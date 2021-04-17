Atlantic City, NJ;58;51;62;50;More clouds than sun;SW;8;49%;14%;6
Austin, TX;64;50;69;50;Clouds and sun;NNE;6;45%;24%;10
Baltimore, MD;59;44;65;47;Clouds and sun;W;6;48%;58%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;65;52;69;50;Periods of sun;NNW;7;64%;20%;7
Billings, MT;63;40;64;28;A little p.m. rain;NNE;13;41%;90%;2
Birmingham, AL;70;49;71;49;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;46%;24%;7
Bismarck, ND;59;37;46;21;Rain to snow;N;12;50%;66%;1
Boise, ID;70;41;75;50;Mostly sunny, warm;N;7;33%;3%;7
Boston, MA;47;42;59;44;Cloudy and milder;W;6;51%;30%;2
Bridgeport, CT;55;42;63;44;Mostly cloudy;W;7;45%;22%;3
Buffalo, NY;48;39;51;41;Mostly cloudy;SSW;8;67%;30%;3
Burlington, VT;50;38;55;42;Warmer;SE;7;56%;44%;2
Caribou, ME;44;34;50;34;A morning shower;NW;9;59%;52%;1
Casper, WY;48;27;55;24;Partly sunny, warmer;NW;12;38%;73%;8
Charleston, SC;72;62;75;62;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;58%;23%;7
Charleston, WV;61;43;63;40;An afternoon shower;WSW;5;61%;60%;3
Charlotte, NC;68;51;72;53;Some sun, pleasant;NW;6;42%;15%;7
Cheyenne, WY;39;25;51;26;Mostly sunny, warmer;W;13;37%;33%;8
Chicago, IL;52;39;57;46;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;47%;35%;2
Cleveland, OH;50;43;54;46;An afternoon shower;SSW;7;64%;59%;4
Columbia, SC;74;54;76;52;Mostly cloudy;NW;5;48%;14%;7
Columbus, OH;61;39;60;39;An afternoon shower;W;5;54%;53%;4
Concord, NH;48;33;59;33;Cloudy and warmer;SSE;7;51%;36%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;62;46;69;48;Clouds and sun, cool;WNW;10;47%;5%;9
Denver, CO;47;25;55;35;Sunshine and warmer;SW;6;37%;33%;8
Des Moines, IA;64;43;62;39;Partly sunny;SW;9;44%;23%;7
Detroit, MI;58;40;61;39;Partly sunny;SSW;6;53%;38%;4
Dodge City, KS;54;30;63;36;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;12;45%;2%;9
Duluth, MN;60;37;54;30;Showers around;W;10;59%;84%;2
El Paso, TX;63;46;65;49;Partly sunny;E;11;50%;69%;8
Fairbanks, AK;52;29;49;28;Sunny;N;5;43%;1%;3
Fargo, ND;59;35;45;25;Bit of rain, snow;N;12;66%;59%;2
Grand Junction, CO;57;29;62;36;Brilliant sunshine;W;6;26%;5%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;57;32;58;42;Mostly sunny;SW;7;54%;38%;7
Hartford, CT;53;40;64;41;Cloudy;NW;7;44%;29%;2
Helena, MT;68;38;61;28;A little p.m. rain;NW;12;41%;87%;3
Honolulu, HI;81;68;84;68;Some sun, a shower;ENE;10;54%;48%;12
Houston, TX;63;54;68;53;Clouds and sun;N;7;48%;24%;9
Indianapolis, IN;61;38;63;43;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;49%;34%;3
Jackson, MS;65;49;70;46;Clouds and sun;N;6;53%;21%;6
Jacksonville, FL;73;65;68;63;A shower and t-storm;SSW;6;92%;82%;2
Juneau, AK;66;39;54;38;Breezy in the a.m.;ENE;11;54%;1%;4
Kansas City, MO;57;41;61;43;Partly sunny, cool;SW;8;52%;27%;6
Knoxville, TN;64;44;70;46;Partly sunny;E;5;53%;17%;4
Las Vegas, NV;74;59;79;59;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;9;10%;0%;9
Lexington, KY;58;36;59;42;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;68%;17%;4
Little Rock, AR;62;47;66;42;Sunny intervals;NW;7;49%;23%;5
Long Beach, CA;71;55;87;57;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;8;20%;2%;9
