Austin, TX;83;65;85;58;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;65%;75%;2
Baltimore, MD;79;48;70;53;Mostly sunny, mild;SSE;6;53%;25%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;77;72;84;72;A stray thunderstorm;S;12;67%;55%;2
Billings, MT;51;36;58;42;Partly sunny;SW;14;40%;3%;5
Birmingham, AL;73;64;79;68;A stray thunderstorm;S;8;70%;69%;2
Bismarck, ND;44;30;48;21;Clearing;NW;9;47%;15%;3
Boise, ID;57;33;63;43;Sunny and nice;E;5;47%;0%;5
Boston, MA;69;46;59;43;Breezy in the a.m.;ESE;15;44%;4%;5
Bridgeport, CT;76;48;64;47;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;41%;26%;5
Buffalo, NY;55;40;53;48;Some sunshine;E;5;69%;60%;5
Burlington, VT;69;39;51;40;Cloudy and cooler;ESE;7;53%;61%;1
Caribou, ME;47;28;39;24;Breezy in the a.m.;SE;11;54%;34%;1
Casper, WY;41;22;43;28;Sunny;SSW;11;60%;6%;5
Charleston, SC;81;62;79;67;A stray thunderstorm;SSW;7;77%;46%;6
Charleston, WV;69;45;73;60;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;5;62%;72%;6
Charlotte, NC;76;57;77;67;A t-storm around;ESE;5;56%;55%;2
Cheyenne, WY;38;27;43;31;Mostly sunny;WNW;14;50%;12%;6
Chicago, IL;41;40;60;42;Spotty showers;SSW;9;72%;87%;2
Cleveland, OH;51;45;58;53;Increasing clouds;SE;6;60%;67%;5
Columbia, SC;73;61;87;69;A stray thunderstorm;SSE;4;68%;57%;2
Columbus, OH;60;45;70;57;Clouds and sun, mild;SSE;7;62%;100%;6
Concord, NH;74;40;58;36;Cooler;ESE;13;45%;11%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;79;58;77;53;Mainly cloudy;NNW;9;69%;44%;2
Denver, CO;48;32;51;35;Partly sunny;SW;7;45%;13%;6
Des Moines, IA;53;46;56;35;A passing shower;W;9;74%;60%;1
Detroit, MI;56;35;61;48;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;64%;74%;5
Dodge City, KS;69;39;61;33;Partly sunny;N;18;61%;6%;4
Duluth, MN;35;30;39;27;A touch of rain;NNW;8;87%;67%;1
El Paso, TX;71;45;64;42;Breezy in the a.m.;ENE;13;30%;0%;8
Fairbanks, AK;25;3;25;-6;Mostly cloudy, cold;NW;6;68%;44%;1
Fargo, ND;48;35;47;24;Rain and snow shower;NNE;13;57%;50%;2
Grand Junction, CO;48;32;56;33;Partly sunny;E;8;37%;0%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;45;33;56;40;Afternoon rain;SE;8;72%;94%;2
Hartford, CT;72;48;67;48;Mostly sunny;ESE;10;37%;4%;5
Helena, MT;47;36;58;42;Not as cool;S;12;40%;2%;5
Honolulu, HI;83;71;82;71;Breezy in the p.m.;ENE;15;60%;33%;10
Houston, TX;82;71;82;69;A shower, more humid;S;9;75%;76%;2
Indianapolis, IN;54;41;72;50;Mostly cloudy;SSE;8;63%;90%;4
Jackson, MS;79;66;84;68;A stray thunderstorm;S;11;66%;59%;3
Jacksonville, FL;90;67;88;67;Very warm and humid;SE;7;62%;10%;7
Juneau, AK;40;34;39;27;Rain and snow;NE;5;85%;82%;1
Kansas City, MO;63;51;64;40;Clouds and sun;NNW;11;61%;44%;3
Knoxville, TN;73;47;70;65;A shower and t-storm;SSE;5;81%;90%;2
Las Vegas, NV;67;52;73;54;Sunny and pleasant;NW;8;19%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;62;43;69;55;Turning cloudy;S;8;70%;77%;6
Little Rock, AR;70;50;77;52;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;76%;89%;3
Long Beach, CA;65;47;76;51;Sunny and warmer;NW;6;40%;1%;7
Los Angeles, CA;65;51;80;59;Sunny and warmer;ESE;6;41%;2%;7
Louisville, KY;61;44;75;56;Increasing clouds;SSE;8;63%;82%;6
