Austin, TX;91;58;81;52;Breezy, not as warm;E;15;28%;3%;9
Baltimore, MD;60;54;71;59;An afternoon shower;ESE;5;75%;79%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;85;67;82;52;A morning t-storm;N;7;63%;52%;3
Billings, MT;57;40;67;31;Warmer;WNW;13;32%;69%;5
Birmingham, AL;73;64;70;52;Severe thunderstorms;W;10;79%;74%;3
Bismarck, ND;58;23;69;36;Mostly sunny, mild;SE;8;34%;27%;5
Boise, ID;64;39;56;28;Breezy and cooler;NNW;15;33%;7%;6
Boston, MA;62;49;72;50;Partly sunny, warm;SW;7;52%;30%;4
Bridgeport, CT;55;43;61;51;Misty in the morning;SE;6;74%;75%;2
Buffalo, NY;68;56;82;59;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;9;44%;69%;6
Burlington, VT;76;53;75;51;Warm with some sun;SE;7;47%;17%;5
Caribou, ME;69;42;60;31;Partly sunny, mild;NE;7;50%;11%;5
Casper, WY;47;29;64;26;Breezy and warmer;WSW;18;26%;48%;7
Charleston, SC;76;63;78;63;Variable cloudiness;SSW;11;68%;74%;5
Charleston, WV;80;58;81;54;Showers and t-storms;SSW;14;56%;87%;3
Charlotte, NC;81;61;79;62;A shower and t-storm;SSW;9;62%;89%;4
Cheyenne, WY;44;28;66;32;Plenty of sun;W;15;22%;6%;7
Chicago, IL;61;48;55;47;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;14;87%;88%;1
Cleveland, OH;75;60;78;55;A shower and t-storm;SE;15;44%;86%;5
Columbia, SC;81;61;83;61;A p.m. thunderstorm;SSW;9;59%;82%;7
Columbus, OH;76;54;76;49;A shower and t-storm;S;13;62%;83%;2
Concord, NH;72;43;76;46;Clouds and sun, warm;WSW;5;50%;33%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;86;52;75;52;Not as warm;ESE;14;33%;0%;9
Denver, CO;53;33;71;40;Sunny and warmer;SW;8;20%;4%;8
Des Moines, IA;57;44;53;40;Breezy with a shower;NNW;16;72%;59%;3
Detroit, MI;73;53;79;49;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;11;55%;85%;3
Dodge City, KS;59;33;68;42;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;13;33%;1%;8
Duluth, MN;45;39;50;42;Mainly cloudy;NW;7;64%;62%;1
El Paso, TX;83;53;85;57;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;10;11%;0%;10
Fairbanks, AK;3;-23;13;-2;Very cold;NNE;7;54%;18%;3
Fargo, ND;52;32;55;28;Partly sunny;NE;7;61%;7%;5
Grand Junction, CO;63;33;71;39;Sunny and pleasant;WNW;9;15%;1%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;65;45;73;46;P.M. rain, breezy;W;9;75%;92%;2
Hartford, CT;69;48;71;54;Clouds and sun;S;7;58%;27%;3
Helena, MT;60;36;51;29;Increasingly windy;WSW;17;33%;44%;2
Honolulu, HI;81;67;81;65;A shower in places;NE;8;47%;55%;11
Houston, TX;82;69;83;57;Breezy;NNE;15;46%;6%;10
Indianapolis, IN;78;59;66;48;A shower and t-storm;WSW;12;77%;88%;2
Jackson, MS;87;64;78;50;An a.m. thunderstorm;NW;9;65%;56%;5
Jacksonville, FL;82;65;85;65;Becoming cloudy;WSW;10;56%;65%;9
Juneau, AK;36;23;31;24;Mostly cloudy, cold;N;7;64%;44%;1
Kansas City, MO;73;47;58;40;Cooler, morning rain;W;14;69%;67%;2
Knoxville, TN;82;58;77;54;A shower and t-storm;SW;14;67%;85%;2
Las Vegas, NV;82;59;87;63;Sunny and very warm;NW;6;10%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;78;60;69;48;A shower and t-storm;SW;14;74%;72%;2
Little Rock, AR;80;56;66;45;Sunshine and breezy;WSW;14;57%;17%;8
Long Beach, CA;70;55;73;55;Patchy fog, then sun;SE;6;60%;1%;8
Los Angeles, CA;74;56;78;57;Patchy fog, then sun;SSE;6;49%;3%;8
