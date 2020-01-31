By Associated Press January 31, 2020 at 1:19 PM ESTNEW YORK — US health officials issue quarantine order for all 195 American evacuees from China for two weeks.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy