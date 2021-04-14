Atlantic City, NJ;65;51;59;44;Cooler, morning rain;NW;6;83%;85%;2
Austin, TX;83;62;68;63;Strong thunderstorms;ESE;5;78%;86%;3
Baltimore, MD;62;52;65;43;A shower in the a.m.;NW;8;58%;59%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;67;63;74;62;Strong thunderstorms;E;6;76%;79%;4
Billings, MT;35;29;38;33;Cloudy and cold;N;9;77%;75%;1
Birmingham, AL;74;56;70;50;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;52%;31%;9
Bismarck, ND;36;25;41;29;Cloudy and chilly;N;7;73%;44%;1
Boise, ID;61;36;63;39;Clouds breaking;NNE;6;44%;9%;5
Boston, MA;54;43;49;42;Rain and drizzle;ENE;10;67%;92%;2
Bridgeport, CT;64;47;52;39;Periods of rain;NE;9;80%;95%;2
Buffalo, NY;53;42;46;38;Cooler;WSW;11;64%;89%;2
Burlington, VT;70;46;51;37;Cooler with rain;SSE;10;73%;89%;2
Caribou, ME;61;31;61;31;Partly sunny;E;7;38%;11%;6
Casper, WY;36;26;34;24;Cold with snow;NE;15;77%;84%;2
Charleston, SC;78;66;72;56;Cloudy, p.m. rain;W;9;65%;71%;2
Charleston, WV;57;42;55;37;Mostly cloudy;W;8;60%;37%;3
Charlotte, NC;82;60;71;46;Not as warm;NNW;7;47%;27%;7
Cheyenne, WY;31;28;34;23;Cold with snow;NNE;10;90%;91%;2
Chicago, IL;49;40;50;38;Breezy with some sun;NNW;15;54%;7%;4
Cleveland, OH;58;44;49;43;A shower or two;W;14;57%;83%;2
Columbia, SC;86;62;74;46;Spotty showers;NNW;6;62%;61%;6
Columbus, OH;64;38;51;37;Cloudy;WNW;10;52%;33%;2
Concord, NH;67;39;52;35;Rain and drizzle;ENE;8;58%;85%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;74;57;67;58;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;12;67%;91%;3
Denver, CO;49;36;46;28;Afternoon showers;N;8;81%;92%;2
Des Moines, IA;50;33;52;38;Inc. clouds;NNE;11;59%;41%;4
Detroit, MI;57;35;49;36;Bit of rain, snow;WNW;8;64%;74%;2
Dodge City, KS;57;37;47;36;A few showers;E;14;71%;91%;2
Duluth, MN;47;34;50;34;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;59%;17%;2
El Paso, TX;84;67;84;58;Breezy in the p.m.;W;13;14%;0%;7
Fairbanks, AK;49;27;41;27;Clouds breaking;NNE;3;55%;13%;3
Fargo, ND;36;28;41;28;Cloudy and chilly;N;9;83%;20%;2
Grand Junction, CO;74;41;54;33;Showers around;NW;9;38%;85%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;46;35;46;32;Bit of rain, snow;NW;12;72%;62%;2
Hartford, CT;69;45;50;38;Cooler with rain;NE;7;75%;93%;1
Helena, MT;38;29;46;29;Cloudy and chilly;NW;10;55%;13%;3
Honolulu, HI;82;69;82;67;Partly sunny;NE;11;50%;36%;11
Houston, TX;79;66;73;67;Showers around;E;8;76%;82%;4
Indianapolis, IN;62;39;58;38;Sun and clouds;NW;10;48%;10%;4
Jackson, MS;65;56;72;53;Partly sunny;NNE;9;59%;63%;7
Jacksonville, FL;85;66;80;63;A little p.m. rain;WSW;10;63%;84%;4
Juneau, AK;44;39;49;39;Periods of sun;E;7;80%;31%;2
Kansas City, MO;59;35;59;41;Partly sunny;NE;6;47%;30%;7
Knoxville, TN;76;49;66;39;Not as warm;N;7;47%;17%;9
Las Vegas, NV;76;58;75;56;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;14%;0%;9
Lexington, KY;52;39;55;36;Partly sunny;NW;9;55%;15%;6
Little Rock, AR;59;49;67;48;Warmer with some sun;ENE;7;48%;30%;9
Long Beach, CA;63;52;67;53;Partly sunny, cool;S;7;61%;3%;8
Los Angeles, CA;65;51;68;54;Partly sunny, cool;S;6;56%;2%;8
Louisville, KY;60;42;61;39;Partly sunny;NW;9;45%;14%;4
