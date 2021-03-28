Baltimore, MD;68;41;57;38;Winds subsiding;NW;21;40%;2%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;72;48;71;57;Partly sunny;SE;7;46%;23%;8
Billings, MT;71;31;40;24;Very windy, a shower;WNW;27;37%;66%;3
Birmingham, AL;64;40;65;48;Brilliant sunshine;SE;5;39%;7%;7
Bismarck, ND;63;41;50;20;Very windy, cooler;WNW;26;40%;9%;5
Boise, ID;76;29;47;28;Cooler;NNW;14;40%;28%;5
Boston, MA;56;43;51;34;Windy;W;30;35%;0%;5
Bridgeport, CT;58;43;52;34;Mostly sunny, windy;NW;26;38%;2%;5
Buffalo, NY;57;33;40;33;Breezy and cooler;S;17;56%;8%;5
Burlington, VT;50;35;42;28;Very windy, cooler;NW;26;40%;27%;5
Caribou, ME;35;33;40;18;Strong winds;NW;26;65%;57%;1
Casper, WY;53;39;46;19;Very windy, cooler;SW;29;47%;66%;3
Charleston, SC;78;54;67;53;Not as warm;E;9;37%;27%;8
Charleston, WV;62;35;57;40;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;4;45%;1%;6
Charlotte, NC;72;42;63;43;Sunshine and cooler;SE;5;35%;2%;7
Cheyenne, WY;57;39;56;22;Very windy, cooler;NW;33;35%;14%;6
Chicago, IL;46;33;62;48;Sunny and windy;SSW;19;40%;5%;5
Cleveland, OH;53;37;48;46;Sunny, but chilly;S;10;48%;5%;5
Columbia, SC;84;45;67;42;Mostly sunny, cooler;ESE;5;36%;4%;7
Columbus, OH;53;30;54;40;Plenty of sun;S;7;47%;4%;6
Concord, NH;44;38;48;24;Windy;WNW;25;39%;4%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;71;49;75;56;Sunny and breezy;SSE;15;41%;3%;8
Denver, CO;67;41;69;26;Mostly sunny;NE;10;18%;63%;6
Des Moines, IA;52;40;71;41;Warmer with sunshine;SSW;21;46%;10%;5
Detroit, MI;49;27;54;42;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;46%;6%;5
Dodge City, KS;69;46;80;37;Windy;SW;29;33%;3%;7
Duluth, MN;43;34;64;36;Sunny and warmer;SW;18;51%;30%;5
El Paso, TX;71;45;81;57;Mostly sunny;SW;7;22%;0%;8
Fairbanks, AK;21;21;34;26;Snow, not as cold;NNW;6;52%;80%;1
Fargo, ND;48;40;70;25;Winds subsiding;WNW;20;43%;12%;5
Grand Junction, CO;65;40;69;28;Increasingly windy;N;16;23%;13%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;38;25;56;47;Breezy in the p.m.;S;11;49%;6%;5
Hartford, CT;59;43;51;31;Windy;NW;24;38%;0%;5
Helena, MT;70;34;39;22;Mostly cloudy, windy;WNW;20;33%;78%;2
Honolulu, HI;81;70;81;68;An afternoon shower;ENE;8;64%;82%;7
Houston, TX;66;50;73;61;Mostly sunny;SE;7;46%;26%;8
Indianapolis, IN;47;30;58;44;Pleasant and milder;S;8;51%;5%;6
Jackson, MS;64;43;70;49;Mostly sunny;SE;5;42%;9%;8
Jacksonville, FL;87;64;68;63;Cooler;NE;11;58%;60%;6
Juneau, AK;38;23;38;35;A bit of p.m. snow;ESE;11;85%;91%;1
Kansas City, MO;59;47;74;49;Windy;S;24;36%;7%;6
Knoxville, TN;63;35;60;37;Sunshine;E;5;48%;4%;7
Las Vegas, NV;79;53;83;50;Sunny and warm;NNE;6;14%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;53;31;57;42;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;49%;5%;6
Little Rock, AR;64;39;67;45;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;8;42%;12%;7
Long Beach, CA;89;53;73;52;Sunshine and cooler;SSE;6;47%;0%;7
Los Angeles, CA;86;61;83;57;Sunny;SSE;6;32%;2%;7
Louisville, KY;53;34;61;44;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;44%;7%;6
