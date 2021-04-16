Austin, TX;68;53;63;51;Breezy and cool;NNE;16;59%;39%;3
Baltimore, MD;58;43;60;44;Partly sunny;WNW;9;53%;16%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;68;63;67;54;Afternoon showers;NNW;8;80%;98%;2
Billings, MT;50;32;61;41;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;7;42%;19%;6
Birmingham, AL;68;55;69;49;A shower in the a.m.;N;6;59%;67%;2
Bismarck, ND;44;28;58;33;Milder;WNW;7;48%;19%;4
Boise, ID;64;40;68;39;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;7;34%;0%;7
Boston, MA;42;39;49;41;Rather cloudy;NW;11;65%;44%;2
Bridgeport, CT;50;39;57;43;Warmer;NW;8;51%;27%;3
Buffalo, NY;44;40;49;40;Mainly cloudy;SW;7;70%;44%;2
Burlington, VT;40;37;50;38;Cloudy and warmer;N;11;59%;44%;2
Caribou, ME;53;34;47;34;Rain and snow shower;NNE;14;58%;76%;1
Casper, WY;38;21;43;26;Chilly with some sun;SW;8;53%;12%;7
Charleston, SC;66;55;71;60;A brief shower;SSW;5;58%;75%;3
Charleston, WV;58;41;60;43;Mostly cloudy;NW;4;56%;44%;3
Charlotte, NC;68;51;66;52;Rather cloudy;NW;5;47%;39%;3
Cheyenne, WY;32;22;39;24;Clouds and sun, cold;WNW;12;52%;27%;8
Chicago, IL;50;38;47;37;Mostly cloudy;NNW;9;61%;19%;4
Cleveland, OH;48;44;52;44;Mostly cloudy;SW;8;65%;20%;2
Columbia, SC;70;52;72;54;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;4;47%;66%;3
Columbus, OH;58;38;57;41;Cloudy;N;5;61%;44%;2
Concord, NH;37;34;50;34;Cloudy;NW;10;62%;44%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;61;48;64;47;Decreasing clouds;N;16;56%;14%;5
Denver, CO;37;27;43;26;Mostly cloudy, cold;WSW;6;56%;29%;4
Des Moines, IA;53;43;58;41;Mostly cloudy;NNW;10;50%;44%;2
Detroit, MI;54;37;58;39;Clouds and sun;NNE;5;57%;36%;3
Dodge City, KS;45;31;51;29;Variable cloudiness;NW;16;66%;8%;3
Duluth, MN;52;34;54;37;Partly sunny;NW;6;50%;25%;4
El Paso, TX;73;54;64;47;Clearing;ESE;12;37%;57%;6
Fairbanks, AK;46;23;44;31;Sunny, but chilly;NNE;5;49%;1%;3
Fargo, ND;54;27;53;34;Clouds and sun;WSW;9;64%;19%;3
Grand Junction, CO;51;31;57;29;Breezy in the p.m.;N;10;32%;5%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;53;32;54;31;Clouds;NW;6;64%;20%;2
Hartford, CT;43;38;56;40;Warmer;NNW;9;53%;36%;2
Helena, MT;56;30;65;37;Sunny and warmer;WSW;5;34%;21%;6
Honolulu, HI;82;67;80;69;A morning shower;NE;10;59%;62%;11
Houston, TX;72;61;64;54;Showers around;N;18;69%;82%;3
Indianapolis, IN;61;40;60;37;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;52%;37%;3
Jackson, MS;67;56;66;49;Showers around;N;7;71%;74%;2
Jacksonville, FL;74;62;70;64;A heavy thunderstorm;NE;6;81%;80%;3
Juneau, AK;56;39;54;40;Partly sunny;ENE;9;62%;4%;4
Kansas City, MO;53;41;56;41;Spotty showers;NW;7;70%;78%;2
Knoxville, TN;64;47;64;44;Cloudy with a shower;SW;5;55%;66%;2
Las Vegas, NV;75;59;74;58;Partly sunny;NNE;9;16%;0%;9
Lexington, KY;59;42;55;38;A p.m. shower or two;NW;5;70%;69%;4
Little Rock, AR;60;47;65;46;Variable cloudiness;NNW;7;61%;39%;3
Long Beach, CA;68;54;72;54;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;7;61%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;71;55;76;61;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;6;56%;1%;9
