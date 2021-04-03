Austin, TX;65;55;76;58;A shower or two;SSE;4;60%;62%;3
Baltimore, MD;54;39;68;44;Partly sunny, warmer;NW;7;45%;1%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;68;50;73;51;Partly sunny;SE;6;58%;14%;9
Billings, MT;78;46;76;44;Partly sunny;N;10;30%;9%;5
Birmingham, AL;66;37;71;42;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;4;43%;1%;8
Bismarck, ND;78;37;77;41;Partial sunshine;ESE;9;40%;8%;5
Boise, ID;81;53;76;43;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;30%;22%;6
Boston, MA;50;34;59;44;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;18;29%;5%;6
Bridgeport, CT;52;35;60;44;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;11;41%;2%;3
Buffalo, NY;46;37;53;36;Mostly sunny;S;6;63%;2%;6
Burlington, VT;50;27;53;35;Partly sunny;NNW;8;40%;8%;5
Caribou, ME;39;21;41;31;Rain and snow shower;NNW;12;41%;80%;4
Casper, WY;74;39;74;39;Partly sunny;SSW;13;26%;10%;6
Charleston, SC;59;43;69;49;Sunny and warmer;SW;6;41%;1%;8
Charleston, WV;59;40;69;44;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;6;46%;10%;5
Charlotte, NC;59;39;73;47;Mostly sunny, warmer;WNW;5;37%;0%;8
Cheyenne, WY;73;42;75;44;Sun and some clouds;W;11;26%;14%;7
Chicago, IL;69;43;65;54;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;6;59%;16%;5
Cleveland, OH;59;44;52;44;Mostly sunny;SE;7;63%;5%;6
Columbia, SC;62;37;74;44;Sunny and warmer;WSW;6;38%;1%;8
Columbus, OH;61;44;71;44;Clouds and sun, mild;SW;6;47%;7%;5
Concord, NH;49;22;58;37;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;12;31%;0%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;73;58;75;59;Partly sunny;SSE;10;56%;21%;4
Denver, CO;80;46;79;49;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;7;24%;12%;7
Des Moines, IA;75;45;80;59;Partly sunny, warm;S;11;47%;49%;6
Detroit, MI;63;37;67;43;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;4;52%;15%;6
Dodge City, KS;81;49;83;55;Very warm;S;17;46%;9%;7
Duluth, MN;68;41;56;38;Clouds and sun;ENE;8;61%;59%;5
El Paso, TX;85;56;86;57;Sunny and very warm;SE;4;37%;0%;9
Fairbanks, AK;30;29;34;4;”Morning snow, 2-4”,WSW,9,58,89,1, “Fargo; ND”;72;37%;71%;46
Grand Junction, CO;80;47;80;48;Very warm;E;9;16%;0%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;62;34;71;52;Partly sunny, warmer;ESE;6;58%;27%;5
Hartford, CT;52;30;61;44;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;9;34%;1%;5
Helena, MT;73;41;70;40;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;11;31%;64%;5
Honolulu, HI;81;69;80;70;Breezy;ENE;17;62%;79%;5
Houston, TX;67;57;74;59;An afternoon shower;SE;7;63%;52%;2
Indianapolis, IN;64;44;72;48;Mild with some sun;SSW;6;52%;12%;4
Jackson, MS;68;45;73;49;Nice with sunshine;SSE;3;46%;6%;8
Jacksonville, FL;64;47;69;48;Sunny and nice;SE;7;44%;0%;9
Juneau, AK;40;34;40;36;Snow and rain;ESE;13;84%;89%;1
Kansas City, MO;75;53;80;59;Warm with some sun;SSW;12;45%;7%;7
Knoxville, TN;61;32;70;41;Mostly sunny;S;4;52%;5%;7
Las Vegas, NV;92;61;92;63;Mostly sunny, warm;WNW;6;9%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;59;40;68;43;Clouds and sun;SW;7;53%;9%;7
Little Rock, AR;69;44;72;49;Pleasant and warmer;SSW;7;52%;7%;8
Long Beach, CA;73;51;70;54;Increasing clouds;S;6;63%;4%;8
