Austin, TX;73;51;84;64;Plenty of sunshine;SE;5;43%;27%;8
Baltimore, MD;65;59;78;48;Very windy, warmer;WNW;24;54%;41%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;76;58;76;71;Periods of sun;SE;8;74%;11%;4
Billings, MT;50;30;51;35;Clouds breaking;W;7;58%;33%;3
Birmingham, AL;72;57;72;61;Clouds and sun;SE;5;61%;30%;7
Bismarck, ND;58;31;48;26;Cooler;NNW;9;63%;16%;4
Boise, ID;49;32;58;34;Milder with sunshine;NE;8;48%;0%;5
Boston, MA;65;56;67;46;Showers around;W;26;62%;64%;1
Bridgeport, CT;65;51;71;47;A shower and t-storm;W;27;71%;62%;4
Buffalo, NY;65;56;61;39;Very windy;WSW;31;78%;64%;1
Burlington, VT;73;53;64;37;Rain and a t-storm;SW;15;74%;88%;1
Caribou, ME;54;42;49;28;Times of rain;NE;8;74%;95%;1
Casper, WY;42;24;36;22;Cold, an a.m. flurry;SSW;7;78%;52%;2
Charleston, SC;75;66;77;63;Sun and clouds, warm;SSW;11;74%;31%;6
Charleston, WV;68;61;67;44;Breezy in the a.m.;W;12;48%;18%;3
Charlotte, NC;71;63;83;55;Very warm;NNE;10;56%;28%;6
Cheyenne, WY;44;30;39;28;Mostly cloudy, cold;WNW;12;79%;42%;2
Chicago, IL;46;35;48;43;Clouds breaking;SE;9;64%;28%;5
Cleveland, OH;66;53;56;43;Very windy, a shower;W;29;63%;56%;1
Columbia, SC;84;71;78;61;A t-storm in spots;WSW;9;67%;45%;2
Columbus, OH;68;52;60;45;Windy;W;23;61%;15%;2
Concord, NH;67;51;67;40;Periods of rain;W;20;74%;69%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;68;49;78;56;Warmer with sunshine;SE;13;50%;27%;7
Denver, CO;53;33;48;31;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;62%;44%;2
Des Moines, IA;43;38;56;46;Milder;ESE;6;66%;75%;3
Detroit, MI;66;45;61;33;Windy;W;25;54%;67%;3
Dodge City, KS;51;38;68;37;Mostly cloudy;WSW;16;56%;2%;5
Duluth, MN;32;29;35;30;Mostly cloudy;ENE;9;74%;70%;3
El Paso, TX;65;45;72;44;Sunshine and nice;W;11;23%;1%;8
Fairbanks, AK;30;8;26;3;Cold, a p.m. flurry;N;5;70%;58%;1
Fargo, ND;55;32;53;36;Mostly cloudy;SE;12;69%;71%;2
Grand Junction, CO;48;37;51;31;A shower in places;NW;7;52%;55%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;52;36;47;32;A little a.m. rain;WSW;17;67%;58%;2
Hartford, CT;72;56;71;46;Couple of t-storms;W;25;69%;63%;2
Helena, MT;45;28;50;36;Windy in the p.m.;SW;12;44%;28%;4
Honolulu, HI;81;69;82;72;Mostly sunny;ENE;9;65%;32%;10
Houston, TX;78;55;80;69;Mostly sunny;SE;8;57%;42%;8
Indianapolis, IN;61;44;58;45;Breezy in the a.m.;SW;16;67%;8%;3
Jackson, MS;80;53;77;66;Partly sunny;SE;4;61%;30%;7
Jacksonville, FL;87;68;89;67;Warm with some sun;S;9;57%;7%;8
Juneau, AK;38;35;40;34;A bit of p.m. snow;SE;9;87%;85%;1
Kansas City, MO;47;38;62;52;Increasing clouds;E;7;66%;60%;5
Knoxville, TN;64;56;72;45;Mostly sunny, warmer;NE;8;51%;18%;7
Las Vegas, NV;68;50;66;51;Sunshine and cool;N;8;29%;18%;7
Lexington, KY;65;50;62;43;Breezy in the a.m.;SE;13;63%;14%;5
Little Rock, AR;64;40;71;49;Mostly sunny;SE;6;54%;16%;7
Long Beach, CA;60;49;65;47;Turning sunny, cool;WSW;7;54%;14%;6
Los Angeles, CA;64;50;68;50;Turning sunny, cool;S;6;51%;9%;6
Louisville, KY;66;52;64;43;Mostly sunny;S;11;54%;14%;5
