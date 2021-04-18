US Forecast for Monday, April 19, 2021

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;62;40;61;43;An afternoon shower;SSE;6;49%;65%;4

Albuquerque, NM;55;38;68;40;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;8;31%;1%;10

Anchorage, AK;53;36;55;38;Partly sunny;SSE;6;50%;11%;4

Asheville, NC;65;43;64;39;Partly sunny;NNW;9;54%;14%;9

Atlanta, GA;71;52;71;48;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;8;42%;14%;9

Atlantic City, NJ;61;51;59;48;A shower in the p.m.;SW;7;68%;55%;5

Austin, TX;69;48;75;52;Clouds and sun, nice;NE;1;42%;10%;8

Baltimore, MD;65;47;67;49;Clouds and sun;NW;5;56%;11%;6

Baton Rouge, LA;68;48;72;54;Partly sunny;N;6;55%;30%;9

Billings, MT;62;28;37;25;A snow shower;WNW;16;67%;85%;2

Birmingham, AL;69;48;73;50;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;6;44%;15%;10

Bismarck, ND;47;21;42;23;Mostly cloudy, cold;NW;15;45%;39%;2

Boise, ID;75;48;67;38;Mostly sunny, breezy;NE;14;35%;1%;7

Boston, MA;57;44;64;47;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;6;46%;17%;6

Bridgeport, CT;61;42;63;44;An afternoon shower;SW;6;50%;45%;5

Buffalo, NY;52;41;58;41;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;14;54%;44%;7

Burlington, VT;57;42;63;45;An afternoon shower;SSE;7;52%;63%;2

Caribou, ME;50;33;63;37;Warmer;WSW;8;42%;37%;4

Casper, WY;60;24;26;13;Snow at times;W;15;78%;92%;2

Charleston, SC;76;65;77;59;Mostly cloudy;NE;8;45%;19%;7

Charleston, WV;64;41;65;45;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;58%;23%;3

Charlotte, NC;71;52;70;48;Nice with some sun;NNE;7;48%;25%;9

Cheyenne, WY;52;26;27;6;Periods of snow;NNW;22;87%;93%;2

Chicago, IL;61;47;50;37;A few showers;WNW;15;59%;72%;2

Cleveland, OH;57;46;63;42;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;14;50%;44%;7

Columbia, SC;77;53;77;50;Partly sunny;ENE;7;43%;18%;9

Columbus, OH;63;39;65;43;Clouds and sun;WSW;8;52%;43%;5

Concord, NH;59;34;66;36;An afternoon shower;WSW;6;48%;49%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;70;47;74;51;Sun and clouds;S;7;41%;4%;10

Denver, CO;56;34;44;18;A bit of p.m. snow;NNE;14;63%;94%;3

Des Moines, IA;63;40;41;31;A p.m. shower or two;N;17;61%;87%;3

Detroit, MI;63;40;64;34;Breezy;WNW;14;47%;75%;4

Dodge City, KS;64;36;63;26;Windy in the p.m.;NNE;16;46%;78%;9

Duluth, MN;62;31;37;27;Breezy, much colder;NW;16;56%;23%;2

El Paso, TX;63;51;73;51;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;6;38%;15%;11

Fairbanks, AK;61;27;51;31;Plenty of sunshine;NW;3;53%;18%;3

Fargo, ND;54;25;39;24;Brisk and colder;N;17;50%;27%;2

Grand Junction, CO;63;36;68;28;Windy in the p.m.;NNE;13;23%;20%;7

Grand Rapids, MI;60;43;47;31;Cooler with a shower;NW;14;66%;68%;2

Hartford, CT;63;39;67;43;An afternoon shower;SSW;6;46%;60%;5

Helena, MT;62;28;40;25;A snow shower;WNW;14;51%;54%;3

Honolulu, HI;84;69;85;71;Mostly sunny;N;5;52%;16%;12

Houston, TX;65;52;73;57;Periods of sun;S;6;45%;15%;10

Indianapolis, IN;64;43;67;41;Clouds and sunshine;NW;9;50%;44%;5

Jackson, MS;69;46;72;49;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;46%;14%;10

