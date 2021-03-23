Austin, TX;81;55;79;57;A passing shower;E;4;63%;80%;3
Baltimore, MD;64;50;58;51;Rain and drizzle;E;6;84%;86%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;69;63;74;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;10;82%;91%;2
Billings, MT;45;25;52;34;Partly sunny;SW;11;42%;17%;5
Birmingham, AL;64;59;76;63;Spotty showers;SE;8;62%;83%;2
Bismarck, ND;56;23;48;27;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;61%;2%;4
Boise, ID;56;29;53;37;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;52%;69%;2
Boston, MA;58;40;54;48;Areas of morning fog;SE;6;70%;67%;2
Bridgeport, CT;59;41;51;47;Rain and drizzle;E;9;81%;85%;1
Buffalo, NY;64;54;68;50;A shower;S;11;57%;82%;2
Burlington, VT;70;45;62;51;Partly sunny;SSE;11;50%;33%;4
Caribou, ME;61;33;53;40;Partly sunny, mild;S;5;56%;55%;4
Casper, WY;35;19;39;24;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;11;59%;4%;5
Charleston, SC;69;53;73;60;Warmer;SSE;6;74%;16%;5
Charleston, WV;70;56;77;55;A morning shower;S;6;56%;62%;3
Charlotte, NC;66;55;72;58;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;62%;26%;2
Cheyenne, WY;35;23;36;23;Mostly sunny, cold;SSW;8;60%;16%;6
Chicago, IL;61;52;60;45;Cloudy, breezy, mild;WSW;17;64%;43%;1
Cleveland, OH;67;55;67;53;Spotty showers;SSW;17;57%;67%;2
Columbia, SC;70;54;75;58;Some sun returning;SSE;5;65%;23%;4
Columbus, OH;68;56;73;50;A shower in the a.m.;S;15;61%;67%;3
Concord, NH;68;34;59;43;Mostly cloudy, mild;SSE;6;60%;67%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;75;50;77;51;A shower in the p.m.;NNE;11;56%;83%;7
Denver, CO;43;29;40;26;A snow shower;SSW;7;67%;72%;4
Des Moines, IA;57;46;49;37;Cloudy and breezy;WNW;16;73%;64%;1
Detroit, MI;67;53;72;48;A shower in the a.m.;SW;13;61%;61%;2
Dodge City, KS;48;32;44;33;Showers around;NW;15;75%;85%;4
Duluth, MN;39;38;39;27;Snow and rain;NNW;16;85%;86%;1
El Paso, TX;70;45;61;38;Breezy;WNW;16;29%;10%;6
Fairbanks, AK;16;5;25;19;Cloudy and cold;SSE;5;78%;78%;1
Fargo, ND;57;31;46;27;Cooler;NNW;18;73%;27%;1
Grand Junction, CO;50;36;54;33;Partly sunny;ESE;9;29%;23%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;72;55;64;44;Spotty showers;WSW;15;65%;73%;2
Hartford, CT;68;39;60;50;A little p.m. rain;ESE;6;68%;84%;2
Helena, MT;43;27;48;31;Plenty of clouds;S;9;42%;67%;2
Honolulu, HI;81;70;80;70;A shower or two;SW;10;75%;87%;6
Houston, TX;80;63;78;69;A t-storm around;SE;9;79%;56%;2
Indianapolis, IN;64;57;70;47;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;14;55%;44%;5
Jackson, MS;68;61;76;67;Warmer with a shower;SE;8;71%;89%;2
Jacksonville, FL;72;59;79;63;Periods of sun;ESE;7;63%;14%;7
Juneau, AK;38;33;40;28;Rain and snow shower;ENE;4;77%;63%;1
Kansas City, MO;59;45;52;42;Breezy in the a.m.;ENE;13;66%;66%;1
Knoxville, TN;73;54;75;56;Showers around;S;6;58%;74%;3
Las Vegas, NV;63;51;68;51;Mostly sunny, cool;WSW;10;18%;0%;6
Lexington, KY;69;55;72;56;A shower in the a.m.;SSW;11;66%;74%;4
Little Rock, AR;74;46;76;59;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;50%;83%;7
Long Beach, CA;68;50;73;51;Breezy in the p.m.;W;9;28%;12%;7
