne, WY;36;23;38;24;Cold;WSW;6;69%;29%;5
Chicago, IL;64;47;62;52;Variable cloudiness;SE;10;56%;44%;2
Cleveland, OH;57;45;61;46;Mostly sunny, mild;SSE;11;39%;1%;5
Columbia, SC;64;49;69;51;Inc. clouds;NE;7;55%;6%;3
Columbus, OH;64;38;67;44;Sunny and mild;ESE;7;46%;9%;5
Concord, NH;65;26;64;27;Sunny and warm;S;6;44%;2%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;70;54;65;51;A p.m. t-storm;S;18;78%;90%;2
Denver, CO;47;29;39;25;A little a.m. snow;WSW;7;79%;77%;2
Des Moines, IA;67;47;57;49;Cooler with rain;ESE;7;71%;93%;1
Detroit, MI;64;38;69;40;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;9;52%;7%;5
Dodge City, KS;68;38;57;35;Cooler with rain;NNW;15;80%;92%;1
Duluth, MN;63;39;52;37;Partly sunny;NE;6;65%;30%;4
El Paso, TX;79;54;65;43;Very windy, cooler;WNW;22;14%;0%;8
Fairbanks, AK;17;-8;23;6;Sunny, but cold;NW;6;44%;33%;2
Fargo, ND;52;28;50;33;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;55%;2%;4
Grand Junction, CO;52;31;53;30;Partly sunny;ENE;10;35%;59%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;66;44;67;50;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;10;49%;27%;4
Hartford, CT;65;33;62;32;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;45%;2%;5
Helena, MT;49;35;48;29;Partly sunny;WSW;8;46%;44%;2
Honolulu, HI;80;69;80;66;Partly sunny;ENE;12;59%;27%;10
Houston, TX;69;57;73;64;An afternoon shower;SSE;10;70%;80%;2
Indianapolis, IN;67;42;66;51;Partly sunny, mild;SE;8;57%;31%;3
Jackson, MS;70;46;73;59;Clouds and sun;SSE;9;55%;30%;4
Jacksonville, FL;61;59;64;61;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;13;77%;34%;3
Juneau, AK;39;33;39;34;A bit of p.m. snow;E;6;80%;92%;1
Kansas City, MO;68;51;63;52;Afternoon downpours;SE;11;64%;94%;1
Knoxville, TN;68;38;71;47;Sunshine and nice;E;5;51%;10%;6
Las Vegas, NV;66;46;68;45;Partly sunny, cool;WNW;7;21%;65%;6
Lexington, KY;63;40;66;49;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;6;56%;14%;6
Little Rock, AR;67;43;68;56;Partly sunny;SE;10;57%;74%;4
Long Beach, CA;68;47;67;49;Sunshine and cool;SSE;7;52%;1%;7
Los Angeles, CA;67;50;71;51;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;45%;2%;7
Louisville, KY;67;42;69;51;Sunshine and mild;ESE;6;54%;34%;4
Madison, WI;61;46;56;47;Mostly cloudy, mild;SE;6;66%;55%;1
Memphis, TN;69;48;71;59;Partly sunny;SE;11;51%;63%;3
Miami, FL;76;58;78;61;Sunshine, pleasant;W;7;59%;6%;9
Milwaukee, WI;64;47;60;46;Mild with some sun;SSE;12;52%;44%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;63;41;56;45;A little p.m. rain;NE;6;56%;85%;2
Mobile, AL;70;52;71;62;Partly sunny;ESE;7;65%;21%;4
Montgomery, AL;70;47;70;55;Partly sunny;ESE;7;59%;18%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;34;28;36;27;Sunny and windy;SW;25;32%;0%;5
Nashville, TN;66;45;72;57;Partly sunny;SE;7;50%;35%;5
New Orleans, LA;70;58;73;65;Clouds and sun;ESE;10;60%;27%;6
New York, NY;61;37;54;42;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;45%;0%;5
Newark, NJ;63;36;57;39;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;44%;2%;5
Norfolk, VA;54;47;57;48;Clouds and sun;NNE;12;73%;2%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;67;47;65;46;A shower and t-storm;SSW;17;79%;87%;2
Olympia, WA;45;37;51;30;Spotty showers;W;9;69%;70%;2
Omaha, NE;67;42;52;48;Cooler with rain;E;11;76%;96%;1
Orlando, FL;61;58;76;59;Partly sunny, warmer;NNW;9;67%;31%;7
Philadelphia, PA;64;34;60;39;Mostly sunny;E;6;48%;2%;5
Phoenix, AZ;78;52;74;50;Cool with sunshine;WSW;7;13%;1%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;67;35;70;37;Mild with sunshine;ESE;5;33%;5%;5
Portland, ME;55;31;49;33;Plenty of sun;S;7;65%;1%;5
Portland, OR;49;44;52;37;Spotty showers;WNW;7;71%;75%;3
Providence, RI;62;32;57;35;Mostly sunny;S;7;44%;0%;5
Raleigh, NC;63;45;64;49;Clouds and sun;NE;10;57%;3%;3
Reno, NV;52;34;52;29;Partly sunny, cool;WNW;10;41%;40%;3
Richmond, VA;61;35;61;43;Sunny intervals;NE;7;56%;0%;5
Roswell, NM;82;46;73;36;Mostly sunny, windy;E;18;20%;25%;7
Sacramento, CA;68;42;67;46;Partly sunny;NNW;6;61%;16%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;43;31;48;35;Spotty p.m. showers;ESE;7;50%;88%;3
San Antonio, TX;76;55;74;55;Mostly cloudy;SE;9;79%;48%;2
San Diego, CA;61;47;65;54;Sunshine and cool;SSW;7;60%;8%;7
San Francisco, CA;62;49;61;48;Partial sunshine;NW;13;62%;11%;6
Savannah, GA;59;53;69;54;Breezy in the a.m.;NE;14;68%;7%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;45;41;50;37;Spotty showers;SE;7;74%;72%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;62;30;53;41;A little p.m. rain;ENE;9;63%;85%;2
Spokane, WA;47;36;49;28;Spotty showers;SW;8;60%;71%;2
Springfield, IL;66;45;65;52;Mostly cloudy;SE;13;51%;61%;2
St. Louis, MO;68;42;65;54;Clouds and sun;SE;9;56%;63%;5
Tampa, FL;63;59;75;59;Nice with some sun;NNE;6;70%;30%;7
Toledo, OH;64;38;68;43;Partly sunny, warm;S;7;48%;10%;5
Tucson, AZ;79;45;68;46;Not as warm;W;8;18%;0%;7
Tulsa, OK;69;48;68;48;A shower and t-storm;SSE;13;68%;88%;1
Vero Beach, FL;72;52;77;56;Partly sunny;N;8;65%;6%;8
Washington, DC;63;33;63;42;Mostly sunny;E;6;53%;1%;5
Wichita, KS;66;51;55;46;Downpours, cooler;S;16;75%;93%;1
Wilmington, DE;64;35;61;40;Mostly sunny;E;6;50%;0%;5
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.