Los Angeles, CA;71;62;88;65;Sunshine;NNW;7;21%;2%;9
Louisville, KY;56;37;64;45;Mostly cloudy;WSW;5;59%;31%;4
Madison, WI;58;35;58;41;Inc. clouds;SW;7;47%;52%;4
Memphis, TN;63;49;66;46;Mostly cloudy;NW;6;52%;28%;3
Miami, FL;91;73;89;78;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;62%;28%;11
Milwaukee, WI;51;36;58;44;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;51%;42%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;61;39;62;33;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;12;44%;44%;5
Mobile, AL;66;57;73;54;Inc. clouds;NNW;7;57%;22%;7
Montgomery, AL;72;53;70;52;Clouds and sun;NW;6;54%;31%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;22;17;26;20;Very windy, cloudy;NW;37;97%;40%;2
Nashville, TN;62;43;68;46;An afternoon shower;WNW;5;53%;81%;2
New Orleans, LA;69;61;71;60;Mostly cloudy;N;8;60%;25%;5
New York, NY;56;47;64;50;Clouds and sun;WSW;7;41%;30%;4
Newark, NJ;55;45;66;47;Clouds and sun;W;7;41%;31%;4
Norfolk, VA;67;52;67;51;Decreasing clouds;SSE;6;55%;36%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;53;38;65;41;Mostly sunny, warmer;SE;9;45%;1%;9
Olympia, WA;81;42;83;40;Mostly sunny;SSW;4;41%;4%;6
Omaha, NE;57;37;63;38;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;9;46%;27%;7
Orlando, FL;88;72;84;70;A shower and t-storm;WSW;11;75%;86%;4
Philadelphia, PA;59;46;65;46;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;40%;22%;4
Phoenix, AZ;86;60;82;61;Mostly sunny;NE;7;15%;4%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;53;36;61;42;Mostly cloudy;WNW;5;53%;44%;3
Portland, ME;46;35;51;37;Cloudy;WNW;6;64%;30%;2
Portland, OR;86;48;88;47;Very warm;NNW;5;39%;3%;6
Providence, RI;49;39;60;42;Cloudy and milder;W;7;48%;29%;2
Raleigh, NC;67;50;73;50;Clouds and sun;NW;4;49%;61%;6
Reno, NV;62;37;69;41;Plenty of sun;WSW;5;21%;0%;8
Richmond, VA;66;44;68;47;Clouds and sun;NNE;5;52%;74%;4
Roswell, NM;58;41;55;37;Spotty showers;SW;5;54%;66%;2
Sacramento, CA;88;52;88;52;Very warm;SSE;7;28%;2%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;57;37;62;45;Mostly sunny;SE;7;34%;9%;8
San Antonio, TX;69;51;71;55;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;39%;30%;7
San Diego, CA;64;57;79;56;Pleasant and warmer;NNW;7;41%;2%;10
San Francisco, CA;58;52;70;52;Abundant sunshine;WSW;9;51%;2%;8
Savannah, GA;74;58;74;58;Cloudy;SSW;4;66%;35%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;80;50;80;50;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;6;41%;5%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;58;34;64;29;Milder;NNE;12;37%;69%;7
Spokane, WA;74;44;74;36;Warm with some sun;NE;7;31%;44%;5
Springfield, IL;62;41;65;40;Inc. clouds;W;5;49%;27%;4
St. Louis, MO;61;44;66;44;A shower in spots;W;6;50%;43%;4
Tampa, FL;82;73;81;71;A shower and t-storm;SW;9;81%;85%;4
Toledo, OH;57;39;60;37;Partly sunny;N;3;53%;39%;5
Tucson, AZ;80;56;80;60;Sunny and nice;ENE;7;16%;3%;10
Tulsa, OK;57;45;65;41;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;7;43%;7%;8
Vero Beach, FL;91;67;88;68;Partly sunny, warm;N;11;66%;70%;11
Washington, DC;62;45;68;49;Partly sunny;SSW;6;45%;37%;5
Wichita, KS;52;35;63;37;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;8;48%;2%;8
Wilmington, DE;59;48;65;45;Variable cloudiness;SW;7;41%;21%;4
