Austin, TX;80;52;89;65;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;5;33%;26%;10
Baltimore, MD;67;58;75;54;A heavy thunderstorm;E;6;69%;81%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;79;55;79;54;Mostly sunny;E;5;46%;2%;9
Billings, MT;69;31;46;26;An a.m. snow shower;NNW;17;39%;54%;3
Birmingham, AL;74;52;75;50;Abundant sunshine;WSW;7;47%;8%;9
Bismarck, ND;69;40;43;29;Spotty showers;WNW;14;63%;78%;1
Boise, ID;61;27;55;26;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;7;38%;0%;6
Boston, MA;74;50;52;45;Cooler;NE;10;76%;76%;1
Bridgeport, CT;65;52;57;45;Spotty showers;ENE;9;79%;91%;2
Buffalo, NY;76;58;65;51;Afternoon showers;SSE;8;68%;90%;3
Burlington, VT;77;51;69;48;Mostly cloudy, warm;SE;7;55%;44%;2
Caribou, ME;61;32;57;42;Mostly cloudy, mild;NE;9;47%;12%;4
Casper, WY;65;27;44;22;A snow shower;ENE;14;40%;52%;5
Charleston, SC;76;62;76;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;10;72%;46%;5
Charleston, WV;81;55;66;51;Cooler;SW;13;54%;61%;3
Charlotte, NC;72;62;77;53;A stray a.m. t-storm;WSW;8;59%;44%;8
Cheyenne, WY;64;33;45;20;Breezy and cooler;NNE;18;38%;11%;6
Chicago, IL;54;46;53;46;Spotty showers;WNW;15;74%;83%;2
Cleveland, OH;82;57;63;51;Spotty showers;S;16;58%;83%;3
Columbia, SC;78;62;77;55;A t-storm around;WSW;8;63%;42%;5
Columbus, OH;77;49;55;49;A little p.m. rain;WSW;15;72%;87%;2
Concord, NH;79;46;55;41;Cloudy and cooler;ENE;7;64%;44%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;74;52;85;62;Sunny and warmer;SSE;13;34%;6%;9
Denver, CO;70;39;58;30;Cooler;E;10;27%;15%;7
Des Moines, IA;55;40;65;41;Pleasant and milder;W;16;51%;13%;7
Detroit, MI;75;52;59;49;Spotty showers;SE;16;61%;84%;2
Dodge City, KS;65;41;73;37;Nice with sunshine;NNE;15;31%;10%;8
Duluth, MN;48;41;47;41;A little rain;NNW;15;70%;87%;1
El Paso, TX;84;57;86;64;Partly sunny;W;10;11%;1%;10
Fairbanks, AK;14;-3;34;26;Not as cold;ENE;7;57%;18%;3
Fargo, ND;57;30;58;36;Some sun, pleasant;W;7;60%;61%;5
Grand Junction, CO;72;38;70;35;Mostly sunny;NNW;11;15%;0%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;68;46;59;45;Spotty showers;N;15;71%;72%;2
Hartford, CT;72;55;65;45;Spotty showers;NE;6;62%;90%;1
Helena, MT;52;29;46;27;An a.m. snow shower;NE;10;35%;57%;4
Honolulu, HI;80;64;78;65;A shower or two;NNE;6;58%;71%;6
Houston, TX;83;57;85;63;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;37%;2%;10
Indianapolis, IN;65;48;53;47;Rain, breezy, cooler;W;15;75%;84%;2
Jackson, MS;78;50;77;51;Sunny and pleasant;N;4;47%;3%;9
Jacksonville, FL;85;66;76;61;A shower and t-storm;SSW;10;83%;72%;3
Juneau, AK;30;26;37;32;Mostly cloudy;E;8;71%;71%;1
Kansas City, MO;58;39;75;46;Sunny and warmer;WNW;7;45%;14%;7
Knoxville, TN;71;54;72;49;Decreasing clouds;SW;12;48%;15%;8
Las Vegas, NV;87;63;86;62;Sunny and very warm;NNW;7;9%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;65;48;61;48;Winds subsiding;WSW;16;69%;31%;3
Little Rock, AR;66;44;78;49;Sunny and warmer;SW;8;47%;7%;8
Long Beach, CA;75;55;70;56;Partly sunny;SE;6;68%;1%;9
Los Angeles, CA;77;55;75;56;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;6;57%;2%;8
Louisville, KY;66;50;62;47;Cloudy and breezy;W;15;62%;32%;2
