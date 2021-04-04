Austin, TX;74;57;79;64;Sun and clouds;SSE;6;60%;33%;4
Baltimore, MD;69;44;69;49;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;41%;27%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;74;50;78;58;Sunny and delightful;SSE;6;53%;20%;9
Billings, MT;77;42;48;37;Afternoon rain;NE;10;61%;91%;1
Birmingham, AL;73;44;76;50;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;5;49%;7%;8
Bismarck, ND;76;40;60;33;Breezy and cooler;NNE;14;49%;12%;3
Boise, ID;75;42;53;38;Cooler with a shower;NW;11;51%;58%;3
Boston, MA;59;45;57;44;Breezy with some sun;NW;20;38%;42%;4
Bridgeport, CT;60;45;63;43;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;18;37%;3%;6
Buffalo, NY;53;36;57;39;Clouds and sun;E;5;53%;39%;6
Burlington, VT;54;36;55;36;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;15;41%;11%;4
Caribou, ME;40;30;42;37;A little snow;N;13;74%;85%;1
Casper, WY;75;41;67;36;Partly sunny;NE;10;29%;63%;6
Charleston, SC;70;49;74;55;Sunny and nice;SW;7;48%;1%;8
Charleston, WV;71;41;76;50;Partly sunny, warm;SW;6;53%;21%;7
Charlotte, NC;74;46;75;50;Sunny and pleasant;SW;5;42%;1%;8
Cheyenne, WY;75;44;74;36;Partly sunny;NE;9;28%;58%;7
Chicago, IL;74;56;72;58;A t-storm in spots;SSW;10;60%;57%;2
Cleveland, OH;55;45;59;50;A p.m. t-storm;SE;9;58%;80%;3
Columbia, SC;74;43;79;49;Sunny and nice;SW;4;44%;2%;8
Columbus, OH;73;41;75;53;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;7;60%;44%;7
Concord, NH;59;37;54;37;Winds subsiding;NNW;18;36%;22%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;75;60;79;62;Increasingly windy;S;19;54%;6%;7
Denver, CO;80;50;81;43;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;8;22%;18%;7
Des Moines, IA;83;60;78;60;Breezy in the p.m.;S;18;53%;33%;5
Detroit, MI;66;43;63;45;A shower and t-storm;E;7;67%;83%;3
Dodge City, KS;85;54;83;58;Increasingly windy;S;23;49%;5%;7
Duluth, MN;52;36;46;44;A p.m. t-storm;NE;11;88%;83%;4
El Paso, TX;85;57;91;61;Very warm;W;8;25%;0%;9
Fairbanks, AK;34;6;10;-7;Morning flurries;N;9;62%;72%;1
Fargo, ND;72;43;75;36;A p.m. thunderstorm;N;9;43%;63%;4
Grand Junction, CO;81;48;81;46;Very warm;SSW;10;15%;6%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;72;53;72;57;A t-storm in spots;ESE;8;61%;55%;2
Hartford, CT;61;45;63;43;Sunshine and breezy;NW;15;35%;3%;6
Helena, MT;72;38;43;32;Spotty showers;WSW;11;71%;84%;1
Honolulu, HI;78;70;79;68;Breezy with a shower;ENE;17;62%;67%;5
Houston, TX;74;62;78;66;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;58%;23%;6
Indianapolis, IN;74;48;76;55;Partly sunny, warm;S;9;55%;14%;7
Jackson, MS;75;51;76;54;Nice with some sun;S;4;51%;10%;8
Jacksonville, FL;72;49;77;53;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;6;47%;0%;9
Juneau, AK;39;37;40;33;Bit of rain, snow;S;13;85%;89%;1
Kansas City, MO;81;59;79;62;Increasingly windy;S;17;51%;21%;4
Knoxville, TN;71;39;75;44;Mostly sunny;SSW;4;58%;7%;8
Las Vegas, NV;92;62;91;59;Very warm;NW;10;9%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;69;43;72;50;Mostly sunny;SW;8;63%;10%;7
Little Rock, AR;74;51;76;56;Partly sunny, nice;S;7;61%;12%;5
Long Beach, CA;75;54;67;55;Clouds, then sun;ESE;7;69%;3%;7
Los Angeles, CA;76;55;73;55;Fog, then sun;S;6;56%;3%;7
Louisville, KY;75;47;77;53;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;8;54%;12%;7
