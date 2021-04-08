Austin, TX;90;69;94;61;Near-record heat;SE;9;54%;31%;8
Baltimore, MD;69;51;61;53;Cooler;ENE;8;77%;69%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;84;69;82;68;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;11;76%;87%;5
Billings, MT;65;32;57;37;Sunny;SW;10;39%;6%;6
Birmingham, AL;79;59;79;65;A couple of t-storms;ESE;8;70%;88%;4
Bismarck, ND;68;37;57;23;Breezy and cooler;NW;17;54%;27%;1
Boise, ID;54;30;64;39;Pleasant and milder;E;7;33%;2%;6
Boston, MA;58;43;62;48;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;60%;5%;6
Bridgeport, CT;67;42;58;46;Inc. clouds;S;6;65%;12%;7
Buffalo, NY;77;55;69;55;A shower in spots;SSE;12;58%;60%;2
Burlington, VT;73;49;74;53;Clouds and sun;S;10;43%;18%;6
Caribou, ME;64;40;63;41;Inc. clouds;NNE;5;61%;16%;4
Casper, WY;65;29;48;29;Cooler;SSW;11;43%;25%;6
Charleston, SC;77;62;76;63;Mostly cloudy;S;6;71%;83%;6
Charleston, WV;84;57;80;59;Partly sunny, warm;SE;6;44%;27%;7
Charlotte, NC;79;61;82;61;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;53%;63%;5
Cheyenne, WY;63;29;47;29;Rain and snow shower;WNW;22;36%;50%;7
Chicago, IL;60;52;61;48;Breezy;SSW;16;62%;48%;2
Cleveland, OH;84;58;72;58;Breezy in the p.m.;S;14;51%;44%;7
Columbia, SC;83;61;82;62;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;62%;81%;5
Columbus, OH;76;54;75;54;Warm with some sun;SSE;10;52%;44%;6
Concord, NH;71;39;71;43;Lots of sun, mild;SSE;4;52%;8%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;85;66;86;54;A severe t-storm;NNW;16;62%;84%;7
Denver, CO;70;40;55;33;Very windy, a shower;ENE;25;26%;55%;8
Des Moines, IA;54;46;61;44;Partly sunny;N;14;69%;39%;4
Detroit, MI;74;55;72;53;A t-storm around;S;12;53%;74%;5
Dodge City, KS;77;44;63;34;Increasingly windy;NNW;20;40%;25%;8
Duluth, MN;39;39;50;42;Occasional rain;W;6;67%;81%;1
El Paso, TX;87;62;85;54;Plenty of sunshine;NW;11;11%;0%;10
Fairbanks, AK;12;-21;4;-24;Very cold;NNE;7;63%;6%;2
Fargo, ND;46;41;49;31;Rain/snow showers;NNW;16;86%;69%;1
Grand Junction, CO;73;38;61;33;Sunny and cooler;E;8;19%;0%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;74;52;62;47;Cooler with a shower;S;13;67%;61%;2
Hartford, CT;73;43;69;49;Inc. clouds;S;6;52%;8%;6
Helena, MT;51;27;60;36;Milder;SSW;10;30%;3%;6
Honolulu, HI;80;68;80;67;Mostly sunny;ENE;12;52%;33%;9
Houston, TX;87;72;85;71;Mostly cloudy, humid;S;11;67%;55%;3
Indianapolis, IN;66;53;77;58;A shower in places;S;12;55%;74%;3
Jackson, MS;81;63;84;66;A t-storm or two;SSE;11;72%;95%;4
Jacksonville, FL;83;60;83;65;Clouds and sun;SE;7;58%;15%;9
Juneau, AK;36;33;40;21;Rain and snow shower;N;10;71%;63%;1
Kansas City, MO;54;43;72;46;Mostly sunny, warmer;NNW;6;46%;73%;7
Knoxville, TN;74;54;83;58;Periods of sun;S;6;55%;43%;7
Las Vegas, NV;87;61;81;58;Sunny and warm;NNW;7;11%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;64;51;77;60;Clouds and sun;S;11;58%;44%;7
Little Rock, AR;75;55;71;58;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;71%;84%;7
Long Beach, CA;73;54;73;54;Low clouds and fog;SE;6;57%;1%;8
Los Angeles, CA;75;55;77;57;Partly sunny;SE;6;45%;2%;8
