US Forecast for Friday, April 9, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;75;47;68;49;Inc. clouds;SSE;8;49%;22%;6

Albuquerque, NM;79;48;72;41;Sunny, breezy, nice;N;16;12%;0%;9

Anchorage, AK;23;3;18;0;Winds subsiding;N;17;43%;4%;3

Asheville, NC;70;52;75;58;A t-storm around;SSE;6;58%;70%;7

Atlanta, GA;76;59;77;62;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;63%;85%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;58;47;54;51;Cloudy;ESE;9;84%;56%;2

Austin, TX;90;69;94;61;Near-record heat;SE;9;54%;31%;8

Baltimore, MD;69;51;61;53;Cooler;ENE;8;77%;69%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;84;69;82;68;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;11;76%;87%;5

Billings, MT;65;32;57;37;Sunny;SW;10;39%;6%;6

Birmingham, AL;79;59;79;65;A couple of t-storms;ESE;8;70%;88%;4

Bismarck, ND;68;37;57;23;Breezy and cooler;NW;17;54%;27%;1

Boise, ID;54;30;64;39;Pleasant and milder;E;7;33%;2%;6

Boston, MA;58;43;62;48;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;60%;5%;6

Bridgeport, CT;67;42;58;46;Inc. clouds;S;6;65%;12%;7

Buffalo, NY;77;55;69;55;A shower in spots;SSE;12;58%;60%;2

Burlington, VT;73;49;74;53;Clouds and sun;S;10;43%;18%;6

Caribou, ME;64;40;63;41;Inc. clouds;NNE;5;61%;16%;4

Casper, WY;65;29;48;29;Cooler;SSW;11;43%;25%;6

Charleston, SC;77;62;76;63;Mostly cloudy;S;6;71%;83%;6

Charleston, WV;84;57;80;59;Partly sunny, warm;SE;6;44%;27%;7

Charlotte, NC;79;61;82;61;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;53%;63%;5

Cheyenne, WY;63;29;47;29;Rain and snow shower;WNW;22;36%;50%;7

Chicago, IL;60;52;61;48;Breezy;SSW;16;62%;48%;2

Cleveland, OH;84;58;72;58;Breezy in the p.m.;S;14;51%;44%;7

Columbia, SC;83;61;82;62;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;62%;81%;5

Columbus, OH;76;54;75;54;Warm with some sun;SSE;10;52%;44%;6

Concord, NH;71;39;71;43;Lots of sun, mild;SSE;4;52%;8%;6

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;85;66;86;54;A severe t-storm;NNW;16;62%;84%;7

Denver, CO;70;40;55;33;Very windy, a shower;ENE;25;26%;55%;8

Des Moines, IA;54;46;61;44;Partly sunny;N;14;69%;39%;4

Detroit, MI;74;55;72;53;A t-storm around;S;12;53%;74%;5

Dodge City, KS;77;44;63;34;Increasingly windy;NNW;20;40%;25%;8

Duluth, MN;39;39;50;42;Occasional rain;W;6;67%;81%;1

El Paso, TX;87;62;85;54;Plenty of sunshine;NW;11;11%;0%;10

Fairbanks, AK;12;-21;4;-24;Very cold;NNE;7;63%;6%;2

Fargo, ND;46;41;49;31;Rain/snow showers;NNW;16;86%;69%;1

Grand Junction, CO;73;38;61;33;Sunny and cooler;E;8;19%;0%;8

Grand Rapids, MI;74;52;62;47;Cooler with a shower;S;13;67%;61%;2

Hartford, CT;73;43;69;49;Inc. clouds;S;6;52%;8%;6

Helena, MT;51;27;60;36;Milder;SSW;10;30%;3%;6

Honolulu, HI;80;68;80;67;Mostly sunny;ENE;12;52%;33%;9

Houston, TX;87;72;85;71;Mostly cloudy, humid;S;11;67%;55%;3

Indianapolis, IN;66;53;77;58;A shower in places;S;12;55%;74%;3

Jackson, MS;81;63;84;66;A t-storm or two;SSE;11;72%;95%;4

Jacksonville, FL;83;60;83;65;Clouds and sun;SE;7;58%;15%;9

Juneau, AK;36;33;40;21;Rain and snow shower;N;10;71%;63%;1

Kansas City, MO;54;43;72;46;Mostly sunny, warmer;NNW;6;46%;73%;7

Knoxville, TN;74;54;83;58;Periods of sun;S;6;55%;43%;7

Las Vegas, NV;87;61;81;58;Sunny and warm;NNW;7;11%;0%;8

Lexington, KY;64;51;77;60;Clouds and sun;S;11;58%;44%;7

Little Rock, AR;75;55;71;58;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;71%;84%;7

