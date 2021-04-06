US Forecast for Wednesday, April 7, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;66;38;67;47;Turning sunny, mild;NNW;7;47%;0%;5

Albuquerque, NM;76;42;71;43;Windy in the p.m.;N;16;14%;0%;9

Anchorage, AK;27;12;32;21;Very cold;NNE;5;56%;44%;3

Asheville, NC;75;46;77;55;Partly sunny, warm;SE;5;51%;30%;8

Atlanta, GA;79;51;80;60;Clouds and sun;SSW;5;52%;30%;8

Atlantic City, NJ;69;46;56;47;A passing shower;SE;7;62%;55%;3

Austin, TX;85;70;86;60;Warm with some sun;NNE;6;56%;26%;8

Baltimore, MD;72;50;72;49;A t-shower in spots;ESE;4;46%;55%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;80;63;82;65;Partly sunny;S;11;67%;79%;5

Billings, MT;48;35;67;42;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;12;47%;10%;5

Birmingham, AL;80;57;80;62;Low clouds may break;S;8;55%;67%;5

Bismarck, ND;56;32;62;29;Cloudy;NNE;10;37%;5%;2

Boise, ID;63;40;73;42;Sunny and warmer;SE;7;32%;4%;6

Boston, MA;59;45;57;47;Periods of sun;NNW;8;58%;10%;3

Bridgeport, CT;64;44;67;44;Turning sunny;ESE;6;46%;3%;6

Buffalo, NY;65;49;68;53;Spotty showers;E;6;55%;63%;3

Burlington, VT;59;39;62;41;Partial sunshine;ENE;9;56%;10%;3

Caribou, ME;53;41;53;41;Low clouds;NNE;10;70%;38%;1

Casper, WY;45;30;58;33;Milder with clearing;SSW;11;42%;14%;6

Charleston, SC;80;59;82;63;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;8;46%;4%;8

Charleston, WV;81;50;82;55;Turning cloudy, warm;ESE;5;53%;29%;4

Charlotte, NC;82;53;83;58;Partly sunny, warm;SW;5;44%;9%;8

Cheyenne, WY;45;33;57;38;Breezy and milder;WNW;20;40%;22%;4

Chicago, IL;79;59;74;59;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;12;59%;72%;4

Cleveland, OH;72;59;70;59;Low clouds;SE;8;56%;36%;3

Columbia, SC;84;52;86;57;Mostly sunny;SW;5;46%;8%;8

Columbus, OH;80;55;82;59;Inc. clouds;SSE;6;52%;43%;7

Concord, NH;63;38;62;43;Mild with some sun;W;7;56%;4%;4

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;83;66;80;54;Breezy in the a.m.;NW;16;41%;7%;9

Denver, CO;58;37;65;39;Some sun;W;10;33%;11%;7

Des Moines, IA;80;62;69;48;A drenching t-storm;SW;14;75%;93%;1

Detroit, MI;77;55;81;54;Clouds and sun;ESE;7;51%;67%;6

Dodge City, KS;85;37;58;39;Windy;NW;25;62%;75%;4

Duluth, MN;57;40;42;41;Rain, breezy, cooler;ENE;15;86%;91%;1

El Paso, TX;85;58;84;56;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;9;9%;0%;9

Fairbanks, AK;15;-12;17;5;Sunshine, very cold;NNE;5;74%;31%;3

Fargo, ND;57;43;52;40;Cooler with rain;NNE;15;73%;89%;1

Grand Junction, CO;54;31;65;39;Milder with sunshine;ESE;7;27%;0%;7

Grand Rapids, MI;78;60;80;62;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;9;51%;44%;4

Hartford, CT;66;43;70;46;Partly sunny, mild;SE;7;44%;1%;6

Helena, MT;59;31;68;37;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;9;37%;26%;5

Honolulu, HI;79;68;81;68;A shower in spots;NE;15;52%;57%;7

Houston, TX;81;70;83;65;Mostly cloudy;SSW;12;68%;35%;3

Indianapolis, IN;79;57;80;60;A shower in the p.m.;SSE;9;59%;82%;5

Jackson, MS;81;63;80;61;Breezy;SSW;14;62%;67%;3

Jacksonville, FL;81;55;84;59;Partly sunny;S;6;48%;2%;9

Juneau, AK;39;30;38;24;Sun and clouds, cold;NE;7;56%;56%;2

Kansas City, MO;79;64;67;46;Heavy a.m. t-storms;W;15;66%;86%;2

Knoxville, TN;80;46;82;56;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;59%;41%;4

