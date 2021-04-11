Atlantic City, NJ;60;50;52;46;A shower or two;NE;15;92%;81%;3
Austin, TX;88;65;87;62;A t-storm around;SSE;5;63%;71%;7
Baltimore, MD;76;54;62;47;Cooler;E;6;72%;69%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;79;53;85;62;Partly sunny;ESE;7;46%;13%;10
Billings, MT;45;27;43;25;Rain and snow shower;NNE;12;47%;55%;5
Birmingham, AL;74;49;83;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;WSW;7;45%;10%;9
Bismarck, ND;43;31;36;17;A little snow;NW;17;61%;86%;1
Boise, ID;54;26;58;35;Plenty of sunshine;NE;5;39%;4%;7
Boston, MA;50;45;48;43;Cloudy, mist, breezy;N;18;78%;66%;1
Bridgeport, CT;56;44;53;43;Occasional rain;NE;9;64%;87%;2
Buffalo, NY;62;49;56;45;Spotty showers;WNW;5;75%;83%;2
Burlington, VT;72;46;62;44;Cloudy;SE;7;49%;40%;2
Caribou, ME;57;44;53;38;Cloudy;N;12;60%;21%;1
Casper, WY;45;23;40;19;Showers around;NE;10;47%;69%;3
Charleston, SC;75;60;82;61;Plenty of sunshine;W;8;45%;0%;9
Charleston, WV;65;50;64;45;Partial sunshine;W;7;58%;38%;5
Charlotte, NC;73;54;79;55;Plenty of sunshine;NW;8;41%;0%;8
Cheyenne, WY;45;21;38;21;Increasing clouds;NNE;9;46%;35%;5
Chicago, IL;53;48;60;43;Milder;W;12;55%;33%;3
Cleveland, OH;64;51;56;49;Spotty showers;SW;9;72%;78%;2
Columbia, SC;79;56;83;55;Plenty of sun;NW;8;41%;1%;9
Columbus, OH;56;49;61;42;Some sun, a shower;WNW;9;62%;43%;3
Concord, NH;61;39;52;38;Cloudy with mist;NNE;10;65%;54%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;62;81;56;A t-storm around;N;9;57%;72%;5
Denver, CO;56;30;51;29;Clouds and sun;NE;9;43%;64%;7
Des Moines, IA;64;41;60;35;Breezy;NW;19;42%;7%;7
Detroit, MI;60;49;63;44;Spotty showers;W;5;63%;79%;2
Dodge City, KS;79;38;60;35;Cooler;ENE;15;35%;17%;6
Duluth, MN;47;41;42;33;Showers possible;WSW;7;67%;73%;1
El Paso, TX;84;67;86;60;Turning cloudy;SSW;7;14%;3%;10
Fairbanks, AK;33;25;41;22;Not as cold;NE;5;46%;14%;2
Fargo, ND;57;37;38;23;Showers of rain/snow;WNW;15;89%;86%;1
Grand Junction, CO;73;35;67;40;Mostly sunny;NE;8;17%;15%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;58;43;57;38;Cloudy with a shower;WSW;9;70%;52%;2
Hartford, CT;65;46;54;42;Cooler with a shower;NE;9;60%;65%;2
Helena, MT;40;25;44;24;Breezy in the p.m.;N;12;41%;32%;4
Honolulu, HI;79;65;81;68;A passing shower;NE;10;56%;66%;11
Houston, TX;86;60;84;72;Sunny intervals;ESE;8;61%;41%;7
Indianapolis, IN;50;48;65;43;Milder;WNW;11;56%;21%;4
Jackson, MS;76;51;85;55;Partly sunny, warm;S;4;43%;10%;9
Jacksonville, FL;70;63;83;59;Mostly sunny, warmer;W;7;50%;0%;10
Juneau, AK;37;32;39;37;A bit of rain;E;17;80%;93%;1
Kansas City, MO;76;45;61;40;Cooler;NNW;11;43%;2%;6
Knoxville, TN;72;49;78;48;Sunny and warm;N;9;49%;22%;8
Las Vegas, NV;87;62;86;62;Partly sunny, warm;SW;7;12%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;55;45;66;45;Mostly sunny, milder;W;10;64%;20%;8
Little Rock, AR;79;50;83;55;Partly sunny;ENE;6;51%;62%;8
Long Beach, CA;69;57;67;56;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;7;69%;42%;6