Los Angeles, CA;70;51;75;55;Increasing clouds;SSW;6;54%;3%;8
Louisville, KY;64;43;74;45;Partly sunny;SSW;7;48%;10%;7
Madison, WI;68;40;70;56;Partly sunny, warm;S;7;52%;29%;6
Memphis, TN;67;47;72;50;Mostly sunny, nice;S;7;45%;5%;8
Miami, FL;72;68;74;67;More clouds than sun;NE;13;48%;23%;5
Milwaukee, WI;71;42;62;52;Partly sunny;S;8;53%;27%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;71;46;74;53;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;9;41%;31%;5
Mobile, AL;66;47;74;51;Sunny and nice;SW;6;48%;5%;9
Montgomery, AL;66;38;67;42;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;4;50%;2%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;14;11;24;16;Windy;NW;27;61%;28%;6
Nashville, TN;65;39;72;44;Partly sunny;SSW;5;45%;5%;7
New Orleans, LA;69;56;74;57;Clouds and sun, nice;SE;8;51%;10%;9
New York, NY;53;42;63;46;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;12;38%;26%;3
Newark, NJ;54;40;64;45;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;11;38%;10%;3
Norfolk, VA;55;39;71;51;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;7;39%;0%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;75;53;74;57;Partly sunny;S;12;57%;3%;5
Olympia, WA;65;40;52;28;Cooler;WNW;6;61%;60%;2
Omaha, NE;80;49;85;59;Warm, turning breezy;S;12;46%;42%;6
Orlando, FL;73;54;75;54;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;8;51%;3%;9
Philadelphia, PA;54;41;65;43;Nice with some sun;NNW;7;37%;4%;4
Phoenix, AZ;97;66;100;66;Hot;WSW;6;13%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;56;43;69;38;Partly sunny, warmer;N;8;43%;9%;6
Portland, ME;45;30;54;40;Mainly cloudy;NNW;12;35%;58%;4
Portland, OR;67;47;56;36;Cooler;NW;7;63%;44%;2
Providence, RI;50;32;59;44;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;11;27%;1%;6
Raleigh, NC;58;39;71;48;Mostly sunny, warmer;W;6;39%;1%;7
Reno, NV;75;43;74;45;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;9;25%;2%;7
Richmond, VA;55;37;71;44;Partly sunny, warmer;NW;7;39%;0%;7
Roswell, NM;83;50;79;51;Breezy in the p.m.;S;10;56%;6%;9
Sacramento, CA;73;44;72;45;Partly sunny;SSW;6;59%;7%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;79;53;79;51;Mostly sunny;SE;8;24%;0%;7
San Antonio, TX;72;58;75;57;A shower or two;SE;8;62%;62%;3
San Diego, CA;65;53;69;55;Mostly cloudy;WNW;7;65%;2%;7
San Francisco, CA;58;50;59;50;Clearing;W;10;65%;4%;6
Savannah, GA;63;39;71;45;Sunny and nice;SSW;3;42%;1%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;63;42;49;35;Cooler;SW;9;63%;61%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;76;46;82;53;Partly sunny;ESE;7;39%;32%;6
Spokane, WA;64;44;56;34;Rain and drizzle;S;9;50%;83%;2
Springfield, IL;72;46;75;52;Clouds and sun, warm;S;9;47%;5%;6
St. Louis, MO;74;46;76;51;Partly sunny, warm;S;7;46%;10%;7
Tampa, FL;74;55;76;57;Sunny and nice;NE;6;47%;3%;9
Toledo, OH;62;36;67;44;Partly sunny, mild;SE;2;50%;11%;6
Tucson, AZ;90;64;95;63;Hot;WSW;6;13%;0%;9
Tulsa, OK;75;50;77;58;Partial sunshine;S;9;55%;7%;5
Vero Beach, FL;73;58;73;54;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;12;55%;7%;9
Washington, DC;55;40;70;43;Warmer with some sun;NW;8;43%;0%;6
Wichita, KS;76;51;79;56;Sunshine and warm;S;13;58%;4%;7
Wilmington, DE;53;40;66;43;Pleasant and warmer;N;8;39%;2%;6