Las Vegas, NV;77;56;84;60;Warm with sunshine;N;6;11%;0%;8

Lexington, KY;75;54;77;60;Inc. clouds;SSE;8;64%;67%;6

Little Rock, AR;77;63;69;50;A severe t-storm;W;11;79%;69%;2

Long Beach, CA;68;54;71;54;Patchy fog, then sun;SSE;6;64%;3%;8

Los Angeles, CA;70;55;76;57;Patchy fog, then sun;S;6;55%;3%;8

Louisville, KY;79;58;82;62;A shower in the p.m.;SSE;9;60%;89%;5

Madison, WI;77;58;72;59;A t-storm around;SE;11;61%;86%;2

Memphis, TN;79;65;78;54;A severe t-storm;SW;16;63%;82%;2

Miami, FL;77;67;78;70;Lots of sun, nice;E;9;52%;5%;10

Milwaukee, WI;81;57;69;53;An afternoon shower;SSE;12;58%;74%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;71;58;65;48;Cloudy, a downpour;ESE;12;77%;84%;1

Mobile, AL;75;61;78;68;Partly sunny;SSE;9;69%;61%;9

Montgomery, AL;80;54;77;62;Partly sunny;SSW;6;57%;61%;8

Mt. Washington, NH;29;25;33;27;Very windy, some sun;NNE;33;99%;15%;2

Nashville, TN;81;60;81;62;Inc. clouds;S;9;56%;75%;5

New Orleans, LA;79;68;79;69;Humid with a shower;S;12;68%;78%;6

New York, NY;70;49;68;48;Turning sunny, mild;SE;7;39%;14%;6

Newark, NJ;69;47;69;46;Turning sunny, warm;SE;6;41%;25%;6

Norfolk, VA;68;49;80;55;Partly sunny;ENE;6;50%;35%;7

Oklahoma City, OK;78;51;66;44;Breezy, not as warm;NW;19;52%;6%;8

Olympia, WA;63;36;49;36;Rain and drizzle;WSW;10;77%;87%;1

Omaha, NE;76;52;57;43;A t-storm in spots;NNW;15;78%;83%;3

Orlando, FL;83;60;86;62;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;5;44%;4%;10

Philadelphia, PA;72;48;65;45;Showers around;SSE;5;45%;66%;3

Phoenix, AZ;91;59;91;65;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;6;10%;0%;8

Pittsburgh, PA;79;56;81;57;Variable cloudiness;ESE;6;51%;31%;3

Portland, ME;56;43;53;46;Periods of sun;N;9;68%;32%;2

Portland, OR;65;39;55;41;Cloudy and cooler;SW;6;70%;68%;1

Providence, RI;65;42;60;45;Partly sunny, nice;N;8;50%;1%;6

Raleigh, NC;85;53;85;57;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;5;49%;4%;8

Reno, NV;67;38;68;36;Mostly sunny;W;10;28%;0%;7

Richmond, VA;78;48;82;53;Partly sunny, warm;E;5;50%;39%;7

Roswell, NM;92;50;83;47;Very warm;W;12;10%;0%;9

Sacramento, CA;76;46;73;43;Nice with sunshine;S;8;49%;4%;7

Salt Lake City, UT;50;36;65;44;Sunny and warmer;ESE;7;33%;0%;7

San Antonio, TX;90;69;90;62;Clouds and sun, warm;E;7;53%;2%;9

San Diego, CA;65;55;71;57;Patchy fog, then sun;W;7;62%;3%;8

San Francisco, CA;57;50;57;49;Clouds, then sun;W;13;62%;5%;7

Savannah, GA;83;55;84;59;Partly sunny;SSW;5;41%;4%;9

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;59;41;49;39;Rain and drizzle;SSW;15;75%;83%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;66;47;52;40;A little rain;NNW;18;74%;85%;1

Spokane, WA;62;38;61;37;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;12;39%;63%;3

Springfield, IL;81;61;74;50;Severe p.m. t-storms;SSE;21;66%;91%;4

St. Louis, MO;82;65;76;50;Severe p.m. t-storms;SW;20;60%;91%;4

Tampa, FL;78;58;82;61;Mostly sunny;N;5;55%;0%;10

Toledo, OH;79;56;77;57;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;6;51%;38%;5

Tucson, AZ;86;57;88;60;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;7;9%;0%;9

Tulsa, OK;78;62;65;49;Partly sunny;WNW;12;52%;36%;6

Vero Beach, FL;79;55;80;58;Mostly sunny, nice;S;8;54%;2%;10

Washington, DC;76;53;81;53;A t-shower in spots;E;5;49%;55%;4

Wichita, KS;74;47;51;42;Windy and cooler;NW;24;74%;55%;3

Wilmington, DE;71;49;66;46;An afternoon shower;SE;6;45%;43%;3

