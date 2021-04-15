Austin, TX;66;64;80;54;Spotty showers;N;4;78%;72%;2
Baltimore, MD;65;42;58;43;Cooler;WNW;13;51%;34%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;74;60;68;64;Rain and a t-storm;SE;8;83%;85%;2
Billings, MT;35;32;48;31;An afternoon shower;WNW;8;61%;41%;2
Birmingham, AL;71;51;68;54;Inc. clouds;S;5;43%;66%;9
Bismarck, ND;41;30;46;25;Episodes of sunshine;NNW;9;65%;33%;3
Boise, ID;64;41;64;39;Partly sunny;NNE;6;41%;2%;7
Boston, MA;52;41;46;39;Heavy rain, breezy;N;18;80%;93%;1
Bridgeport, CT;51;40;49;39;A little rain;NW;17;59%;79%;2
Buffalo, NY;44;38;46;40;A little rain;WSW;10;75%;82%;2
Burlington, VT;55;38;45;39;Periods of rain;N;9;75%;88%;1
Caribou, ME;65;32;52;33;Cooler;ENE;13;49%;60%;3
Casper, WY;29;25;36;21;A bit of snow, cold;NNE;11;71%;86%;2
Charleston, SC;76;57;67;54;Partly sunny;SSE;8;45%;25%;9
Charleston, WV;54;37;59;39;Mostly cloudy;NNW;8;52%;14%;3
Charlotte, NC;72;45;68;52;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;37%;14%;9
Cheyenne, WY;30;22;32;20;A bit of snow, cold;NNW;13;80%;85%;2
Chicago, IL;50;39;47;38;Periods of sun;NNE;9;63%;9%;4
Cleveland, OH;47;45;50;44;Breezy in the a.m.;NNW;14;64%;42%;2
Columbia, SC;74;48;70;50;Partly sunny;SSW;4;38%;14%;9
Columbus, OH;49;36;58;40;Clouds and sun;NW;9;56%;7%;4
Concord, NH;52;35;38;34;Snow, then rain;NNE;16;86%;88%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;62;59;65;49;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;11;83%;72%;2
Denver, CO;41;27;39;28;A little a.m. snow;N;8;75%;78%;2
Des Moines, IA;53;38;53;41;An afternoon shower;WNW;8;59%;74%;2
Detroit, MI;48;36;59;38;Pleasant and milder;NE;9;57%;29%;2
Dodge City, KS;48;36;42;32;A little a.m. rain;NNW;18;93%;73%;2
Duluth, MN;56;34;50;33;Rather cloudy;NE;6;56%;16%;5
El Paso, TX;82;61;75;52;Partly sunny;S;8;12%;11%;7
Fairbanks, AK;49;27;40;26;Partly sunny;NNE;3;57%;2%;3
Fargo, ND;43;32;45;27;Cloudy and chilly;NNW;10;78%;38%;2
Grand Junction, CO;48;32;56;32;Clouds and sun;NW;7;38%;19%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;45;31;55;30;Partly sunny, warmer;NNW;9;66%;10%;4
Hartford, CT;51;36;43;38;Breezy with rain;NW;14;77%;88%;2
Helena, MT;49;30;53;29;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;9;45%;2%;6
Honolulu, HI;82;67;81;67;Mostly sunny;NE;5;51%;55%;11
Houston, TX;70;67;75;62;A shower and t-storm;NW;7;82%;84%;2
Indianapolis, IN;55;39;61;41;Increasing clouds;N;6;49%;17%;6
Jackson, MS;72;53;66;55;Cooler with rain;E;7;65%;95%;2
Jacksonville, FL;81;64;75;61;Inc. clouds;NNE;8;60%;71%;8
Juneau, AK;48;39;55;39;Mostly sunny;E;6;62%;11%;4
Kansas City, MO;60;42;47;41;A little rain;NW;7;76%;88%;2
Knoxville, TN;64;36;66;46;Periods of sun;ENE;4;47%;22%;6
Las Vegas, NV;75;55;76;59;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;6;15%;0%;9
Lexington, KY;54;36;59;43;Partly sunny;NNE;6;59%;30%;6
Little Rock, AR;67;49;56;47;Cooler with rain;NE;7;70%;96%;3
Long Beach, CA;67;53;68;53;Partly sunny;S;7;63%;1%;8
Los Angeles, CA;68;54;73;55;Partly sunny;SSE;6;50%;2%;8
Louisville, KY;60;38;64;46;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;52%;30%;3