Madison, WI;46;28;51;38;Clouds breaking;SSE;5;60%;70%;5
Memphis, TN;74;47;71;56;Mostly sunny;SE;4;58%;59%;7
Miami, FL;84;75;82;74;Partly sunny;E;10;64%;2%;9
Milwaukee, WI;44;33;50;38;Mostly cloudy;S;8;54%;28%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;53;29;53;41;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;6;56%;41%;4
Mobile, AL;77;70;78;70;A strong t-storm;SSE;6;81%;63%;2
Montgomery, AL;82;64;73;65;Cloudy;SSE;5;75%;44%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;43;38;42;18;Very windy;W;38;100%;96%;1
Nashville, TN;69;51;70;47;Mostly sunny;E;5;55%;20%;6
New Orleans, LA;78;67;77;72;A t-storm around;SSE;9;80%;44%;2
New York, NY;65;55;75;49;Very windy;W;29;58%;52%;4
Newark, NJ;66;57;77;48;Very windy;W;26;55%;52%;4
Norfolk, VA;80;67;84;51;Windy with a t-storm;W;20;56%;51%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;60;45;75;54;Pleasant and warmer;SSE;15;46%;7%;6
Olympia, WA;52;35;54;37;Partly sunny;SSW;7;71%;28%;2
Omaha, NE;47;35;56;46;Becoming cloudy;ESE;10;68%;75%;5
Orlando, FL;91;71;91;69;Very warm;SE;8;61%;8%;8
Philadelphia, PA;63;61;79;49;A shower and t-storm;W;25;59%;61%;5
Phoenix, AZ;73;50;64;48;Mostly sunny, cool;NW;6;45%;27%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;75;60;61;47;Very windy, cooler;W;33;51%;57%;3
Portland, ME;52;45;54;42;Periods of rain;W;12;95%;86%;1
Portland, OR;53;39;57;40;Periods of sun;N;5;68%;29%;2
Providence, RI;67;52;63;45;Very windy;WSW;25;79%;71%;1
Raleigh, NC;77;68;85;54;A stray a.m. shower;W;12;57%;41%;5
Reno, NV;46;27;54;31;Sunny and cool;S;6;35%;1%;6
Richmond, VA;73;67;82;48;Windy and very warm;WNW;20;51%;41%;5
Roswell, NM;66;38;73;41;Breezy in the p.m.;NE;12;25%;2%;8
Sacramento, CA;68;45;72;42;Sunny and breezy;NNW;14;38%;1%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;48;35;49;33;Showers of rain/snow;E;9;64%;57%;3
San Antonio, TX;77;50;85;66;Sunny;SE;8;50%;27%;8
San Diego, CA;60;52;62;45;A little a.m. rain;N;7;62%;57%;4
San Francisco, CA;60;52;68;47;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;14;45%;2%;6
Savannah, GA;80;66;87;65;Warm with a shower;SSW;8;67%;63%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;54;41;54;43;Partly sunny;S;9;69%;29%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;53;33;57;41;Mostly cloudy;S;12;61%;71%;2
Spokane, WA;49;31;55;35;Partly sunny;S;8;54%;10%;4
Springfield, IL;55;42;57;45;Sun and clouds;ESE;9;73%;9%;3
St. Louis, MO;58;45;59;45;Partly sunny;SSE;7;62%;5%;6
Tampa, FL;82;70;84;68;Mostly sunny;W;7;73%;6%;8
Toledo, OH;65;43;56;34;Windy;WNW;25;64%;66%;2
Tucson, AZ;69;44;66;46;Sunny, but cool;NW;8;41%;18%;8
Tulsa, OK;57;41;74;53;Pleasant and warmer;SSE;9;55%;7%;6
Vero Beach, FL;85;69;86;66;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;11;69%;4%;9
Washington, DC;66;64;79;52;Very windy, a shower;WNW;25;49%;40%;5
Wichita, KS;53;38;73;47;Turning cloudy;S;17;50%;63%;4
Wilmington, DE;63;59;78;50;A shower and t-storm;WNW;25;58%;60%;5