Louisville, KY;71;55;82;61;Clouds and sun;S;11;48%;69%;7
Madison, WI;61;48;57;45;A morning shower;WSW;9;66%;67%;2
Memphis, TN;71;59;77;62;A t-storm around;SE;11;62%;80%;8
Miami, FL;79;71;79;72;Sunny and nice;ESE;10;61%;6%;10
Milwaukee, WI;62;48;59;47;Mostly cloudy;SW;13;68%;38%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;65;48;53;41;Cooler with rain;WNW;10;78%;81%;1
Mobile, AL;79;67;75;69;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;9;82%;85%;4
Montgomery, AL;82;62;75;64;A shower and t-storm;S;7;81%;86%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;43;34;46;37;Breezy in the a.m.;SSW;18;79%;10%;6
Nashville, TN;75;54;83;63;Mostly sunny, warmer;SE;10;51%;75%;8
New Orleans, LA;84;71;83;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;12;72%;87%;5
New York, NY;69;45;60;50;Cooler;SSE;7;61%;16%;7
Newark, NJ;71;45;60;49;Cooler;SE;6;62%;21%;7
Norfolk, VA;68;54;74;59;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;64%;55%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;79;57;74;43;A severe t-storm;N;8;58%;84%;4
Olympia, WA;54;30;52;35;Mostly cloudy, cool;SSW;9;61%;72%;2
Omaha, NE;50;43;65;43;Milder;NNE;14;64%;44%;6
Orlando, FL;85;63;88;66;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;7;53%;8%;10
Philadelphia, PA;70;46;61;52;Cooler;ESE;7;63%;52%;2
Phoenix, AZ;92;64;93;62;Sunny and very warm;W;6;10%;0%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;80;58;78;54;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;8;49%;58%;6
Portland, ME;58;42;56;41;Partly sunny;SSW;7;72%;2%;6
Portland, OR;55;35;60;42;Partly sunny;SW;6;52%;69%;5
Providence, RI;67;41;64;45;Sunshine and mild;SSW;6;59%;5%;6
Raleigh, NC;84;60;83;60;A t-storm around;S;6;58%;71%;5
Reno, NV;67;37;69;37;Sunshine and warm;W;8;29%;0%;8
Richmond, VA;73;56;71;56;Cloudy;E;5;62%;44%;2
Roswell, NM;89;59;85;44;Winds subsiding;NE;17;10%;0%;9
Sacramento, CA;77;45;77;44;Mostly sunny;S;7;49%;2%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;65;34;56;40;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;7;32%;0%;7
San Antonio, TX;95;68;98;68;Hot;E;9;44%;7%;9
San Diego, CA;66;54;70;54;Low clouds and fog;WSW;7;62%;1%;9
San Francisco, CA;60;49;59;48;Partly sunny;WNW;14;60%;2%;7
Savannah, GA;82;61;78;64;A p.m. shower or two;SSE;5;65%;67%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;54;37;51;38;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;13;59%;70%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;47;42;58;35;Breezy and milder;NNW;17;64%;31%;3
Spokane, WA;52;32;57;36;Rather cloudy;SW;10;40%;30%;3
Springfield, IL;56;49;73;52;Warmer;N;14;54%;42%;3
St. Louis, MO;56;49;81;56;Clouds and sun;SSW;7;47%;69%;7
Tampa, FL;80;64;84;67;Sunny and nice;S;7;60%;6%;10
Toledo, OH;79;53;71;52;A t-storm around;SSW;12;56%;74%;6
Tucson, AZ;88;59;89;57;Sunny and very warm;WSW;7;13%;0%;9
Tulsa, OK;78;57;75;46;Partly sunny;NNW;6;61%;72%;7
Vero Beach, FL;83;60;83;65;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;11;61%;5%;10
Washington, DC;70;53;64;56;A morning shower;E;6;68%;55%;2
Wichita, KS;73;43;71;40;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;8;52%;63%;8
Wilmington, DE;68;47;61;52;Mostly cloudy;ESE;8;64%;56%;2