Louisville, KY;63;46;59;39;An afternoon shower;WNW;5;60%;60%;2
Madison, WI;58;32;55;38;Mostly cloudy;W;6;51%;25%;4
Memphis, TN;63;51;66;49;Mostly cloudy;N;7;58%;39%;2
Miami, FL;85;74;91;73;Mostly sunny;WSW;11;58%;7%;11
Milwaukee, WI;48;36;51;36;Mostly cloudy;SSW;8;59%;16%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;60;39;56;37;Mostly cloudy;NW;9;43%;33%;2
Mobile, AL;69;60;68;57;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;5;90%;97%;2
Montgomery, AL;67;55;66;52;A morning shower;NW;5;68%;55%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;17;17;22;18;Windy;NNW;31;98%;56%;2
Nashville, TN;65;50;65;45;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;55%;42%;3
New Orleans, LA;68;66;71;61;Cloudy with showers;N;9;82%;98%;2
New York, NY;51;44;59;47;Sun and clouds;NW;8;41%;19%;3
Newark, NJ;54;43;60;44;Clouds and sun;NW;7;44%;20%;4
Norfolk, VA;65;48;66;51;Inc. clouds;SE;6;43%;27%;8
Oklahoma City, OK;51;39;57;39;Variable cloudiness;NNW;13;54%;6%;3
Olympia, WA;79;40;83;42;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;3;40%;3%;6
Omaha, NE;48;41;53;37;Clouds and sun, cool;NW;13;72%;41%;3
Orlando, FL;85;69;86;71;Rather cloudy;W;12;70%;34%;6
Philadelphia, PA;56;43;59;43;Periods of sun;WNW;9;43%;16%;4
Phoenix, AZ;84;57;86;61;Plenty of sun;NNE;6;11%;3%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;48;39;57;40;Warmer;NNW;6;57%;34%;2
Portland, ME;39;36;47;36;A shower in the a.m.;NNW;13;71%;66%;2
Portland, OR;80;47;88;49;Very warm;N;6;35%;3%;6
Providence, RI;39;37;52;40;Warmer;NW;10;58%;42%;2
Raleigh, NC;68;47;67;50;Variable cloudiness;WSW;5;44%;36%;4
Reno, NV;60;36;62;38;Plenty of sun;NNE;8;27%;0%;8
Richmond, VA;65;41;65;45;Inc. clouds;ENE;6;45%;27%;7
Roswell, NM;73;42;59;42;Partly sunny;S;7;44%;41%;5
Sacramento, CA;84;50;86;53;Mostly sunny, warm;N;8;30%;2%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;52;35;57;37;Sunshine;ENE;10;36%;0%;8
San Antonio, TX;74;57;66;55;Cloudy and cooler;NE;15;43%;42%;3
San Diego, CA;64;56;67;55;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;63%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;57;50;69;51;Mostly sunny, warmer;WSW;9;54%;0%;8
Savannah, GA;66;55;72;58;Spotty showers;SSW;4;66%;85%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;79;48;83;50;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;6;37%;3%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;49;37;52;31;Mostly cloudy;WNW;12;57%;36%;2
Spokane, WA;69;38;73;44;Sunny and warm;SSW;2;34%;9%;6
Springfield, IL;61;43;60;42;Cloudy with a shower;SW;5;59%;66%;2
St. Louis, MO;62;49;62;43;Spotty showers;NW;6;57%;71%;2
Tampa, FL;80;72;82;74;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;9;77%;33%;11
Toledo, OH;55;37;56;37;Mostly cloudy;N;2;61%;39%;2
Tucson, AZ;77;54;81;55;Plenty of sunshine;E;7;11%;1%;10
Tulsa, OK;52;45;59;44;More clouds than sun;NNW;8;57%;24%;3
Vero Beach, FL;84;65;89;66;Warm with some sun;W;11;64%;8%;11
Washington, DC;60;44;63;47;Clouds and sun;NNW;7;45%;12%;4
Wichita, KS;45;37;56;35;More clouds than sun;NNW;12;60%;20%;3
Wilmington, DE;57;43;59;44;Partly sunny;WNW;10;44%;14%;4
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.