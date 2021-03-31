Atlantic City, NJ;59;44;51;34;Windy;WNW;23;69%;49%;2
Austin, TX;69;44;70;42;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;31%;1%;9
Baltimore, MD;66;42;49;30;Windy and cooler;WNW;20;58%;45%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;78;45;62;38;Sunshine, but cooler;N;9;38%;0%;8
Billings, MT;54;36;71;40;Mostly sunny;SW;12;22%;0%;5
Birmingham, AL;69;38;51;31;Sunny, but cooler;N;11;35%;0%;8
Bismarck, ND;40;20;60;31;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;14;39%;2%;5
Boise, ID;60;38;74;45;Sunny and warmer;E;9;29%;0%;5
Boston, MA;65;54;55;30;Rain, cooler;WNW;18;62%;74%;1
Bridgeport, CT;61;45;48;30;A little a.m. rain;NW;24;60%;67%;2
Buffalo, NY;52;30;33;27;Snow showers;NW;21;58%;69%;1
Burlington, VT;63;37;38;23;Rain, then snow;W;16;68%;94%;1
Caribou, ME;56;40;41;23;Rain, breezy, cooler;SSE;14;79%;90%;1
Casper, WY;49;27;60;36;Sunny and breezy;SSW;18;32%;1%;6
Charleston, SC;77;56;61;37;Cooler;NNW;13;50%;17%;7
Charleston, WV;59;32;41;22;Colder with a flurry;NW;14;56%;44%;3
Charlotte, NC;67;42;53;32;Windy and colder;NNW;19;38%;4%;7
Cheyenne, WY;47;28;64;37;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;10;26%;0%;6
Chicago, IL;42;27;36;26;Cold;NNE;15;39%;4%;6
Cleveland, OH;49;33;33;30;Windy;NNW;23;53%;74%;2
Columbia, SC;79;45;56;33;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;15;50%;3%;8
Columbus, OH;53;30;34;22;Colder with a flurry;NNW;12;51%;42%;3
Concord, NH;64;45;45;24;Rain, breezy, cooler;WNW;14;69%;72%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;69;42;67;44;Plenty of sun;SSE;6;37%;0%;8
Denver, CO;53;29;68;41;Sunshine and warmer;SW;6;25%;1%;7
Des Moines, IA;43;22;47;31;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;36%;0%;6
Detroit, MI;52;25;34;23;Colder;NNW;13;45%;41%;2
Dodge City, KS;61;30;66;41;Breezy in the p.m.;S;18;37%;3%;7
Duluth, MN;31;20;42;32;Sunny, not as cold;SSE;6;46%;0%;5
El Paso, TX;69;50;73;54;Clouds and sun, nice;ESE;7;20%;0%;7
Fairbanks, AK;30;8;12;1;A bit of a.m. snow;SW;8;81%;81%;1
Fargo, ND;36;20;52;34;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;13;31%;1%;5
Grand Junction, CO;55;29;67;40;Sunshine and warmer;ESE;6;17%;1%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;39;22;38;19;Partly sunny, cold;NNW;14;46%;8%;4
Hartford, CT;64;47;49;29;Periods of rain;NW;21;65%;69%;2
Helena, MT;56;29;69;37;Mostly sunny, mild;SW;7;35%;0%;5
Honolulu, HI;83;71;83;70;Some sun;NE;13;58%;44%;9
Houston, TX;76;51;68;47;Mostly sunny, cool;NE;9;35%;0%;9
Indianapolis, IN;48;28;37;20;Partly sunny, colder;NNW;13;48%;2%;4
Jackson, MS;70;39;58;32;Sunny, but cooler;N;11;38%;0%;8
Jacksonville, FL;84;63;66;43;Cooler;NNW;13;36%;25%;8
Juneau, AK;38;31;39;27;Snow, then rain;E;9;78%;86%;1
Kansas City, MO;53;26;53;36;Plenty of sun;SE;4;33%;0%;6
Knoxville, TN;62;32;46;24;Partly sunny, colder;NNW;15;50%;13%;5
Las Vegas, NV;74;51;77;59;Partly sunny, nice;NW;6;11%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;51;30;39;21;Colder with some sun;NW;15;50%;12%;4
Little Rock, AR;60;36;57;31;Plenty of sunshine;E;8;37%;0%;7
Long Beach, CA;88;59;84;54;Partly sunny, warm;W;6;18%;4%;8
