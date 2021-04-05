US Forecast for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;63;37;60;39;Partly sunny;NNW;8;41%;0%;6

Albuquerque, NM;81;51;75;42;Becoming very windy;NNW;20;12%;0%;9

Anchorage, AK;30;9;27;9;Very cold;N;3;57%;3%;3

Asheville, NC;72;42;74;46;Partly sunny, warm;NNW;7;53%;7%;8

Atlanta, GA;77;47;77;52;Partly sunny, nice;WSW;6;54%;8%;8

Atlantic City, NJ;67;49;64;48;Partly sunny;WSW;8;45%;5%;7

Austin, TX;78;66;85;68;Showers around;S;19;61%;66%;3

Baltimore, MD;70;49;72;51;Clouds and sun;W;4;48%;60%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;78;59;78;64;Brief p.m. showers;SSE;12;71%;82%;4

Billings, MT;51;36;48;35;A bit of a.m. snow;SW;6;68%;57%;1

Birmingham, AL;77;50;80;57;Partly sunny;S;6;50%;10%;8

Bismarck, ND;66;33;55;33;Cooler;NNE;10;41%;80%;2

Boise, ID;50;33;63;40;Sunny and milder;ENE;9;42%;0%;6

Boston, MA;55;44;56;44;Partly sunny;W;9;50%;26%;3

Bridgeport, CT;63;43;63;42;Some sun;NNW;10;37%;0%;6

Buffalo, NY;57;40;63;49;An afternoon shower;ESE;5;53%;79%;5

Burlington, VT;56;36;56;38;Partly sunny;ENE;9;47%;9%;4

Caribou, ME;47;37;47;40;A snow squall;N;9;76%;72%;1

Casper, WY;66;36;40;29;Partly sunny;NNW;14;64%;72%;3

Charleston, SC;76;54;79;58;Sunny and pleasant;SW;8;49%;2%;8

Charleston, WV;77;46;79;52;Clouds and sun, warm;SW;6;52%;24%;5

Charlotte, NC;78;49;80;53;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;6;45%;1%;8

Cheyenne, WY;74;36;45;33;Partly sunny, cooler;N;15;62%;67%;6

Chicago, IL;74;58;76;58;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;16;52%;36%;5

Cleveland, OH;68;51;67;57;Clearing, a shower;SW;8;59%;55%;5

Columbia, SC;80;48;83;52;Mostly sunny;W;6;45%;3%;8

Columbus, OH;75;50;79;54;Clouds and sun, warm;SW;8;53%;28%;5

Concord, NH;56;37;58;36;Clouds and sun;NNW;11;48%;24%;4

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;79;65;81;67;Partly sunny, windy;SSE;23;63%;44%;4

Denver, CO;81;43;59;35;Cooler;NNW;11;41%;44%;6

Des Moines, IA;81;61;77;61;A t-storm around;SE;15;57%;74%;2

Detroit, MI;59;44;81;56;Decreasing clouds;SW;7;60%;40%;4

Dodge City, KS;84;59;86;38;A strong t-storm;NNW;26;49%;51%;6

Duluth, MN;45;41;52;40;Episodes of sunshine;NE;9;64%;70%;4

El Paso, TX;91;61;88;58;Becoming very windy;WNW;19;10%;0%;9

Fairbanks, AK;10;-7;13;-10;Very cold;N;6;62%;11%;2

Fargo, ND;73;38;61;41;Cooler;NNE;13;42%;53%;4

Grand Junction, CO;81;46;57;32;Breezy and cooler;NW;15;20%;14%;7

Grand Rapids, MI;71;57;79;60;Decreasing clouds;S;11;54%;44%;3

Hartford, CT;64;43;65;42;Clouds and sun, mild;NNW;10;38%;3%;6

Helena, MT;42;29;57;31;Milder;SSW;8;50%;16%;4

Honolulu, HI;80;68;80;68;Mostly sunny, windy;NE;20;53%;37%;11

Houston, TX;78;66;81;70;Increasingly windy;SSE;16;66%;44%;5

Indianapolis, IN;78;54;78;57;Partly sunny;S;9;57%;24%;5

Jackson, MS;79;56;80;62;Showers around;S;8;60%;69%;5

Jacksonville, FL;78;53;82;56;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;48%;1%;9

Juneau, AK;41;34;39;28;A little p.m. rain;W;9;83%;84%;1

Kansas City, MO;81;62;79;62;Windy in the p.m.;S;18;52%;68%;4

Knoxville, TN;76;43;78;49;Warm with some sun;SSE;5;59%;14%;8

Las Vegas, NV;89;58;78;56;Sunlit, not as warm;NNW;7;14%;0%;8

Lexington, KY;74;49;74;54;Warm with some sun;S;8;65%;24%;5

Little Rock, AR;76;57;77;63;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;13;57%;47%;5