Madison, WI;53;48;55;45;Spotty showers;WNW;15;70%;83%;1
Memphis, TN;71;49;75;55;Sunshine, pleasant;SW;11;45%;7%;8
Miami, FL;81;75;83;72;Thunderstorms;SE;13;74%;86%;5
Milwaukee, WI;54;45;52;44;Spotty showers;S;16;76%;82%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;48;41;56;43;Cloudy and breezy;WNW;16;63%;59%;2
Mobile, AL;73;63;79;55;Mostly sunny;N;7;48%;4%;9
Montgomery, AL;73;59;70;49;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;56%;10%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;48;38;43;26;Mostly cloudy;ESE;14;86%;33%;2
Nashville, TN;70;51;74;54;Breezy;SW;14;45%;13%;8
New Orleans, LA;78;66;79;62;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;47%;3%;10
New York, NY;65;55;59;48;Morning rain, cooler;ENE;7;80%;92%;2
Newark, NJ;68;54;60;48;Morning rain;ENE;6;81%;89%;2
Norfolk, VA;73;64;82;59;A p.m. t-storm;SW;9;61%;67%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;67;46;82;49;Sunny and warmer;SSE;14;36%;13%;8
Olympia, WA;52;27;56;30;Partly sunny;NE;6;54%;4%;5
Omaha, NE;63;36;69;39;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;9;47%;10%;7
Orlando, FL;92;69;76;68;Thunderstorms;SW;13;83%;87%;4
Philadelphia, PA;72;57;73;51;Morning rain;ENE;6;70%;85%;2
Phoenix, AZ;93;64;93;69;Periods of sun, warm;W;6;12%;2%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;81;59;69;51;Spotty showers;SW;11;54%;76%;3
Portland, ME;68;41;45;42;Cooler;N;9;88%;32%;2
Portland, OR;49;32;61;35;Partly sunny, milder;N;7;50%;3%;6
Providence, RI;74;54;59;45;Cooler;NE;8;72%;82%;2
Raleigh, NC;79;62;78;56;A stray thunderstorm;SW;10;69%;51%;6
Reno, NV;72;38;66;37;Sunny;NE;7;29%;0%;8
Richmond, VA;77;62;80;54;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;9;61%;50%;7
Roswell, NM;77;48;89;51;Partly sunny;SW;8;9%;6%;9
Sacramento, CA;81;49;83;50;Warm with sunshine;SSW;6;40%;2%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;69;38;53;35;Sunshine and cooler;ENE;10;34%;0%;7
San Antonio, TX;86;55;91;68;Partly sunny, warm;SE;8;34%;25%;10
San Diego, CA;66;55;68;57;Partly sunny;SW;7;65%;12%;5
San Francisco, CA;63;48;63;49;Partly sunny;WSW;10;60%;3%;7
Savannah, GA;79;63;79;57;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;8;77%;50%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;53;34;54;37;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;52%;4%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;61;31;63;36;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;10;47%;32%;6
Spokane, WA;46;26;50;26;Mostly sunny;SE;3;34%;10%;5
Springfield, IL;61;46;61;44;Cloudy and breezy;WNW;19;75%;28%;3
St. Louis, MO;59;48;69;48;Breezy and milder;WNW;15;45%;14%;7
Tampa, FL;82;65;76;69;Thunderstorms;SW;9;87%;89%;2
Toledo, OH;74;50;58;47;Spotty showers;ESE;14;70%;83%;2
Tucson, AZ;89;59;90;63;Clouds and sun, warm;S;7;13%;2%;9
Tulsa, OK;68;43;82;51;Sunny and warmer;S;9;42%;12%;8
Vero Beach, FL;86;69;79;66;Thunderstorms;SW;11;84%;87%;3
Washington, DC;72;61;79;56;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;7;57%;85%;4
Wichita, KS;66;38;78;45;Sunny and warmer;N;9;39%;8%;8
Wilmington, DE;68;57;72;52;Morning rain;ESE;7;71%;85%;2