Los Angeles, CA;74;57;72;57;Turning sunny;S;6;58%;42%;6
Louisville, KY;55;47;71;48;Partly sunny, warmer;W;9;54%;20%;8
Madison, WI;55;47;55;39;A shower in spots;WNW;11;56%;51%;2
Memphis, TN;74;55;81;58;Partly sunny;NE;6;46%;34%;8
Miami, FL;85;73;83;69;A stray thunderstorm;NE;10;73%;42%;8
Milwaukee, WI;56;46;60;41;A stray shower;W;11;60%;49%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;55;41;49;33;Spotty showers;W;16;67%;84%;2
Mobile, AL;77;54;81;58;Partly sunny;SSE;6;50%;4%;9
Montgomery, AL;76;49;79;53;Sunny and pleasant;W;6;52%;7%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;42;26;30;25;Increasingly windy;E;21;99%;35%;2
Nashville, TN;73;52;79;53;Warm with sunshine;NNE;6;46%;32%;8
New Orleans, LA;78;60;82;68;Partly sunny;SE;8;47%;13%;10
New York, NY;57;46;51;46;Occasional rain;NE;8;71%;87%;2
Newark, NJ;59;45;50;45;Occasional rain;NE;7;74%;86%;2
Norfolk, VA;79;58;73;51;Plenty of sunshine;N;7;50%;12%;8
Oklahoma City, OK;83;51;64;48;Cooler;NE;15;44%;62%;5
Olympia, WA;54;30;62;35;Sunshine and nice;NE;9;49%;3%;5
Omaha, NE;69;40;60;34;Breezy and cooler;NW;18;39%;5%;7
Orlando, FL;71;63;84;63;Decreasing clouds;NW;8;61%;0%;10
Philadelphia, PA;65;48;51;45;A shower or two;NE;8;78%;81%;2
Phoenix, AZ;93;68;92;64;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;6;17%;3%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;68;51;60;50;Spotty showers;W;8;66%;87%;3
Portland, ME;47;39;48;43;Cloudy and breezy;NNW;14;73%;40%;2
Portland, OR;59;35;67;45;Sunny and pleasant;NE;9;39%;2%;6
Providence, RI;55;44;51;41;Cooler with a shower;NNE;15;72%;58%;2
Raleigh, NC;81;55;77;55;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;8;44%;0%;8
Reno, NV;66;34;64;36;Partly sunny;WNW;7;29%;11%;8
Richmond, VA;79;53;71;50;Plenty of sun;NNW;7;46%;29%;8
Roswell, NM;90;52;76;46;Cooler;ESE;11;27%;15%;9
Sacramento, CA;83;49;84;49;Mostly sunny, warm;S;6;38%;4%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;54;33;57;39;Sunshine;NE;8;32%;11%;7
San Antonio, TX;91;67;91;68;Mostly cloudy, warm;ESE;8;56%;63%;8
San Diego, CA;63;57;65;57;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;8;61%;19%;6
San Francisco, CA;67;48;65;51;Partly sunny;WSW;9;61%;2%;7
Savannah, GA;74;58;83;60;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;8;49%;0%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;54;37;60;40;Breezy in the p.m.;NNE;14;48%;6%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;64;35;53;29;Windy and cooler;NW;24;43%;33%;6
Spokane, WA;50;27;54;35;Mostly sunny;NE;8;35%;5%;5
Springfield, IL;56;43;64;40;Milder with some sun;W;12;58%;4%;7
St. Louis, MO;68;45;67;46;Some sun;NW;8;48%;15%;7
Tampa, FL;73;68;82;62;Clearing and warmer;NNW;6;65%;0%;10
Toledo, OH;56;45;62;42;Spotty showers;WNW;5;71%;80%;2
Tucson, AZ;90;63;89;59;Mostly sunny, warm;S;7;15%;2%;9
Tulsa, OK;84;52;66;52;Cooler;NE;11;46%;69%;4
Vero Beach, FL;87;64;82;56;A morning shower;NNE;11;69%;54%;10
Washington, DC;77;55;64;49;Partly sunny, cooler;NE;5;58%;44%;5
Wichita, KS;80;45;63;38;Cooler;NNE;12;40%;14%;4
Wilmington, DE;68;50;53;46;Cooler;NE;10;78%;67%;3
