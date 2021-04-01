US Forecast for Friday, April 2, 2021

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;39;24;38;23;Mostly cloudy, cold;NW;15;39%;11%;2

Albuquerque, NM;67;44;73;48;Sunshine, pleasant;ESE;6;24%;12%;8

Anchorage, AK;28;9;28;18;Clouds and sun, cold;NE;2;55%;20%;3

Asheville, NC;39;26;43;24;Sunny and cold;NW;12;28%;1%;8

Atlanta, GA;49;32;54;34;Sunny, but cold;NW;7;32%;0%;8

Atlantic City, NJ;51;35;42;32;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;16;33%;3%;6

Austin, TX;71;43;72;51;Partly sunny;SSE;5;33%;26%;9

Baltimore, MD;49;29;47;29;Partly sunny, chilly;NW;15;34%;1%;5

Baton Rouge, LA;63;40;64;41;Mostly sunny, cool;ENE;7;38%;1%;9

Billings, MT;74;42;73;45;Lots of sun, warm;WSW;11;26%;5%;5

Birmingham, AL;52;32;56;31;Sunny, but cool;NNE;6;32%;1%;8

Bismarck, ND;63;31;69;35;Partly sunny, warmer;NNE;9;42%;5%;5

Boise, ID;77;44;77;50;Partly sunny;ESE;6;32%;0%;6

Boston, MA;47;30;44;29;Breezy with some sun;NW;19;32%;23%;5

Bridgeport, CT;49;30;42;30;Partly sunny, chilly;NW;18;31%;9%;4

Buffalo, NY;34;26;40;27;Partly sunny, cold;NW;17;33%;0%;6

Burlington, VT;36;24;36;24;Mostly cloudy, cold;WNW;14;38%;35%;3

Caribou, ME;40;21;35;17;Breezy;NNW;14;50%;44%;2

Casper, WY;67;35;65;34;Mostly sunny, mild;SSW;11;30%;4%;6

Charleston, SC;62;39;55;38;Sunny and cooler;N;15;30%;0%;8

Charleston, WV;40;23;48;22;Cold with sunshine;W;8;35%;3%;7

Charlotte, NC;51;32;52;33;Sunny and cold;N;15;23%;0%;7

Cheyenne, WY;64;37;70;39;Plenty of sun;W;14;21%;2%;7

Chicago, IL;37;27;50;39;Sunshine and warmer;S;8;36%;5%;6

Cleveland, OH;34;30;40;34;Not as cold;SW;15;48%;0%;6

Columbia, SC;57;35;54;30;Sunny and breezy;NNW;15;25%;0%;8

Columbus, OH;35;21;46;26;Abundant sunshine;W;9;34%;0%;6

Concord, NH;44;23;41;20;Clouds and sun, cold;WNW;15;34%;21%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;70;45;69;51;Mostly sunny;SE;12;39%;18%;8

Denver, CO;72;41;74;42;Sunshine and warm;SW;7;23%;5%;7

Des Moines, IA;47;31;63;45;Increasingly windy;S;20;34%;9%;6

Detroit, MI;33;22;49;31;Plenty of sun;SE;8;34%;1%;6

Dodge City, KS;69;41;71;44;Winds subsiding;S;25;35%;6%;7

Duluth, MN;43;31;54;39;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;12;44%;5%;5

