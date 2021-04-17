US Forecast for Sunday, April 18, 2021

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;52;40;59;38;An afternoon shower;W;8;50%;53%;2

Albuquerque, NM;55;37;52;36;Breezy in the a.m.;NE;11;53%;29%;3

Anchorage, AK;51;36;51;36;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;53%;0%;4

Asheville, NC;61;40;65;41;Clouds and sunshine;NW;8;56%;17%;7

Atlanta, GA;69;50;71;51;Clouds and sun, nice;NW;7;47%;12%;9

Atlantic City, NJ;58;51;62;50;More clouds than sun;SW;8;49%;14%;6

Austin, TX;64;50;69;50;Clouds and sun;NNE;6;45%;24%;10

Baltimore, MD;59;44;65;47;Clouds and sun;W;6;48%;58%;5

Baton Rouge, LA;65;52;69;50;Periods of sun;NNW;7;64%;20%;7

Billings, MT;63;40;64;28;A little p.m. rain;NNE;13;41%;90%;2

Birmingham, AL;70;49;71;49;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;46%;24%;7

Bismarck, ND;59;37;46;21;Rain to snow;N;12;50%;66%;1

Boise, ID;70;41;75;50;Mostly sunny, warm;N;7;33%;3%;7

Boston, MA;47;42;59;44;Cloudy and milder;W;6;51%;30%;2

Bridgeport, CT;55;42;63;44;Mostly cloudy;W;7;45%;22%;3

Buffalo, NY;48;39;51;41;Mostly cloudy;SSW;8;67%;30%;3

Burlington, VT;50;38;55;42;Warmer;SE;7;56%;44%;2

Caribou, ME;44;34;50;34;A morning shower;NW;9;59%;52%;1

Casper, WY;48;27;55;24;Partly sunny, warmer;NW;12;38%;73%;8

Charleston, SC;72;62;75;62;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;58%;23%;7

Charleston, WV;61;43;63;40;An afternoon shower;WSW;5;61%;60%;3

Charlotte, NC;68;51;72;53;Some sun, pleasant;NW;6;42%;15%;7

Cheyenne, WY;39;25;51;26;Mostly sunny, warmer;W;13;37%;33%;8

Chicago, IL;52;39;57;46;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;47%;35%;2

Cleveland, OH;50;43;54;46;An afternoon shower;SSW;7;64%;59%;4

Columbia, SC;74;54;76;52;Mostly cloudy;NW;5;48%;14%;7

Columbus, OH;61;39;60;39;An afternoon shower;W;5;54%;53%;4

Concord, NH;48;33;59;33;Cloudy and warmer;SSE;7;51%;36%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;62;46;69;48;Clouds and sun, cool;WNW;10;47%;5%;9

Denver, CO;47;25;55;35;Sunshine and warmer;SW;6;37%;33%;8

Des Moines, IA;64;43;62;39;Partly sunny;SW;9;44%;23%;7

Detroit, MI;58;40;61;39;Partly sunny;SSW;6;53%;38%;4

Dodge City, KS;54;30;63;36;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;12;45%;2%;9

Duluth, MN;60;37;54;30;Showers around;W;10;59%;84%;2

El Paso, TX;63;46;65;49;Partly sunny;E;11;50%;69%;8

Fairbanks, AK;52;29;49;28;Sunny;N;5;43%;1%;3

Fargo, ND;59;35;45;25;Bit of rain, snow;N;12;66%;59%;2

Grand Junction, CO;57;29;62;36;Brilliant sunshine;W;6;26%;5%;9

Grand Rapids, MI;57;32;58;42;Mostly sunny;SW;7;54%;38%;7

Hartford, CT;53;40;64;41;Cloudy;NW;7;44%;29%;2

Helena, MT;68;38;61;28;A little p.m. rain;NW;12;41%;87%;3

Honolulu, HI;81;68;84;68;Some sun, a shower;ENE;10;54%;48%;12

Houston, TX;63;54;68;53;Clouds and sun;N;7;48%;24%;9

Indianapolis, IN;61;38;63;43;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;49%;34%;3

Jackson, MS;65;49;70;46;Clouds and sun;N;6;53%;21%;6

Jacksonville, FL;73;65;68;63;A shower and t-storm;SSW;6;92%;82%;2

Juneau, AK;66;39;54;38;Breezy in the a.m.;ENE;11;54%;1%;4

Kansas City, MO;57;41;61;43;Partly sunny, cool;SW;8;52%;27%;6

Knoxville, TN;64;44;70;46;Partly sunny;E;5;53%;17%;4

Las Vegas, NV;74;59;79;59;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;9;10%;0%;9