Madison, WI;49;36;56;35;Partly sunny, warmer;ESE;7;50%;6%;4
Memphis, TN;66;49;64;50;An afternoon shower;NNE;7;48%;84%;5
Miami, FL;82;70;84;72;Mostly sunny;SW;9;62%;6%;11
Milwaukee, WI;53;37;49;36;Partly sunny;NNE;9;61%;7%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;52;39;55;38;Cloudy and warmer;NNW;9;54%;22%;2
Mobile, AL;71;59;65;61;Clearing, a shower;ESE;7;68%;89%;4
Montgomery, AL;73;54;66;55;Inc. clouds;ENE;5;49%;77%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;32;17;21;16;Periods of snow;ENE;34;98%;95%;1
Nashville, TN;63;40;66;49;Partly sunny;NE;4;45%;69%;5
New Orleans, LA;71;66;69;68;Rain and a t-storm;SE;10;76%;88%;2
New York, NY;55;43;54;42;Spotty showers;NW;18;47%;82%;2
Newark, NJ;56;42;55;42;Spotty showers;NW;15;49%;82%;2
Norfolk, VA;64;46;66;48;Mostly sunny;NW;9;38%;8%;8
Oklahoma City, OK;56;49;54;39;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;9;79%;84%;2
Olympia, WA;76;39;81;39;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;6;40%;3%;6
Omaha, NE;52;38;48;39;Rain and drizzle;NW;9;65%;89%;2
Orlando, FL;87;69;82;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;9;73%;63%;3
Philadelphia, PA;63;42;55;43;Breezy with a shower;NW;15;49%;63%;3
Phoenix, AZ;82;60;83;58;Partly sunny;SW;6;11%;0%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;49;41;53;40;Mostly cloudy;WNW;9;55%;41%;2
Portland, ME;51;38;41;36;Rain and drizzle;NNE;20;83%;97%;1
Portland, OR;76;47;81;49;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;8;38%;3%;6
Providence, RI;51;41;44;38;Heavy rain, chilly;NNW;14;77%;90%;2
Raleigh, NC;68;43;69;47;Mostly sunny;NW;6;41%;10%;9
Reno, NV;59;36;62;37;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;33%;0%;8
Richmond, VA;67;42;67;42;Partly sunny;NW;9;39%;5%;8
Roswell, NM;63;47;74;41;Increasing clouds;ENE;11;17%;22%;10
Sacramento, CA;76;44;83;49;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;42%;1%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;47;37;52;35;Showers around;N;8;59%;71%;5
San Antonio, TX;70;67;87;59;Spotty showers;NNE;5;72%;67%;3
San Diego, CA;64;56;64;55;Partly sunny, cool;WSW;7;60%;1%;8
San Francisco, CA;58;48;59;50;Partly sunny;WSW;11;62%;1%;8
Savannah, GA;74;56;71;57;Nice with some sun;N;6;49%;64%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;47;81;48;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;8;37%;3%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;49;35;49;35;A bit of rain;NNW;11;63%;66%;2
Spokane, WA;67;40;68;38;Sunny and mild;ESE;6;30%;0%;6
Springfield, IL;59;37;59;43;Rather cloudy;WNW;6;54%;58%;2
St. Louis, MO;61;43;63;48;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;48%;74%;2
Tampa, FL;80;72;81;72;Humid;SW;7;77%;22%;6
Toledo, OH;48;35;57;36;Warmer;NE;8;57%;10%;2
Tucson, AZ;81;59;77;55;Nice with some sun;NE;6;13%;0%;10
Tulsa, OK;62;51;52;44;Periods of rain;N;7;85%;82%;2
Vero Beach, FL;88;64;85;65;A t-storm around;ENE;9;70%;47%;6
Washington, DC;63;44;61;44;Periods of sun;WNW;10;42%;13%;5
Wichita, KS;59;44;45;38;Chilly with rain;N;11;80%;86%;2
Wilmington, DE;62;41;56;44;A shower in spots;WNW;14;49%;49%;3
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.