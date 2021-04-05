Austin, TX;78;66;85;68;Showers around;S;19;61%;66%;3
Baltimore, MD;70;49;72;51;Clouds and sun;W;4;48%;60%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;78;59;78;64;Brief p.m. showers;SSE;12;71%;82%;4
Billings, MT;51;36;48;35;A bit of a.m. snow;SW;6;68%;57%;1
Birmingham, AL;77;50;80;57;Partly sunny;S;6;50%;10%;8
Bismarck, ND;66;33;55;33;Cooler;NNE;10;41%;80%;2
Boise, ID;50;33;63;40;Sunny and milder;ENE;9;42%;0%;6
Boston, MA;55;44;56;44;Partly sunny;W;9;50%;26%;3
Bridgeport, CT;63;43;63;42;Some sun;NNW;10;37%;0%;6
Buffalo, NY;57;40;63;49;An afternoon shower;ESE;5;53%;79%;5
Burlington, VT;56;36;56;38;Partly sunny;ENE;9;47%;9%;4
Caribou, ME;47;37;47;40;A snow squall;N;9;76%;72%;1
Casper, WY;66;36;40;29;Partly sunny;NNW;14;64%;72%;3
Charleston, SC;76;54;79;58;Sunny and pleasant;SW;8;49%;2%;8
Charleston, WV;77;46;79;52;Clouds and sun, warm;SW;6;52%;24%;5
Charlotte, NC;78;49;80;53;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;6;45%;1%;8
Cheyenne, WY;74;36;45;33;Partly sunny, cooler;N;15;62%;67%;6
Chicago, IL;74;58;76;58;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;16;52%;36%;5
Cleveland, OH;68;51;67;57;Clearing, a shower;SW;8;59%;55%;5
Columbia, SC;80;48;83;52;Mostly sunny;W;6;45%;3%;8
Columbus, OH;75;50;79;54;Clouds and sun, warm;SW;8;53%;28%;5
Concord, NH;56;37;58;36;Clouds and sun;NNW;11;48%;24%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;79;65;81;67;Partly sunny, windy;SSE;23;63%;44%;4
Denver, CO;81;43;59;35;Cooler;NNW;11;41%;44%;6
Des Moines, IA;81;61;77;61;A t-storm around;SE;15;57%;74%;2
Detroit, MI;59;44;81;56;Decreasing clouds;SW;7;60%;40%;4
Dodge City, KS;84;59;86;38;A strong t-storm;NNW;26;49%;51%;6
Duluth, MN;45;41;52;40;Episodes of sunshine;NE;9;64%;70%;4
El Paso, TX;91;61;88;58;Becoming very windy;WNW;19;10%;0%;9
Fairbanks, AK;10;-7;13;-10;Very cold;N;6;62%;11%;2
Fargo, ND;73;38;61;41;Cooler;NNE;13;42%;53%;4
Grand Junction, CO;81;46;57;32;Breezy and cooler;NW;15;20%;14%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;71;57;79;60;Decreasing clouds;S;11;54%;44%;3
Hartford, CT;64;43;65;42;Clouds and sun, mild;NNW;10;38%;3%;6
Helena, MT;42;29;57;31;Milder;SSW;8;50%;16%;4
Honolulu, HI;80;68;80;68;Mostly sunny, windy;NE;20;53%;37%;11
Houston, TX;78;66;81;70;Increasingly windy;SSE;16;66%;44%;5
Indianapolis, IN;78;54;78;57;Partly sunny;S;9;57%;24%;5
Jackson, MS;79;56;80;62;Showers around;S;8;60%;69%;5
Jacksonville, FL;78;53;82;56;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;48%;1%;9
Juneau, AK;41;34;39;28;A little p.m. rain;W;9;83%;84%;1
Kansas City, MO;81;62;79;62;Windy in the p.m.;S;18;52%;68%;4
Knoxville, TN;76;43;78;49;Warm with some sun;SSE;5;59%;14%;8
Las Vegas, NV;89;58;78;56;Sunlit, not as warm;NNW;7;14%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;74;49;74;54;Warm with some sun;S;8;65%;24%;5
Little Rock, AR;76;57;77;63;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;13;57%;47%;5
Long Beach, CA;68;54;69;54;Low clouds and fog;S;7;65%;3%;8
Los Angeles, CA;72;54;74;55;Low clouds and fog;SSE;6;54%;3%;8