Lexington, KY;58;36;59;42;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;68%;17%;4

Little Rock, AR;62;47;66;42;Sunny intervals;NW;7;49%;23%;5

Long Beach, CA;71;55;87;57;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;8;20%;2%;9

Los Angeles, CA;71;62;88;65;Sunshine;NNW;7;21%;2%;9

Louisville, KY;56;37;64;45;Mostly cloudy;WSW;5;59%;31%;4

Madison, WI;58;35;58;41;Inc. clouds;SW;7;47%;52%;4

Memphis, TN;63;49;66;46;Mostly cloudy;NW;6;52%;28%;3

Miami, FL;91;73;89;78;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;62%;28%;11

Milwaukee, WI;51;36;58;44;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;51%;42%;4

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;61;39;62;33;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;12;44%;44%;5

Mobile, AL;66;57;73;54;Inc. clouds;NNW;7;57%;22%;7

Montgomery, AL;72;53;70;52;Clouds and sun;NW;6;54%;31%;8

Mt. Washington, NH;22;17;26;20;Very windy, cloudy;NW;37;97%;40%;2

Nashville, TN;62;43;68;46;An afternoon shower;WNW;5;53%;81%;2

New Orleans, LA;69;61;71;60;Mostly cloudy;N;8;60%;25%;5

New York, NY;56;47;64;50;Clouds and sun;WSW;7;41%;30%;4

Newark, NJ;55;45;66;47;Clouds and sun;W;7;41%;31%;4

Norfolk, VA;67;52;67;51;Decreasing clouds;SSE;6;55%;36%;5

Oklahoma City, OK;53;38;65;41;Mostly sunny, warmer;SE;9;45%;1%;9

Olympia, WA;81;42;83;40;Mostly sunny;SSW;4;41%;4%;6

Omaha, NE;57;37;63;38;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;9;46%;27%;7

Orlando, FL;88;72;84;70;A shower and t-storm;WSW;11;75%;86%;4

Philadelphia, PA;59;46;65;46;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;40%;22%;4

Phoenix, AZ;86;60;82;61;Mostly sunny;NE;7;15%;4%;9

Pittsburgh, PA;53;36;61;42;Mostly cloudy;WNW;5;53%;44%;3

Portland, ME;46;35;51;37;Cloudy;WNW;6;64%;30%;2

Portland, OR;86;48;88;47;Very warm;NNW;5;39%;3%;6

Providence, RI;49;39;60;42;Cloudy and milder;W;7;48%;29%;2

Raleigh, NC;67;50;73;50;Clouds and sun;NW;4;49%;61%;6

Reno, NV;62;37;69;41;Plenty of sun;WSW;5;21%;0%;8

Richmond, VA;66;44;68;47;Clouds and sun;NNE;5;52%;74%;4

Roswell, NM;58;41;55;37;Spotty showers;SW;5;54%;66%;2

Sacramento, CA;88;52;88;52;Very warm;SSE;7;28%;2%;8

Salt Lake City, UT;57;37;62;45;Mostly sunny;SE;7;34%;9%;8

San Antonio, TX;69;51;71;55;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;39%;30%;7

San Diego, CA;64;57;79;56;Pleasant and warmer;NNW;7;41%;2%;10

San Francisco, CA;58;52;70;52;Abundant sunshine;WSW;9;51%;2%;8

Savannah, GA;74;58;74;58;Cloudy;SSW;4;66%;35%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;80;50;80;50;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;6;41%;5%;6

Sioux Falls, SD;58;34;64;29;Milder;NNE;12;37%;69%;7

Spokane, WA;74;44;74;36;Warm with some sun;NE;7;31%;44%;5

Springfield, IL;62;41;65;40;Inc. clouds;W;5;49%;27%;4

St. Louis, MO;61;44;66;44;A shower in spots;W;6;50%;43%;4

Tampa, FL;82;73;81;71;A shower and t-storm;SW;9;81%;85%;4

Toledo, OH;57;39;60;37;Partly sunny;N;3;53%;39%;5

Tucson, AZ;80;56;80;60;Sunny and nice;ENE;7;16%;3%;10

Tulsa, OK;57;45;65;41;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;7;43%;7%;8

Vero Beach, FL;91;67;88;68;Partly sunny, warm;N;11;66%;70%;11

Washington, DC;62;45;68;49;Partly sunny;SSW;6;45%;37%;5

Wichita, KS;52;35;63;37;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;8;48%;2%;8

Wilmington, DE;59;48;65;45;Variable cloudiness;SW;7;41%;21%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.