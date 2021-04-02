Atlantic City, NJ;42;32;51;43;Sunny and warmer;WSW;11;28%;9%;6
Austin, TX;72;51;70;54;An afternoon shower;SE;6;60%;64%;3
Baltimore, MD;45;29;55;39;Sunny and warmer;SW;7;35%;9%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;63;42;70;50;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;46%;13%;9
Billings, MT;73;45;77;47;Partly sunny;SW;8;29%;5%;5
Birmingham, AL;57;33;64;37;Mostly sunny;S;5;35%;2%;8
Bismarck, ND;72;34;77;37;Some sun;N;10;40%;6%;5
Boise, ID;77;50;83;53;Partly sunny;E;6;28%;0%;6
Boston, MA;38;29;50;33;Sunshine and warmer;W;8;27%;3%;6
Bridgeport, CT;37;29;53;35;Sunny and warmer;WSW;9;24%;13%;6
Buffalo, NY;39;27;47;37;Thickening clouds;SSW;9;39%;55%;4
Burlington, VT;35;23;48;30;Plenty of sunshine;SE;6;29%;18%;5
Caribou, ME;29;16;38;19;High clouds;NNE;5;40%;42%;3
Casper, WY;69;35;72;38;Mostly sunny;SSW;12;27%;5%;6
Charleston, SC;53;38;60;41;Plenty of sunshine;SW;6;33%;0%;8
Charleston, WV;46;23;60;40;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;6;37%;9%;7
Charlotte, NC;51;33;59;39;Cold in the morning;SW;5;28%;0%;8
Cheyenne, WY;68;38;75;42;Sunny and warm;W;9;22%;5%;7
Chicago, IL;50;40;65;44;Breezy and warmer;SW;17;43%;7%;6
Cleveland, OH;39;32;55;44;Breezy and milder;SW;14;43%;26%;5
Columbia, SC;54;31;61;37;Sunshine;SSW;4;30%;1%;8
Columbus, OH;45;26;61;44;Mostly sunny, milder;SW;10;35%;2%;6
Concord, NH;34;19;49;21;Sunshine;NNW;11;26%;5%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;70;53;71;56;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;16;44%;29%;4
Denver, CO;75;42;79;46;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;6;22%;5%;7
Des Moines, IA;64;45;73;45;Sunny and warmer;SW;10;42%;11%;6
Detroit, MI;47;28;60;35;Breezy, not as cool;SW;14;40%;17%;3
Dodge City, KS;72;41;78;49;Sunny and warmer;S;9;44%;1%;7
Duluth, MN;56;37;63;40;Mostly sunny, warmer;E;5;50%;18%;5
El Paso, TX;84;56;86;56;Very warm;ESE;4;26%;12%;9
Fairbanks, AK;14;14;32;30;”Cloudy, snow, 1-2”,S,4,74,99,1, “Fargo; ND”;68;27%;71%;37
Grand Junction, CO;76;43;79;48;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;18%;0%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;47;34;60;34;Breezy, not as cool;WSW;14;45%;27%;4
Hartford, CT;36;28;53;30;Sunny and warmer;WSW;9;24%;13%;6
Helena, MT;71;39;71;42;Periods of sun, warm;WSW;7;35%;0%;4
Honolulu, HI;82;70;81;69;A stray shower;ENE;14;56%;74%;6
Houston, TX;68;52;70;58;Mainly cloudy;E;8;54%;36%;3
Indianapolis, IN;49;33;64;42;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;12;37%;10%;6
Jackson, MS;62;39;68;44;Partly sunny;SE;4;39%;27%;8
Jacksonville, FL;57;46;63;46;Plenty of sunshine;NE;12;42%;0%;9
Juneau, AK;40;29;40;31;Partly sunny;E;8;68%;62%;2
Kansas City, MO;69;49;73;50;Sunny and breezy;SSW;15;39%;7%;7
Knoxville, TN;49;24;61;31;Cold in the morning;SSW;5;41%;10%;7
Las Vegas, NV;87;61;92;62;Sunny and very warm;NW;7;11%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;47;27;59;39;Sunny and warmer;SSW;8;43%;5%;7
Little Rock, AR;58;35;65;42;Sunshine and nice;SSW;7;49%;9%;8
Long Beach, CA;66;53;72;50;Fog, then sun;SW;6;62%;3%;7
Los Angeles, CA;75;53;75;52;Fog, then sun;SSW;6;54%;3%;7