El Paso, TX;73;54;85;56;Warmer with sunshine;ESE;7;26%;4%;9

Fairbanks, AK;14;0;14;14;A bit of p.m. snow;NNE;5;69%;91%;1

Fargo, ND;52;34;69;30;Sun and clouds;NNW;14;44%;12%;5

Grand Junction, CO;66;42;75;44;Sunshine and warm;ESE;7;19%;1%;7

Grand Rapids, MI;37;20;47;35;Plenty of sun;SSE;8;41%;4%;5

Hartford, CT;47;29;43;28;Breezy and chilly;NW;15;30%;13%;5

Helena, MT;73;38;68;40;Sunny and mild;SW;9;34%;0%;5

Honolulu, HI;83;69;82;69;Partial sunshine;NE;12;57%;60%;8

Houston, TX;71;49;68;51;Partly sunny;SE;8;41%;9%;9

Indianapolis, IN;37;22;50;32;Plenty of sun;S;4;37%;2%;6

Jackson, MS;59;34;61;37;Sunny, but cool;ENE;6;38%;3%;8

Jacksonville, FL;66;45;57;46;Sunny, but cool;NNE;12;36%;0%;9

Juneau, AK;38;27;40;25;Mostly cloudy;NNE;8;63%;42%;1

Kansas City, MO;53;36;66;48;Increasingly windy;SSW;17;33%;8%;6

Knoxville, TN;46;25;50;24;Sunny, but cold;ENE;6;30%;1%;7

Las Vegas, NV;77;58;87;63;Partly sunny, warm;NW;6;10%;0%;7

Lexington, KY;39;22;47;27;Sunny, but chilly;WSW;6;40%;1%;7

Little Rock, AR;59;31;58;35;Plenty of sunshine;SE;7;41%;3%;7

Long Beach, CA;90;55;71;50;Sunny and cooler;W;7;49%;3%;8

Los Angeles, CA;88;58;79;55;Sunny and warm;S;6;36%;3%;8

Louisville, KY;43;25;52;30;Sunny and warmer;SSE;5;36%;1%;7

Madison, WI;40;25;49;39;Partly sunny;S;10;35%;9%;5

Memphis, TN;53;32;57;37;Sunny, but cool;E;6;37%;2%;7

Miami, FL;83;65;75;66;Breezy, not as warm;NNE;16;44%;19%;10

Milwaukee, WI;37;26;50;40;Mostly sunny, milder;SSW;12;39%;16%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;44;32;59;41;Breezy and warmer;S;17;38%;8%;5

Mobile, AL;61;41;64;43;Plenty of sun;NNE;8;36%;0%;8

Montgomery, AL;58;33;54;32;Sunny, but cool;NNE;6;39%;1%;8

Mt. Washington, NH;25;2;9;0;Breezy;NW;26;84%;42%;2

Nashville, TN;48;28;53;29;Sunny, but cold;E;5;33%;2%;7

New Orleans, LA;64;48;63;53;Sunny, but cool;ENE;8;39%;1%;9

New York, NY;50;32;43;33;Breezy and cooler;NW;17;25%;6%;5

Newark, NJ;49;31;42;31;Clouds and sun, cold;NW;15;27%;7%;4

Norfolk, VA;54;35;46;37;Breezy and colder;NW;15;34%;55%;5

Oklahoma City, OK;65;42;68;49;Partly sunny;S;15;38%;44%;7

Olympia, WA;60;36;56;35;Cloudy;WSW;4;65%;14%;2

Omaha, NE;53;36;71;44;Increasingly windy;S;20;35%;15%;6

Orlando, FL;78;50;64;49;Sunlit and cooler;NNE;17;45%;2%;9

Philadelphia, PA;50;31;43;28;Breezy with some sun;NW;15;28%;1%;4

Phoenix, AZ;94;68;92;64;Sunny and very warm;WNW;6;14%;0%;8

Pittsburgh, PA;36;26;43;26;Mostly sunny, cold;WNW;15;34%;8%;6

Portland, ME;45;28;40;27;Breezy;NNW;15;39%;23%;3

Portland, OR;67;38;62;42;Partly sunny;N;5;61%;6%;5

Providence, RI;49;30;44;28;Breezy with some sun;NW;16;30%;18%;5

Raleigh, NC;54;31;49;31;Sunny and cold;NW;15;32%;0%;7

Reno, NV;73;40;75;45;Sun and clouds;WSW;8;25%;0%;7

Richmond, VA;51;28;46;27;Lots of sun, cold;NW;15;31%;0%;7

Roswell, NM;68;42;76;47;Warmer;SE;12;27%;15%;8

Sacramento, CA;84;49;83;45;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;6;40%;3%;7

Salt Lake City, UT;66;44;74;48;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;24%;0%;6

San Antonio, TX;72;48;73;52;Clouds and sun;SSE;8;41%;16%;8

San Diego, CA;86;55;69;51;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;7;57%;2%;8

San Francisco, CA;78;48;61;49;Cooler with some sun;WSW;8;68%;4%;7

Savannah, GA;64;38;57;36;Sunny and breezy;NNE;15;35%;0%;8

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;58;41;55;41;Cloudy;NNE;6;64%;20%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;56;37;68;37;Sunny and warmer;S;19;38%;13%;5

Spokane, WA;65;38;64;38;Clouds and sun;SSE;8;38%;2%;5

Springfield, IL;45;23;54;37;Sunny and warmer;S;11;36%;0%;6

St. Louis, MO;47;26;55;36;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;36%;5%;7

Tampa, FL;74;49;68;48;Sunny and breezy;NE;15;38%;1%;9

Toledo, OH;36;22;48;30;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;7;34%;1%;6

Tucson, AZ;89;58;88;59;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;6;16%;0%;8

Tulsa, OK;61;39;68;49;Sunny and pleasant;S;11;38%;11%;7

Vero Beach, FL;83;56;68;57;Windy and cooler;NNE;21;56%;5%;9

Washington, DC;47;31;46;30;Mostly sunny, cold;NW;15;28%;0%;6

Wichita, KS;61;40;68;47;Increasingly windy;S;22;42%;4%;7

Wilmington, DE;51;32;45;29;Breezy with some sun;NNW;16;28%;0%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.