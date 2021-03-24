Austin, TX;72;58;77;51;Rain, a thunderstorm;ENE;7;49%;56%;7
Baltimore, MD;58;52;68;60;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;74%;68%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;69;66;78;60;Thunderstorms;NNW;14;84%;67%;2
Billings, MT;51;34;52;30;Mostly cloudy;NNE;7;47%;48%;2
Birmingham, AL;76;63;71;58;Strong thunderstorms;SW;16;84%;89%;2
Bismarck, ND;46;29;59;30;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;13;49%;18%;3
Boise, ID;49;37;53;31;Clouds breaking;NNW;9;59%;39%;3
Boston, MA;55;49;70;55;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;67%;44%;2
Bridgeport, CT;54;46;68;51;Mostly cloudy;S;6;65%;66%;4
Buffalo, NY;69;51;61;55;Mostly cloudy, warm;SE;9;72%;77%;4
Burlington, VT;59;52;71;53;Mostly cloudy;SSE;13;53%;71%;2
Caribou, ME;55;40;55;42;A shower or two;SW;11;71%;70%;1
Casper, WY;40;24;42;24;Mostly cloudy;SSE;11;55%;33%;3
Charleston, SC;73;59;76;65;Clouds and sun;S;8;74%;14%;6
Charleston, WV;79;53;70;60;Afternoon rain;S;6;70%;88%;2
Charlotte, NC;70;53;79;66;Areas of morning fog;S;8;63%;68%;2
Cheyenne, WY;35;22;43;31;Not as cold;WNW;9;61%;43%;5
Chicago, IL;57;44;46;35;P.M. rain, breezy;NNW;11;81%;95%;2
Cleveland, OH;73;52;61;51;Overcast, p.m. rain;SSE;9;61%;91%;3
Columbia, SC;76;58;84;69;Periods of sun;SSE;8;58%;44%;6
Columbus, OH;74;47;69;50;Rain, mild;SSE;7;80%;88%;2
Concord, NH;62;45;69;51;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;66%;66%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;77;53;68;50;Rain in the morning;S;13;64%;67%;5
Denver, CO;42;26;51;34;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;49%;43%;4
Des Moines, IA;44;37;48;36;A passing shower;W;8;72%;58%;1
Detroit, MI;72;49;66;44;A little p.m. rain;E;5;58%;97%;2
Dodge City, KS;44;33;54;38;Cloudy;SE;7;75%;9%;2
Duluth, MN;39;26;33;29;Partly sunny, chilly;ENE;11;81%;9%;4
El Paso, TX;56;38;67;45;Partly sunny;WSW;11;32%;0%;8
Fairbanks, AK;26;19;29;10;A little snow;WSW;5;70%;93%;1
Fargo, ND;50;26;54;31;Not as cool;ESE;8;58%;10%;4
Grand Junction, CO;54;34;51;35;Cloudy;SE;11;42%;48%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;65;42;58;36;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;62%;93%;2
Hartford, CT;63;52;77;56;Mostly cloudy;S;6;53%;64%;4
Helena, MT;46;32;45;29;A bit of a.m. snow;WNW;8;55%;65%;1
Honolulu, HI;80;70;81;69;A shower or two;NE;5;71%;69%;5
Houston, TX;70;68;79;56;A morning t-storm;E;11;51%;51%;5
Indianapolis, IN;72;45;60;44;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;10;79%;92%;1
Jackson, MS;75;67;77;52;A severe t-storm;WNW;16;79%;69%;2
Jacksonville, FL;79;62;87;66;Partly sunny, warm;SE;8;57%;7%;8
Juneau, AK;39;29;39;35;A little p.m. rain;ESE;8;85%;85%;1
Kansas City, MO;50;42;49;39;Cloudy with a shower;W;7;75%;61%;1
Knoxville, TN;75;56;72;58;Periods of rain;SSW;10;77%;94%;1
Las Vegas, NV;68;51;66;51;Partly sunny, cool;NE;10;21%;29%;6
Lexington, KY;74;51;67;50;Rain, not as warm;S;11;79%;91%;1
Little Rock, AR;77;57;66;43;Rain and a t-storm;W;8;72%;67%;1
Long Beach, CA;73;51;60;49;Windy in the p.m.;WSW;12;60%;57%;2
Los Angeles, CA;73;52;61;49;A sprinkle, cooler;S;7;51%;57%;2
Louisville, KY;75;52;68;49;Rain and a t-storm;SW;10;80%;88%;2
Madison, WI;51;37;47;28;A little p.m. rain;NNE;7;66%;81%;1
