Austin, TX;84;67;80;60;Low clouds;NNE;6;66%;70%;3
Baltimore, MD;63;49;64;53;A little rain;SSE;5;70%;81%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;70;64;73;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;9;85%;92%;2
Billings, MT;38;23;38;27;Cloudy and cold;ENE;9;61%;41%;2
Birmingham, AL;84;60;72;54;Afternoon rain;NW;8;69%;93%;3
Bismarck, ND;30;21;36;24;Cloudy and cold;N;10;66%;38%;2
Boise, ID;60;35;56;37;Rather cloudy;SE;7;40%;22%;2
Boston, MA;56;46;54;44;Clouds and sunshine;ESE;9;61%;8%;6
Bridgeport, CT;63;45;65;46;A p.m. shower or two;E;7;54%;85%;4
Buffalo, NY;55;42;54;42;Clouds and sun;SW;8;57%;64%;5
Burlington, VT;67;44;67;46;Partly sunny;SE;6;44%;42%;4
Caribou, ME;58;32;59;31;Sunny and mild;ESE;8;42%;7%;6
Casper, WY;38;22;36;26;A little snow, cold;ENE;17;55%;88%;2
Charleston, SC;74;59;77;68;Rather cloudy;SSW;11;62%;19%;7
Charleston, WV;69;48;58;44;A little a.m. rain;WSW;5;75%;80%;2
Charlotte, NC;77;54;81;61;A t-storm around;WSW;7;53%;76%;8
Cheyenne, WY;37;23;37;26;Cloudy and cold;SE;11;77%;67%;2
Chicago, IL;55;40;50;39;Turning cloudy, cool;NW;8;45%;38%;3
Cleveland, OH;59;48;57;43;Sunny intervals;N;7;52%;66%;7
Columbia, SC;81;55;86;63;Partly sunny;WSW;8;52%;59%;9
Columbus, OH;66;45;63;38;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;46%;34%;7
Concord, NH;66;40;63;39;Sunny intervals;SE;5;53%;18%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;80;60;69;55;Cloudy with a shower;NE;13;70%;86%;2
Denver, CO;48;33;48;34;Mostly cloudy;E;7;70%;61%;2
Des Moines, IA;55;32;51;33;Clouds and sun;NNW;15;46%;7%;3
Detroit, MI;65;38;57;35;Cooler;WNW;8;48%;74%;2
Dodge City, KS;55;35;54;38;Cloudy and cool;ENE;11;52%;55%;2
Duluth, MN;37;29;48;34;Cloudy and milder;NNW;7;58%;44%;2
El Paso, TX;78;53;85;64;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;9;22%;2%;10
Fairbanks, AK;46;25;41;22;Rather cloudy;NNW;6;59%;10%;2
Fargo, ND;34;27;35;29;Cloudy and cold;NNW;14;84%;25%;1
Grand Junction, CO;65;44;71;41;Increasingly windy;W;17;26%;30%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;53;36;46;35;Mostly cloudy;W;9;58%;60%;2
Hartford, CT;66;46;72;45;Partly sunny;SE;6;46%;33%;5
Helena, MT;41;26;41;27;Windy in the p.m.;NNW;14;51%;39%;2
Honolulu, HI;81;68;82;69;Mostly sunny;NE;12;51%;26%;11
Houston, TX;84;72;81;67;A couple of t-storms;NE;5;75%;89%;3
Indianapolis, IN;65;42;61;38;Periods of sun;NW;8;46%;28%;7
Jackson, MS;76;62;69;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;6;82%;82%;2
Jacksonville, FL;79;60;85;66;Some sunshine;SW;8;60%;14%;10
Juneau, AK;40;39;44;38;Rain;ENE;12;84%;89%;1
Kansas City, MO;62;38;59;35;Clouds and sun;NNW;9;38%;7%;8
Knoxville, TN;73;50;74;50;Rain;NW;5;69%;86%;2
Las Vegas, NV;85;58;75;56;Breezy with sunshine;NW;20;17%;2%;9
Lexington, KY;65;49;58;40;Showers around;W;6;65%;68%;3
Little Rock, AR;73;51;61;48;Spotty showers;N;8;68%;72%;3
Long Beach, CA;64;55;62;52;Low clouds may break;WSW;8;60%;17%;3
Los Angeles, CA;63;55;64;52;Low clouds breaking;SW;7;56%;15%;6
Louisville, KY;68;51;67;42;Clouds and sun;W;6;48%;33%;7
Madison, WI;48;31;43;37;Inc. clouds;WNW;9;58%;54%;3
