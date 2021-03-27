Austin, TX;83;57;74;46;Breezy, not as warm;NNE;14;34%;15%;8
Baltimore, MD;69;53;71;42;Heavy p.m. t-storms;WNW;21;79%;70%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;84;72;73;48;A shower and t-storm;NNE;9;66%;71%;2
Billings, MT;55;42;68;35;Windy;SW;21;30%;58%;3
Birmingham, AL;82;68;68;41;Thunderstorms;N;11;73%;74%;2
Bismarck, ND;41;19;67;42;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;12;53%;8%;2
Boise, ID;63;43;74;31;Windy, warm;SSW;19;33%;28%;5
Boston, MA;58;43;57;44;Periods of rain;S;20;75%;88%;1
Bridgeport, CT;64;46;59;43;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;23;80%;89%;1
Buffalo, NY;53;46;56;34;Rain in the morning;W;19;79%;88%;1
Burlington, VT;49;38;51;32;Windy with rain;W;19;70%;90%;1
Caribou, ME;33;25;38;34;Afternoon snow;ESE;15;65%;90%;1
Casper, WY;44;29;54;40;Increasingly windy;SW;21;47%;7%;5
Charleston, SC;83;66;78;53;Breezy and humid;SW;14;70%;55%;5
Charleston, WV;70;62;64;36;Heavy a.m. t-storms;WNW;14;68%;72%;2
Charlotte, NC;78;63;78;43;Thunderstorms;WNW;18;63%;69%;3
Cheyenne, WY;41;30;56;39;Sunny and breezy;WSW;21;37%;4%;6
Chicago, IL;61;41;46;35;Windy and cooler;W;21;50%;5%;5
Cleveland, OH;55;49;54;37;Showers around;WNW;20;70%;69%;1
Columbia, SC;85;69;85;45;A heavy thunderstorm;W;14;58%;66%;4
Columbus, OH;70;57;58;31;Cooler;WNW;14;63%;55%;3
Concord, NH;61;37;50;38;Periods of rain;WNW;16;84%;96%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;81;53;71;46;Not as warm;SE;14;40%;6%;8
Denver, CO;52;34;66;41;Sunny and warmer;SSW;7;27%;4%;6
Des Moines, IA;55;33;54;42;Sunny and pleasant;S;11;49%;4%;5
Detroit, MI;58;47;51;27;Increasingly windy;WNW;17;60%;56%;2
Dodge City, KS;61;32;67;45;Sunny and pleasant;S;12;42%;2%;7
Duluth, MN;34;26;42;33;Mainly cloudy;SSE;8;57%;4%;3
El Paso, TX;63;43;73;46;Sunny and warmer;ESE;5;32%;0%;8
Fairbanks, AK;25;-3;19;18;Very cold;NE;6;68%;61%;2
Fargo, ND;48;22;51;42;Increasing clouds;SSE;7;48%;3%;5
Grand Junction, CO;56;33;64;41;Sunny and pleasant;SE;7;32%;1%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;55;38;40;25;Windy with a shower;WNW;18;72%;55%;3
Hartford, CT;67;48;63;44;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;19;73%;89%;1
Helena, MT;58;43;67;32;Windy;SSW;19;29%;73%;5
Honolulu, HI;83;70;81;71;Some sun, a shower;ENE;14;58%;65%;7
Houston, TX;80;67;73;52;Morning showers;NNE;12;54%;78%;4
Indianapolis, IN;74;47;48;29;Cooler with some sun;NW;13;63%;5%;4
Jackson, MS;84;63;68;42;A heavy thunderstorm;NNE;12;60%;60%;2
Jacksonville, FL;87;68;87;62;Very warm and humid;SW;10;56%;22%;8
Juneau, AK;38;28;40;23;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;53%;42%;3
Kansas City, MO;64;38;60;48;Sunshine, pleasant;S;7;46%;3%;6
Knoxville, TN;63;59;66;36;Heavy a.m. t-storms;NW;15;66%;71%;3
Las Vegas, NV;73;52;78;56;Sunny and pleasant;N;6;17%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;69;54;56;31;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;16;71%;55%;2
Little Rock, AR;81;50;62;38;Mostly sunny, cooler;E;10;44%;7%;7
Long Beach, CA;79;51;83;52;Sunny and very warm;W;6;28%;0%;7
Los Angeles, CA;76;58;87;61;Very warm;N;6;25%;2%;7
