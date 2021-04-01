Atlantic City, NJ;51;35;42;32;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;16;33%;3%;6
Austin, TX;71;43;72;51;Partly sunny;SSE;5;33%;26%;9
Baltimore, MD;49;29;47;29;Partly sunny, chilly;NW;15;34%;1%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;63;40;64;41;Mostly sunny, cool;ENE;7;38%;1%;9
Billings, MT;74;42;73;45;Lots of sun, warm;WSW;11;26%;5%;5
Birmingham, AL;52;32;56;31;Sunny, but cool;NNE;6;32%;1%;8
Bismarck, ND;63;31;69;35;Partly sunny, warmer;NNE;9;42%;5%;5
Boise, ID;77;44;77;50;Partly sunny;ESE;6;32%;0%;6
Boston, MA;47;30;44;29;Breezy with some sun;NW;19;32%;23%;5
Bridgeport, CT;49;30;42;30;Partly sunny, chilly;NW;18;31%;9%;4
Buffalo, NY;34;26;40;27;Partly sunny, cold;NW;17;33%;0%;6
Burlington, VT;36;24;36;24;Mostly cloudy, cold;WNW;14;38%;35%;3
Caribou, ME;40;21;35;17;Breezy;NNW;14;50%;44%;2
Casper, WY;67;35;65;34;Mostly sunny, mild;SSW;11;30%;4%;6
Charleston, SC;62;39;55;38;Sunny and cooler;N;15;30%;0%;8
Charleston, WV;40;23;48;22;Cold with sunshine;W;8;35%;3%;7
Charlotte, NC;51;32;52;33;Sunny and cold;N;15;23%;0%;7
Cheyenne, WY;64;37;70;39;Plenty of sun;W;14;21%;2%;7
Chicago, IL;37;27;50;39;Sunshine and warmer;S;8;36%;5%;6
Cleveland, OH;34;30;40;34;Not as cold;SW;15;48%;0%;6
Columbia, SC;57;35;54;30;Sunny and breezy;NNW;15;25%;0%;8
Columbus, OH;35;21;46;26;Abundant sunshine;W;9;34%;0%;6
Concord, NH;44;23;41;20;Clouds and sun, cold;WNW;15;34%;21%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;70;45;69;51;Mostly sunny;SE;12;39%;18%;8
Denver, CO;72;41;74;42;Sunshine and warm;SW;7;23%;5%;7
Des Moines, IA;47;31;63;45;Increasingly windy;S;20;34%;9%;6
Detroit, MI;33;22;49;31;Plenty of sun;SE;8;34%;1%;6
Dodge City, KS;69;41;71;44;Winds subsiding;S;25;35%;6%;7
Duluth, MN;43;31;54;39;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;12;44%;5%;5
El Paso, TX;73;54;85;56;Warmer with sunshine;ESE;7;26%;4%;9
Fairbanks, AK;14;0;14;14;A bit of p.m. snow;NNE;5;69%;91%;1
Fargo, ND;52;34;69;30;Sun and clouds;NNW;14;44%;12%;5
Grand Junction, CO;66;42;75;44;Sunshine and warm;ESE;7;19%;1%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;37;20;47;35;Plenty of sun;SSE;8;41%;4%;5
Hartford, CT;47;29;43;28;Breezy and chilly;NW;15;30%;13%;5
Helena, MT;73;38;68;40;Sunny and mild;SW;9;34%;0%;5
Honolulu, HI;83;69;82;69;Partial sunshine;NE;12;57%;60%;8
Houston, TX;71;49;68;51;Partly sunny;SE;8;41%;9%;9
Indianapolis, IN;37;22;50;32;Plenty of sun;S;4;37%;2%;6
Jackson, MS;59;34;61;37;Sunny, but cool;ENE;6;38%;3%;8
Jacksonville, FL;66;45;57;46;Sunny, but cool;NNE;12;36%;0%;9
Juneau, AK;38;27;40;25;Mostly cloudy;NNE;8;63%;42%;1
Kansas City, MO;53;36;66;48;Increasingly windy;SSW;17;33%;8%;6
Knoxville, TN;46;25;50;24;Sunny, but cold;ENE;6;30%;1%;7
Las Vegas, NV;77;58;87;63;Partly sunny, warm;NW;6;10%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;39;22;47;27;Sunny, but chilly;WSW;6;40%;1%;7
Little Rock, AR;59;31;58;35;Plenty of sunshine;SE;7;41%;3%;7
Long Beach, CA;90;55;71;50;Sunny and cooler;W;7;49%;3%;8
Los Angeles, CA;88;58;79;55;Sunny and warm;S;6;36%;3%;8
