US Forecast for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;67;33;66;43;Mild with sunshine;SSE;5;44%;4%;5

Albuquerque, NM;57;35;56;35;Mostly cloudy;E;7;24%;84%;3

Anchorage, AK;26;17;29;18;Mostly cloudy;NNE;5;61%;36%;2

Asheville, NC;65;46;62;51;Cloudy;ESE;7;58%;30%;3

Atlanta, GA;70;52;68;56;Inc. clouds;ESE;7;61%;56%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;55;44;53;49;Partly sunny;NE;13;81%;4%;5

Austin, TX;69;55;83;54;Pleasant and warmer;ESE;3;41%;27%;8

Baltimore, MD;62;41;65;49;Clouds and sun, nice;E;7;58%;72%;5

Baton Rouge, LA;75;64;72;67;A shower and t-storm;ESE;14;80%;89%;2

Billings, MT;49;34;47;26;Mostly cloudy;NW;12;46%;31%;2

Birmingham, AL;73;59;68;60;A p.m. thunderstorm;SSE;12;65%;78%;2

Bismarck, ND;59;29;56;22;Mostly cloudy;N;8;52%;24%;2

Boise, ID;48;30;58;28;Mostly sunny;N;10;47%;2%;5

Boston, MA;57;39;60;43;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;5;51%;4%;5

Bridgeport, CT;54;37;59;44;Mostly sunny;E;6;54%;6%;5

Buffalo, NY;64;41;64;52;Some sun;SSE;6;40%;68%;5

Burlington, VT;68;38;65;44;Warm with sunshine;SSE;7;41%;2%;5

Caribou, ME;62;30;55;34;Sunny and mild;SW;6;53%;4%;4

Casper, WY;43;24;35;19;Colder;NNE;14;78%;68%;1

Charleston, SC;71;54;64;56;Spotty showers;ENE;15;74%;70%;3

Charleston, WV;70;43;68;54;Mainly cloudy;SE;6;52%;59%;4

Charlotte, NC;68;51;63;54;Cloudy;ENE;7;59%;25%;2

Cheyenne, WY;38;24;36;26;Snow showers, cold;N;11;71%;93%;2

Chicago, IL;69;50;59;54;Rain and drizzle;SSE;14;74%;92%;1

Cleveland, OH;69;47;62;53;Breezy in the p.m.;SE;14;46%;57%;4

Columbia, SC;73;51;67;54;Mainly cloudy;ENE;6;64%;33%;2

Columbus, OH;70;44;66;54;Breezy in the p.m.;SE;12;58%;63%;3

Concord, NH;65;28;65;36;Sunny and warm;S;5;45%;4%;5

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;63;52;74;51;Breezy and warmer;NNW;17;46%;6%;7