Los Angeles, CA;88;60;88;59;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;18%;8%;8
Louisville, KY;54;32;44;23;Partly sunny, colder;NNW;11;42%;0%;4
Madison, WI;37;21;38;23;Sunny, but cold;SSE;8;36%;0%;5
Memphis, TN;57;36;53;31;Sunny, but cool;NE;11;40%;0%;7
Miami, FL;84;73;83;63;Couple of t-storms;N;6;74%;85%;8
Milwaukee, WI;41;24;38;25;Mostly sunny, cold;SSW;14;38%;5%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;36;20;44;31;Sunny, not as cold;SSE;6;38%;0%;5
Mobile, AL;79;45;61;40;Partly sunny, cooler;N;12;39%;0%;8
Montgomery, AL;79;37;50;32;Cooler with sunshine;N;10;47%;0%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;39;27;28;5;A bit of p.m. snow;NW;28;89%;81%;1
Nashville, TN;51;33;48;26;Sunny, but cold;N;11;40%;0%;7
New Orleans, LA;85;51;63;47;Partly sunny;N;13;40%;0%;9
New York, NY;65;45;48;32;Morning rain;NW;26;61%;76%;2
Newark, NJ;67;44;50;31;Morning rain;NW;22;57%;77%;2
Norfolk, VA;80;48;54;33;Cooler;NW;16;59%;62%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;63;36;64;42;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;39%;0%;7
Olympia, WA;64;36;57;36;Partly sunny;SSW;8;64%;33%;4
Omaha, NE;49;22;54;36;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;9;35%;2%;6
Orlando, FL;91;69;75;50;Cooler;NNE;13;65%;59%;6
Philadelphia, PA;68;41;50;30;Becoming very windy;NW;21;59%;45%;2
Phoenix, AZ;88;64;93;66;Sunshine and warm;E;8;9%;1%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;57;33;35;26;Snow showers;WNW;20;51%;63%;2
Portland, ME;55;45;49;29;Rain, breezy;NW;15;72%;76%;1
Portland, OR;70;41;66;40;Partly sunny;NNW;5;57%;11%;5
Providence, RI;63;53;55;29;Rain, cooler;WNW;15;62%;71%;1
Raleigh, NC;75;44;52;29;Winds subsiding;NW;18;47%;22%;7
Reno, NV;66;37;72;39;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;24%;0%;7
Richmond, VA;71;43;51;27;Windy;NW;22;50%;58%;5
Roswell, NM;65;36;66;40;Breezy;SSE;15;24%;7%;7
Sacramento, CA;82;48;86;49;Very warm;S;5;40%;1%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;54;35;66;45;Plenty of sunshine;SE;7;29%;0%;6
San Antonio, TX;72;49;70;45;Cool with some sun;E;8;34%;0%;9
San Diego, CA;85;59;79;54;Partly sunny, warm;SW;7;35%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;83;51;76;46;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;55%;2%;7
Savannah, GA;83;56;64;39;Cooler;N;14;46%;10%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;61;42;57;42;Clouds and sun;SW;8;61%;33%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;39;16;53;36;Milder;SSE;13;33%;1%;5
Spokane, WA;60;36;67;37;Lots of sun, mild;SSW;9;36%;1%;5
Springfield, IL;48;25;45;23;Sunny and chilly;NE;12;37%;0%;6
St. Louis, MO;51;30;47;25;Sunny, but chilly;ENE;11;38%;0%;6
Tampa, FL;83;72;73;48;Not as warm;N;9;68%;57%;6
Toledo, OH;49;25;38;22;Colder with a flurry;NNW;15;39%;42%;2
Tucson, AZ;87;61;90;61;Breezy in the a.m.;ESE;14;12%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;62;35;61;40;Plenty of sunshine;SE;5;39%;0%;7
Vero Beach, FL;86;66;79;56;A shower and t-storm;N;13;80%;63%;5
Washington, DC;65;42;48;30;Windy;WNW;21;59%;52%;5
Wichita, KS;57;28;61;41;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;9;43%;1%;7
Wilmington, DE;67;41;51;31;Windy and cooler;WNW;20;60%;45%;2