Memphis, TN;75;62;72;48;Severe thunderstorms;W;16;82%;71%;2
Miami, FL;82;75;83;74;Mostly sunny;E;10;65%;3%;9
Milwaukee, WI;56;41;47;33;A little p.m. rain;N;9;67%;89%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;42;32;50;28;Partial sunshine;NNE;8;59%;2%;5
Mobile, AL;73;68;77;68;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;15;85%;84%;2
Montgomery, AL;75;62;78;64;A strong t-storm;SSW;13;82%;85%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;37;33;42;37;Mostly cloudy;WSW;28;91%;69%;2
Nashville, TN;76;58;71;52;Rain, thunderstorms;WSW;14;78%;86%;1
New Orleans, LA;71;69;79;67;Thunderstorms;WSW;16;83%;77%;2
New York, NY;55;52;68;55;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;67%;68%;4
Newark, NJ;58;52;70;57;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;63%;70%;4
Norfolk, VA;75;56;78;67;Clouds and sun, warm;S;7;65%;41%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;57;45;63;47;Cloudy;SE;9;61%;19%;2
Olympia, WA;50;38;53;34;Decreasing clouds;SW;3;74%;38%;2
Omaha, NE;45;38;52;36;Partly sunny;SSE;7;68%;22%;2
Orlando, FL;85;66;91;69;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;10;57%;6%;8
Philadelphia, PA;58;53;71;61;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;66%;59%;5
Phoenix, AZ;73;49;73;50;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;10;24%;9%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;73;54;77;61;Showers around;SSE;6;50%;91%;4
Portland, ME;53;43;50;45;Mostly cloudy;S;6;93%;60%;2
Portland, OR;49;42;54;38;Decreasing clouds;WNW;6;69%;41%;2
Providence, RI;59;47;72;52;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;63%;47%;2
Raleigh, NC;71;54;77;67;Areas of morning fog;S;8;68%;44%;3
Reno, NV;55;35;47;27;Snow showers;N;11;49%;71%;3
Richmond, VA;60;53;74;67;Fog in the morning;S;6;65%;44%;2
Roswell, NM;56;30;68;39;Partly sunny;SSE;7;43%;1%;7
Sacramento, CA;69;44;65;44;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;10;54%;16%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;48;37;49;35;Brief p.m. showers;W;11;49%;78%;2
San Antonio, TX;78;59;79;51;A shower in the a.m.;ESE;9;45%;55%;8
San Diego, CA;63;51;60;51;A little rain;W;11;67%;82%;2
San Francisco, CA;65;50;61;47;Breezy;W;18;63%;11%;5
Savannah, GA;77;59;80;64;Partly sunny;S;7;71%;13%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;52;42;52;41;Decreasing clouds;SE;6;74%;42%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;50;28;54;34;Not as cool;ESE;8;56%;5%;5
Spokane, WA;42;34;51;30;A morning shower;S;3;66%;49%;2
Springfield, IL;59;43;56;42;Periods of rain;NNW;11;78%;96%;1
St. Louis, MO;67;47;56;44;Periods of rain;WNW;10;81%;95%;1
Tampa, FL;76;65;86;69;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;9;63%;6%;8
Toledo, OH;72;46;64;43;Clouds, p.m. rain;E;5;62%;95%;2
Tucson, AZ;61;44;70;45;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;12;23%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;60;47;56;45;Occasional rain;SSW;6;72%;56%;2
Vero Beach, FL;81;65;86;69;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;12;70%;4%;8
Washington, DC;60;54;74;67;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;65%;61%;3
Wichita, KS;50;44;55;41;Cloudy;ESE;9;62%;27%;2
Wilmington, DE;58;53;70;61;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;67%;59%;3
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.