US Forecast for Friday, April 16, 2021

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;53;37;44;38;Rain and snow;NNW;8;72%;84%;1

Albuquerque, NM;75;42;64;38;Increasing clouds;E;8;20%;17%;10

Anchorage, AK;46;30;43;30;Mostly sunny;N;3;62%;0%;4

Asheville, NC;61;40;62;43;Partly sunny;NNW;8;40%;22%;9

Atlanta, GA;70;46;68;53;Nice with some sun;NW;5;42%;42%;9

Atlantic City, NJ;58;44;57;45;A shower or two;WNW;18;52%;66%;3

Austin, TX;66;64;80;54;Spotty showers;N;4;78%;72%;2

Baltimore, MD;65;42;58;43;Cooler;WNW;13;51%;34%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;74;60;68;64;Rain and a t-storm;SE;8;83%;85%;2

Billings, MT;35;32;48;31;An afternoon shower;WNW;8;61%;41%;2

Birmingham, AL;71;51;68;54;Inc. clouds;S;5;43%;66%;9

Bismarck, ND;41;30;46;25;Episodes of sunshine;NNW;9;65%;33%;3

Boise, ID;64;41;64;39;Partly sunny;NNE;6;41%;2%;7

Boston, MA;52;41;46;39;Heavy rain, breezy;N;18;80%;93%;1

Bridgeport, CT;51;40;49;39;A little rain;NW;17;59%;79%;2

Buffalo, NY;44;38;46;40;A little rain;WSW;10;75%;82%;2

Burlington, VT;55;38;45;39;Periods of rain;N;9;75%;88%;1

Caribou, ME;65;32;52;33;Cooler;ENE;13;49%;60%;3

Casper, WY;29;25;36;21;A bit of snow, cold;NNE;11;71%;86%;2

Charleston, SC;76;57;67;54;Partly sunny;SSE;8;45%;25%;9

Charleston, WV;54;37;59;39;Mostly cloudy;NNW;8;52%;14%;3

Charlotte, NC;72;45;68;52;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;37%;14%;9

Cheyenne, WY;30;22;32;20;A bit of snow, cold;NNW;13;80%;85%;2

Chicago, IL;50;39;47;38;Periods of sun;NNE;9;63%;9%;4

Cleveland, OH;47;45;50;44;Breezy in the a.m.;NNW;14;64%;42%;2

Columbia, SC;74;48;70;50;Partly sunny;SSW;4;38%;14%;9

Columbus, OH;49;36;58;40;Clouds and sun;NW;9;56%;7%;4

Concord, NH;52;35;38;34;Snow, then rain;NNE;16;86%;88%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;62;59;65;49;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;11;83%;72%;2

Denver, CO;41;27;39;28;A little a.m. snow;N;8;75%;78%;2

Des Moines, IA;53;38;53;41;An afternoon shower;WNW;8;59%;74%;2

Detroit, MI;48;36;59;38;Pleasant and milder;NE;9;57%;29%;2

Dodge City, KS;48;36;42;32;A little a.m. rain;NNW;18;93%;73%;2

Duluth, MN;56;34;50;33;Rather cloudy;NE;6;56%;16%;5

El Paso, TX;82;61;75;52;Partly sunny;S;8;12%;11%;7

Fairbanks, AK;49;27;40;26;Partly sunny;NNE;3;57%;2%;3

Fargo, ND;43;32;45;27;Cloudy and chilly;NNW;10;78%;38%;2

Grand Junction, CO;48;32;56;32;Clouds and sun;NW;7;38%;19%;5

Grand Rapids, MI;45;31;55;30;Partly sunny, warmer;NNW;9;66%;10%;4

Hartford, CT;51;36;43;38;Breezy with rain;NW;14;77%;88%;2

Helena, MT;49;30;53;29;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;9;45%;2%;6

Honolulu, HI;82;67;81;67;Mostly sunny;NE;5;51%;55%;11

Houston, TX;70;67;75;62;A shower and t-storm;NW;7;82%;84%;2

Indianapolis, IN;55;39;61;41;Increasing clouds;N;6;49%;17%;6

Jackson, MS;72;53;66;55;Cooler with rain;E;7;65%;95%;2

Jacksonville, FL;81;64;75;61;Inc. clouds;NNE;8;60%;71%;8

Juneau, AK;48;39;55;39;Mostly sunny;E;6;62%;11%;4

Kansas City, MO;60;42;47;41;A little rain;NW;7;76%;88%;2

Knoxville, TN;64;36;66;46;Periods of sun;ENE;4;47%;22%;6

Las Vegas, NV;75;55;76;59;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;6;15%;0%;9

