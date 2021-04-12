Austin, TX;88;66;76;63;A thunderstorm;NE;6;65%;81%;3
Baltimore, MD;56;48;63;49;Decreasing clouds;SW;5;67%;30%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;85;62;77;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;ESE;6;78%;86%;3
Billings, MT;43;26;38;22;Mainly cloudy, cold;NE;10;48%;30%;2
Birmingham, AL;84;55;84;61;Partly sunny;SSW;6;48%;44%;8
Bismarck, ND;35;19;31;19;”Cold with snow, 1-3”,NNW,15,66,88,1, “Boise; ID”;58;36%;60%;36
Boston, MA;50;42;56;47;Breezy and milder;SSW;19;61%;19%;3
Bridgeport, CT;53;42;62;45;Some sun and milder;W;7;49%;2%;5
Buffalo, NY;54;45;55;43;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;6;74%;26%;3
Burlington, VT;66;44;65;44;Partly sunny, mild;N;8;46%;18%;3
Caribou, ME;54;40;57;32;Low clouds;NE;11;49%;23%;2
Casper, WY;37;19;40;22;Cloudy and cold;NE;11;43%;60%;4
Charleston, SC;82;60;77;58;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;48%;8%;9
Charleston, WV;60;44;70;50;Warmer;WSW;4;58%;47%;8
Charlotte, NC;80;54;76;54;Sun, some clouds;W;6;40%;44%;9
Cheyenne, WY;38;22;38;23;A bit of p.m. snow;E;8;53%;89%;2
Chicago, IL;63;43;55;39;Clouds and sun;W;11;46%;25%;6
Cleveland, OH;56;50;59;47;Mostly sunny;SW;7;58%;12%;7
Columbia, SC;84;54;81;56;Mostly sunny;NE;5;42%;40%;9
Columbus, OH;60;43;67;45;Partly sunny;WSW;6;52%;12%;7
Concord, NH;54;38;64;41;Warmer;WSW;7;51%;16%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;58;75;57;A strong t-storm;NNE;13;63%;84%;2
Denver, CO;46;30;48;31;Rain and snow shower;NNE;8;57%;84%;2
Des Moines, IA;59;35;54;32;Breezy;WNW;18;41%;15%;3
Detroit, MI;61;42;65;39;Clouds and sunshine;W;8;45%;27%;6
Dodge City, KS;59;34;56;36;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;11;38%;73%;3
Duluth, MN;42;32;35;33;An a.m. snow shower;SW;10;69%;60%;1
El Paso, TX;86;59;83;55;Partly sunny;SE;8;21%;3%;10
Fairbanks, AK;48;24;40;23;Clouds and sun;NNE;4;55%;7%;3
Fargo, ND;41;24;33;27;A bit of snow;NNW;17;92%;78%;1
Grand Junction, CO;68;40;62;45;A shower in the p.m.;E;8;26%;66%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;60;39;54;37;Areas of low clouds;WSW;10;57%;34%;4
Hartford, CT;54;41;65;45;Warmer with clearing;SSW;7;51%;4%;3
Helena, MT;43;25;41;25;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;13;42%;19%;3
Honolulu, HI;80;69;81;69;A passing shower;NE;13;50%;60%;10
Houston, TX;85;72;85;75;A thunderstorm;ESE;6;69%;83%;3
Indianapolis, IN;64;43;64;43;Mostly sunny;W;8;41%;21%;7
Jackson, MS;85;56;81;62;Mostly cloudy;S;6;51%;51%;6
Jacksonville, FL;82;59;80;59;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;55%;4%;10
Juneau, AK;38;36;41;39;Chilly with rain;E;16;87%;94%;1
Kansas City, MO;61;39;61;38;Becoming cloudy;WNW;8;37%;5%;8
Knoxville, TN;77;47;74;51;Partly sunny;NNE;5;58%;44%;8
Las Vegas, NV;85;61;85;57;Very windy;W;17;15%;2%;8
Lexington, KY;65;47;64;48;Mostly cloudy;WSW;5;58%;44%;3
Little Rock, AR;85;56;69;48;Cooler;NNE;10;62%;72%;4
Long Beach, CA;66;57;64;54;Low clouds may break;SW;8;68%;52%;3
Los Angeles, CA;68;57;66;55;Low clouds may break;SSW;7;60%;50%;3
Louisville, KY;70;50;66;50;A stray shower;SW;5;49%;53%;7