Louisville, KY;82;63;69;51;A shower and t-storm;WSW;15;75%;72%;2
Madison, WI;56;46;52;46;Cooler with rain;NW;10;73%;95%;1
Memphis, TN;83;61;70;49;A stray a.m. t-storm;WNW;15;62%;47%;6
Miami, FL;79;72;81;75;Mostly sunny;SSE;12;62%;10%;10
Milwaukee, WI;60;46;51;45;Cooler with rain;N;11;79%;92%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;53;41;53;41;Clouds and sun;N;13;65%;22%;3
Mobile, AL;73;69;76;62;Severe thunderstorms;S;9;76%;81%;3
Montgomery, AL;70;63;69;58;Severe thunderstorms;SSW;8;78%;82%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;48;38;49;36;Breezy in the a.m.;WNW;16;75%;36%;3
Nashville, TN;83;62;71;50;Thunderstorms;WSW;14;70%;70%;2
New Orleans, LA;84;70;82;64;Severe thunderstorms;ENE;9;73%;67%;2
New York, NY;57;50;63;54;Morning mist;SE;6;67%;80%;2
Newark, NJ;57;49;65;53;Morning mist;ESE;5;72%;80%;2
Norfolk, VA;77;60;78;67;Showers around;S;7;65%;86%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;75;42;69;47;Sunny, breezy, nice;SSE;17;45%;0%;8
Olympia, WA;50;34;52;26;Windy with clearing;SW;19;55%;36%;3
Omaha, NE;63;45;61;35;Breezy with some sun;NW;15;57%;7%;5
Orlando, FL;87;66;90;69;Partly sunny, warm;W;12;54%;56%;10
Philadelphia, PA;60;54;70;58;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;64%;67%;2
Phoenix, AZ;94;62;94;64;Sunny and very warm;WSW;7;11%;0%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;76;56;82;59;A t-storm around;SSE;8;47%;80%;6
Portland, ME;60;41;58;42;Clouds and sun;ENE;7;74%;36%;5
Portland, OR;58;42;52;34;Winds subsiding;NW;16;55%;54%;3
Providence, RI;64;45;69;53;Partly sunny, mild;SSW;8;63%;39%;4
Raleigh, NC;85;59;81;63;A shower and t-storm;S;9;64%;92%;4
Reno, NV;70;36;72;38;Mostly sunny, warm;NW;8;29%;0%;8
Richmond, VA;77;55;77;64;A p.m. shower or two;SSE;6;65%;86%;2
Roswell, NM;87;46;78;48;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;12;23%;6%;9
Sacramento, CA;76;43;80;49;Sunny and pleasant;W;6;48%;2%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;57;39;69;36;Mostly sunny, warmer;ENE;9;25%;2%;7
San Antonio, TX;97;64;85;56;Breezy, not as hot;ENE;15;28%;2%;10
San Diego, CA;65;55;69;54;Partly sunny;SSW;7;65%;2%;8
San Francisco, CA;57;48;63;48;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;19;54%;3%;7
Savannah, GA;75;63;80;62;Breezy in the p.m.;S;12;68%;66%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;50;38;50;34;Windy with a shower;E;19;54%;47%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;54;36;60;31;Partly sunny;NW;13;48%;2%;6
Spokane, WA;56;38;47;25;Windy and cooler;WNW;20;39%;45%;3
Springfield, IL;73;52;61;45;A shower and t-storm;W;16;81%;93%;2
St. Louis, MO;81;57;59;48;Cooler with showers;WNW;14;76%;76%;2
Tampa, FL;81;66;84;71;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;11;69%;63%;10
Toledo, OH;74;52;77;49;A shower and t-storm;SE;9;59%;88%;3
Tucson, AZ;88;58;90;59;Warm with sunshine;S;7;10%;0%;9
Tulsa, OK;78;44;66;43;Breezy, not as warm;SW;15;54%;4%;8
Vero Beach, FL;82;64;86;69;Increasingly windy;S;16;61%;22%;10
Washington, DC;62;57;76;64;An afternoon shower;SE;5;65%;79%;2
Wichita, KS;73;40;66;40;Sunny and breezy;SSW;18;48%;0%;8
Wilmington, DE;60;54;69;58;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;68%;68%;2