Lexington, KY;54;36;59;43;Partly sunny;NNE;6;59%;30%;6

Little Rock, AR;67;49;56;47;Cooler with rain;NE;7;70%;96%;3

Long Beach, CA;67;53;68;53;Partly sunny;S;7;63%;1%;8

Los Angeles, CA;68;54;73;55;Partly sunny;SSE;6;50%;2%;8

Louisville, KY;60;38;64;46;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;52%;30%;3

Madison, WI;49;36;56;35;Partly sunny, warmer;ESE;7;50%;6%;4

Memphis, TN;66;49;64;50;An afternoon shower;NNE;7;48%;84%;5

Miami, FL;82;70;84;72;Mostly sunny;SW;9;62%;6%;11

Milwaukee, WI;53;37;49;36;Partly sunny;NNE;9;61%;7%;4

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;52;39;55;38;Cloudy and warmer;NNW;9;54%;22%;2

Mobile, AL;71;59;65;61;Clearing, a shower;ESE;7;68%;89%;4

Montgomery, AL;73;54;66;55;Inc. clouds;ENE;5;49%;77%;5

Mt. Washington, NH;32;17;21;16;Periods of snow;ENE;34;98%;95%;1

Nashville, TN;63;40;66;49;Partly sunny;NE;4;45%;69%;5

New Orleans, LA;71;66;69;68;Rain and a t-storm;SE;10;76%;88%;2

New York, NY;55;43;54;42;Spotty showers;NW;18;47%;82%;2

Newark, NJ;56;42;55;42;Spotty showers;NW;15;49%;82%;2

Norfolk, VA;64;46;66;48;Mostly sunny;NW;9;38%;8%;8

Oklahoma City, OK;56;49;54;39;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;9;79%;84%;2

Olympia, WA;76;39;81;39;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;6;40%;3%;6

Omaha, NE;52;38;48;39;Rain and drizzle;NW;9;65%;89%;2

Orlando, FL;87;69;82;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;9;73%;63%;3

Philadelphia, PA;63;42;55;43;Breezy with a shower;NW;15;49%;63%;3

Phoenix, AZ;82;60;83;58;Partly sunny;SW;6;11%;0%;9

Pittsburgh, PA;49;41;53;40;Mostly cloudy;WNW;9;55%;41%;2

Portland, ME;51;38;41;36;Rain and drizzle;NNE;20;83%;97%;1

Portland, OR;76;47;81;49;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;8;38%;3%;6

Providence, RI;51;41;44;38;Heavy rain, chilly;NNW;14;77%;90%;2

Raleigh, NC;68;43;69;47;Mostly sunny;NW;6;41%;10%;9

Reno, NV;59;36;62;37;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;33%;0%;8

Richmond, VA;67;42;67;42;Partly sunny;NW;9;39%;5%;8

Roswell, NM;63;47;74;41;Increasing clouds;ENE;11;17%;22%;10

Sacramento, CA;76;44;83;49;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;42%;1%;8

Salt Lake City, UT;47;37;52;35;Showers around;N;8;59%;71%;5

San Antonio, TX;70;67;87;59;Spotty showers;NNE;5;72%;67%;3

San Diego, CA;64;56;64;55;Partly sunny, cool;WSW;7;60%;1%;8

San Francisco, CA;58;48;59;50;Partly sunny;WSW;11;62%;1%;8

Savannah, GA;74;56;71;57;Nice with some sun;N;6;49%;64%;8

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;47;81;48;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;8;37%;3%;6

Sioux Falls, SD;49;35;49;35;A bit of rain;NNW;11;63%;66%;2

Spokane, WA;67;40;68;38;Sunny and mild;ESE;6;30%;0%;6

Springfield, IL;59;37;59;43;Rather cloudy;WNW;6;54%;58%;2

St. Louis, MO;61;43;63;48;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;48%;74%;2

Tampa, FL;80;72;81;72;Humid;SW;7;77%;22%;6

Toledo, OH;48;35;57;36;Warmer;NE;8;57%;10%;2

Tucson, AZ;81;59;77;55;Nice with some sun;NE;6;13%;0%;10

Tulsa, OK;62;51;52;44;Periods of rain;N;7;85%;82%;2

Vero Beach, FL;88;64;85;65;A t-storm around;ENE;9;70%;47%;6

Washington, DC;63;44;61;44;Periods of sun;WNW;10;42%;13%;5

Wichita, KS;59;44;45;38;Chilly with rain;N;11;80%;86%;2

Wilmington, DE;62;41;56;44;A shower in spots;WNW;14;49%;49%;3

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