Los Angeles, CA;71;58;77;53;Sunny and nice;S;7;28%;11%;7
Louisville, KY;67;58;75;55;A shower in the a.m.;S;12;56%;80%;5
Madison, WI;59;49;54;36;A morning shower;WSW;12;73%;67%;1
Memphis, TN;70;59;77;63;Warmer with some sun;SE;8;57%;81%;7
Miami, FL;76;65;82;74;Mostly sunny;SE;9;53%;2%;9
Milwaukee, WI;58;51;57;41;Breezy;W;18;69%;57%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;59;41;44;33;Rain tapering off;NW;16;74%;78%;1
Mobile, AL;71;64;73;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;10;81%;94%;1
Montgomery, AL;73;58;76;62;A shower and t-storm;SSE;7;67%;90%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;40;30;36;32;Breezy in the a.m.;SSE;20;58%;62%;2
Nashville, TN;65;60;78;62;A shower in the a.m.;SSE;8;54%;89%;4
New Orleans, LA;74;65;73;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;11;83%;94%;1
New York, NY;63;46;53;51;Rain and drizzle;ESE;7;78%;94%;1
Newark, NJ;64;45;53;52;Rain and drizzle;E;6;77%;92%;1
Norfolk, VA;55;51;66;55;Rain and drizzle;SW;6;85%;61%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;62;39;62;44;A little p.m. rain;NNW;9;60%;82%;6
Olympia, WA;54;38;50;38;Chilly with rain;WSW;11;82%;81%;1
Omaha, NE;54;41;49;37;Cloudy and breezy;NNW;17;71%;50%;1
Orlando, FL;82;61;85;66;Mostly sunny;SE;6;57%;5%;8
Philadelphia, PA;66;48;55;52;Rain and drizzle;NE;7;82%;79%;1
Phoenix, AZ;65;49;72;48;Sunny, but cool;SW;6;32%;4%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;69;55;75;54;A morning shower;S;7;51%;63%;3
Portland, ME;55;36;47;43;Fog in the morning;SSE;6;79%;60%;3
Portland, OR;57;41;51;41;A bit of rain;WSW;8;77%;82%;1
Providence, RI;65;37;57;49;Fog in the morning;ESE;6;68%;69%;2
Raleigh, NC;61;54;70;55;A little a.m. rain;SSW;6;75%;58%;2
Reno, NV;44;26;57;36;Partly sunny;WSW;6;32%;11%;6
Richmond, VA;64;52;62;52;Rain and drizzle;WSW;4;79%;75%;1
Roswell, NM;71;43;57;32;A touch of rain;N;15;44%;89%;3
Sacramento, CA;68;46;71;44;Partly sunny, nice;S;7;35%;6%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;47;30;50;38;Partly sunny;SE;8;46%;13%;5
San Antonio, TX;81;58;80;61;A shower in the a.m.;ESE;6;78%;74%;4
San Diego, CA;61;48;65;50;Partly sunny;SSE;7;54%;16%;6
San Francisco, CA;67;53;65;51;Partly sunny;WNW;9;44%;13%;6
Savannah, GA;71;55;76;61;Partly sunny;SE;3;72%;18%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;54;43;51;41;A little rain;S;14;80%;90%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;46;37;48;29;Rain and snow shower;NNW;19;66%;55%;1
Spokane, WA;50;36;47;34;A bit of a.m. snow;SSW;9;69%;83%;1
Springfield, IL;59;49;59;43;Partly sunny, breezy;W;17;68%;62%;3
St. Louis, MO;61;50;65;47;Breezy with some sun;ENE;14;53%;34%;5
Tampa, FL;74;60;81;64;Mostly sunny;S;7;62%;3%;8
Toledo, OH;67;54;72;46;A shower in the a.m.;WSW;14;58%;62%;3
Tucson, AZ;69;45;62;45;A shower;S;9;40%;56%;6
Tulsa, OK;59;40;63;48;A shower in the p.m.;NNE;6;62%;100%;4
Vero Beach, FL;78;58;83;67;Mostly sunny;SE;7;61%;4%;8
Washington, DC;66;52;60;54;Rain and drizzle;W;5;77%;68%;1
Wichita, KS;53;40;54;42;A shower in the p.m.;NNE;15;61%;66%;2
Wilmington, DE;67;49;56;52;Rain and drizzle;NNE;7;82%;79%;1
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.