Louisville, KY;79;53;80;57;Warm with some sun;S;8;57%;26%;5
Madison, WI;74;60;73;59;A t-storm around;SSE;10;54%;74%;2
Memphis, TN;78;58;79;64;Partly sunny;S;12;50%;27%;8
Miami, FL;76;67;77;66;Mostly sunny, nice;E;9;50%;8%;10
Milwaukee, WI;75;58;74;56;Mostly cloudy;SSW;12;54%;44%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;85;55;66;55;Mostly cloudy;ENE;13;61%;74%;2
Mobile, AL;73;58;77;63;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;59%;12%;9
Montgomery, AL;78;48;77;54;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;56%;9%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;27;17;26;23;Windy;NW;31;90%;35%;2
Nashville, TN;78;53;80;59;Warm with some sun;S;7;51%;23%;7
New Orleans, LA;77;64;79;68;An afternoon shower;SE;10;64%;59%;4
New York, NY;68;46;67;48;Partly sunny;N;9;29%;0%;6
Newark, NJ;68;46;69;46;Sun, some clouds;N;9;28%;1%;6
Norfolk, VA;72;54;75;52;Partly sunny;SSE;7;50%;27%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;78;61;78;51;Windy and warm;S;25;67%;55%;3
Olympia, WA;59;30;60;38;Mostly sunny;SW;5;63%;26%;5
Omaha, NE;85;61;75;54;A p.m. t-storm;S;17;57%;78%;3
Orlando, FL;81;58;83;59;Sunny and delightful;SSE;4;45%;4%;9
Philadelphia, PA;70;48;71;46;Partly sunny;NNW;7;33%;56%;7
Phoenix, AZ;95;65;90;60;Warm with sunshine;WSW;7;14%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;71;49;79;57;Clearing, a shower;WSW;7;50%;55%;3
Portland, ME;47;42;51;43;Rain and drizzle;NNW;11;60%;66%;2
Portland, OR;61;36;66;41;Turning sunny, nice;N;5;57%;12%;5
Providence, RI;60;44;59;41;Clouds and sun;S;9;40%;13%;5
Raleigh, NC;76;52;81;55;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;6;46%;0%;8
Reno, NV;63;33;67;37;Mostly sunny;W;6;28%;0%;7
Richmond, VA;73;48;79;50;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;5;50%;31%;4
Roswell, NM;91;52;89;50;Becoming very windy;WNW;20;14%;3%;9
Sacramento, CA;71;44;77;46;Sunny and nice;S;5;54%;3%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;74;38;51;37;Showers around;ESE;15;49%;65%;5
San Antonio, TX;79;67;89;68;Mainly cloudy, windy;SSE;17;57%;27%;7
San Diego, CA;63;55;68;55;Low clouds and fog;NW;7;59%;2%;8
San Francisco, CA;56;50;60;50;Partly sunny;WSW;10;64%;3%;6
Savannah, GA;79;51;83;55;Plenty of sun;SSW;5;42%;2%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;56;37;59;42;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;61%;27%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;90;50;61;47;Rain and a t-storm;ENE;18;60%;92%;2
Spokane, WA;58;34;62;38;Sunshine and nice;SSE;7;41%;4%;5
Springfield, IL;80;59;80;60;Decreasing clouds;S;14;48%;28%;6
St. Louis, MO;80;58;81;63;Breezy in the p.m.;S;12;50%;29%;6
Tampa, FL;77;58;80;59;Sunny and nice;NNW;6;56%;1%;10
Toledo, OH;65;47;78;58;Decreasing clouds;WSW;8;53%;35%;4
Tucson, AZ;92;60;86;58;Clouds and sun, warm;NW;9;10%;0%;9
Tulsa, OK;80;65;76;62;Windy;S;22;63%;51%;3
Vero Beach, FL;76;55;79;55;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;8;53%;3%;10
Washington, DC;72;50;77;53;Sun and clouds;ESE;5;50%;48%;3
Wichita, KS;79;61;77;47;Windy and warm;SSE;25;63%;65%;4
Wilmington, DE;69;48;71;48;Partly sunny;NNW;8;39%;62%;7