Denver, CO;43;26;42;30;Afternoon rain;NNW;8;71%;93%;2

Des Moines, IA;52;48;58;46;Rain;SSE;16;78%;96%;1

Detroit, MI;70;43;67;51;Breezy in the p.m.;ESE;11;54%;45%;4

Dodge City, KS;44;34;52;33;Rain and drizzle;NNW;24;81%;64%;4

Duluth, MN;55;38;39;39;Periods of rain;NE;23;90%;91%;1

El Paso, TX;63;43;71;44;Windy in the p.m.;W;15;14%;14%;8

Fairbanks, AK;27;5;16;3;Flurries, very cold;E;6;68%;62%;2

Fargo, ND;54;33;51;32;Breezy in the p.m.;N;15;59%;68%;1

Grand Junction, CO;55;35;51;36;A passing shower;NNE;10;43%;66%;2

Grand Rapids, MI;69;48;70;55;Rain and drizzle;SE;12;54%;84%;2

Hartford, CT;64;34;67;44;Mostly sunny, mild;E;4;48%;6%;5

Helena, MT;48;30;44;28;A snow shower;SSW;10;52%;59%;2

Honolulu, HI;81;67;80;69;Mostly sunny, nice;S;6;66%;35%;10

Houston, TX;73;65;82;64;A morning t-storm;SE;7;55%;53%;7

Indianapolis, IN;67;51;67;57;An afternoon shower;SSE;13;60%;80%;1

Jackson, MS;73;59;69;61;A shower and t-storm;SSE;15;79%;84%;2

Jacksonville, FL;65;57;71;57;Some sun, a shower;NE;9;66%;59%;5

Juneau, AK;37;34;40;33;A little a.m. rain;NNW;11;84%;93%;1

Kansas City, MO;65;52;58;45;Rain and a t-storm;SW;15;75%;80%;1

Knoxville, TN;71;47;74;53;Cloudy;ESE;5;53%;44%;3

Las Vegas, NV;69;51;64;52;An afternoon shower;NNW;14;31%;49%;5

Lexington, KY;68;49;67;55;Cloudy and breezy;SSE;14;59%;68%;2

Little Rock, AR;68;55;71;46;A morning t-storm;SW;21;57%;57%;5

Long Beach, CA;65;51;68;49;Breezy in the p.m.;N;11;49%;3%;6

Los Angeles, CA;69;51;73;56;Breezy in the p.m.;NE;10;46%;5%;6

Louisville, KY;70;50;69;59;A shower in the p.m.;SSE;14;57%;73%;2

Madison, WI;59;43;58;50;Rain and drizzle;SE;13;81%;94%;1

Memphis, TN;71;59;70;60;Windy with a t-storm;S;20;65%;66%;2

Miami, FL;78;62;77;66;Nice with sunshine;SSW;8;59%;9%;9

Milwaukee, WI;68;46;55;49;Rain and drizzle;SE;14;66%;91%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;59;45;56;40;Breezy with rain;NE;16;70%;96%;1

Mobile, AL;74;62;72;65;Breezy in the p.m.;ESE;12;73%;85%;2

Montgomery, AL;75;56;66;57;Breezy in the p.m.;S;11;69%;90%;2

Mt. Washington, NH;38;28;37;29;Breezy in the a.m.;S;17;49%;2%;5

Nashville, TN;72;55;67;61;A p.m. thunderstorm;SSE;16;65%;83%;2

New Orleans, LA;74;65;74;68;Afternoon t-storms;SE;14;75%;100%;2

New York, NY;60;44;61;48;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;47%;4%;5

Newark, NJ;61;40;63;48;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;6;47%;6%;5

Norfolk, VA;58;50;57;53;Breezy;NNE;15;82%;56%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;56;43;64;41;Breezy with some sun;WNW;19;58%;13%;5

Olympia, WA;53;31;54;36;Partly sunny;SW;3;68%;53%;2

Omaha, NE;50;48;56;41;Breezy with rain;NW;15;81%;92%;1

Orlando, FL;73;60;79;60;Partly sunny, warmer;ENE;5;69%;10%;8

Philadelphia, PA;64;41;64;47;Partly sunny;ENE;7;54%;26%;5

Phoenix, AZ;73;50;63;48;Some sun, a shower;W;9;31%;57%;5

Pittsburgh, PA;70;37;66;52;Inc. clouds;SE;7;42%;57%;5

Portland, ME;54;32;48;38;Plenty of sun;S;6;71%;4%;5

Portland, OR;52;36;57;39;Partial sunshine;NW;5;66%;36%;3

Providence, RI;59;35;64;41;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;47%;4%;5

Raleigh, NC;66;51;60;52;Mostly cloudy;NE;8;69%;55%;3

Reno, NV;50;30;45;25;Mostly sunny, windy;NE;19;37%;2%;6

Richmond, VA;65;44;57;52;Becoming cloudy;NE;7;68%;59%;6

Roswell, NM;64;35;72;43;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;10;25%;28%;7

Sacramento, CA;64;46;67;44;Winds subsiding;NNW;16;38%;2%;6

Salt Lake City, UT;45;33;47;33;Spotty showers;NNW;12;60%;68%;3

San Antonio, TX;73;52;82;55;Pleasant and warmer;SE;6;41%;27%;8

San Diego, CA;63;54;63;47;Breezy and cool;SSW;15;61%;17%;4

San Francisco, CA;61;49;66;53;Mostly sunny;N;13;47%;3%;6

Savannah, GA;73;53;71;54;A passing shower;SSE;5;67%;60%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;53;38;54;41;Partly sunny;SSW;4;68%;39%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;57;43;48;37;Rain, breezy, cooler;N;19;81%;91%;1

Spokane, WA;46;28;53;34;Mostly sunny;S;3;53%;15%;4

Springfield, IL;67;53;60;50;Rain and drizzle;SSW;23;74%;91%;1

St. Louis, MO;67;56;62;51;Rain and a t-storm;SW;20;69%;85%;2

Tampa, FL;69;59;78;61;Sunshine and warmer;ENE;5;65%;11%;8

Toledo, OH;70;46;68;55;Breezy in the p.m.;SE;9;46%;60%;4

Tucson, AZ;66;46;68;48;Mostly sunny, cool;W;11;21%;70%;7

Tulsa, OK;60;50;59;42;Windy with some sun;WNW;21;64%;16%;4

Vero Beach, FL;74;53;78;60;Mostly sunny, nice;E;6;64%;10%;8

Washington, DC;65;42;64;52;Clouds and sun, nice;NE;6;57%;80%;5

Wichita, KS;54;51;54;41;Rain and drizzle;NW;19;67%;73%;1

Wilmington, DE;63;41;65;49;Partly sunny, mild;ENE;8;54%;40%;5

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.