Louisville, KY;51;31;64;42;Sunshine and milder;SSW;9;37%;5%;7
Madison, WI;49;37;67;39;Sunshine and warmer;SW;9;47%;7%;6
Memphis, TN;58;38;66;46;Mostly sunny;S;8;40%;5%;8
Miami, FL;75;67;73;67;Breezy;NE;15;43%;26%;4
Milwaukee, WI;48;39;65;43;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;16;45%;7%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;61;40;69;47;Sunny and warmer;S;8;44%;7%;5
Mobile, AL;63;44;69;47;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;43%;5%;7
Montgomery, AL;61;33;59;36;Partly sunny;ESE;5;45%;3%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;8;1;16;13;Windy;NW;30;62%;0%;6
Nashville, TN;52;29;66;38;Sunny and warmer;SSW;6;36%;5%;7
New Orleans, LA;62;53;71;57;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;9;44%;11%;9
New York, NY;40;33;54;43;Mostly sunny, warmer;WSW;9;21%;12%;6
Newark, NJ;40;31;55;40;Mostly sunny, warmer;WSW;8;22%;13%;6
Norfolk, VA;47;38;56;38;Sunshine and warmer;SSW;8;28%;0%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;66;48;73;51;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;17;43%;7%;8
Olympia, WA;59;35;60;39;Mostly cloudy;WSW;5;64%;67%;2
Omaha, NE;74;45;76;47;Sunny and very warm;SE;6;40%;8%;6
Orlando, FL;66;50;70;54;Partly sunny;NNE;13;50%;4%;9
Philadelphia, PA;43;28;53;39;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;8;23%;10%;6
Phoenix, AZ;92;64;96;66;Hot;WSW;6;17%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;42;25;56;43;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;7;33%;16%;6
Portland, ME;38;27;46;29;Sunshine;NW;7;33%;0%;5
Portland, OR;62;42;67;46;Cloudy;NNW;4;55%;28%;2
Providence, RI;38;29;50;32;Sunny;W;8;25%;6%;6
Raleigh, NC;48;30;58;38;Cold in the morning;SSW;5;31%;0%;7
Reno, NV;74;43;75;44;Partly sunny;WSW;8;22%;0%;7
Richmond, VA;47;28;56;36;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;6;28%;0%;7
Roswell, NM;80;48;77;50;Partly sunny;SSE;7;45%;17%;8
Sacramento, CA;83;45;73;44;Clouds and sun, nice;SSW;7;53%;3%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;75;48;81;53;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;23%;0%;7
San Antonio, TX;73;55;74;58;A shower in spots;SE;9;59%;65%;3
San Diego, CA;64;53;69;53;Fog, then sun;NNW;8;65%;2%;7
San Francisco, CA;58;50;59;50;Low clouds may break;WSW;9;69%;4%;5
Savannah, GA;57;36;62;38;Sunshine;N;5;35%;0%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;41;59;42;Mostly cloudy;NE;8;64%;67%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;74;40;75;46;Mostly sunny;S;7;35%;2%;5
Spokane, WA;63;39;63;44;Cloudy;S;5;41%;7%;2
Springfield, IL;53;37;69;47;Breezy and warmer;SSW;16;41%;5%;6
St. Louis, MO;55;36;71;46;Breezy and warmer;SSW;14;39%;8%;7
Tampa, FL;70;49;73;55;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;10;45%;5%;9
Toledo, OH;46;27;60;38;Breezy and warmer;WSW;13;41%;10%;5
Tucson, AZ;88;60;91;63;Sunny and very warm;N;7;16%;0%;9
Tulsa, OK;68;49;72;50;Sunny, breezy, nice;S;15;44%;10%;7
Vero Beach, FL;71;56;70;59;Winds subsiding;NE;17;55%;10%;9
Washington, DC;45;31;55;40;Sunny and warmer;S;7;26%;7%;7
Wichita, KS;69;46;75;49;Sunny and breezy;S;18;49%;4%;7
Wilmington, DE;44;29;53;41;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;9;25%;8%;6