Madison, WI;47;38;51;36;A touch of rain;WNW;6;78%;77%;1
Memphis, TN;74;59;74;58;Heavy thunderstorms;SSE;9;81%;92%;2
Miami, FL;83;76;82;76;Partly sunny, humid;E;11;63%;26%;8
Milwaukee, WI;42;38;50;39;Times of rain;WNW;8;75%;75%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;48;40;49;30;Showers around;NW;9;72%;82%;1
Mobile, AL;78;71;78;70;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;82%;54%;4
Montgomery, AL;75;65;80;65;A stray thunderstorm;SSW;7;76%;55%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;43;18;25;20;Windy;SSE;34;93%;59%;1
Nashville, TN;69;48;74;58;Thunderstorms;S;8;85%;90%;2
New Orleans, LA;80;73;83;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;13;75%;55%;3
New York, NY;81;50;64;51;Sunny and cooler;SSE;10;45%;50%;5
Newark, NJ;80;50;67;52;Sunny and mild;SE;8;40%;51%;5
Norfolk, VA;83;53;71;58;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;8;52%;27%;6
Oklahoma City, OK;76;53;70;44;Mostly sunny, nice;N;10;61%;38%;6
Olympia, WA;52;39;54;39;Clouds and sun;SW;5;75%;47%;2
Omaha, NE;58;44;56;34;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;13;72%;10%;2
Orlando, FL;91;70;91;69;Very warm and humid;SE;7;59%;7%;8
Philadelphia, PA;81;49;70;54;Sunny, not as warm;SSE;8;44%;60%;6
Phoenix, AZ;64;49;79;53;Warmer;ESE;6;31%;0%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;61;47;73;58;Partly sunny;SSE;5;48%;62%;6
Portland, ME;56;40;48;40;Breezy in the a.m.;SE;10;53%;14%;5
Portland, OR;55;38;61;42;Partly sunny;ESE;3;67%;22%;4
Providence, RI;64;47;62;43;Breezy in the a.m.;SE;12;44%;2%;5
Raleigh, NC;76;55;76;65;Showers around;SE;7;62%;84%;7
Reno, NV;54;32;66;36;Sunshine;SW;6;29%;2%;6
Richmond, VA;83;49;74;59;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;6;47%;25%;6
Roswell, NM;76;41;65;38;Windy in the p.m.;N;13;35%;12%;8
Sacramento, CA;74;43;76;45;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;5;49%;1%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;48;34;55;39;Plenty of sunshine;SE;7;48%;0%;6
San Antonio, TX;86;66;86;60;Warm and more humid;NE;7;69%;79%;5
San Diego, CA;60;47;71;50;Plenty of sun;NNW;7;51%;1%;7
San Francisco, CA;69;46;67;45;Sunny;WSW;7;58%;2%;6
Savannah, GA;88;64;87;66;Humid;S;5;68%;36%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;53;43;54;44;Clouds and sun;SSW;8;72%;33%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;56;39;51;28;A shower or two;NNW;13;68%;64%;2
Spokane, WA;54;35;57;43;Nice with some sun;S;7;57%;3%;3
Springfield, IL;56;45;70;43;A shower in the p.m.;NW;11;69%;67%;4
St. Louis, MO;60;44;76;46;A shower in the p.m.;WNW;8;61%;80%;6
Tampa, FL;82;70;87;70;Very warm and humid;SSE;6;65%;4%;9
Toledo, OH;55;37;63;48;Clouds and sunshine;S;5;61%;77%;5
Tucson, AZ;64;46;73;50;Clouds and sun, cool;ENE;7;33%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;77;52;75;46;Mostly sunny, warm;N;8;63%;44%;7
Vero Beach, FL;87;64;84;69;Partly sunny, humid;SE;9;70%;2%;9
Washington, DC;79;50;73;59;Sunshine and warm;SSE;6;48%;25%;6
Wichita, KS;71;46;62;36;Cooler;N;14;62%;15%;4
Wilmington, DE;80;48;68;54;Sunny, not as warm;SSE;8;49%;55%;6