Madison, WI;42;28;62;47;Windy with sunshine;SSW;19;45%;22%;5
Memphis, TN;61;40;66;49;Abundant sunshine;SSE;7;47%;11%;7
Miami, FL;83;73;83;76;Clouds and sun;ENE;8;65%;36%;6
Milwaukee, WI;45;31;59;48;Windy with sunshine;SSW;21;46%;5%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;45;37;70;34;Windy and warmer;W;22;47%;58%;5
Mobile, AL;80;52;73;58;Clouds and sun;ESE;7;43%;31%;8
Montgomery, AL;75;42;64;48;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;43%;8%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;29;11;13;10;Very windy, snow;NW;37;82%;74%;5
Nashville, TN;58;33;62;45;Sunshine;SSE;6;45%;7%;7
New Orleans, LA;78;56;71;62;Partly sunny;ESE;9;50%;60%;8
New York, NY;63;44;54;39;Windy and cooler;NW;27;36%;0%;6
Newark, NJ;63;43;55;36;Windy;NW;24;35%;2%;6
Norfolk, VA;82;47;63;45;Windy and cooler;SE;19;34%;2%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;67;49;76;54;Sunny and windy;S;23;36%;1%;7
Olympia, WA;45;35;52;29;Clouds and sun, cool;SSW;8;56%;41%;3
Omaha, NE;59;46;74;38;Becoming very windy;W;22;43%;16%;6
Orlando, FL;90;69;80;68;Not as warm;NE;9;70%;44%;8
Philadelphia, PA;68;41;55;34;Winds subsiding;WSW;21;38%;3%;6
Phoenix, AZ;86;56;89;59;Sunny and warm;SSW;6;15%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;60;35;54;37;Sunshine;S;17;39%;3%;6
Portland, ME;45;41;45;32;Strong winds;W;25;45%;2%;5
Portland, OR;50;40;53;34;Cool with some sun;WSW;7;63%;44%;2
Providence, RI;55;43;51;32;Windy;WNW;26;42%;0%;5
Raleigh, NC;79;42;63;41;Cooler with sunshine;ESE;7;38%;2%;7
Reno, NV;72;42;54;26;Cooler with sunshine;E;9;33%;0%;6
Richmond, VA;75;41;62;38;Winds subsiding;SE;16;33%;2%;6
Roswell, NM;71;41;84;48;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;12;20%;0%;8
Sacramento, CA;79;44;72;48;Increasingly windy;NNW;15;52%;2%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;67;47;48;28;Cooler with a shower;NNE;15;35%;55%;5
San Antonio, TX;71;47;75;58;Sunshine, pleasant;SSE;8;50%;25%;8
San Diego, CA;80;52;70;51;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;58%;1%;8
San Francisco, CA;67;48;65;53;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;13;54%;2%;6
Savannah, GA;86;55;69;55;Partly sunny, cooler;E;7;40%;57%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;47;36;52;35;Clouds and sun, cool;ESE;7;56%;37%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;55;43;73;30;Sunny and warmer;NW;22;44%;51%;5
Spokane, WA;57;32;48;26;A passing shower;NW;14;35%;55%;4
Springfield, IL;52;31;65;47;Sunny and windy;S;22;47%;8%;6
St. Louis, MO;56;34;67;50;Sunny and windy;S;19;48%;8%;6
Tampa, FL;81;71;83;70;Humid;ENE;5;69%;44%;5
Toledo, OH;49;27;53;43;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;51%;6%;5
Tucson, AZ;82;56;88;58;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;7;14%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;66;49;75;55;Sunny and windy;S;19;36%;4%;7
Vero Beach, FL;90;66;81;70;Partly sunny;E;9;76%;28%;6
Washington, DC;70;42;58;40;Winds subsiding;SE;21;35%;1%;6
Wichita, KS;65;49;76;46;Windy;S;26;40%;6%;6
Wilmington, DE;68;41;55;35;Windy;WSW;22;39%;1%;6