Louisville, KY;43;25;52;30;Sunny and warmer;SSE;5;36%;1%;7
Madison, WI;40;25;49;39;Partly sunny;S;10;35%;9%;5
Memphis, TN;53;32;57;37;Sunny, but cool;E;6;37%;2%;7
Miami, FL;83;65;75;66;Breezy, not as warm;NNE;16;44%;19%;10
Milwaukee, WI;37;26;50;40;Mostly sunny, milder;SSW;12;39%;16%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;44;32;59;41;Breezy and warmer;S;17;38%;8%;5
Mobile, AL;61;41;64;43;Plenty of sun;NNE;8;36%;0%;8
Montgomery, AL;58;33;54;32;Sunny, but cool;NNE;6;39%;1%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;25;2;9;0;Breezy;NW;26;84%;42%;2
Nashville, TN;48;28;53;29;Sunny, but cold;E;5;33%;2%;7
New Orleans, LA;64;48;63;53;Sunny, but cool;ENE;8;39%;1%;9
New York, NY;50;32;43;33;Breezy and cooler;NW;17;25%;6%;5
Newark, NJ;49;31;42;31;Clouds and sun, cold;NW;15;27%;7%;4
Norfolk, VA;54;35;46;37;Breezy and colder;NW;15;34%;55%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;65;42;68;49;Partly sunny;S;15;38%;44%;7
Olympia, WA;60;36;56;35;Cloudy;WSW;4;65%;14%;2
Omaha, NE;53;36;71;44;Increasingly windy;S;20;35%;15%;6
Orlando, FL;78;50;64;49;Sunlit and cooler;NNE;17;45%;2%;9
Philadelphia, PA;50;31;43;28;Breezy with some sun;NW;15;28%;1%;4
Phoenix, AZ;94;68;92;64;Sunny and very warm;WNW;6;14%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;36;26;43;26;Mostly sunny, cold;WNW;15;34%;8%;6
Portland, ME;45;28;40;27;Breezy;NNW;15;39%;23%;3
Portland, OR;67;38;62;42;Partly sunny;N;5;61%;6%;5
Providence, RI;49;30;44;28;Breezy with some sun;NW;16;30%;18%;5
Raleigh, NC;54;31;49;31;Sunny and cold;NW;15;32%;0%;7
Reno, NV;73;40;75;45;Sun and clouds;WSW;8;25%;0%;7
Richmond, VA;51;28;46;27;Lots of sun, cold;NW;15;31%;0%;7
Roswell, NM;68;42;76;47;Warmer;SE;12;27%;15%;8
Sacramento, CA;84;49;83;45;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;6;40%;3%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;66;44;74;48;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;24%;0%;6
San Antonio, TX;72;48;73;52;Clouds and sun;SSE;8;41%;16%;8
San Diego, CA;86;55;69;51;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;7;57%;2%;8
San Francisco, CA;78;48;61;49;Cooler with some sun;WSW;8;68%;4%;7
Savannah, GA;64;38;57;36;Sunny and breezy;NNE;15;35%;0%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;58;41;55;41;Cloudy;NNE;6;64%;20%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;56;37;68;37;Sunny and warmer;S;19;38%;13%;5
Spokane, WA;65;38;64;38;Clouds and sun;SSE;8;38%;2%;5
Springfield, IL;45;23;54;37;Sunny and warmer;S;11;36%;0%;6
St. Louis, MO;47;26;55;36;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;36%;5%;7
Tampa, FL;74;49;68;48;Sunny and breezy;NE;15;38%;1%;9
Toledo, OH;36;22;48;30;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;7;34%;1%;6
Tucson, AZ;89;58;88;59;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;6;16%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;61;39;68;49;Sunny and pleasant;S;11;38%;11%;7
Vero Beach, FL;83;56;68;57;Windy and cooler;NNE;21;56%;5%;9
Washington, DC;47;31;46;30;Mostly sunny, cold;NW;15;28%;0%;6
Wichita, KS;61;40;68;47;Increasingly windy;S;22;42%;4%;7
Wilmington, DE;51;32;45;29;Breezy with some sun;NNW;16;28%;0%;4