Madison, WI;73;56;72;60;A stray thunderstorm;S;8;60%;77%;4
Memphis, TN;73;52;74;58;Mostly sunny;S;8;50%;11%;8
Miami, FL;74;67;75;67;Periods of sun, nice;ENE;11;46%;6%;10
Milwaukee, WI;71;51;70;57;A t-storm in spots;SSE;10;61%;64%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;77;52;81;53;A strong t-storm;SSE;11;46%;80%;5
Mobile, AL;71;50;76;57;Mostly sunny;S;7;54%;11%;9
Montgomery, AL;72;43;72;48;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;4;56%;4%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;23;14;21;18;Very windy, a flurry;NNW;39;95%;77%;2
Nashville, TN;73;45;77;54;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;6;49%;11%;7
New Orleans, LA;72;56;78;63;Partly sunny;SE;8;51%;43%;9
New York, NY;61;46;66;45;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;19;31%;2%;6
Newark, NJ;64;46;67;44;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;16;31%;4%;6
Norfolk, VA;74;51;72;56;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;39%;6%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;73;58;79;61;Increasingly windy;S;20;55%;16%;8
Olympia, WA;56;28;58;32;Mostly sunny;SW;3;59%;3%;5
Omaha, NE;88;59;82;58;Increasingly windy;S;17;50%;33%;6
Orlando, FL;75;54;79;55;Sunny and pleasant;SE;5;45%;2%;9
Philadelphia, PA;68;45;67;45;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;14;34%;17%;6
Phoenix, AZ;98;65;96;66;Hot;WSW;7;11%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;69;38;67;51;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;5;50%;86%;4
Portland, ME;56;40;47;41;Winds subsiding;NNW;18;56%;66%;2
Portland, OR;57;36;63;37;Mostly sunny;N;5;50%;3%;5
Providence, RI;59;45;60;43;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;16;30%;11%;6
Raleigh, NC;73;47;75;52;Sunny and pleasant;SW;5;49%;1%;8
Reno, NV;73;45;65;34;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;14;26%;25%;7
Richmond, VA;73;43;72;51;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;6;42%;20%;7
Roswell, NM;81;51;91;53;Breezy;SSE;14;46%;3%;9
Sacramento, CA;68;46;70;43;Periods of sun, nice;SSW;7;57%;2%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;79;52;72;40;A shower in the p.m.;NW;10;26%;66%;7
San Antonio, TX;76;59;80;66;Partly sunny;SSE;8;59%;44%;6
San Diego, CA;71;55;67;57;Partly sunny;SW;7;66%;3%;8
San Francisco, CA;59;51;60;49;Turning sunny;W;12;61%;2%;6
Savannah, GA;72;45;78;50;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;4;44%;1%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;52;35;56;38;Not as cool;SSW;4;57%;3%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;84;53;84;48;Very warm;SSW;13;44%;33%;6
Spokane, WA;55;32;59;32;Partly sunny;S;4;47%;7%;5
Springfield, IL;78;54;79;57;Partly sunny, warm;S;13;48%;28%;7
St. Louis, MO;78;50;80;58;Warm with some sun;S;8;50%;15%;7
Tampa, FL;75;57;78;58;Sunny and pleasant;NE;5;51%;3%;9
Toledo, OH;67;45;67;47;A shower and t-storm;ENE;6;59%;86%;3
Tucson, AZ;94;62;93;61;Hot;WSW;7;9%;0%;9
Tulsa, OK;77;61;80;64;Increasingly windy;S;16;51%;13%;7
Vero Beach, FL;75;54;75;53;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;9;51%;2%;10
Washington, DC;70;44;72;51;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;7;40%;27%;7
Wichita, KS;78;57;80;59;Increasingly windy;S;23;58%;28%;7
Wilmington, DE;66;44;68;46;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;12;37%;20%;7