Madison, WI;42;36;50;34;Cloudy;NW;10;57%;4%;2
Memphis, TN;67;50;65;49;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;45%;23%;9
Miami, FL;80;72;81;69;Nice with sunshine;SSW;10;60%;7%;11
Milwaukee, WI;44;38;52;36;Cloudy;NNW;13;58%;18%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;49;36;50;39;Cloudy;NW;10;61%;11%;2
Mobile, AL;74;67;73;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;NE;7;79%;83%;2
Montgomery, AL;79;60;70;52;Showers around;N;6;66%;67%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;42;28;32;16;A little icy mix;ESE;21;83%;86%;2
Nashville, TN;61;46;64;40;Mostly sunny;N;8;43%;15%;8
New Orleans, LA;73;67;73;66;Strong a.m. t-storms;ESE;8;77%;88%;3
New York, NY;70;53;54;42;Periods of rain;NW;7;77%;91%;2
Newark, NJ;70;53;56;41;Periods of rain;NNW;6;75%;91%;2
Norfolk, VA;74;60;67;47;Mostly cloudy;NW;8;63%;35%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;57;49;57;48;An afternoon shower;ENE;9;60%;91%;3
Olympia, WA;70;36;74;38;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;44%;3%;6
Omaha, NE;50;31;55;38;Inc. clouds;NNE;10;56%;28%;4
Orlando, FL;88;67;87;69;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;12;56%;34%;10
Philadelphia, PA;67;52;61;42;Periods of rain;NW;6;65%;84%;2
Phoenix, AZ;86;63;82;59;Partly sunny;WNW;8;15%;0%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;65;44;53;41;Cooler with a shower;W;9;50%;76%;2
Portland, ME;52;39;48;37;Mostly cloudy;ENE;9;62%;69%;3
Portland, OR;70;42;76;48;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;6;43%;3%;6
Providence, RI;60;43;50;42;A little rain;NE;8;68%;90%;2
Raleigh, NC;82;58;71;44;Not as warm;NNW;7;56%;28%;8
Reno, NV;54;32;62;36;Partly sunny, warmer;WNW;7;34%;0%;8
Richmond, VA;73;53;69;42;Clouds and sunshine;NW;7;57%;33%;4
Roswell, NM;69;51;79;50;Increasingly windy;S;16;50%;12%;4
Sacramento, CA;74;46;76;45;Sunshine and nice;SSW;6;44%;1%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;50;37;48;38;Spotty showers;W;8;67%;86%;2
San Antonio, TX;86;68;73;67;Cooler;ENE;10;64%;66%;3
San Diego, CA;60;55;65;56;Partly sunny, cool;NNW;7;54%;5%;8
San Francisco, CA;60;49;60;49;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;61%;2%;8
Savannah, GA;82;64;76;55;Rain and a t-storm;WSW;8;68%;79%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;67;44;72;47;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;44%;3%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;47;30;49;35;Cloudy;NNE;10;55%;19%;2
Spokane, WA;63;41;67;40;Mostly sunny;E;9;32%;0%;6
Springfield, IL;59;35;58;37;Clouds and sun;NW;11;52%;6%;5
St. Louis, MO;64;39;62;40;Partly sunny;NNE;8;44%;13%;8
Tampa, FL;85;69;80;71;Humid;SW;9;72%;28%;10
Toledo, OH;58;32;48;35;Bit of rain, snow;NW;9;64%;68%;2
Tucson, AZ;85;61;82;56;Cloudy;WNW;9;12%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;65;50;63;50;A shower in the p.m.;NE;7;49%;84%;5
Vero Beach, FL;82;61;88;65;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;11;59%;12%;10
Washington, DC;65;55;64;43;Showers around;WNW;8;54%;66%;4
Wichita, KS;61;38;55;43;A shower in the p.m.;E;7;54%;89%;4
Wilmington, DE;65;52;63;43;A little a.m. rain;NW;7;64%;83%;2
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.