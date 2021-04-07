US Forecast for Thursday, April 8, 2021

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;69;43;69;48;Partly sunny, mild;SSE;5;51%;0%;5

Albuquerque, NM;70;43;77;47;Windy in the p.m.;NNW;12;13%;0%;9

Anchorage, AK;32;22;26;2;A little a.m. snow;NNW;16;55%;80%;1

Asheville, NC;78;53;71;52;A t-storm around;SSE;8;56%;73%;3

Atlanta, GA;81;60;72;62;A thunderstorm;S;8;70%;78%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;65;48;57;47;Mostly sunny;SE;8;72%;7%;7

Austin, TX;86;60;92;67;Hot;S;4;52%;7%;9

Baltimore, MD;75;51;67;50;Not as warm;SE;8;54%;27%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;80;63;83;69;Clouds and sun;S;7;58%;63%;6

Billings, MT;68;42;64;33;Brief p.m. showers;WNW;11;47%;84%;3

Birmingham, AL;81;63;81;60;A morning t-storm;SSE;9;59%;63%;7

Bismarck, ND;63;30;68;36;Partly sunny, warm;ENE;7;40%;13%;5

Boise, ID;73;42;52;30;Cooler;N;12;42%;12%;6

Boston, MA;57;47;56;45;Clouds breaking;WSW;7;65%;2%;4

Bridgeport, CT;67;43;65;44;Partial sunshine;ESE;6;55%;4%;5

Buffalo, NY;67;50;78;57;Clouds and sun;SSE;8;52%;68%;6

Burlington, VT;63;42;69;49;Partly sunny;SE;5;52%;0%;6

Caribou, ME;61;40;59;42;Mainly cloudy;E;5;65%;15%;1

Casper, WY;58;33;64;28;Breezy with sunshine;NNE;16;27%;74%;7

Charleston, SC;82;62;77;62;Clouds and sun;S;8;54%;10%;8

Charleston, WV;83;55;81;57;A thunderstorm;SE;7;53%;82%;3

Charlotte, NC;84;57;79;60;Inc. clouds;S;7;47%;66%;8

Cheyenne, WY;55;39;63;30;Sunshine and mild;NW;18;26%;44%;7

Chicago, IL;80;60;62;51;Spotty showers;SSE;15;70%;85%;2

Cleveland, OH;73;58;78;58;Couple of t-storms;SSE;14;46%;85%;5

Columbia, SC;86;56;83;61;Inc. clouds;SSW;7;46%;58%;8

Columbus, OH;83;59;76;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;9;59%;84%;2

Concord, NH;67;42;66;39;Rather cloudy;SSW;6;54%;2%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;80;54;85;65;Partly sunny;ESE;6;36%;9%;9

Denver, CO;62;39;71;39;Sunny and warmer;SW;9;22%;11%;7

Des Moines, IA;75;50;55;46;Cooler with a shower;N;10;75%;81%;2

Detroit, MI;81;53;76;55;Couple of t-storms;ESE;9;62%;89%;2

Dodge City, KS;49;39;76;44;Sunny and warmer;SSW;17;36%;1%;8

Duluth, MN;40;39;43;42;Rain and drizzle;NE;17;83%;85%;1

El Paso, TX;83;59;88;61;Very warm;WNW;11;8%;0%;9

Fairbanks, AK;18;-1;10;-19;Very cold;W;9;64%;42%;1

Fargo, ND;48;42;48;41;A little p.m. rain;N;12;92%;81%;1

Grand Junction, CO;63;41;72;39;Breezy in the p.m.;W;10;16%;4%;8

Grand Rapids, MI;79;61;74;52;A shower and t-storm;SE;13;67%;87%;2

Hartford, CT;71;46;72;44;Sun and clouds, mild;SE;6;49%;4%;3

Helena, MT;69;38;50;28;Increasingly windy;W;17;39%;50%;4

Honolulu, HI;80;69;80;68;Breezy in the p.m.;ENE;15;49%;44%;10

Houston, TX;80;64;87;71;Warmer with some sun;S;6;52%;27%;9

Indianapolis, IN;79;62;67;52;A shower and t-storm;SSW;12;69%;71%;2

Jackson, MS;80;60;82;64;Mostly cloudy;S;8;52%;55%;7

Jacksonville, FL;83;58;84;62;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;51%;12%;9