Madison, WI;55;38;48;32;Cloudy and chilly;WSW;11;55%;44%;2
Memphis, TN;84;58;75;54;Not as warm;NNE;10;53%;69%;3
Miami, FL;80;68;84;72;Mostly sunny;NE;9;47%;1%;11
Milwaukee, WI;64;41;53;37;Cooler with some sun;WNW;13;50%;43%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;46;32;38;33;Rain and snow shower;W;16;59%;82%;1
Mobile, AL;81;56;80;64;Inc. clouds;SE;7;56%;55%;10
Montgomery, AL;84;54;82;59;Partly sunny;SW;5;54%;22%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;32;25;37;28;Breezy in the a.m.;N;20;87%;15%;3
Nashville, TN;78;54;77;53;Sunny intervals;NNE;7;47%;55%;4
New Orleans, LA;83;67;79;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;ESE;8;75%;86%;3
New York, NY;49;45;62;49;Partly sunny, milder;SSW;7;43%;2%;6
Newark, NJ;49;44;65;47;Partly sunny, milder;S;6;45%;4%;6
Norfolk, VA;64;50;62;48;Cooler;ESE;9;62%;9%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;67;47;66;45;Sunny intervals;NE;13;39%;89%;8
Olympia, WA;61;36;64;34;Breezy in the a.m.;ENE;13;34%;2%;5
Omaha, NE;60;34;57;31;Partly sunny, windy;NNW;20;39%;8%;7
Orlando, FL;84;62;87;65;Sunny and warm;E;6;49%;2%;10
Philadelphia, PA;52;46;64;47;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;7;48%;17%;5
Phoenix, AZ;91;64;88;62;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;8;20%;0%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;58;48;71;49;Warmer with some sun;SSW;6;48%;15%;7
Portland, ME;49;43;55;41;Clearing and breezy;N;15;61%;13%;3
Portland, OR;65;43;66;42;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;9;33%;2%;6
Providence, RI;50;40;58;45;Breezy with clearing;SSW;15;61%;19%;3
Raleigh, NC;78;55;75;53;Partly sunny;ESE;7;45%;16%;8
Reno, NV;65;36;53;36;Spotty showers;N;9;44%;84%;4
Richmond, VA;70;49;68;48;Partly sunny;ESE;6;55%;12%;4
Roswell, NM;72;45;66;47;Clouds and sun;SE;11;43%;32%;9
Sacramento, CA;84;48;78;48;Sunny and nice;SSW;8;43%;11%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;55;37;61;44;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;11;30%;82%;3
San Antonio, TX;92;71;85;69;A t-storm in spots;NNE;9;56%;55%;4
San Diego, CA;64;58;63;56;Low clouds may break;SW;8;62%;50%;2
San Francisco, CA;62;51;63;49;Partly sunny;WSW;15;57%;2%;7
Savannah, GA;84;58;81;60;Partly sunny;SSE;6;44%;1%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;59;40;64;42;Breezy in the p.m.;NE;13;36%;2%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;52;29;44;27;Windy with some sun;NW;23;41%;40%;3
Spokane, WA;54;35;56;34;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;27%;0%;5
Springfield, IL;63;40;63;37;Mostly sunny;WNW;11;44%;8%;7
St. Louis, MO;68;49;66;44;Partial sunshine;NW;6;42%;21%;8
Tampa, FL;81;60;85;64;Plenty of sunshine;N;4;53%;0%;10
Toledo, OH;61;40;65;37;Partly sunny;NW;6;49%;23%;7
Tucson, AZ;88;59;87;58;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;9;17%;0%;10
Tulsa, OK;68;54;67;49;Mostly cloudy;NE;9;41%;79%;7
Vero Beach, FL;81;55;84;63;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;8;60%;0%;10
Washington, DC;60;49;66;50;Clearing;S;5;58%;25%;3
Wichita, KS;60;37;61;38;Becoming cloudy;N;9;40%;34%;7
Wilmington, DE;52;47;64;47;Partly sunny, milder;SW;7;52%;20%;5