Louisville, KY;75;53;54;33;Breezy and cooler;NW;14;62%;25%;3
Madison, WI;48;32;44;30;Sunny and breezy;SW;13;58%;1%;5
Memphis, TN;81;54;61;39;Cooler;NE;14;52%;12%;7
Miami, FL;83;77;83;73;Humid;ESE;11;60%;27%;9
Milwaukee, WI;46;39;47;32;Partly sunny, windy;W;22;48%;9%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;47;29;48;38;Clouds and sun;SSE;9;46%;3%;5
Mobile, AL;77;72;79;53;A p.m. t-storm;N;8;71%;66%;2
Montgomery, AL;83;66;73;42;A shower and t-storm;N;9;75%;78%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;28;21;31;10;Windy with snow;WNW;28;92%;91%;1
Nashville, TN;66;56;58;35;A heavy thunderstorm;NNW;11;60%;55%;6
New Orleans, LA;83;74;78;57;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;10;72%;63%;2
New York, NY;65;50;65;44;Rain, a thunderstorm;WSW;24;81%;88%;1
Newark, NJ;69;50;66;43;Rain, a thunderstorm;WSW;20;80%;88%;1
Norfolk, VA;68;57;84;49;Thunderstorms;SW;16;68%;82%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;73;43;67;48;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;45%;0%;7
Olympia, WA;57;39;47;35;Rain;W;16;82%;91%;1
Omaha, NE;56;33;60;46;Sunny and pleasant;S;8;53%;4%;5
Orlando, FL;92;71;90;69;Partly sunny;WNW;11;61%;27%;9
Philadelphia, PA;70;53;70;42;Heavy p.m. t-storms;W;20;74%;85%;1
Phoenix, AZ;78;53;85;57;Plenty of sun;NE;5;17%;0%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;70;58;64;35;Rain in the morning;WNW;16;66%;77%;1
Portland, ME;48;41;46;42;Periods of rain;S;16;69%;94%;1
Portland, OR;62;43;55;39;Cooler, p.m. rain;WSW;12;72%;91%;1
Providence, RI;62;43;57;43;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;19;75%;85%;1
Raleigh, NC;77;62;80;44;Thunderstorms;WSW;13;70%;79%;5
Reno, NV;67;36;69;40;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;10;29%;1%;6
Richmond, VA;74;57;78;42;Thunderstorms;W;14;72%;74%;4
Roswell, NM;71;37;71;39;Sunny;S;8;36%;3%;8
Sacramento, CA;75;45;80;44;Sunny and very warm;SSW;6;53%;2%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;54;40;66;45;Sunshine and warmer;SSE;12;35%;4%;6
San Antonio, TX;88;60;74;46;Breezy and cooler;NNE;15;37%;14%;8
San Diego, CA;68;50;78;52;Sunny and nice;N;7;38%;0%;7
San Francisco, CA;71;45;65;48;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;68%;2%;6
Savannah, GA;87;67;87;56;Breezy and humid;W;13;62%;38%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;54;44;48;36;Rain, windy, cooler;WSW;19;75%;88%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;50;25;54;43;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;51%;4%;5
Spokane, WA;57;44;57;31;Becoming very windy;WSW;18;49%;80%;2
Springfield, IL;73;40;52;34;Breezy and cooler;W;18;52%;0%;6
St. Louis, MO;79;44;54;36;Cooler with sunshine;SSW;12;47%;0%;6
Tampa, FL;84;70;83;70;Humid;WSW;9;76%;7%;9
Toledo, OH;60;47;49;27;Increasingly windy;WNW;17;68%;55%;2
Tucson, AZ;73;50;83;55;Sunny and warmer;E;8;18%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;78;45;65;48;Cooler with sunshine;SSE;5;42%;1%;7
Vero Beach, FL;85;68;88;66;Breezy and humid;SSW;13;64%;12%;9
Washington, DC;72;57;74;43;Heavy p.m. t-storms;WNW;21;77%;70%;2
Wichita, KS;59;34;66;49;Sunny and pleasant;S;8;45%;1%;6
Wilmington, DE;70;52;69;41;Heavy p.m. t-storms;W;20;89%;85%;1