Jacksonville, FL;71;64;76;58;A little a.m. rain;SE;7;62%;71%;8

Juneau, AK;65;37;55;40;Plenty of sun;SSE;6;55%;8%;4

Kansas City, MO;62;44;62;32;Breezy in the p.m.;NNE;10;49%;74%;5

Knoxville, TN;66;46;68;40;Partial sunshine;ESE;5;54%;13%;6

Las Vegas, NV;79;58;87;63;Sunny and warm;NW;7;8%;0%;9

Lexington, KY;61;44;64;42;Partial sunshine;SW;8;62%;24%;6

Little Rock, AR;62;41;72;45;Partly sunny;S;5;45%;9%;9

Long Beach, CA;87;57;81;56;Sunny and nice;S;7;32%;2%;9

Los Angeles, CA;89;64;89;60;Sunny and very warm;SSE;7;29%;2%;9

Louisville, KY;65;45;69;46;Episodes of sunshine;SW;8;53%;20%;5

Madison, WI;60;39;44;32;A shower in the a.m.;NW;15;54%;61%;3

Memphis, TN;64;46;70;49;Partly sunny;S;5;47%;8%;9

Miami, FL;87;78;87;77;Humid;WSW;12;65%;52%;5

Milwaukee, WI;60;44;48;34;Cooler;NW;15;55%;66%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;64;32;42;28;Cloudy and chilly;NW;17;44%;15%;2

Mobile, AL;72;54;74;56;Partly sunny;NNE;7;45%;15%;10

Montgomery, AL;73;51;70;53;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;48%;20%;10

Mt. Washington, NH;26;22;34;25;Increasingly windy;WSW;25;87%;67%;2

Nashville, TN;64;47;71;45;Partly sunny;SW;6;48%;10%;7

New Orleans, LA;70;60;71;61;Clouds and sunshine;WSW;7;50%;17%;9

New York, NY;63;48;64;47;An afternoon shower;SSW;6;49%;45%;5

Newark, NJ;64;45;66;45;An afternoon shower;SW;5;48%;55%;4

Norfolk, VA;67;49;66;46;Showers around;SW;6;71%;81%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;64;41;75;38;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;11;39%;20%;9

Olympia, WA;81;41;72;41;Clouds and sun, warm;SW;3;48%;6%;6

Omaha, NE;64;37;41;30;Breezy with a shower;N;16;58%;77%;2

Orlando, FL;85;72;77;68;Rain and a t-storm;E;8;85%;84%;3

Philadelphia, PA;64;47;67;47;An afternoon shower;SW;6;50%;55%;5

Phoenix, AZ;80;62;88;61;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;6;16%;0%;10

Pittsburgh, PA;61;41;66;47;Clouds and sun;WSW;6;50%;43%;7

Portland, ME;50;36;55;39;Clouds and sun;SSW;8;57%;33%;5

Portland, OR;84;46;74;49;Partly sunny, warm;NE;8;40%;4%;6

Providence, RI;59;42;66;43;An afternoon shower;WSW;7;44%;61%;6

Raleigh, NC;73;49;67;43;Showers around;WSW;6;63%;63%;3

Reno, NV;72;42;74;42;Mostly sunny, warm;W;8;25%;3%;9

Richmond, VA;68;46;64;42;Showers around;SW;5;63%;75%;6

Roswell, NM;56;38;73;39;Warmer;SSW;7;35%;8%;8

Sacramento, CA;90;51;90;50;Very warm;S;6;33%;2%;8

Salt Lake City, UT;64;46;62;35;Increasingly windy;N;17;31%;25%;7

San Antonio, TX;70;52;75;51;Becoming cloudy;SSE;5;36%;13%;10

San Diego, CA;81;57;76;56;Nice with sunshine;SW;6;46%;2%;10

San Francisco, CA;69;52;64;52;Partly sunny;W;11;60%;6%;8

Savannah, GA;77;60;79;57;Partly sunny;NNW;9;47%;15%;10

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;79;48;72;48;Partly sunny, warm;NE;6;40%;9%;6

Sioux Falls, SD;68;28;43;22;Breezy and colder;N;17;40%;22%;2

Spokane, WA;75;37;59;33;Sunny and cooler;E;7;27%;0%;6

Springfield, IL;67;42;65;37;Breezy in the p.m.;N;13;48%;44%;5

St. Louis, MO;66;43;72;40;Partly sunny;N;9;40%;35%;8

Tampa, FL;82;73;77;69;Thunderstorms;NE;7;89%;87%;3

Toledo, OH;61;38;63;34;A shower or two;NW;13;50%;81%;4

Tucson, AZ;78;60;82;58;Plenty of sun;SSW;7;21%;0%;10

Tulsa, OK;65;41;77;42;Mostly sunny, warmer;NE;8;39%;29%;9

Vero Beach, FL;91;69;83;69;A couple of t-storms;W;12;82%;81%;3

Washington, DC;66;49;68;48;Clouds and sun;WSW;5;52%;4%;5

Wichita, KS;63;37;70;31;Warmer;NE;11;42%;73%;9

Wilmington, DE;64;47;66;47;An afternoon shower;SSW;7;52%;41%;5

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.