Memphis, TN;76;55;60;48;Cooler with showers;N;12;69%;86%;2
Miami, FL;84;72;80;71;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;10;58%;5%;11
Milwaukee, WI;50;36;47;38;Clouds and sun;W;9;50%;44%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;37;32;47;35;Cloudy;NW;13;66%;37%;1
Mobile, AL;78;65;75;67;Rain and a t-storm;S;8;67%;88%;2
Montgomery, AL;88;58;74;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;6;68%;81%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;37;28;38;27;Clouds and sun;SSE;14;83%;13%;3
Nashville, TN;73;54;59;44;Cooler with showers;WNW;7;68%;92%;3
New Orleans, LA;76;67;80;68;Rain and a t-storm;S;11;68%;90%;2
New York, NY;62;49;68;50;Mostly cloudy;S;7;50%;73%;4
Newark, NJ;64;47;70;50;An afternoon shower;S;6;51%;80%;4
Norfolk, VA;60;48;73;58;A little p.m. rain;S;9;59%;90%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;67;46;60;46;An afternoon shower;ENE;10;62%;64%;3
Olympia, WA;64;34;70;35;Sunny and mild;NNE;8;39%;2%;6
Omaha, NE;56;32;53;31;Breezy with some sun;N;15;45%;4%;5
Orlando, FL;91;65;86;67;Partly sunny, warm;S;8;59%;15%;10
Philadelphia, PA;66;48;66;52;Showers around;S;6;59%;84%;2
Phoenix, AZ;88;62;86;62;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;17%;0%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;70;50;68;44;A morning shower;WNW;6;50%;75%;3
Portland, ME;59;41;49;36;Partly sunny;SW;8;57%;3%;6
Portland, OR;66;41;70;43;Mild with sunshine;NNW;6;38%;2%;6
Providence, RI;58;43;60;43;Clouds and sun;ESE;7;57%;20%;6
Raleigh, NC;75;51;82;58;A p.m. thunderstorm;SSW;8;55%;82%;8
Reno, NV;54;36;54;31;Sun and clouds, cold;W;8;47%;28%;4
Richmond, VA;69;49;68;54;Periods of rain;NE;6;68%;87%;2
Roswell, NM;70;49;76;53;Breezy in the p.m.;ESE;11;52%;57%;9
Sacramento, CA;79;46;75;47;Partly sunny, nice;S;5;44%;9%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;57;40;51;38;Cooler with showers;E;15;60%;94%;2
San Antonio, TX;82;71;87;65;Mostly cloudy, humid;NNE;8;64%;57%;3
San Diego, CA;62;56;63;55;Low clouds may break;NNW;7;56%;12%;4
San Francisco, CA;59;48;63;49;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;13;59%;2%;8
Savannah, GA;79;59;83;66;Sun and some clouds;SSW;9;56%;55%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;42;67;43;Sunny and pleasant;NE;11;41%;2%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;41;28;48;30;Clouds and sun;NNW;15;48%;4%;3
Spokane, WA;56;35;63;38;Breezy in the p.m.;ENE;12;30%;0%;6
Springfield, IL;62;37;58;35;Clouds and sun;NNW;11;43%;5%;7
St. Louis, MO;65;44;64;38;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;44%;18%;8
Tampa, FL;86;64;85;68;Mostly sunny;SW;6;64%;11%;10
Toledo, OH;65;37;58;34;Rather cloudy;WNW;6;50%;36%;3
Tucson, AZ;86;60;86;59;Sunny;S;9;14%;0%;10
Tulsa, OK;68;49;61;47;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;7;61%;66%;5
Vero Beach, FL;87;63;81;62;Partly sunny;SSE;11;63%;9%;10
Washington, DC;67;50;65;55;Occasional rain;SE;5;64%;83%;2
Wichita, KS;59;37;61;40;Partly sunny;NNE;9;50%;44%;5
Wilmington, DE;64;47;65;53;Showers around;SSE;7;60%;87%;2
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.