Juneau, AK;38;24;37;34;Snow, 2-4; to rain”;E;24%;78%;94

Kansas City, MO;64;46;54;43;Spotty showers;W;13;76%;89%;2

Knoxville, TN;81;56;77;54;A couple of t-storms;S;8;66%;83%;2

Las Vegas, NV;85;62;87;61;Sunny and very warm;NW;8;15%;0%;8

Lexington, KY;79;61;68;52;A shower and t-storm;S;13;75%;80%;2

Little Rock, AR;69;49;76;55;Warmer with some sun;SSW;11;47%;24%;8

Long Beach, CA;76;56;72;54;Partly sunny;SE;8;56%;1%;8

Los Angeles, CA;73;57;77;56;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;44%;2%;8

Louisville, KY;82;63;72;54;A shower and t-storm;SSW;13;62%;72%;4

Madison, WI;74;61;62;49;Spotty showers;SE;9;67%;85%;2

Memphis, TN;78;55;73;59;Breezy;SSW;14;50%;24%;7

Miami, FL;78;69;79;70;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;9;54%;3%;10

Milwaukee, WI;75;55;59;47;A couple of showers;S;15;76%;84%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;74;55;63;49;Cloudy with showers;S;10;81%;96%;1

Mobile, AL;77;69;80;68;A thunderstorm;S;9;72%;78%;5

Montgomery, AL;83;62;78;64;A shower and t-storm;S;8;71%;82%;6

Mt. Washington, NH;36;29;39;32;Mostly cloudy;SSE;20;87%;0%;2

Nashville, TN;81;62;75;57;A shower in the a.m.;S;12;52%;62%;4

New Orleans, LA;81;69;81;72;A t-storm in spots;S;10;69%;75%;5

New York, NY;70;49;67;48;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;47%;3%;7

Newark, NJ;71;46;68;45;Sunshine, pleasant;SSE;6;49%;4%;7

Norfolk, VA;77;56;68;56;Not as warm;E;10;57%;60%;5

Oklahoma City, OK;61;46;81;57;Sunny and warmer;SSW;17;35%;8%;8

Olympia, WA;49;35;53;30;Partly sunny;SW;9;55%;36%;2

Omaha, NE;53;44;50;42;Breezy with rain;NW;16;84%;86%;1

Orlando, FL;85;63;87;64;Mostly sunny, warm;W;6;49%;10%;10

Philadelphia, PA;69;46;70;46;Sun and clouds;SSE;7;44%;11%;6

Phoenix, AZ;92;66;92;65;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;8;13%;0%;9

Pittsburgh, PA;82;56;81;55;A t-storm around;SE;10;49%;77%;7

Portland, ME;59;46;53;43;Sun and clouds;W;7;71%;0%;3

Portland, OR;51;42;56;36;Periods of sun;N;6;54%;28%;3

Providence, RI;63;47;63;43;Clouds and sun;NNE;8;54%;2%;3

Raleigh, NC;88;56;79;60;A t-storm around;ESE;7;58%;73%;6

Reno, NV;67;35;68;36;Mostly sunny;W;9;26%;0%;7

Richmond, VA;83;54;69;53;Partly sunny, cooler;ESE;9;50%;65%;5

Roswell, NM;85;47;88;59;Warm, turning breezy;W;10;11%;4%;9

Sacramento, CA;75;42;75;46;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;50%;2%;7

Salt Lake City, UT;64;43;65;34;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;31%;25%;7

San Antonio, TX;91;61;96;66;Hot in the afternoon;SSE;8;53%;2%;9

San Diego, CA;69;57;70;55;Patchy fog, then sun;SSW;7;60%;1%;9

San Francisco, CA;56;49;62;49;Turning sunny;W;12;55%;2%;7

Savannah, GA;83;58;82;61;Partly sunny;S;7;48%;42%;9

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;48;39;54;37;Warmer;SSW;7;56%;39%;3

Sioux Falls, SD;52;42;50;41;Breezy with rain;NW;18;78%;88%;1

Spokane, WA;58;37;53;31;A shower or two;SSW;11;42%;56%;4

Springfield, IL;77;52;57;48;Spotty showers;S;13;70%;82%;2

St. Louis, MO;77;49;57;48;Spotty showers;SSW;9;67%;87%;2

Tampa, FL;81;61;81;65;Mostly sunny;S;7;64%;7%;10

Toledo, OH;80;56;76;53;Couple of t-storms;S;9;59%;86%;2

Tucson, AZ;87;62;89;60;Partly sunny, warm;W;9;11%;0%;9

Tulsa, OK;65;48;79;55;Breezy and warmer;S;14;38%;17%;8

Vero Beach, FL;81;57;82;60;Breezy in the p.m.;S;10;58%;5%;10

Washington, DC;80;53;70;51;Not as warm;ESE;7;49%;68%;4

Wichita, KS;49;42;75;43;Breezy and warmer;SSW;17;39%;3%;7

Wilmington, DE;71;47;68;46;Partly sunny;SSE;8;49%;12%;6