Long Beach, CA;68;54;69;54;Low clouds and fog;S;7;65%;3%;8

Los Angeles, CA;72;54;74;55;Low clouds and fog;SSE;6;54%;3%;8

Louisville, KY;79;53;80;57;Warm with some sun;S;8;57%;26%;5

Madison, WI;74;60;73;59;A t-storm around;SSE;10;54%;74%;2

Memphis, TN;78;58;79;64;Partly sunny;S;12;50%;27%;8

Miami, FL;76;67;77;66;Mostly sunny, nice;E;9;50%;8%;10

Milwaukee, WI;75;58;74;56;Mostly cloudy;SSW;12;54%;44%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;85;55;66;55;Mostly cloudy;ENE;13;61%;74%;2

Mobile, AL;73;58;77;63;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;59%;12%;9

Montgomery, AL;78;48;77;54;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;56%;9%;9

Mt. Washington, NH;27;17;26;23;Windy;NW;31;90%;35%;2

Nashville, TN;78;53;80;59;Warm with some sun;S;7;51%;23%;7

New Orleans, LA;77;64;79;68;An afternoon shower;SE;10;64%;59%;4

New York, NY;68;46;67;48;Partly sunny;N;9;29%;0%;6

Newark, NJ;68;46;69;46;Sun, some clouds;N;9;28%;1%;6

Norfolk, VA;72;54;75;52;Partly sunny;SSE;7;50%;27%;7

Oklahoma City, OK;78;61;78;51;Windy and warm;S;25;67%;55%;3

Olympia, WA;59;30;60;38;Mostly sunny;SW;5;63%;26%;5

Omaha, NE;85;61;75;54;A p.m. t-storm;S;17;57%;78%;3

Orlando, FL;81;58;83;59;Sunny and delightful;SSE;4;45%;4%;9

Philadelphia, PA;70;48;71;46;Partly sunny;NNW;7;33%;56%;7

Phoenix, AZ;95;65;90;60;Warm with sunshine;WSW;7;14%;0%;8

Pittsburgh, PA;71;49;79;57;Clearing, a shower;WSW;7;50%;55%;3

Portland, ME;47;42;51;43;Rain and drizzle;NNW;11;60%;66%;2

Portland, OR;61;36;66;41;Turning sunny, nice;N;5;57%;12%;5

Providence, RI;60;44;59;41;Clouds and sun;S;9;40%;13%;5

Raleigh, NC;76;52;81;55;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;6;46%;0%;8

Reno, NV;63;33;67;37;Mostly sunny;W;6;28%;0%;7

Richmond, VA;73;48;79;50;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;5;50%;31%;4

Roswell, NM;91;52;89;50;Becoming very windy;WNW;20;14%;3%;9

Sacramento, CA;71;44;77;46;Sunny and nice;S;5;54%;3%;7

Salt Lake City, UT;74;38;51;37;Showers around;ESE;15;49%;65%;5

San Antonio, TX;79;67;89;68;Mainly cloudy, windy;SSE;17;57%;27%;7

San Diego, CA;63;55;68;55;Low clouds and fog;NW;7;59%;2%;8

San Francisco, CA;56;50;60;50;Partly sunny;WSW;10;64%;3%;6

Savannah, GA;79;51;83;55;Plenty of sun;SSW;5;42%;2%;9

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;56;37;59;42;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;61%;27%;5

Sioux Falls, SD;90;50;61;47;Rain and a t-storm;ENE;18;60%;92%;2

Spokane, WA;58;34;62;38;Sunshine and nice;SSE;7;41%;4%;5

Springfield, IL;80;59;80;60;Decreasing clouds;S;14;48%;28%;6

St. Louis, MO;80;58;81;63;Breezy in the p.m.;S;12;50%;29%;6

Tampa, FL;77;58;80;59;Sunny and nice;NNW;6;56%;1%;10

Toledo, OH;65;47;78;58;Decreasing clouds;WSW;8;53%;35%;4

Tucson, AZ;92;60;86;58;Clouds and sun, warm;NW;9;10%;0%;9

Tulsa, OK;80;65;76;62;Windy;S;22;63%;51%;3

Vero Beach, FL;76;55;79;55;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;8;53%;3%;10

Washington, DC;72;50;77;53;Sun and clouds;ESE;5;50%;48%;3

Wichita, KS;79;61;77;47;Windy and warm;SSE;25;63%;65%;4

Wilmington, DE;69;48;71;48;Partly sunny;NNW;8;39%;62%;7

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.