Long Beach, CA;73;54;73;54;Low clouds and fog;SE;6;57%;1%;8

Los Angeles, CA;75;55;77;57;Partly sunny;SE;6;45%;2%;8

Louisville, KY;71;55;82;61;Clouds and sun;S;11;48%;69%;7

Madison, WI;61;48;57;45;A morning shower;WSW;9;66%;67%;2

Memphis, TN;71;59;77;62;A t-storm around;SE;11;62%;80%;8

Miami, FL;79;71;79;72;Sunny and nice;ESE;10;61%;6%;10

Milwaukee, WI;62;48;59;47;Mostly cloudy;SW;13;68%;38%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;65;48;53;41;Cooler with rain;WNW;10;78%;81%;1

Mobile, AL;79;67;75;69;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;9;82%;85%;4

Montgomery, AL;82;62;75;64;A shower and t-storm;S;7;81%;86%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;43;34;46;37;Breezy in the a.m.;SSW;18;79%;10%;6

Nashville, TN;75;54;83;63;Mostly sunny, warmer;SE;10;51%;75%;8

New Orleans, LA;84;71;83;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;12;72%;87%;5

New York, NY;69;45;60;50;Cooler;SSE;7;61%;16%;7

Newark, NJ;71;45;60;49;Cooler;SE;6;62%;21%;7

Norfolk, VA;68;54;74;59;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;64%;55%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;79;57;74;43;A severe t-storm;N;8;58%;84%;4

Olympia, WA;54;30;52;35;Mostly cloudy, cool;SSW;9;61%;72%;2

Omaha, NE;50;43;65;43;Milder;NNE;14;64%;44%;6

Orlando, FL;85;63;88;66;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;7;53%;8%;10

Philadelphia, PA;70;46;61;52;Cooler;ESE;7;63%;52%;2

Phoenix, AZ;92;64;93;62;Sunny and very warm;W;6;10%;0%;9

Pittsburgh, PA;80;58;78;54;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;8;49%;58%;6

Portland, ME;58;42;56;41;Partly sunny;SSW;7;72%;2%;6

Portland, OR;55;35;60;42;Partly sunny;SW;6;52%;69%;5

Providence, RI;67;41;64;45;Sunshine and mild;SSW;6;59%;5%;6

Raleigh, NC;84;60;83;60;A t-storm around;S;6;58%;71%;5

Reno, NV;67;37;69;37;Sunshine and warm;W;8;29%;0%;8

Richmond, VA;73;56;71;56;Cloudy;E;5;62%;44%;2

Roswell, NM;89;59;85;44;Winds subsiding;NE;17;10%;0%;9

Sacramento, CA;77;45;77;44;Mostly sunny;S;7;49%;2%;7

Salt Lake City, UT;65;34;56;40;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;7;32%;0%;7

San Antonio, TX;95;68;98;68;Hot;E;9;44%;7%;9

San Diego, CA;66;54;70;54;Low clouds and fog;WSW;7;62%;1%;9

San Francisco, CA;60;49;59;48;Partly sunny;WNW;14;60%;2%;7

Savannah, GA;82;61;78;64;A p.m. shower or two;SSE;5;65%;67%;6

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;54;37;51;38;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;13;59%;70%;3

Sioux Falls, SD;47;42;58;35;Breezy and milder;NNW;17;64%;31%;3

Spokane, WA;52;32;57;36;Rather cloudy;SW;10;40%;30%;3

Springfield, IL;56;49;73;52;Warmer;N;14;54%;42%;3

St. Louis, MO;56;49;81;56;Clouds and sun;SSW;7;47%;69%;7

Tampa, FL;80;64;84;67;Sunny and nice;S;7;60%;6%;10

Toledo, OH;79;53;71;52;A t-storm around;SSW;12;56%;74%;6

Tucson, AZ;88;59;89;57;Sunny and very warm;WSW;7;13%;0%;9

Tulsa, OK;78;57;75;46;Partly sunny;NNW;6;61%;72%;7

Vero Beach, FL;83;60;83;65;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;11;61%;5%;10

Washington, DC;70;53;64;56;A morning shower;E;6;68%;55%;2

Wichita, KS;73;43;71;40;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;8;52%;63%;8

Wilmington, DE;68;47;61;52;Mostly cloudy;ESE;8;64%;56%;2

